It makes perfect sense, then, that a subreddit like Strange Earth exists, and that it never runs out of material. From lost civilizations and jaw-dropping conspiracies to chilling paranormal activity and wildly unsettling animals, there’s always something new to question. We’ve rounded up some of their most interesting posts below.

Our world has no shortage of wonders and mysteries —but is it really all that surprising? We somehow managed to make Bluetooth and Wi-Fi work on a planet that’s essentially made of sticks and rocks. Our bodies are built from the same chemicals as distant stars and celestial bodies. Crazy when you think about it.

#1 Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right

RELATED:

#2 Incredible Sunrise Reveals A Rare Solar Phenomenon

#3 Mars Seen In Its "True" Color For The First Time Ever

#4 The Eyeball Of A Llama

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#5 This Is An X-Ray Of A Beaver’s Tail. Imagine If We Only Knew About Beavers From Fossil Remains, We Would Almost Certainly Reconstruct Them Incorrectly. Now Apply This To Dinosaurs his X-ray of a beaver’s tail was shared by the Oregon Zoo, sparking debate about all the extinct animals reconstructed solely based on their fossils.

The surface of fossilized bones can still show the scars where muscles were attached in life. Sometimes bones can even provide clues, like preserved ulnar papillae (quill knobs) that indicate feathers.

Dinosaurs are usually shown as very thin and bony because most of the evidence paleontologists have comes from skeletons. Palaeoartist C. M. Kosemen thinks this is misleading and that dinosaurs likely had more fat and soft tissue than usually depicted.

He created sketches imagining modern animals just from their bones to show how this approach can change appearances, like a featherless swan with a scaly back or a hairless baboon showing its teeth.

Kosemen says the “shrink wrap” look, where dinosaurs are drawn like skin tightly over bones, comes mainly from Hollywood and popular science illustrators, not scientists. Illustrators often copied mistakes from each other for decades and rarely compared their drawings to real animals or fossils. Many films and artworks were made without looking at fossils, making dinosaurs appear like simple monsters.



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#6 This Is An Intact Human Nervous System Dissected By 2 Medical Students In 1925. It Took Them Over 1,500 Hours. There Are Only 4 Of These In The World

#7 21-Year-Old Nicole Carol Miller, Boarding Flight 93 On September 11, 2001, Shortly Before She Tragically Lost Her Life United Airlines Flight 93 was a domestic scheduled passenger flight that was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists on the morning of September 11, 2001, as part of the September 11 attacks. The hijackers planned to crash the plane into a federal government building in the national capital of Washington, D.C. The mission became a partial failure when the passengers fought back, forcing the terrorists to crash the plane in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, preventing them from reaching al-Qaeda's intended target, but k**ling everyone on-board the flight.



#8 Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake

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#9 New Elon Conspiracy

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#10 Side Profile Of 11,000+ Year Old 7 Ft 6 Inch Humanoid Statue Unearthed At Karahan Tepe

#11 A Man Discovered This Painted On The Floorboards While Redecorating His House. Any Idea What It Means?

#12 Kazakhstan Petroglyph, Circa 10,500 Bc

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#13 This 12,000-Year-Old Strange Statue From Russia, Covered With Unknown Symbols, Is The Oldest Wooden Statue In The World

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#14 From A Million Miles Away, NASA Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is A Real Image)

#15 It Is Incredible That They Achieved This Using Simple Tools—mallets, Chisels, Rasps, And Iron Punches—wielded By Master Stonemasons And Sculptors Who Trained For Decades

#16 The Codex Gigas, Also Known As The Devil's Bible Written by a monk who had been sentenced to d**th. To avoid this, he promised to write a book that contained all human knowledge in one night. Knowing he wouldn't be able to keep his promise he prayed to Lucifer who completed the book for him



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#17 There Is A 500-Year-Old Statue Of A Man Eating A Sack Of Babies In Bern, Switzerland, And Nobody Is Sure Why

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#18 Paranormal Investigator Dan Rivera Passed Suddenly At 54 While Traveling Across The Us With The Real ‘Haunted’ Annabelle Doll

#19 Octopuses Lived Before Dinosaurs And We’re Supposed To Believe They Just Evolved Here Like Everything Else? This is a fossil of Pohlsepia mazonensis, a 296 million year old octopus. That’s 65 million years before the first dinosaurs.



#20 This Man Says That If Humans Disappear From Earth, Octopuses Could Be Strong Candidates To Build The Next Civilization They show signs of advanced intelligence. In the wild, they have used tools, such as carrying coconut shells for protection.



Tim Coulson from Oxford University, thinks octopuses could be strong candidates. He explains that unlike humans, there are many species of octopus, and they live in a wide range of environments, from deep seas to coastal areas. Even if some species die out, others may adapt and spread into new habitats over evolutionary time. Their chances would improve if humans stopped eating them.



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#21 Psychiatrists Spent 3 Years Watching 400 Movies To Find The Realistic Portrayals Of Psychopaths. They Found Anton Chigurh In No Country For Old Men Frighteningly Realistic, While Hannibal Lecter (1991) Was Described As Unrealistic

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#22 The Giant Western Red Cedar Trees That Washed Up On La Push Beach In Washington And How Vast And Terrifying The Ocean Truly Is

#23 Vera Farmiga Says She Received Unexplained, Cross-Shaped Bruises On Her Leg While Filming “The Conjuring: Last Rites”

#24 Russian Sleep Experiment's Infamous Image Of A Smiling Test Subject Is Actually A Prop Called "Spazm”

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#25 Suzanne Somers’ Husband Says He’s Created An AI Clone Of His Late Wife, Two Years After Her Passing The digital twin was built using her voice, interviews, and personal memories. “When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can’t tell the difference"



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#26 The Sheer Scale Of The Unfinished Obelisk In Egypt Is Stunning

#27 The Philadelphia Experiment The Philadelphia experiment, also known as operation ghost, was an alleged naval experiment in the Philadelphia naval shipyard in 1943. The USS eldbridge, a destroyer class ship, was thought to be the subject of an experiment involving force fields. Witnesses of the event claimed that the ship turned completely invisible for a period of time. It was also reported that the ship was physically teleported to Norfolk, Virginia before it returned to Philadelphia. Many members of the crew became ill and passed shortly afterwards. The crew also reported strange happenings during the experiment itself. some became "embedded" in the ship itself and others were able to "walk through walls". if the experiment had indeed happened as it was claimed, then the US military had access to teleportation technology as early as the 1940s.



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#28 On Your Left Picture Shows A Hair Sample Recovered From An Alleged Alien Female In 1992, two hairs were recovered by Peter Khoury, one with a root and shaft and one without. Peter said they were left on his body after waking to find two women in his bed. One was Nordic looking & other Asian



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#29 This Is Older Than Rome By Over 600 Years It predates Trojan War and the writing of Iliad by several centuries. It was crafted nearly a millennium before the Parthenon in Athens. But that's just to put it into perspective. The really incredible thing is that it's made of wood! Over 3,400 years old.



#30 The Size Of An Average Husky Next To A Wolfdog Or Even A Real Wolf This famous photo is often captioned as a Husky standing beside a wolf. That’s possible, but many people have pointed out that it may actually be a Wolfdog, which is not a pure wolf but a hybrid between a domestic dog and a wolf.

Whether it’s a wolf or a Wolfdog isn’t clear, but the size difference is still incredible.



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#31 3000 Year Old Egyptian Statue Of Woman In The Field Museum, Chicago, USA

#32 Imagine Being A Member Of An Uncontacted Tribe And You Look Up To See This

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#33 1,500 Year Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With A Removable Helmet

#34 Earth Has Officially Completed Half Of Its Lifespan: It Will End With Sun Swallowing Us In The Future

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#35 Right Before The Eclipse, This Bulge Rose Out Of Lake Erie First picture is before the eclipse, a giant bulge appeared on Lake Erie. Second picture is zoomed in. Third picture is after the eclipse, it went away. There were hundreds of people with everyone looking at the bulge, wondering what it was. I have videos that it won’t allow me to post. In the video everyone is wondering asking what it is. If you don’t believe that this is real feel free to DM me for videos. Does anyone know what this massive bulge in the water is?



#36 Just A Tip

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#37 An Argentinian Farmer Found A Family Of 20,000-Year-Old Car-Sized Armadillos Huddled In His Yard

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#38 Why Can't Anyone From The Globe Community Explain Why The Pyramids Are Still In Pinpoint Precision To The Orion Belt. After Travelling 83 Trillion Miles A Year For The Past 3000 Years

#39 Cannabis Growing Naturally In The Himalayas

#40 People Are Left Heartbroken After Discovering What The 'Most Viewed Photo Of All Time' Looks Like Now

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#41 The Head Of The Only Dodo Specimen With Remaining Soft Tissue

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#42 Why Would These Statues Exist?

#43 Pyramids Under The Blanket Of Star. By Nicolas Toneback

#44 This Praying Mantis Embedded In Amber Is About 30 Million Years Old

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#45 In 1994, During A Power Outage, The Only Time The Milky Way Was Visible In The City Of Los Angeles. Many People Were So Scared By The Sight And Called 911

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#46 The ‘Strawberry Moon’ Will Be Visible Tonight This Will Mark The Lowest Point For A Full Moon In Nearly Two Decades

#47 Did You Know?

#48 Any Truth To It?

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#49 A Massive Reservoir Of Water Estimated To Be Three Times The Volume Of All The Earth’s Oceans Combined, Is Located Approximately 400 Miles Beneath The Earth Surface!

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#50 Say Hello To Jonathan He Was Born In 1832 & Is 192 Years Old

#51 This Man, Known For His Reality TV Series ‘River Monsters,’ Caught All The Major Giant Freshwater Fish On His List, So When Nothing Was Left, They Ended The Show

#52 This Is A Picture Of Cairo!

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#53 Today I Found This On The Roadside After The Storm…. Help Me Work Out What It Is

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#54 There's A Conspiracy Theory That Lyme Disease Was Invented In A Lab The earliest known human Lyme disease case is Ötzi the Iceman, who d**d some 5,300 years ago, long before the first government lab was established in the U.S. in 1887



#55 Arrowheads In The Skull Of A Man Who Died In 1361 During The Battle For The Swedish City Of Visby (Gotland Island)

#56 This 2,000 Year Old Tree Is Located T Zwigodini Village Of Mutale In Limpopo, South Africa

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#57 68 Years Ago Today, Laika The Dog Was Launched Into Space By The Soviet Union To Become The First Animal To Orbit The Earth

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#58 “The Ronnie Hill Incident Of 1967” On The Afternoon Of July 21, 1967, Fourteen Year Old Ronnie Hill Of Pamlico County, North Carolina, Reportedly Captured One Of The Most Curious Photographs In UFO History According to Hill’s account, he had been playing alone in his family’s yard when the air suddenly filled with a pungent, unfamiliar odor so strong it made his eyes water. Alarmed, he looked toward a nearby field and was astonished to see what he described as a spherical, white craft approximately nine feet in diameter settling onto the ground

Realizing that few would believe such a claim without evidence, Ronnie dashed inside, grabbed his portable Kodak camera, and hurried back outside. There, he witnessed an extraordinary sight: a being in a reflective silver suit emerging from behind the craft. The figure was described as having thin, spindly legs and an oversized, gnome-like head.



#59 Ancient Egyptian Sex Scene On 3,000-Year-Old Ostracon (Ea50714) An Egyptian Limestone Ostracon with a representation of a 'Sex Scene'. It dates to 19th Dynasty (1295-1186 BC) or 20th Dynasty (1186-1070 BC) of New Kingdom.

"Owing to the doubtful statistical value of the very limited evidence, it is hardly possible to form any definite general conclusions as to the habits of the ancient Egyptians when performing [sexual] intercourse..."

Manniche, Lise, "Some Aspects of Ancient Egyptian Sexual Life," Acta Orientalia, Vol. 38, pp. 11-23, 1977.

This piece (EA50714) is now in the British Museum, London, England.



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#60 Ancient Astronauts. Oil Painting By Me

#61 This Is A Real Shot And This Is A Real Human With The Sun In His Background. It Was Taken By Andrew Mccarthy When His Friend Skydived

#62 Interstellar Object 3i/Atlas As Captured By Amateur Astronomer & Space-Agency With Budget Nearly Of $25 Billion

#63 There Is A Beam Of Light Coming Out Of The Core Of London What Is This

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#64 These Are Claimed To Be New Images Of 3i/Atlas Captured By A Brazil-Based Photographer. The Extreme Processing Creates A Beautiful, Perfectly Symmetric “Plasma Orb” Appearance With No Visible Tail, Something That Has Sparked A Lot Of Discussion The images were captured by Brazilian astrophotographer Diego San Araujo and processed by SpaceTracker.space



using a 20-minute built-up frame and 4000% deep zoom extraction.



***Caution/Explanation***

Drew Doss (X user) argues that the unusual images of the comet 3I/ATLAS showing a symmetric plasma-like core and no tail are not genuine scientific photos but instead are artifacts caused by over-processing low-quality video frames.

He explains that the images were created by stacking 20 minutes of compressed video frames with extreme digital zoom (4000%), which produces misleading visual effects because such low-quality compressed data does not have enough details to generate these clear and strange features.



#65 In A Quiet Valley Of Northern Germany, Archaeologists Found What May Be Europe's Oldest Battlefield - A Scene Of Chaos Frozen For Over 3,000 Years Along the Tollense River, they uncovered the bones of hundreds of warriors, weapons of bronze and flint, and smashed skulls still pierced by arrowheads. The remains tell of a massive clash around 1200 BC, involving as many as 4,000 fighters - centuries before recorded European history even began.

Some of the men came from hundreds of miles away, their bones showing signs of previous battles. Yet there are no written records, no known kingdoms, and no explanation for who fought or why.

A full-scale war in the Bronze Age organized, deadly, and entirely erased from history until the mud gave up its d**d.



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#66 This Can't Be Real! 55°32'40.6"S 69°15'58.1"W

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#67 Ilkley Moor Alien Picture Taken By British Police Officer & Saw UFO In 1987

#68 Ever Seen This? ‘Frog Rock’ Then & Now Near New Boston, NH

#69 Chris Bledsoe Just Released This Incredible Image! It’s A Still Frame From An Orb Video, That Very Clearly Has A Message Flashed Inside It

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#70 Behold! You're Looking A Nuclear Explosion 0.001 Seconds After Explosion. Its Core Can Reach Temperatures Over 20 Million Degrees Celsius

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#71 Whatever Was Dragged Along This Desert Or Crawled Thru It - Must Have Been Enormous

#72 This Is The Siberian Unicorn, A 4-Ton, 6-Foot-Tall Horned Beast That Walked The Earth Just 40,000 Years Ago. Terrifyingly, Humans Would Have Encountered It

#73 Ancient Chinese Astronomers And Romans Saw Nibiru In 60 Ce And Left Behind Records