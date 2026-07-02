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Trump Posts Unhinged Video With Him As A Doctor Diagnosing Different Celebrities With Derangement Syndrome
Donald Trump dressed as a doctor, speaking with an open mouth, discussing derangement syndrome.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Trump Posts Unhinged Video With Him As A Doctor Diagnosing Different Celebrities With Derangement Syndrome

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, July 1, to share one of his strangest AI-generated videos yet, portraying himself as a doctor diagnosing a group of celebrities with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

Those featured in the video were Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Rosie O’Donnell, Edward Norton, and John Leguizamo—all outspoken critics of him.

Highlights
  • Donald Trump’s latest AI-generated video portrayed him as a doctor diagnosing celebrities critical of him with the fictional Trump Derangement Syndrome.
  • The post sparked swift online backlash, with users calling it childish and inappropriate.
  • Previously, Trump showed himself as Jesus Christ, the Pope, and Superman.

Trump not only diagnosed the stars with the fictitious mental health condition but also prescribed a series of tongue-in-cheek treatments, making the video all the more deviant.

One of the suggested remedies was: “Have a Diet Coke like me, and you’re gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.”

RELATED:

    Trump’s new AI-generated video showed him playing a doctor who treats his outspoken celebrity critics for imaginary TDS

    Donald Trump in a suit and red tie, making a gesture with both hands, in a video diagnosing celebrities.

    Image credits: Getty/Roberto Schmidt

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    Trump Derangement Syndrome is an adaptation of Bush Derangement Syndrome, which was coined by columnist Charles Krauthammer in 2003.

    Krauthammer described the term as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the politics, the presidency—nay—the very existence of George W. Bush.”

    Donald Trump dressed as a doctor in a white lab coat and stethoscope, in an unhinged video diagnosing celebrities.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump – AI-generated image

    “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” the AI-generated Trump asked at the start of the clip he posted.

    “The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan.”

    Trump then invited viewers to hear from some of his patients.

    A split image showing Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, and Julia Roberts, celebrities in a Trump video.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump – AI-generated image

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    “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, constantly angry…” the fake De Niro said. “I made everyone miserable around me.”

    Roberts added, “I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last two years,” further claiming she was starting to “worry” about her future.

    O’Donnell noted that she has been “suffering for over a decade,” while Goldberg said she believed she was a “lost cause.”

    Similar claims were made by the remaining stars as well.

    A social media post questioning legal action for defamation against Trump's video diagnosing celebrities.

    Image credits: vamtired

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    De Niro famously branded Trump as an “existential threat to our freedoms and security” this March.

    O’Donnell and Trump, meanwhile, have been locked in a public feud since 2006 and have repeatedly blasted each other in the press.

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    Goldberg, for her part, accused Trump of wanting to be a totalitarian for life before the 2024 presidential election, and Roberts narrated a video for Vote Common Good at the same time, reminding women that their votes were independent of their husbands’.

    Her video showed a woman voting for Trump’s opponent, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

    Trump’s satirical video concluded with him recommending “turning off fake news” and “saying your prayers,” in addition to sipping Diet Coke as the cure for the fictional TDS.

    The video sparked rapid criticism of Donald Trump across social media platforms 

    Donald Trump in a dark suit and red tie, looking seriously at the camera, related to the unhinged video.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Furlong

    “Is there a Nobel prize for thin-skinned presidents?” one asked, while another recalled, “Presidents used to act like adults back in the day.”

    So childish,” a third said in agreement.

    “Instead of working, he is busy doing cartoons,” alleged a fourth.

    Trump with hand raised, standing in front of an American flag, from the unhinged video.

    Image credits: The White House

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    “Maybe if he put as much time and effort into actual presidential tasks, he’d be doing something to benefit America,” a fifth remarked.

    “God, this cannot be over soon enough,” a separate user prayed.

    Several others defended the celebrities featured in the video, arguing that Trump, not them, was the one with mental health issues.

    “A man with narcissistic personality disorder is diagnosing other people as deranged,” one wrote, while another commented, “Every accusation is a confession.”

    Trump has appeared as Jesus Christ, the Pope, Superman, and other characters in earlier AI-generated content

    Trump as a doctor with a lightsaber, flanked by eagles, in a dramatic pose diagnosing celebrities.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump – AI-generated image

    Trump’s depiction as Jesus Christ came on April 12 to mark Orthodox Easter. He was shown in the post as healing a sick man.

    The president later told reporters that he thought the post showed him as a doctor, not Jesus.

    Trump dressed as a Pope, diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome in an unhinged video.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump – AI-generated image

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    The image of Trump dressed as the Pope was shared on May 2, 2025. The timing is important here, as this occurred shortly after the demise of Pope Francis on April 21 and just days before Catholic cardinals were set to begin the papal conclave to elect a successor.

    Before posting the picture, Trump had joked that he would “like to be pope,” calling himself the “number one choice” for the position.

    Trump portrayed as a divine figure, healing a man, from an unhinged video diagnosing celebrities.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump – AI-generated image

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    An image of Trump photoshopped as Superman was shared by White House social media accounts on July 10 of the same year to ride the pop culture wave of director James Gunn’s new Superman movie, which premiered in theaters the following morning.

    In other notable AI-generated content, Donald Trump made himself part of Mount Rushmore alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, and also played the Greek mythological character Atlas.

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    “Celebrities should sure,” a netizen said in reference to Trump’s AI video

    A social media post about Trump, video, and diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome.

    Image credits: TheExPharmacist

    A tweet from William, with an eagle profile picture, praising a video of Trump as a doctor diagnosing celebrities.

    Image credits: Will_iam_001

    A tweet from Anonymously Enlightening, with a Guy Fawkes mask icon, criticizing Trump for posting deep fake videos.

    Image credits: A_enlightening

    A tweet from BEELA SHIKOR, with a sketch icon, commenting on Trump as a doctor and the healthcare system.

    Image credits: bleedashikor

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    A tweet from Republicans against Trump asking about the Founding Fathers opinion of Donald Trump.

    Image credits: RpsAgainstTrump

    A tweet from The Sunday Salad discussing Trump's video possibly tricking the public about what's real and fake online.

    Image credits: thesundaysalad_

    A social media post about Trump's unhinged video with him as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome.

    Image credits: RenderAndRant

    A social media post about Trump's unhinged video with him as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome.

    Image credits: UnrealBluegrass

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    A social media post about Trump's unhinged video with him as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome.

    Image credits: polynesianjulez

    A social media post about Trump's unhinged video with him as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome.

    Image credits: Lagreeneyes03

    A social media post about Trump's unhinged video with him as a doctor diagnosing celebrities with derangement syndrome.

    Image credits: KhalidHenry6

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To quote Liz Lemon: ""I want to roll my eyes right now, but the doctor said that if I keep doing it, my ocular muscles might spasm and eject my eyeballs."

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To quote Liz Lemon: ""I want to roll my eyes right now, but the doctor said that if I keep doing it, my ocular muscles might spasm and eject my eyeballs."

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