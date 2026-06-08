“So Superman Has To Be Uncut?”: Viral Detail In ‘Supergirl’ Poster Sparks Unexpected Logic Debate

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A new Supergirl poster has sparked an unexpectedly heated debate among DC fans, all because of one detail that some viewers believe raises questions about Kryptonian biology.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming superhero film starring Milly Alcock, an eagle-eyed fan’s observation has gone viral for what some believe are surprising implications about Superman’s powers.

Highlights A tiny detail in a new Supergirl poster sparked a massive online debate.

DC fans flooded social media with competing explanations rooted in comic lore.

The viral discussion reignited long-running questions about Superman’s Kryptonian biology.

It also sparked a flood of theories, comic-book explanations, and confused reactions online.

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Supergirl poster goes viral over a detail many fans overlooked

Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

A new Supergirl poster featuring Milly Alcock was unveiled in late May, one month ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release.

In the poster, Alcock wears her own version of the iconic red-and-blue suit made famous by her cousin, Superman. The young Australian actress strikes a classic superhero landing, with the House of El symbol front and center.

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However, an X user noticed a small detail in the poster that quickly amassed more than 11 million views online.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

The user pointed out that Supergirl appears to be wearing earrings in the image, raising the question of how someone with nearly indestructible skin could have pierced ears.

“Wait… if Supergirl’s skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?” they asked.

In DC Comics lore, Supergirl and Superman are Kryptonians whose powers—including flight and near-invulnerable skin—are enhanced by Earth’s yellow sun.

Fans debate implications of Supergirl poster’s viral new detail

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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The observation quickly sparked a social media debate, with fans offering competing explanations rooted in comic-book lore. On X, regular DC Comics readers proposed several lore-based explanations for how Supergirl could have gotten her ears pierced.

“I can come up with a million reasons,” one user commented.

Another explained, “Kara grew up on a planet with a red sun. Under the red sun, she has no powers. That’s probably when she got the piercing.”

Wait… if Supergirl’s skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings? pic.twitter.com/sXDqN48gqj — Fahhh (@wtfahhh0) June 7, 2026

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“Green needle, read the comics,” a third bluntly added, referencing Kryptonite’s effect on Supergirl.

Others criticized the user behind the original post for their limited knowledge of the source material, while some dismissed the entire debate as nitpicking.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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A handful of users chose to see the humorous side of things, comparing the post to the age-old debate over how Superman shaves.

One user jokingly asked, “Wait, so Superman has to be uncut?”

“Forget about Supergirl’s piercing, I know how Superman shaves his pub*c hair,” another added sarcastically.

Supergirl faces box office test following star’s bizarre comments

Image credits: David Jon/Getty Images

According to reports, Supergirl is tracking to open below expectations at the box office. It is expected to earn over $55 million during its domestic opening weekend.

However, with reports placing its breakeven point at roughly $315 million, the early projections have raised concerns about the film’s long-term profitability.

Some online commentators have pointed to Alcock’s recent remarks, which they claim alienated portions of the fanbase, as one factor behind the muted pre-release buzz.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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Despite those concerns, ticket pre-sales that opened last Wednesday are reportedly outperforming those of F1, which debuted during the same release window last year.

After the first two days of pre-sales, the film was reportedly tracking ahead of The Marvels and nearly matching Black Widow.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl is the second theatrical release of the rebooted DC Universe. Alongside Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa, while David Corenswet reprises his role as Clark Kent/Superman.

Supergirl is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026.