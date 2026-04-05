Discover Your Courage Meter: 30 Questions That Reveal Whether You’re A Coward Or Crusader

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Remember when you were a kid and the vacuum cleaner felt like a full-on monster? For most of us, those fears changed over time – now it’s things like awkward conversations, job interviews, or speaking up when something feels off. Different setting, same feeling.

So the question is: how much do those small fears still influence what you do?

This quiz looks at 30 situations to get a sense of how you handle them. Just go with your gut and don’t try to overanalyze it.

The result tends to speak for itself!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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