93 Photos That Are So Great, They Became Legends Of The Internet
If you follow the same routine every single day, you might feel like your life is a bit boring. But thankfully, there are countless ways to spice things up. And today, you might just be in need of a list full of random and bizarre photos.
We took a trip to Art Select on Instagram and compiled their most amusing posts below. From hilarious photos that will remind you just how odd humans can be to strange, cursed images, you’ll certainly find something you’ve never seen before! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that perplex you.
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In this day and age, we are constantly bombarded with information. The 24-hour news cycle descended upon us before our brains were prepared for so much stimulation, and social media certainly hasn’t helped. Our attention spans are dwindling, yet we’re expected to know and retain more information than ever before. It’s exhausting.
But we’ll try to focus on the bright side today. And something that we can consider a positive of all this stimulation is that we shouldn’t ever get bored. There are endless activities to try, topics to learn about, and content to consume. And if your life has become mundane, you can always check out strange photos like these on the internet as a palate cleanser.
According to Karyn Hall, PhD, novelty is extremely important to humans. She explains that it activates our brain in powerful ways, as it causes a release of dopamine, makes us feel more alive, and helps us learn and grow. Apparently, research has found that novelty also boosts creativity, improves memory, and increases happiness.
On the flip side, having too little novelty in your life can be detrimental. Life can feel like a chore when you’re on autopilot, avoiding anything new. And without stimulation, you may feel bored or burnt out. This can even cause your comfort zone to shrink, making you even less willing to take risks, embrace opportunities, and try new things.
That's me right now. It's 0:31 and the thermometer still shows 28,1°C.
Dr. Hall notes that embracing novelty can bring many benefits to your life. Creating a habit of trying new things can make you more resilient and adaptable, while also boosting your confidence. Novelty also broadens your perspectives, opening you up to new ideas, cultures, and more.
You will likely feel more joy in your life if you’re constantly exposed to new things. And it can even improve your relationships, as sharing new experiences with loved ones can be a wonderful way to bond.
If you’re looking for ways to add more novelty into your life, Dr. Hall recommends squeezing it in wherever you can. For example, you can start taking different routes to and from your home. It might take a bit longer, but you may be amazed at what’s hiding in your neighborhood on the streets you’ve never explored.
At the same time, try switching up your routine in other ways too. Go to the gym at a different time so you can journal during the hour when you’re usually working out. Invite your friends out for drinks or to see a movie on a Tuesday. Why wait until the weekend? Don’t be afraid to break out of your routine.
Another common yet underrated way to get some more novelty into your life is by trying a new hobby. Whether you’ve always wanted to try making your own ceramics or playing tennis, there’s no better time to start than tomorrow! Inevitably, you will be bad at this new hobby at first. But you can still enjoy the experience, and the sense of accomplishment you’ll feel once you start to improve will be incredible.
One of the best ways to experience novelty in your own life is by meeting new people. Many of us get stuck in the same circles we’ve known for years if we don’t change our employment or move to a new city. But you can always meet new people right where you are by attending events and stepping outside of your comfort zone. Volunteering or participating in community activities is a wonderful way to make new friends. And you might learn a lot from your fellow residents!
Are you enjoying these random yet oddly amusing photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you to start thinking outside the box and taking your own bizarre pics, and let us know in the comments below which photos are your favorites. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny photos, look no further than right here!
My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐀𝐭𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦
My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐀𝐭𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦