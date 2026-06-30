Confused Fans Battle Over AMC Show As Star Shatters Internet With Unreal Shirtless Scene: “Her Waist?!”

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One unforgettable scene from the latest episode of AMC‘s hit series Interview with the Vampire has exploded across social media, leaving viewers stunned and fiercely divided.

A jaw-dropping shirtless moment ignited viral debate, with viewers obsessing over one unexpected detail. While some praised the actor’s remarkable physique, others couldn’t make sense of the unusual camera angle.

Highlights A viral Interview with the Vampire scene left viewers utterly baffled on social media.

One unexpected visual detail from the scene sparked hilarious memes and reactions.

Lestat actor Sam Reid revealed what it took to bring his character’s rockstar persona to life.

As memes and wild theories continue to circulate online, the moment has only drawn even more attention to the series.

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The Vampire Lestat star’s unreal shirtless scene goes viral

Image credits: AMC

On June 27, a scene from the third season of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, also known as The Vampire Lestat, went viral on social media.

On X, one user shared a shirtless picture of the show’s lead star Sam Reid, captioned “Her Waist?” The post garnered over 32 million views and 150,000 likes within hours. However, since the picture showed Reid from behind, many users failed to recognize him.

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Image credits: @MrSpoocky/X

The image also highlighted the actor’s unusually narrow waist and long, wavy hair, adding to the confusion. In the series, Reid plays Lestat de Lioncourt, a hedonistic French vampire.

Based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles book series, the third season sees Lestat form a rock band. Another shirtless performance clip from the show also went viral, with Reid’s striking appearance sparking widespread reactions.

Viral Sam Reid moment leaves netizens hilariously confused

Image credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In the source material, Lestat is implied to be gender-fluid, with strong queer themes embedded in the story. As a result, the original poster’s comment was a playful reference to the character’s androgynous appeal.

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However, users unfamiliar with the show’s lore quickly filled the replies with comparisons and jokes.

Image credits: AMC

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Some users compared Reid’s long-haired look to that of Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland.

“I’ve been trolled too many times on here. I genuinely thought this was Haaland,” one fan said.

Is this haaland pic.twitter.com/qJKi9iqVQp — Og Bume (@ArunaSamue13576) June 28, 2026

Another user joked that Reid’s blonde hair and tiny waist made them think the image was from the new Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock. The confusion escalated as more humorous reactions poured in.

One user said, “I thought this was 2008 Madonna, bro.”

“Thought this was 90s Shawn Michaels,” another added.

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Sam Reid discussed developing Lestat’s rockstar persona

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Following the third season’s premiere, Reid’s rockstar portrayal of Lestat quickly became one of the show’s biggest talking points online.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confusedpodcast, the 39-year-old admitted that he worked extremely hard on his singing and developed Lestat’s stage voice with the help of musician Matthew Santos.

In contrast, physically embodying the character’s stage persona was easier for Reid, who noted that Lestat was intrinsically a performer.

“I’ve always tried to like put that rockstar kind of performer into him from the beginning,” he said

Image credits: AMC

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Reflecting on the shirtless scenes, Reid said he had no issue with shedding his clothes but admitted filming those intimate moments could sometimes be “a lot,” especially in the presence of strangers.

The third season premiered on June 7, 2026, receiving generally positive reviews. It currently holds a critics’ score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Vampire Lestat is currently streaming on AMC+.