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If you follow the same routine every single day, you might feel like your life is a bit boring. But thankfully, there are countless ways to spice things up. And today, you might just be in need of a list full of random and bizarre photos.

We took a trip to Art Select on Instagram and compiled their most amusing posts below. From hilarious photos that will remind you just how odd humans can be to strange, cursed images, you’ll certainly find something you’ve never seen before! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that perplex you.