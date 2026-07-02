Wil Wheaton Joins Backlash Against “Coward” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Over His Stance On Political Topics

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Wil Wheaton has called out Dwayne Johnson after the Hollywood star revealed that he no longer wants to publicly discuss politics.

The debate exploded online after Johnson said he plans to keep his political opinions private going forward, saying he wants to focus on storytelling and avoid adding more division.

But Wheaton strongly disagreed with that stance and publicly branded Johnson a “coward,” sparking another heated celebrity political debate online.

Highlights Wil Wheaton called Dwayne Johnson a “coward” after the actor said he would keep his politics private.

Johnson explained that political endorsements created division and distracted from his focus on storytelling.

Social media users split between supporting celebrity political activism and defending Johnson’s right to stay neutral.

“Freedom of Speech also means freedom to say nothing at all,” one person argued while defending Johnson.

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Wil Wheaton publicly slammed Dwayne Johnson after his latest political comments

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The controversy started after Johnson spoke to Esquire on June 11 about why he no longer wants to publicly endorse political candidates or constantly weigh in on political issues.

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The Moana star explained that politics had started overshadowing the work he actually cares about.

“What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing the main thing,” Johnson said.

“The main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed, and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling.”

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Johnson also made it clear that he no longer enjoys the constant hostility surrounding politics.

“I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself,” he continued.

“Politics is omnipresent, and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bulls— that comes with it.”

Johnson added that he believes people with opposing views should discuss their views privately rather than publicly attacking each other.

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“When I hear you talk about Springsteen, who I love, and this idea that he’s speaking directly to Trump in his concerts, my first thought was, ‘Why don’t they talk?’” Johnson said.

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Image credits: Wil Wheaton

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“They should sit down and talk.”

But Wheaton was not impressed by Johnson’s position at all.

Responding to a Threads post shared by George Takei, Wheaton bluntly wrote, “So disappointing to find out he is such a coward.”

Takei also criticized Johnson’s comments and wrote, “Silence is complicity.”

Johnson alleged he regretted endorsing Joe Biden because it created division

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Image credits: Esquire

Johnson’s decision to stay away from politics did not happen overnight.

In 2020, the actor publicly endorsed Joe Biden in the presidential election. At the time, Johnson said he felt it was important to use his platform responsibly.

However, years later, Johnson admitted that the endorsement left him deeply uncomfortable because of the backlash and division it caused among fans.

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“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson explained during a 2024 interview with Fox News.

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“But what I realized — what that caused back then — was something that tears me up in my guts… which is division.”

“And that got me,” he added.

Johnson said the experience made him rethink whether celebrities should publicly endorse candidates at all.

Image credits: White House Photo by Molly Riley/Flickr

“There will be no endorsement,” he later said. “At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box.”

Even though Johnson no longer wants to publicly align himself politically, he has still commented on major national events.

After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally in July 2024, Johnson condemned the violence.

“Whether you love Donald, don’t love Donald, it doesn’t matter. They tried to assassinate him. There’s no room for that,” Johnson said.

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As Wheaton’s comments spread online, social media users quickly split into two camps

Image credits: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Some people agreed with Wheaton and argued that celebrities with massive platforms should not stay silent during politically tense times.

“The Rock has never let principles get in the way of his paycheck. I am Team Wheaton,” one critic wrote.

Others defended Johnson’s decision and said nobody should be forced to publicly discuss politics.

“So it’s mandatory now for actors to talk politics?” one commenter asked.

Image credits: Wil Wheaton

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Another person wrote, “Keeping political views to yourself is a very smart move as a celebrity or even people in general.”

“He has his rights to keep his political views private just like you do, just like anybody else does,” another argued.

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Some people also mocked Wheaton for attacking a former wrestler known for his larger-than-life personality.

“This is kinda funny some guy calling an ex wrestler coward,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “Will Wheaton trying to make himself relevant.”

“No need to talk about politics,” wrote one user

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