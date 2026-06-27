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If you follow the same routine every single day, you might feel like your life is a bit boring. But thankfully, there are countless ways to spice things up. And today, you might just be in need of a list full of random and bizarre photos.

We took a trip to Art Select on Instagram and compiled their most amusing posts below. From hilarious photos that will remind you just how odd humans can be to strange, cursed images, you’ll certainly find something you’ve never seen before! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that perplex you.

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#1

A wall with a bicycle leaning against it, next to a sign that says DO NOT PANIC ORGANIZE with fish illustrations, a great photo.

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    #2

    A horse with a smartphone on its head showing a map, riding through a city, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #3

    A small dog looking up at a person holding a banana slice, one of the great photos.

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    In this day and age, we are constantly bombarded with information. The 24-hour news cycle descended upon us before our brains were prepared for so much stimulation, and social media certainly hasn’t helped. Our attention spans are dwindling, yet we’re expected to know and retain more information than ever before. It’s exhausting.

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    But we’ll try to focus on the bright side today. And something that we can consider a positive of all this stimulation is that we shouldn’t ever get bored. There are endless activities to try, topics to learn about, and content to consume. And if your life has become mundane, you can always check out strange photos like these on the internet as a palate cleanser.

    #4

    A funny missing person poster saying MISSING you so much with a man's face, a great internet photo.

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    #5

    A black cat sitting in front of colorful paintings of cats, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #6

    A great photo of a mountain at sunset, with a dramatic cloud shadow, an internet legend.

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    According to Karyn Hall, PhD, novelty is extremely important to humans. She explains that it activates our brain in powerful ways, as it causes a release of dopamine, makes us feel more alive, and helps us learn and grow. Apparently, research has found that novelty also boosts creativity, improves memory, and increases happiness.

    On the flip side, having too little novelty in your life can be detrimental. Life can feel like a chore when you’re on autopilot, avoiding anything new. And without stimulation, you may feel bored or burnt out. This can even cause your comfort zone to shrink, making you even less willing to take risks, embrace opportunities, and try new things.  
    #7

    A potato with a wrinkled, face-like impression, a great photo.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's me right now. It's 0:31 and the thermometer still shows 28,1°C.

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    #8

    Two images of a foal with a teddy bear, a tender photo that became a legend.

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    #9

    The back of a woman wearing a white lace bra with a solved Rubik's Cube attached to the clasp, a great photo.

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    Dr. Hall notes that embracing novelty can bring many benefits to your life. Creating a habit of trying new things can make you more resilient and adaptable, while also boosting your confidence. Novelty also broadens your perspectives, opening you up to new ideas, cultures, and more.

    You will likely feel more joy in your life if you’re constantly exposed to new things. And it can even improve your relationships, as sharing new experiences with loved ones can be a wonderful way to bond.
    #10

    A dog lying next to a log in a forest, a great photo that became a legend.

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    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old Splitter was logendary among his pack.

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    #11

    A great photo showing the silhouette of frogs on a window, creating an internet legend.

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    #12

    Two alligators embracing by a pool, a great photo and internet legend.

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    If you’re looking for ways to add more novelty into your life, Dr. Hall recommends squeezing it in wherever you can. For example, you can start taking different routes to and from your home. It might take a bit longer, but you may be amazed at what’s hiding in your neighborhood on the streets you’ve never explored. 

    At the same time, try switching up your routine in other ways too. Go to the gym at a different time so you can journal during the hour when you’re usually working out. Invite your friends out for drinks or to see a movie on a Tuesday. Why wait until the weekend? Don’t be afraid to break out of your routine. 

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    #13

    Before and after images of a street initiative, providing shaded resting spots for stray dogs, great photos, legends of the internet.

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    #14

    A tiny, hairless pink mouse, resembling a 'pinky' feeder mouse, rests in the palm of a person's hand. Legends of the Internet.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New born mouse ... also known as a "pinky"

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    #15

    A woman resembling the Mona Lisa smiles while riding public transportation, one of the great photos that became Internet legends.

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    Another common yet underrated way to get some more novelty into your life is by trying a new hobby. Whether you’ve always wanted to try making your own ceramics or playing tennis, there’s no better time to start than tomorrow! Inevitably, you will be bad at this new hobby at first. But you can still enjoy the experience, and the sense of accomplishment you’ll feel once you start to improve will be incredible.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A woman in a full green outfit and mask sits on a subway, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #17

    A person holding a phone with Shazam open, capturing audio in a richly decorated church, a great photo.

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    #18

    A rainbow-colored baby sea turtle swimming in clear blue water, a great photo that became a legend.

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    One of the best ways to experience novelty in your own life is by meeting new people. Many of us get stuck in the same circles we’ve known for years if we don’t change our employment or move to a new city. But you can always meet new people right where you are by attending events and stepping outside of your comfort zone. Volunteering or participating in community activities is a wonderful way to make new friends. And you might learn a lot from your fellow residents!
    #19

    A fallen tree revealing an ancient mosaic of tree roots, making a legend of the internet photo.

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    #20

    Hand holding an umbrella inside a grand hall with a stunning glass dome, a great photo.

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    #21

    A tiny, sleeping kitten nestled beside a large, serene wooden Buddha statue, creating a great photo and a legend of the internet.

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    Are you enjoying these random yet oddly amusing photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you to start thinking outside the box and taking your own bizarre pics, and let us know in the comments below which photos are your favorites. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny photos, look no further than right here!
    #22

    A small owl with grey and white feathers perched on a gloved hand against a tree, a great photo of nature.

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    #23

    A delicate pink and white bird perches on a large, rough pink crystal next to another pink salt lamp. Legends of the Internet.

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    #24

    A person on a subway holds a phone displaying a selfie of another person, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #25

    A woman holding a dog upside down to create the illusion of a beard, a great photo and legend of the Internet.

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    #26

    A Moon street sign pointing towards the moon in the sky above mountains, one of the internet's great photos.

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    #27

    A small Hollywood sign is placed on a dirt mound in front of an apartment building, a funny image that became an Internet legend.

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    #28

    An older woman leans into a car window to kiss a man, a heartwarming photo that became a legend.

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    #29

    A creative resume with only a person's eyes and text Hire me to unlock my full potential, an amazing internet photo.

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    #30

    An elderly man wearing a mask and sandals sits on a subway with a huge bouquet of flowers, a legendary internet photo.

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    #31

    A door with a slanted top built into an attic, a great photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #32

    A skeleton with breasts lying in a wooden coffin, a great photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #33

    A champagne bottle upside down in a water cooler, filling a glass, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #34

    A hand wearing a ring with a tiny mobile phone attached, one of the great photos from the Internet.

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    #35

    A great photo of a cross-section of a fallen tree trunk with intricate spirals, an internet legend.

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    #36

    Two police officers leaning on a blue barrier, captured in a photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #37

    A speed limit 25 sign covered in ice and icicles, a photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #38

    A figure made of ice clinging to a window in a photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #39

    A great photo of a woman with a cat's face peering through a box hole, creating an internet legend.

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    #40

    A tree trunk with roots resembling human legs, a fascinating image among great photos.

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    #41

    A bald person with large sunglasses and a wide smile, a funny photo and internet legend.

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    #42

    A young child sitting on the lap of an adult in a somewhat eerie bunny costume, a truly great photo, legends of the internet.

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    #43

    A shirt and another garment on a clothesline, resembling a cow, against a vast, clear sky and a field, becoming legends of the internet.

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    #44

    A snake camouflaged in the sand, its patterns blending perfectly, showcasing the great photos that became internet legends.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Addler ... South Africa and Namibia ... bad news

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    #45

    A small green parrot with dark eyes perches on a pile of ripe green avocados in a metal bowl. Legends of the Internet.

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    #46

    An orange snake camouflaged among carrots, one of the great photos of the internet.

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    #47

    A man squatting on a block with a golden ratio overlay, one of the internet's great photos.

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    #48

    A beagle dog looking at its shadow, which resembles a person, a great photo and legend of the Internet.

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    #49

    A potato with a face partially peeled, resembling a person, a great photo and legend of the Internet.

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    #50

    Three men watching a soccer game with red tic-tac-toe lines drawn over them, a great photo.

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    #51

    A dachshund stands outside a store with a no-dogs sign, a humorous image among the great photos that became Internet legends.

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    #52

    Rust on a blue pipe naturally forms a world map, a unique sight among the great photos that became Internet legends.

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    #53

    A boy smiling with a chick perched on his shoulder, a great photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #54

    A dog snuggles under a blue Snoopy blanket, a cute photo that became a legend.

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    #55

    A woman's leg with an ankle monitor and high heel, a great photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #56

    A tombstone with the inscription Tomorrow I'll Start Making My Dreams Come True, a great photo from the Internet.

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    #57

    A bar with urinals lined up where the bar stools should be, making it one of the great photos from the Internet.

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    #58

    A person getting money from an ATM while someone else pulls money from their back, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #59

    A hand holding a Starbucks cup with a coffee spill resembling a tear, a great photo that became a legend.

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    #60

    A bird appearing to take a selfie reflection in a window, a photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #61

    Two dogs with bubbles around them, one with bubbles over its eyes, a photo that became a legend of the internet.

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    #62

    A great photo of a well-used frying pan with visible residue, a legend of the internet.

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    #63

    The dented rear bumper of a silver car forming a face, captured in one of the great photos.

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    #64

    Hands in white gloves holding an eggplant with a face-like shape, a legendary internet photo.

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    #65

    A close-up of a wooden plank with knots resembling a surprised or shocked face, a great internet legend.

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    #66

    A brown leather bag with its features arranged to look like a dog's face, a great internet legend.

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    #67

    A broken door handle with the base resembling a face in distress, one of the great internet legends.

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    #68

    Before-and-after photos of a family, initially with a pregnant mom as a b**b and then post-baby looking disheveled, a great internet legend.

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    #69

    Two images of a red, crescent-shaped sun over the ocean next to a ship, great photos and legends of the internet.

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    #70

    A young child in a striped shirt smiling while sitting next to a somewhat creepy Easter Bunny, a legend of the internet.

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    #71

    A series of four narrow, unusable drawers built into a kitchen counter, a legend of the internet.

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    #72

    Water flowing from a kitchen faucet into a clear plastic cup, then overflowing into the sink, a legend of the internet.

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    #73

    A white radiator awkwardly installed diagonally on a stairwell wall, a legend of the internet.

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    #74

    A set of concrete stairs with bright yellow insulation showing between the blocks, a legend of the internet.

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    #75

    A white kitchen with an unusual standalone kitchen island, among the internet legends.

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    #76

    A white door built into a wall under an archway, at the top of a dark staircase, one of the great photos.

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    #77

    A narrow bathroom with stairs leading down to a toilet and bidet, part of great internet photos.

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    #78

    An oddly placed shower drain on a raised tile platform in a shower, one of the internet legends.

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    #79

    An elaborate interior staircase with white railings, a great photo of architectural design.

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    #80

    A kitchen corner with an electric stovetop and range hood, featured in great internet photos.

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    #81

    A white fluffy dog blending into a white rug under a dark wood table, making it one of the great photos.

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    #82

    An orange tabby cat perfectly camouflaged against a light brown wooden floor, its fur matching the wood grain. Legends of the Internet.

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    #83

    A modern living room with a fluffy white rug and a view into another room, a great photo.

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    #84

    A TV screen displays a video game featuring a player's hands over a detailed red rug, which is also on the floor. Legends of the Internet.

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    #85

    A black and white cat with a heart-shaped marking on its leg, a great photo and legend of the Internet.

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    #86

    A hand mimicking a rock and roll sign next to a historic sculpture of a hand making a similar gesture, a legend of the Internet.

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    #87

    An Amazon Prime van is partially obscured by a tree, with an Optimus sign in the background, one of the great photos that became Internet legends.

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    #88

    A man reacting to a large motorcycle-shaped gift, then looking disappointed as it's revealed to be made of household items, a great photo.

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    #89

    A black cat with a white skull pattern on its chest resembling the Punisher logo, a great photo.

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    #90

    A red office chair with a white stripe and two black circles that resemble Lightning McQueen's face, a great photo.

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    #91

    A couple sits on a bench by water with their legs up, a dog nearby; a great photo that became a legend.

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    #92

    A hand holding up a straw hat brim perfectly aligned to look like the dome of a building, a great internet legend.

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    #93

    A stove oven door propped open by a pole against a wall, a sight from great internet photos.

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