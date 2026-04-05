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Discover Your Courage Meter: 30 Questions That Reveal Whether You’re A Coward Or Crusader
Nervous man biting nails, taking a personality quiz to test courage and find where you land on the coward scale.
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Discover Your Courage Meter: 30 Questions That Reveal Whether You’re A Coward Or Crusader

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Remember when you were a kid and the vacuum cleaner felt like a full-on monster? For most of us, those fears changed over time – now it’s things like awkward conversations, job interviews, or speaking up when something feels off. Different setting, same feeling.

So the question is: how much do those small fears still influence what you do?

This quiz looks at 30 situations to get a sense of how you handle them. Just go with your gut and don’t try to overanalyze it.

The result tends to speak for itself!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    What do you think ?
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Selective Brave - Courage flips on like a porch light whenever the cause truly matters to you. Bungee jump? Maybe not. Defend a friend? Absolutely. Your bravery is budgeted like fine coffee – saved for premium moments. This approach keeps adrenaline costs down while still earning you hero points in key scenes. It’s strategic valor at its finest." Yeah, that's... pretty accurate XD I freaking HATE roller coasters and any adrenaline-based activities, but I would (and have done so in the past) fight anyone or anything who tried to hurt my loved ones or my pets. I'm pretty non-confrontational when I'm yelled at (yay ábusive childhood) and I tend to grayrock/shut down, but I will stop ábuse/step in/confront a person if I see them ábusing/harassing someone else. I guess I'm 50% coward, 50% brave XD

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Overthinker: Your courage battles an active imagination that writes three possible sequels for every scenario. By the time others react, you’re already on version eleven of the outcome chart. Planning is your armor and analysis your shield. When you finally move, it’s with the confidence of a chess grandmaster. Just remember the board exists outside your head, too.

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Allow me to overthink a few of these questions. I can't swim (drowned as a toddler) so I stay away from pools. I don't like unfamiliar dishes because my gut has a tendency to explode messily. I know my boss won't give me a raise because head office is always trying to cut costs, so there's no point asking. Not all risks are alike. I might dabble with shares or lending money to a friend, but I wouldn't go anywhere near crypto or NFTs. I'm a tea drinker, don't care for coffee. I don't sleep soundly during thunderstorms because I'm the one standing just out of the rain with a camera on long exposure hoping for a good photo. I eat lumps of cheddar as a snack, so... Whether or not I like it when plans fall apart tends to be down to the why and who (and whether it's even my job to improvise a solution). So, clearly, I'm the overthinker. ;)

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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Selective brave hmm ok then yup I’m no coward ,but I’m not bloody stupid either lol ie I wouldn’t do a bungee jump but I’d happily do a sky dive ,or go up in a hot air balloon (n I suffer with vertigo n hate heights but I’d still love to do both )

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    randomstring4627 avatar
    Rowley Birkin, QC
    Rowley Birkin, QC
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. I've clocked up 663 jumps, stepped out of everything from helos to hot air balloons, day and night, over fields and forests, mountains and the sea, from 38,000' with oxygen tanks to 600' with a canopy the size of a handkerchief. There were a few times that were a little bit more exciting than planned - as the saying goes, you have your entire lifetime to deploy your reserve 'chute (assuming you have one, which quite often we don't). Take that same risk with an operation run by teenagers using equipment owned by overseas investors and pay them for the privilege though? Not in a million years. Utrinque Paratus

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Selective Brave - Courage flips on like a porch light whenever the cause truly matters to you. Bungee jump? Maybe not. Defend a friend? Absolutely. Your bravery is budgeted like fine coffee – saved for premium moments. This approach keeps adrenaline costs down while still earning you hero points in key scenes. It’s strategic valor at its finest." Yeah, that's... pretty accurate XD I freaking HATE roller coasters and any adrenaline-based activities, but I would (and have done so in the past) fight anyone or anything who tried to hurt my loved ones or my pets. I'm pretty non-confrontational when I'm yelled at (yay ábusive childhood) and I tend to grayrock/shut down, but I will stop ábuse/step in/confront a person if I see them ábusing/harassing someone else. I guess I'm 50% coward, 50% brave XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Overthinker: Your courage battles an active imagination that writes three possible sequels for every scenario. By the time others react, you’re already on version eleven of the outcome chart. Planning is your armor and analysis your shield. When you finally move, it’s with the confidence of a chess grandmaster. Just remember the board exists outside your head, too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Allow me to overthink a few of these questions. I can't swim (drowned as a toddler) so I stay away from pools. I don't like unfamiliar dishes because my gut has a tendency to explode messily. I know my boss won't give me a raise because head office is always trying to cut costs, so there's no point asking. Not all risks are alike. I might dabble with shares or lending money to a friend, but I wouldn't go anywhere near crypto or NFTs. I'm a tea drinker, don't care for coffee. I don't sleep soundly during thunderstorms because I'm the one standing just out of the rain with a camera on long exposure hoping for a good photo. I eat lumps of cheddar as a snack, so... Whether or not I like it when plans fall apart tends to be down to the why and who (and whether it's even my job to improvise a solution). So, clearly, I'm the overthinker. ;)

    Load More Replies...
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Selective brave hmm ok then yup I’m no coward ,but I’m not bloody stupid either lol ie I wouldn’t do a bungee jump but I’d happily do a sky dive ,or go up in a hot air balloon (n I suffer with vertigo n hate heights but I’d still love to do both )

    0
    0points
    reply
    randomstring4627 avatar
    Rowley Birkin, QC
    Rowley Birkin, QC
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. I've clocked up 663 jumps, stepped out of everything from helos to hot air balloons, day and night, over fields and forests, mountains and the sea, from 38,000' with oxygen tanks to 600' with a canopy the size of a handkerchief. There were a few times that were a little bit more exciting than planned - as the saying goes, you have your entire lifetime to deploy your reserve 'chute (assuming you have one, which quite often we don't). Take that same risk with an operation run by teenagers using equipment owned by overseas investors and pay them for the privilege though? Not in a million years. Utrinque Paratus

    0
    0points
    reply
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