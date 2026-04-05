Discover Your Courage Meter: 30 Questions That Reveal Whether You’re A Coward Or Crusader
Remember when you were a kid and the vacuum cleaner felt like a full-on monster? For most of us, those fears changed over time – now it’s things like awkward conversations, job interviews, or speaking up when something feels off. Different setting, same feeling.
So the question is: how much do those small fears still influence what you do?
This quiz looks at 30 situations to get a sense of how you handle them. Just go with your gut and don’t try to overanalyze it.
The result tends to speak for itself!
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"The Selective Brave - Courage flips on like a porch light whenever the cause truly matters to you. Bungee jump? Maybe not. Defend a friend? Absolutely. Your bravery is budgeted like fine coffee – saved for premium moments. This approach keeps adrenaline costs down while still earning you hero points in key scenes. It’s strategic valor at its finest." Yeah, that's... pretty accurate XD I freaking HATE roller coasters and any adrenaline-based activities, but I would (and have done so in the past) fight anyone or anything who tried to hurt my loved ones or my pets. I'm pretty non-confrontational when I'm yelled at (yay ábusive childhood) and I tend to grayrock/shut down, but I will stop ábuse/step in/confront a person if I see them ábusing/harassing someone else. I guess I'm 50% coward, 50% brave XD
The Overthinker: Your courage battles an active imagination that writes three possible sequels for every scenario. By the time others react, you’re already on version eleven of the outcome chart. Planning is your armor and analysis your shield. When you finally move, it’s with the confidence of a chess grandmaster. Just remember the board exists outside your head, too.
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Allow me to overthink a few of these questions. I can't swim (drowned as a toddler) so I stay away from pools. I don't like unfamiliar dishes because my gut has a tendency to explode messily. I know my boss won't give me a raise because head office is always trying to cut costs, so there's no point asking. Not all risks are alike. I might dabble with shares or lending money to a friend, but I wouldn't go anywhere near crypto or NFTs. I'm a tea drinker, don't care for coffee. I don't sleep soundly during thunderstorms because I'm the one standing just out of the rain with a camera on long exposure hoping for a good photo. I eat lumps of cheddar as a snack, so... Whether or not I like it when plans fall apart tends to be down to the why and who (and whether it's even my job to improvise a solution). So, clearly, I'm the overthinker. ;)Load More Replies...
Selective brave hmm ok then yup I’m no coward ,but I’m not bloody stupid either lol ie I wouldn’t do a bungee jump but I’d happily do a sky dive ,or go up in a hot air balloon (n I suffer with vertigo n hate heights but I’d still love to do both )
Agreed. I've clocked up 663 jumps, stepped out of everything from helos to hot air balloons, day and night, over fields and forests, mountains and the sea, from 38,000' with oxygen tanks to 600' with a canopy the size of a handkerchief. There were a few times that were a little bit more exciting than planned - as the saying goes, you have your entire lifetime to deploy your reserve 'chute (assuming you have one, which quite often we don't). Take that same risk with an operation run by teenagers using equipment owned by overseas investors and pay them for the privilege though? Not in a million years. Utrinque ParatusLoad More Replies...
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... LIVEJOB1.COM
"The Selective Brave - Courage flips on like a porch light whenever the cause truly matters to you. Bungee jump? Maybe not. Defend a friend? Absolutely. Your bravery is budgeted like fine coffee – saved for premium moments. This approach keeps adrenaline costs down while still earning you hero points in key scenes. It’s strategic valor at its finest." Yeah, that's... pretty accurate XD I freaking HATE roller coasters and any adrenaline-based activities, but I would (and have done so in the past) fight anyone or anything who tried to hurt my loved ones or my pets. I'm pretty non-confrontational when I'm yelled at (yay ábusive childhood) and I tend to grayrock/shut down, but I will stop ábuse/step in/confront a person if I see them ábusing/harassing someone else. I guess I'm 50% coward, 50% brave XD
The Overthinker: Your courage battles an active imagination that writes three possible sequels for every scenario. By the time others react, you’re already on version eleven of the outcome chart. Planning is your armor and analysis your shield. When you finally move, it’s with the confidence of a chess grandmaster. Just remember the board exists outside your head, too.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Allow me to overthink a few of these questions. I can't swim (drowned as a toddler) so I stay away from pools. I don't like unfamiliar dishes because my gut has a tendency to explode messily. I know my boss won't give me a raise because head office is always trying to cut costs, so there's no point asking. Not all risks are alike. I might dabble with shares or lending money to a friend, but I wouldn't go anywhere near crypto or NFTs. I'm a tea drinker, don't care for coffee. I don't sleep soundly during thunderstorms because I'm the one standing just out of the rain with a camera on long exposure hoping for a good photo. I eat lumps of cheddar as a snack, so... Whether or not I like it when plans fall apart tends to be down to the why and who (and whether it's even my job to improvise a solution). So, clearly, I'm the overthinker. ;)Load More Replies...
Selective brave hmm ok then yup I’m no coward ,but I’m not bloody stupid either lol ie I wouldn’t do a bungee jump but I’d happily do a sky dive ,or go up in a hot air balloon (n I suffer with vertigo n hate heights but I’d still love to do both )
Agreed. I've clocked up 663 jumps, stepped out of everything from helos to hot air balloons, day and night, over fields and forests, mountains and the sea, from 38,000' with oxygen tanks to 600' with a canopy the size of a handkerchief. There were a few times that were a little bit more exciting than planned - as the saying goes, you have your entire lifetime to deploy your reserve 'chute (assuming you have one, which quite often we don't). Take that same risk with an operation run by teenagers using equipment owned by overseas investors and pay them for the privilege though? Not in a million years. Utrinque ParatusLoad More Replies...
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... LIVEJOB1.COM
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