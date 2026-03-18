ADVERTISEMENT

Our world has no shortage of wonders and mysteries—but is it really all that surprising? We somehow managed to make Bluetooth and Wi-Fi work on a planet that’s essentially made of sticks and rocks. Our bodies are built from the same chemicals as distant stars and celestial bodies. Crazy when you think about it.

It makes perfect sense, then, that a subreddit like Strange Earth exists, and that it never runs out of material. From lost civilizations and jaw-dropping conspiracies to chilling paranormal activity and wildly unsettling animals, there’s always something new to question. We’ve rounded up some of their most interesting posts below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right

Strange Earth rock formations with layered patterns under a partly cloudy sky in a desert landscape.

MartianXAshATwelve Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Incredible Sunrise Reveals A Rare Solar Phenomenon

    A strange Earth sunset with a glowing red ring around the sun over calm water and a dramatic cloudy sky.

    stonehunter83 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Mars Seen In Its "True" Color For The First Time Ever

    Mars with detailed surface features, highlighting strange earth-like formations and mysterious geological structures.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    The Eyeball Of A Llama

    Close-up of a horse eye reflecting an unusual landscape, showcasing a strange earth feature in incredible detail.

    man_teats Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Is An X-Ray Of A Beaver’s Tail. Imagine If We Only Knew About Beavers From Fossil Remains, We Would Almost Certainly Reconstruct Them Incorrectly. Now Apply This To Dinosaurs

    X-ray image of a strange earth creature revealing a complex internal structure that looks borderline unbelievable.

    his X-ray of a beaver’s tail was shared by the Oregon Zoo, sparking debate about all the extinct animals reconstructed solely based on their fossils.
    The surface of fossilized bones can still show the scars where muscles were attached in life. Sometimes bones can even provide clues, like preserved ulnar papillae (quill knobs) that indicate feathers.
    Dinosaurs are usually shown as very thin and bony because most of the evidence paleontologists have comes from skeletons. Palaeoartist C. M. Kosemen thinks this is misleading and that dinosaurs likely had more fat and soft tissue than usually depicted.
    He created sketches imagining modern animals just from their bones to show how this approach can change appearances, like a featherless swan with a scaly back or a hairless baboon showing its teeth.
    Kosemen says the “shrink wrap” look, where dinosaurs are drawn like skin tightly over bones, comes mainly from Hollywood and popular science illustrators, not scientists. Illustrators often copied mistakes from each other for decades and rarely compared their drawings to real animals or fossils. Many films and artworks were made without looking at fossils, making dinosaurs appear like simple monsters.

    Earth7051 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Is An Intact Human Nervous System Dissected By 2 Medical Students In 1925. It Took Them Over 1,500 Hours. There Are Only 4 Of These In The World

    Framed vintage anatomical chart of human nervous system with intricate branching nerves displayed in a museum setting.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    21-Year-Old Nicole Carol Miller, Boarding Flight 93 On September 11, 2001, Shortly Before She Tragically Lost Her Life

    Young traveler smiling with backpack and hat indoors, showcasing strange Earth experiences during adventurous journey.

    United Airlines Flight 93 was a domestic scheduled passenger flight that was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists on the morning of September 11, 2001, as part of the September 11 attacks. The hijackers planned to crash the plane into a federal government building in the national capital of Washington, D.C. The mission became a partial failure when the passengers fought back, forcing the terrorists to crash the plane in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, preventing them from reaching al-Qaeda's intended target, but k**ling everyone on-board the flight.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake

    Rock formation resembling a giant snake head blending into natural surroundings on strange Earth’s unbelievable sites.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    New Elon Conspiracy

    Tweet text discussing a strange Earth theory about implanting consciousness into compatible bodies through male IVF offspring.

    Ecowatcher Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Side Profile Of 11,000+ Year Old 7 Ft 6 Inch Humanoid Statue Unearthed At Karahan Tepe

    Ancient stone statue with detailed human features standing among archaeological ruins on strange Earth landscape.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    A Man Discovered This Painted On The Floorboards While Redecorating His House. Any Idea What It Means?

    Living room floor featuring a large strange earth pentagram symbol creating a borderline unbelievable scene.

    Trueboey Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Kazakhstan Petroglyph, Circa 10,500 Bc

    Ancient rock art depicting humanoid figures with unusual features, a strange earth mystery captured in stone.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This 12,000-Year-Old Strange Statue From Russia, Covered With Unknown Symbols, Is The Oldest Wooden Statue In The World

    Ancient wooden statue with a carved humanoid figure, showcasing strange earth artifacts that seem borderline unbelievable.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    From A Million Miles Away, NASA Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is A Real Image)

    View of Earth with the Moon partially covering it, showcasing strange Earth phenomena from space in stunning detail.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    It Is Incredible That They Achieved This Using Simple Tools—mallets, Chisels, Rasps, And Iron Punches—wielded By Master Stonemasons And Sculptors Who Trained For Decades

    Intricate detailed carvings and sculptures surround a large circular window on a strange earth architectural facade.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    The Codex Gigas, Also Known As The Devil's Bible

    Old aged book with metal corner protectors and clasps displayed in a museum, highlighting strange Earth artifacts.

    Written by a monk who had been sentenced to d**th. To avoid this, he promised to write a book that contained all human knowledge in one night. Knowing he wouldn't be able to keep his promise he prayed to Lucifer who completed the book for him

    Pure-Contact7322 , Forbidden Mysteries Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    There Is A 500-Year-Old Statue Of A Man Eating A Sack Of Babies In Bern, Switzerland, And Nobody Is Sure Why

    Colorful strange Earth statue of a man holding multiple babies atop an ornate column in an urban setting.

    MartianXAshATwelve , Игорь Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Paranormal Investigator Dan Rivera Passed Suddenly At 54 While Traveling Across The Us With The Real ‘Haunted’ Annabelle Doll

    Man wearing a Browning cap with a thoughtful expression, indoors with wooden background, illustrating strange earth concept.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Octopuses Lived Before Dinosaurs And We’re Supposed To Believe They Just Evolved Here Like Everything Else?

    Fossilized ancient sea creature with tentacles embedded in rock, showcasing strange Earth wonders and natural history marvels.

    This is a fossil of Pohlsepia mazonensis, a 296 million year old octopus. That’s 65 million years before the first dinosaurs.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    This Man Says That If Humans Disappear From Earth, Octopuses Could Be Strong Candidates To Build The Next Civilization

    Smiling man in a sweater beside a rare giant octopus in water, showcasing strange earth wonders and unbelievable nature sights.

    They show signs of advanced intelligence. In the wild, they have used tools, such as carrying coconut shells for protection.

    Tim Coulson from Oxford University, thinks octopuses could be strong candidates. He explains that unlike humans, there are many species of octopus, and they live in a wide range of environments, from deep seas to coastal areas. Even if some species die out, others may adapt and spread into new habitats over evolutionary time. Their chances would improve if humans stopped eating them.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Psychiatrists Spent 3 Years Watching 400 Movies To Find The Realistic Portrayals Of Psychopaths. They Found Anton Chigurh In No Country For Old Men Frighteningly Realistic, While Hannibal Lecter (1991) Was Described As Unrealistic

    Close-up shots of a man showing contrasting emotions, illustrating strange earth moments that seem borderline unbelievable.

    Trueboey Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Giant Western Red Cedar Trees That Washed Up On La Push Beach In Washington And How Vast And Terrifying The Ocean Truly Is

    Person standing next to a giant uprooted tree on a beach, showcasing a strange Earth natural phenomenon.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Vera Farmiga Says She Received Unexplained, Cross-Shaped Bruises On Her Leg While Filming “The Conjuring: Last Rites”

    Woman with light brown hair and green eyes beside a close-up of an unusual skin pattern in strange earth images.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Russian Sleep Experiment's Infamous Image Of A Smiling Test Subject Is Actually A Prop Called "Spazm”

    Side-by-side images of a strange earth mummified figure with unusual facial features and skeletal appearance.

    Trueboey Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Suzanne Somers’ Husband Says He’s Created An AI Clone Of His Late Wife, Two Years After Her Passing

    Lifelike robot with blonde hair and business attire at a tech event showcasing strange earth technology innovations.

    The digital twin was built using her voice, interviews, and personal memories. “When you look at the finished one next to the real Suzanne, you can’t tell the difference"

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The Sheer Scale Of The Unfinished Obelisk In Egypt Is Stunning

    Aerial view of an ancient rock-cut structure surrounded by people, showcasing strange earth formations and archaeological wonder.

    Trueboey Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    The Philadelphia Experiment

    Distorted ship on water creating a strange earth illusion, showcasing one of the most unbelievable natural phenomena.

    The Philadelphia experiment, also known as operation ghost, was an alleged naval experiment in the Philadelphia naval shipyard in 1943. The USS eldbridge, a destroyer class ship, was thought to be the subject of an experiment involving force fields. Witnesses of the event claimed that the ship turned completely invisible for a period of time. It was also reported that the ship was physically teleported to Norfolk, Virginia before it returned to Philadelphia. Many members of the crew became ill and passed shortly afterwards. The crew also reported strange happenings during the experiment itself. some became "embedded" in the ship itself and others were able to "walk through walls". if the experiment had indeed happened as it was claimed, then the US military had access to teleportation technology as early as the 1940s.

    Old-Hawk3274 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    On Your Left Picture Shows A Hair Sample Recovered From An Alleged Alien Female

    Composite image showing strange earth phenomena including unusual textures, mysterious figures, and a surreal humanoid face.

    In 1992, two hairs were recovered by Peter Khoury, one with a root and shaft and one without. Peter said they were left on his body after waking to find two women in his bed. One was Nordic looking & other Asian

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Is Older Than Rome By Over 600 Years

    Ancient artifact with detailed carvings of a chariot and horses, showcasing strange earth historical artwork in a museum.

    It predates Trojan War and the writing of Iliad by several centuries. It was crafted nearly a millennium before the Parthenon in Athens. But that's just to put it into perspective. The really incredible thing is that it's made of wood! Over 3,400 years old.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    The Size Of An Average Husky Next To A Wolfdog Or Even A Real Wolf

    Husky and wolf interacting closely in a natural outdoor setting, showcasing strange Earth animal behaviors.

    This famous photo is often captioned as a Husky standing beside a wolf. That’s possible, but many people have pointed out that it may actually be a Wolfdog, which is not a pure wolf but a hybrid between a domestic dog and a wolf.
    Whether it’s a wolf or a Wolfdog isn’t clear, but the size difference is still incredible.

    Trueboey Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    3000 Year Old Egyptian Statue Of Woman In The Field Museum, Chicago, USA

    Ancient Egyptian stone bust with intricate carvings, showcasing strange earth artifacts that are borderline unbelievable.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Imagine Being A Member Of An Uncontacted Tribe And You Look Up To See This

    Stealth bomber silhouette flying above a coastline with dramatic cloud formations on strange Earth.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    1,500 Year Old Ceramic Maya Figurine With A Removable Helmet

    Ancient Maya ceramic figurine with removable helmet, showcasing strange earth artifacts that seem borderline unbelievable.

    Earth7051 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Earth Has Officially Completed Half Of Its Lifespan: It Will End With Sun Swallowing Us In The Future

    View of Earth from space with glowing atmosphere and bright stars, highlighting strange Earth phenomena and natural wonders.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Right Before The Eclipse, This Bulge Rose Out Of Lake Erie

    A rare strange earth horizon effect creating a distorted water surface that looks almost flat and curved at the edges.

    First picture is before the eclipse, a giant bulge appeared on Lake Erie. Second picture is zoomed in. Third picture is after the eclipse, it went away. There were hundreds of people with everyone looking at the bulge, wondering what it was. I have videos that it won’t allow me to post. In the video everyone is wondering asking what it is. If you don’t believe that this is real feel free to DM me for videos. Does anyone know what this massive bulge in the water is?

    GroundbreakingNewt11 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Just A Tip

    A surreal view of the pyramids on strange Earth showing hidden ancient hieroglyphs beneath the surface.

    38512 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    An Argentinian Farmer Found A Family Of 20,000-Year-Old Car-Sized Armadillos Huddled In His Yard

    Person examining a giant bizarre rock formation with unusual hexagonal patterns in a muddy outdoor setting, strange earth discovery.

    Earth7051 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Why Can't Anyone From The Globe Community Explain Why The Pyramids Are Still In Pinpoint Precision To The Orion Belt. After Travelling 83 Trillion Miles A Year For The Past 3000 Years

    Night sky over pyramids showing star alignment with Orion’s Belt, highlighting strange Earth phenomena and cosmic connections.

    Earth7051 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Cannabis Growing Naturally In The Himalayas

    Lush green plants densely covering a steep hillside in a strange Earth landscape with mist in the background.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    People Are Left Heartbroken After Discovering What The 'Most Viewed Photo Of All Time' Looks Like Now

    Comparison of a famous landscape photo from 1998 and how the Earth looks in 2025, highlighting strange Earth changes.

    Trueboey Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    The Head Of The Only Dodo Specimen With Remaining Soft Tissue

    Person wearing white gloves holding a strange, preserved duck-like head resembling a bizarre find on strange Earth.

    Trueboey Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Why Would These Statues Exist?

    Ancient strange earth sculptures showing a man holding a lion in detailed carvings from different historical periods.

    Earth7051 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Pyramids Under The Blanket Of Star. By Nicolas Toneback

    Pyramids under a star-filled night sky showcasing strange Earth wonders that are borderline unbelievable.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    This Praying Mantis Embedded In Amber Is About 30 Million Years Old

    Small praying mantis perfectly preserved inside a piece of amber, showcasing strange earth wonders and unbelievable natural phenomena.

    Earth7051 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    In 1994, During A Power Outage, The Only Time The Milky Way Was Visible In The City Of Los Angeles. Many People Were So Scared By The Sight And Called 911

    City skyline at night with a vivid Milky Way galaxy overhead, showcasing strange Earth phenomena in the world.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    The ‘Strawberry Moon’ Will Be Visible Tonight This Will Mark The Lowest Point For A Full Moon In Nearly Two Decades

    Large reddish moon rising over city skyline at dusk, showcasing one of the strange Earth phenomena in nature.

    Earth7051 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Did You Know?

    Elderly woman standing beside Monowi town sign, the only resident managing multiple roles in this strange earth location.

    shutthefrontdoor6669 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Any Truth To It?

    Amateur astronomer captures massive and strange Earth-like structure near Saturn’s rings in space, size is astounding.

    konstructivizm Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    A Massive Reservoir Of Water Estimated To Be Three Times The Volume Of All The Earth’s Oceans Combined, Is Located Approximately 400 Miles Beneath The Earth Surface!

    Underwater rock formations in a deep ocean canyon showing strange earth features and surreal natural beauty.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Say Hello To Jonathan He Was Born In 1832 & Is 192 Years Old

    Large tortoise with textured shell and wrinkled skin walking on grass under bright sunlight on strange Earth.

    Trueboey Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    This Man, Known For His Reality TV Series ‘River Monsters,’ Caught All The Major Giant Freshwater Fish On His List, So When Nothing Was Left, They Ended The Show

    Man holding an enormous strange earth fish with unusual shape in a river surrounded by rocky terrain and greenery.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    This Is A Picture Of Cairo!

    Aerial view of a densely packed, decayed urban area showcasing strange earth patterns and structures.

    Earth7051 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Today I Found This On The Roadside After The Storm…. Help Me Work Out What It Is

    Man wearing glasses and a hat holding a large reflective metal sphere, showcasing strange earth phenomenon indoors.

    ThinkAd8861 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    There's A Conspiracy Theory That Lyme Disease Was Invented In A Lab

    Reconstruction of prehistoric man holding a spear, showcasing strange Earth history and unbelievable human evolution facts.

    The earliest known human Lyme disease case is Ötzi the Iceman, who d**d some 5,300 years ago, long before the first government lab was established in the U.S. in 1887

    Trueboey Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Arrowheads In The Skull Of A Man Who Died In 1361 During The Battle For The Swedish City Of Visby (Gotland Island)

    Ancient human skull with metal rods driven through it, showcasing strange earth archaeological findings and bizarre artifacts.

    Trueboey Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    This 2,000 Year Old Tree Is Located T Zwigodini Village Of Mutale In Limpopo, South Africa

    Children holding hands around an enormous baobab tree trunk in a strange earth landscape showing unusual natural wonders.

    Darshan_brahmbhatt Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    68 Years Ago Today, Laika The Dog Was Launched Into Space By The Soviet Union To Become The First Animal To Orbit The Earth

    Space dog Laika inside early Soviet spacecraft capsule, showcasing strange Earth exploration history and unique world facts.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    “The Ronnie Hill Incident Of 1967” On The Afternoon Of July 21, 1967, Fourteen Year Old Ronnie Hill Of Pamlico County, North Carolina, Reportedly Captured One Of The Most Curious Photographs In UFO History

    Blurry figure in a dark outdoor setting, showing strange earth phenomenon that looks borderline unbelievable at night.

    According to Hill’s account, he had been playing alone in his family’s yard when the air suddenly filled with a pungent, unfamiliar odor so strong it made his eyes water. Alarmed, he looked toward a nearby field and was astonished to see what he described as a spherical, white craft approximately nine feet in diameter settling onto the ground
    Realizing that few would believe such a claim without evidence, Ronnie dashed inside, grabbed his portable Kodak camera, and hurried back outside. There, he witnessed an extraordinary sight: a being in a reflective silver suit emerging from behind the craft. The figure was described as having thin, spindly legs and an oversized, gnome-like head.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Ancient Egyptian Sex Scene On 3,000-Year-Old Ostracon (Ea50714)

    Ancient drawing on stone depicting human figures in a strange pose, showcasing unusual art found on strange earth.

    An Egyptian Limestone Ostracon with a representation of a 'Sex Scene'. It dates to 19th Dynasty (1295-1186 BC) or 20th Dynasty (1186-1070 BC) of New Kingdom.
    "Owing to the doubtful statistical value of the very limited evidence, it is hardly possible to form any definite general conclusions as to the habits of the ancient Egyptians when performing [sexual] intercourse..."
    Manniche, Lise, "Some Aspects of Ancient Egyptian Sexual Life," Acta Orientalia, Vol. 38, pp. 11-23, 1977.
    This piece (EA50714) is now in the British Museum, London, England.

    Darshan_brahmbhatt Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Ancient Astronauts. Oil Painting By Me

    Ancient statues carved into walls inside a spaceship with a view of a strange Earth-like planet outside the window.

    pavlokandyba Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    This Is A Real Shot And This Is A Real Human With The Sun In His Background. It Was Taken By Andrew Mccarthy When His Friend Skydived

    Silhouettes of people appearing against close-up views of the sun’s surface, highlighting strange earth phenomena.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Interstellar Object 3i/Atlas As Captured By Amateur Astronomer & Space-Agency With Budget Nearly Of $25 Billion

    Two images of a comet in space showing strange Earth phenomena with a bright glowing core and trailing tail of dust.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    There Is A Beam Of Light Coming Out Of The Core Of London What Is This

    Tall bright blue light beam piercing cloudy night sky above trees in strange Earth scene.

    Trueboey Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    These Are Claimed To Be New Images Of 3i/Atlas Captured By A Brazil-Based Photographer. The Extreme Processing Creates A Beautiful, Perfectly Symmetric “Plasma Orb” Appearance With No Visible Tail, Something That Has Sparked A Lot Of Discussion

    Glowing strange Earth phenomenon resembling a star shape against a dark space background with scattered tiny lights.

    The images were captured by Brazilian astrophotographer Diego San Araujo and processed by SpaceTracker.space

     using a 20-minute built-up frame and 4000% deep zoom extraction.

    ***Caution/Explanation***
    Drew Doss (X user) argues that the unusual images of the comet 3I/ATLAS showing a symmetric plasma-like core and no tail are not genuine scientific photos but instead are artifacts caused by over-processing low-quality video frames.
    He explains that the images were created by stacking 20 minutes of compressed video frames with extreme digital zoom (4000%), which produces misleading visual effects because such low-quality compressed data does not have enough details to generate these clear and strange features.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    In A Quiet Valley Of Northern Germany, Archaeologists Found What May Be Europe's Oldest Battlefield - A Scene Of Chaos Frozen For Over 3,000 Years

    Strange Earth image showing a mysterious ancient stone structure and scattered small animal bones on a dark surface.

    Along the Tollense River, they uncovered the bones of hundreds of warriors, weapons of bronze and flint, and smashed skulls still pierced by arrowheads. The remains tell of a massive clash around 1200 BC, involving as many as 4,000 fighters - centuries before recorded European history even began.
    Some of the men came from hundreds of miles away, their bones showing signs of previous battles. Yet there are no written records, no known kingdoms, and no explanation for who fought or why.
    A full-scale war in the Bronze Age organized, deadly, and entirely erased from history until the mud gave up its d**d.

    Darshan_brahmbhatt Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    This Can't Be Real! 55°32'40.6"S 69°15'58.1"W

    Close-up of strange earth rock formations with symmetrical, borderline unbelievable patterns and a red map location pin.

    Lawrenceburntfish Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Ilkley Moor Alien Picture Taken By British Police Officer & Saw UFO In 1987

    Photo of a strange figure on Ilkley Moor, highlighting borderline unbelievable and strange Earth phenomena.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Ever Seen This? ‘Frog Rock’ Then & Now Near New Boston, NH

    Unbelievable strange earth rock formations in natural settings showing unique and borderline unbelievable shapes over time.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Chris Bledsoe Just Released This Incredible Image! It’s A Still Frame From An Orb Video, That Very Clearly Has A Message Flashed Inside It

    Unbelievable strange Earth phenomenon showing a glowing mysterious orb against a dark background.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Behold! You're Looking A Nuclear Explosion 0.001 Seconds After Explosion. Its Core Can Reach Temperatures Over 20 Million Degrees Celsius

    Side-by-side images of a strange earth phenomenon showing a large glowing spherical object with spikes hovering above the ground.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Whatever Was Dragged Along This Desert Or Crawled Thru It - Must Have Been Enormous

    Aerial view of a strange earth landscape with unusual geological formations seen through an airplane window.

    vacik82 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    This Is The Siberian Unicorn, A 4-Ton, 6-Foot-Tall Horned Beast That Walked The Earth Just 40,000 Years Ago. Terrifyingly, Humans Would Have Encountered It

    Two men lifting a giant horn on a strange earth creature model with a large furry body indoors.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Ancient Chinese Astronomers And Romans Saw Nibiru In 60 Ce And Left Behind Records

    Close-up of a strange Earth surface showing unusual red textures and patterns that appear borderline unbelievable.

    pavlokandyba Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!