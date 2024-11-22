“Who Invited You?”: Woman Misreads Friend’s Wedding Location On Invite, Ends Up At The Wrong Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Misunderstandings and accidents can happen to anybody. Sometimes, they lead to the most hilarious outcomes, while other times, they can cause problems. It all depends on who else gets caught in the mix-up and whether they have a good sense of humor or not.

This particular accident happened because a woman showed up at the wrong wedding, thinking that it was for her friend. It’s amazing that her alarm bells didn’t go off when her friend looked like a completely different person. The wrong bride didn’t find it amusing, though.

Not all wedding crashers are planned, some become one by accident

Image credits: aah.mina

“Guys, I came to some random wedding, trust me to do that; that is hilarious”

An influencer named Amina Hassan, who posts cooking, lifestyle, and beauty videos, showed up to the wrong wedding, thinking it was her friend’s. She misread the location and somehow even managed to enter the venue just by saying that she was connected to the bride.

Amina was seated at a specific table, but after 15 minutes there, she realized that something was wrong. Even though she had initially clocked that the bride’s name and face were different, she didn’t put two and two together until she Facetimed her friend. It must have come as a complete shock to her, but Amina was very amused and said, “trust me to do this.”

Image credits: aah.mina

“Guys, I left my bag in the hall with the car keys in it, could my day get any worse?”

Professional wedding crashers often try to remain inconspicuous so that the bride and groom don’t pay too much attention to them. That’s how they manage to get away with their shenanigans. Unfortunately for Amina, she wasn’t a trickster like that and ended up leaving behind her bag and car keys at the first venue.

Apart from that, the bride also noticed her and sent her a message asking her who had invited her to the event. It seems that even though Amina found the whole situation awkward and hilarious, the bridal couple didn’t like having a wedding crasher there on their special day.

Image credits: aah.mina

You can watch Amina’s wedding mix-up video here

@aah.mina Only I would attend the wrong wedding and not realise until like 15 mins after I sat 🤣🤣🤣🤣. There were so many signs but I just thought I got catfished 🤣🤣🤣🤣 so chaotic ♬ original sound – Amina

As much as the bride and groom didn’t want Amina to be at their wedding, she probably felt exactly the same

Image credits: Foto Art Events / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Even though this was a complete mix-up, wedding crashers are actually real. According to a report, almost 1 out of every 14 weddings might get crashed. This can be annoying for the couple, especially if they’ve catered to only a certain number of guests.

To understand how common this problem is and how to handle situations like this, Bored Panda reached out to Mehak Sagar. She is the co-founder of WedMeGood, India’s premier wedding planning website and app. The portal helps brides and grooms discover and hire trusted vendors, make digital invitations, and read reviews of wedding professionals.

Mehak told us that “accidental wedding crashers are unfortunate and would probably feel just as confused and embarrassed at having ended up at the wrong wedding. After identifying whether they’re truly uninvited and not, plus ones that you may not know, it’s best to deal with the situation kindly.”

“You could have your wedding planner or family member speak to them about the confusion and offer to show them the way to the correct venue. The goal at the end of the day is to keep your special day joyful, so politely informing them that they’re possibly in the wrong place without creating a furor may be the best idea,” she added.

Image credits: Eve / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Luckily, Amina realized she was in the wrong place on her own and quickly made an exit without causing any confusion for the wedding party. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case, and Mehak told us that “deliberate wedding crashers can not only ruin your big day but may also be a security threat and must be dealt with firmly and swiftly.”

We asked her what kinds of problems such tricksters can cause. She told us that they “could be a drain on the finances, as most venues charge per person. They could also cause a scene, consume too much alcohol, and in general, not show respect to the couple or day. It is essential that deliberate wedding crashers are kept an eye out for.”

The best way to deal with unwanted guests is to ask family members and friends to remain on the lookout. The more people who are involved, the better the chances of catching a wedding crasher. Another easy way is to assign each person to a specific seat and table so that the doorman can tick off each guest as they arrive.

Mehak Sagar shared a number of tips to help protect one’s wedding against unwelcome guests. She told us:

Entry signage with images and names ensures you can minimize the confusion of guests entering the wrong venue.

Having guests RSVP and setting seating charts further reduces the confusion of unwelcome guests.

Ensure your wedding invitations go out with not just the hotel name but the exact area of the hotel the wedding is taking place in such as ‘Grand Ballroom, Level 1.’

Have a family member or wedding planner at the entryway for a restricted guest list.”

Image credits: Samantha Gades / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It’s not just unwanted guests that can be an unexpected obstacle for the bridal couple; it’s also common for other unforeseen wedding mishaps to take place. In some instances, folks who have outdoor weddings have to deal with sudden weather changes like rain, frost, or too much sun. There can also be unexpected family drama on the special day just because everyone’s emotions are running high.

Mehak told us that “weddings are beautiful, complicated events to arrange, and a number of things can go wrong at any minute. Right from vendors not turning up at the last minute (which is why reading reviews on apps like WedMeGood is so important), to last-minute rain (always have a plan B for weather).”

“There have been multiple weddings where the bride’s makeup artists did not turn up, and the bride had to do her own makeup or scramble for arrangement at the last minute. There have been storms that have wiped out the entire outdoor area of the wedding, making multiple guests fit into a much smaller space,” she shared.

With the entire extent of things that could possibly go wrong at a wedding, it seems like Amina’s little faux pas isn’t the worst thing that could have happened. Luckily, she caught on to her mistake pretty quickly and exited the event. Hopefully she let the bride know that she hadn’t done it deliberately and explained how exactly the issue took place.

What would you have done if you were in Amina’s position and turned up to the wrong person’s wedding?

Netizens found the situation extremely funny and were surprised by the bride’s blunt message to Amina

