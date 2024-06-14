Will Ferrell Dresses Up As “Medieval Lord” To Embarrass His Son On Prom Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Ferrell made the internet smile while his son’s face turned pink with embarrassment.

The comedian’s son Magnus, 20, took to social media to cheekily complain about how his famous father embarrassed him on his prom day.

Dressed as a medieval lord, the 56-year-old stood tall in his unusual ensemble while the eldest of his three children was beside him with an expression of surrender.

“True story,” the 20-year-old captioned the clip with his father.

Will Ferrell’s son Magnus shared a TikTok post with his father that racked up 32.1 million views

After sharing the TikTok post, Magnus took the time to reply to some of the remarks that flooded his comments section.

“Will ferrell having a son named magnus is so fitting,” one comment said, to which he replied: “It’s pretty diabolical.”

“I’m trying to picture being yelled at by Will Ferrell,” read another comment.

“Very scary,” said the comedian’s son.

“Rating things my dad has done: dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10,” the 20-year-old son wrote

One TikTok user wrote, “I’ve always told people ‘if I could have anyone be my dad, it would 100% be Will Ferrell.’”

“We can swap roles for a day if u want,” replied Magnus.

The SNL veteran is a father to three children—Magnus, Mattias, 17, and Axel, 14—with his wife of more than two decades, Viveca Paulin.

Magnus offered to swap roles with a TikTok user who claimed they always told people, “If I could have anyone be my dad, it would 100% be Will Ferrell”

Raising three boys is like “running a prison,” the Blades of Glory actor told People a few years back while opening up about fatherhood.

“…I sometimes equate it to what it must be like running a prison,” he told the outlet.

“What happens with three boys is you end up barking out orders like ‘Upstairs now!’, ‘Brush teeth!’, ‘Lights out!’” he continued. “There is so much chaos you can’t really take the time to articulate.”

He also joked about how others might think he is “way too strict” as a father if they saw him parenting his children.

“Those rare moments where I lose my temper and I really become a dad, I often think, ‘Oh, if anyone was a fly on the wall, they’d be like, “Will Ferrell is not a funny father! He’s way too strict.”’”

Some netizens thought it wasn’t an embarrassment but a “flex” to be around Will Ferrell’s shenanigans

