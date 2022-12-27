Are you brave enough to take on the ultimate thrill-seeking challenge? These terrifying theme park rides will put your bravery to the test with dizzying heights, stomach-churning drops, and heart-pumping twists and turns. Not everyone loves them, but for those daring enough to try them, the thrills and excitement are unmatched — and this list might help you find your next source of fun!

If you’re into scary roller coasters, you know that there’s nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline you get from experiencing a thrilling ride. Scary rides are the main draw for many theme park visitors, offering a chance to push your limits and experience the thrill of overcoming fear. And while some amusement park rides are designed to be more family-friendly, others’ goal is to send shivers down your spine and get your heart racing.

So if you’re curious to find out more about the scariest roller coasters in the world, read on for our list of attractions that will make you say “nope.” Well, unless you’re out of your mind and seriously want to try them! From roller coasters that twist and turn through the air at high speeds to dizzying spinning rides that leave you disoriented, these theme park rides are not for the faint of heart. We recommend you check them out on YouTube to see them from afar. But for those who are brave enough to give them a try, the memories and stories will last a lifetime. Are you ready to face your fears? Buckle up and hold on tight — it’s time to scream!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vortex Ride At Carowinds Amusement Park, Carolina

Vortex Ride At Carowinds Amusement Park, Carolina

Jeremy Thompson Report

11points
POST
#2

Expedition Everest – Legend Of The Forbidden Mountain Ride At Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

Expedition Everest – Legend Of The Forbidden Mountain Ride At Walt Disney World Resort, Florida

Benjamin D. Esham Report

11points
POST
#3

Sky Scream Ride At Holiday Park, Germany

Sky Scream Ride At Holiday Park, Germany

Freddo Report

11points
POST
#4

Wicked Twister Ride At Cedar Point Amusement Park, United States

Wicked Twister Ride At Cedar Point Amusement Park, United States

James Report

11points
POST
#5

Son Of Beast Ride At Kings Island, United States

Son Of Beast Ride At Kings Island, United States

WillMcC Report

11points
POST
#6

Eejanaika Ride At Fuji-Q Highland, Japan

Eejanaika Ride At Fuji-Q Highland, Japan

Derek F. DiMatteo Report

10points
POST
#7

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Ride At Disneyland Paris, France

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Ride At Disneyland Paris, France

Jeremy Thompson Report

10points
POST
scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this really the scariest picture of it you could find? Because I'm not about to jump on a plane to go ride a snazzily painted diagonal drainpipe.

0
0points
reply
#8

Stealth Rideat Thorpe Park Resort, United Kingdom

Stealth Rideat Thorpe Park Resort, United Kingdom

Stefan Scheer Report

10points
POST
#9

Millennium Force Ride At Cedar Point, Ohio

Millennium Force Ride At Cedar Point, Ohio

Jeremy Thompson Report

10points
POST
#10

The Insanity Ride At The Stratosphere, Las Vegas

The Insanity Ride At The Stratosphere, Las Vegas

FASTILY Report

9points
POST
#11

Formula Rossa Ride At Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi

Formula Rossa Ride At Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi

MrT HK Report

9points
POST
#12

Fahrenheit Ride At Hersheypark, United States

Fahrenheit Ride At Hersheypark, United States

Michael Gray Report

9points
POST
#13

The X-Scream Ride At The Stratosphere, Las Vegas

The X-Scream Ride At The Stratosphere, Las Vegas

yesid ferney patiño Report

8points
POST
#14

Tower Of Terror II Ride At Dreamworld, Australia

Tower Of Terror II Ride At Dreamworld, Australia

Jordan Messenger Report

8points
POST
#15

Batman & Robin: The Chiller Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey

Batman & Robin: The Chiller Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey

Dusso Janladde Report

8points
POST
#16

Takabisha Ride At Fuji-Q Highland, Japan

Takabisha Ride At Fuji-Q Highland, Japan

Thomas Johnson Report

8points
POST
#17

Steel Dragon 2000 Ride At Nagashima Spa Land, Japan

Steel Dragon 2000 Ride At Nagashima Spa Land, Japan

Holiday Point Report

8points
POST
#18

Lex Luthor Drop Of Doom Ride At Six Flags Magic Mountain, California

Lex Luthor Drop Of Doom Ride At Six Flags Magic Mountain, California

Jeremy Thompson Report

8points
POST
#19

Texas Skyscreamer Ride At Six Flags Over Texas, United States

Texas Skyscreamer Ride At Six Flags Over Texas, United States

Jeremy Thompson Report

8points
POST
#20

Fury 325 Ride At Carowinds, North Carolina

Fury 325 Ride At Carowinds, North Carolina

Martin Lewison Report

8points
POST
#21

Lightning Run Ride At Kentucky Kingdom, Kentucky

Lightning Run Ride At Kentucky Kingdom, Kentucky

Jeremy Thompson Report

8points
POST
#22

The Twilight Zone Tower Of Terror Ride At Disney's Hollywood Studios, United States

The Twilight Zone Tower Of Terror Ride At Disney's Hollywood Studios, United States

Alexf Report

7points
POST
#23

Expedition GeForce Ride At Holiday Park, Germany

Expedition GeForce Ride At Holiday Park, Germany

Immanuel Giel Report

7points
POST
#24

The Viking Ride At The Enegy Land, Poland

The Viking Ride At The Enegy Land, Poland

Ванилица Report

6points
POST
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are lame, but fun if you're out with younger kids

0
0points
reply
#25

Matterhorn Bobsleds Ride At Fantasyland, United States

Matterhorn Bobsleds Ride At Fantasyland, United States

Vamsi Report

6points
POST
#26

Yukon Striker Ride At Canada's Wonderland

Yukon Striker Ride At Canada's Wonderland

Jason Zhang Report

6points
POST
#27

Kingda Ka Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, United States

Kingda Ka Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, United States

Dusso Janladde Report

6points
POST
#28

Hades Ride At Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, United States

Hades Ride At Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, United States

Royalbroil Report

6points
POST
#29

Shivering Timbers Ride At Michigan's Adventure Park

Shivering Timbers Ride At Michigan's Adventure Park

Larry Pieniazek Report

6points
POST
#30

Ultra Twister Ride At Six Flags Astroworld, United States

Ultra Twister Ride At Six Flags Astroworld, United States

Chris Hagerman Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

T Express Ride At Everland, South Korea

T Express Ride At Everland, South Korea

Jeremy Thompson Report

6points
POST
#32

Superman: Escape From Krypton Ride At Six Flags Magic Mountain, California

Superman: Escape From Krypton Ride At Six Flags Magic Mountain, California

Jeremy Thompson Report

6points
POST
#33

Goliath Ride At Six Flags New England, Massachusetts

Goliath Ride At Six Flags New England, Massachusetts

Jeremy Thompson Report

6points
POST
#34

The Gravity Max Ride, Taiwan

The Gravity Max Ride, Taiwan

HaystlePictures Report

5points
POST
#35

El Toro Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey

El Toro Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey

Paulm27 Report

5points
POST
#36

Snow White's Enchanted Wish Ride At Disneyland

Snow White's Enchanted Wish Ride At Disneyland

Michael Gray Report

5points
POST
#37

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters Ride At Disneyland Park, United States

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters Ride At Disneyland Park, United States

HarshLight Report

5points
POST
#38

The Top Thrill Dragster Ride At Cedar Point, United States

The Top Thrill Dragster Ride At Cedar Point, United States

Craig Lloyd Report

5points
POST
#39

Intimidator 305 Ride At Kings Dominion, United States

Intimidator 305 Ride At Kings Dominion, United States

daveynin Report

5points
POST
#40

Perilous Plunge Ride At Knott's Berry Farm In Buena Park, California

Perilous Plunge Ride At Knott's Berry Farm In Buena Park, California

Cliff Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Ride At Six Flags Fiesta, Texas

Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Ride At Six Flags Fiesta, Texas

Jpp858 Report

4points
POST
#42

Colossus Ride At Six Flags Magic Mountain, United States

Colossus Ride At Six Flags Magic Mountain, United States

Jeremy Thompson Report

4points
POST
#43

Superman: Ride Of Steel Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, United States

Superman: Ride Of Steel Ride At Six Flags Great Adventure, United States

Rene Schwietzke Report

4points
POST
#44

The Haunted Mansion Ride At Disneyland

The Haunted Mansion Ride At Disneyland

Theme Park Tourist Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!