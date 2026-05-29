‘Supergirl’ Box Office Projections Tank Following Star’s ‘Christian Dads’ Insult

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DC’s upcoming Supergirl movie is already facing troubling early box-office projections amid growing online backlash.

Starring Milly Alcock in the titular role, the superhero film was expected to help build momentum for James Gunn’s new DC Universe. Instead, Alcock’s recent comments about Christian dads triggered backlash across social media.

Highlights Backlash against Milly Alcock escalates weeks before Supergirl’s theatrical debut.

Early tracking suggests Supergirl could struggle against major summer competition.

Fans compare the controversy to recent high-profile box office disappointments.

With criticism mounting just weeks before its release, some fans are questioning whether Supergirl could struggle commercially for Gunn’s nascent DC Studios.

“I look forward to not watching this movie,” one X user wrote as the backlash intensified.

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Milly Alcock’s Supergirl might fail to take off at the box office

Image credits: Warner Bros.

According to a report from Box Office Theory, the DC superhero movie is currently tracking for a domestic debut between $47 million and $65 million. Based on those figures, early estimates suggest the film could finish its domestic run between $107 million and $181 million.

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The website also predicts a worldwide gross of around $350 million for the Milly Alcock-led film. That would be nearly half the total earned by last year’s Superman, directed by Gunn, which launched the rebooted DCU in theaters.

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to reports, Supergirl carries an estimated $245 million budget, including production and marketing costs.

As a result, the film would likely need to earn at least $425 million worldwide to break even. If current projections hold, Supergirl could fall short of profitability for DC Studios and parent company Warner Bros.

The film will also face stiff competition from Toy Story 5, which is reportedly tracking for a domestic debut between $130 million and $160 million after releasing one week earlier.

Supergirl’s poor projection comes after Milly Alcock’s jab at online critics

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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In a May 20 interview with Variety, Alcock discussed her role as Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, in the upcoming film.

During the interview, the 26-year-old also addressed the online criticism she received after comments about the pressures of leading a big-budget superhero film went viral.

She previously said that “simply existing as a woman” in the superhero space was enough to invite online attacks.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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Further discussing the backlash, the Australian actress suggested that much of the criticism came from anonymous social media accounts.

“It’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me,” she said.

Fans react to Milly Alcock’s remarks and Supergirl’s box office projections

Image credits: Warner Bros.

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Alcock’s remarks sparked further backlash on social media. Some users argued that her comments were counterproductive given the genre’s largely male audience, while others described the remarks as unnecessarily dismissive.

On X, several users linked the film’s weak projections to Alcock’s recent public comments.

One user wrote, “Ticking off the right people? Dads with daughters ought to be their primary target demographic.”

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“Turns out, bashing your core audience is a poor choice,” another commented.

A third added, “This movie looks like it’s going to be insufferable, hot diarrhea.”

Fans also compared the situation to last year’s Snow White, which underperformed commercially amid controversy surrounding comments made by lead star Rachel Zegler. Others argued the backlash could have been avoided with stronger media training.

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Supergirl is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026.