‘Woke’ Superman Reboot Brutally Slammed In Early Reviews As Critics Declare It A ‘Flop’
Actor as Superman in a reboot film wearing costume outdoors reflecting the woke Superman reboot in early reviews.
Movies & tv

‘Woke’ Superman Reboot Brutally Slammed In Early Reviews As Critics Declare It A ‘Flop’

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
BoredPanda staff
James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman movie hasn’t even hit theaters yet, but it’s already igniting major debates

Some critics are calling the reboot “woke,” tone-deaf, and stuffed with clichés. Others are praising it as a heartfelt return to what the character was always meant to be. 

With early reactions already dividing netizens, Gunn’s version of the Man of Steel might be one of the most controversial yet.

Highlights
  • James Gunn's Superman reboot is being slammed by critics who call it too political and "woke."
  • Early reviews have criticized the film's tone, plot, and portrayal of the Man of Steel.
  • Others praised the movie for reintroducing kindness and optimism into the character.
  • James Gunn has defended the film's values, stating that Superman represents decency, morality, and hope.
RELATED:

    Early reviews tear into the movie for being “woke” and full of clichés

    Superman reboot actor in costume outdoors, reflecting the woke Superman reboot amid early negative critic reviews.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    Among the harshest criticisms was a review from The Daily Beast that was published before the movie’s embargo was lifted, which described the film as “the final nail in the grave for the superhero genre.”

    The review called out the script as convoluted and humorless, and it also stated that the movie’s character development was subpar.

    Superman symbol glowing inside an icy Fortress of Solitude with a lone figure standing below in a snowy landscape.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    Most of all, the review claimed that the Superman film’s plot was filled with “fanciful nonsense that soon renders the entire affair superficial and silly.”

    “Just as the seemingly indestructible Man of Steel is fatally weakened by kryptonite, so too is the once-unbeatable superhero genre gravely threatened by audience fatigue,” the publication wrote. 

    Superman in blue and red costume flying forward with determined expression in a scene from the woke Superman reboot.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    David Corenswet’s portrayal of Superman also came under fire, with critics mocking the character for being a “woke” checklist of cringeworthy cliches, according to theDaily Mail

    Even Variety‘s Peter Debruge threw shade at the film while reviewing a completely different one.

    Superman reboot scene with man in black suit holding mug facing superhero in blue suit and red cape indoors.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    Debruge praised the buddy comedy Heads of State by calling it “no sillier than Superman and a lot more entertaining.” 

    Scott Menzel, a movie reviewer, also stated that “James Gunn’s Superman feels like he tossed every Superman comic and his entire filmography into a blender and hit purée.”

    Superman in classic costume standing in an icy fortress scene from the woke Superman reboot receiving harsh early reviews.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    “Think of it as if James Gunn’s Suicide Squad had a baby with James Wan’s Aquaman with a little bit of Guardians of the Galaxy sprinkled on top,” the reviewer wrote.

    James Gunn and some comic book fans are defending the film for its message

    Cast and crew of the woke Superman reboot posing for a group selfie on set amid early negative reviews.

    Image credits: James Gunn/X

    Director James Gunn is standing firm in defense of his creative choices. In an interview with The Times of London, he said the movie is absolutely about values, kindness, and morality. 

    Gunn explained that Superman’s journey is a story about an immigrant searching for a better life, driven by compassion and principle. Gunn also had strong words for critics of the film who take issue with its message. 

    Cast and crew posing on set with actor in Superman costume during the woke Superman reboot film production.

    Image credits: James Gunn/X

    “Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness, and obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But scr*w them,” Gunn stated.

    Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the film, echoed his brother’s sentiments.

    Man with gray hair and red sunglasses interviewed at Superman movie premiere with logo backdrop, discussing woke Superman reboot flop.

    Image credits: @amuse/X

    “My reaction to the backlash is that it is exactly what the movie is about. We love our immigrants.

    “Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants, and if you don’t like that, you’re not American,” he said.

    Superman in a blue suit with a red cape trapped in rubble, highlighting backlash against the woke Superman reboot.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    Some comic book fans also pointed out that Superman has always been “woke” due to his characterization.

    While the negative reviews grabbed headlines, many others are seeing the film through a completely different lens. 

    Vintage comic panel of Superman addressing diverse children about inclusion and unity, related to woke Superman reboot.

    Image credits: Fernando Gallo/X

    The Sunday Times offered a glowing early review, calling Gunn’s version “a triumph” and praising it for finally giving Superman the film he deserves.

    “Brandon Routh is forgotten, Henry Cavill is boring. Nobody seemed to know what to do with Superman until now,” the Times wrote.

    Superman in red cape sitting on moon with dog, overlooking Earth, representing woke Superman reboot in early reviews.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    Netizens argued that the movie might miss the superhero’s core themes

    Social media users have been split about the early reviews of Gunn’s Superman film, though some social media users cautioned that the movie might be missing the core message of the superhero.

    Superman reboot photoshoot with actor in red cape holding a woman, showcasing the film’s new look for woke Superman.

    Image credits: James Gunn/X

    “The new Superman film is a flop; test audiences panned it, and instead of fixing the product, the studio is resorting to the old ‘bigotry’ blame game,” an X user wrote. 

    Superman in blue suit and red cape talks to a woman amid rubble, highlighting woke Superman reboot in early reviews.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    “The ‘Superman is an immigrant’ point is a misunderstanding of the character. Yes, he is technically a refugee, but he came here because his planet exploded. He was then raised with middle-America values,” another user wrote.

    Young man with dark hair and blue eyes looking down in a room, representing woke Superman reboot early reviews and flop criticism.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    “Superman should actually be about the most powerful entity known to man being a good, decent, and hopeful person because he was raised with good old-fashioned midwestern values by a pair of farmers… Crash landing in Kansas is key to the story,” another wrote.

    Superman reboot action scene with flying debris and blurred background in an urban setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros./IMDB

    Regardless of the differing sentiments on the movie, there is no doubt that the buzz surrounding James Gunn’s Superman is noteworthy

    Tweet critiquing the woke Superman reboot as a flop after Henry Cavill was removed from the role.

    Image credits: UrbanJL7

    Tweet by user Cori Houston criticizing the woke Superman reboot in early reviews amid flop claims.

    Image credits: CoriHousto33457

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the woke Superman reboot amid early negative reviews.

    Image credits: rosebud_jurado

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration with politics in movies, referencing a woke Superman reboot flop.

    Image credits: Osiona22

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the woke Superman reboot amid early critical backlash and flop claims.

    Image credits: FarmgirlRebel

    Tweet criticizing woke Superman reboot, highlighting early negative reviews and its reception as a flop by critics.

    Image credits: Phoenix2A_1980s

    Tweet from Wade Miller reacting to the woke Superman reboot receiving harsh early reviews and negative critic feedback.

    Image credits: WadeMiller_USMC

    Tweet by Mightykeef discussing immigrant background in Superman stories amid woke Superman reboot criticism.

    Image credits: MightyKeef

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Superman's political background amid the woke Superman reboot and early flop reviews.

    Image credits: milkias_samuel

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing woke Superman in relation to the reboot criticized in early reviews.

    Image credits: SillyRabbet442

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Superman as a woke character and reactions to the woke Superman reboot in early reviews.

    Image credits: Knive_45

    Tweet discussing Superman's character and values in relation to the woke Superman reboot criticized in reviews.

    Image credits: BluryRider

    Tweet criticizing woke Superman reboot, highlighting challenges to traditional American values and early negative reception.

    Image credits: JaeKim1089208

    Twitter post expressing concern over woke Superman reboot and its reception in early reviews.

    Image credits: SoarinOnKrypton

    Tweet by Wendy Jones expressing disappointment over a woke Superman reboot receiving harsh early reviews and criticism.

    Image credits: jonesnw25

    24

    Open list comments

    11

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These people should try to ACTUALLY read a comic book. Most (if not all) of the superheroes have been woke since the 1930's.

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woke has changed in meaning. It is now an isult that describes the pandering stuff you see in some virtue signaler and "message" products. Think the like disgusting marvel slop that came out of late. Ohh yeh s**t like the new snow white. As for what you said YEH 100% true. by the classic meaning of woke. Superman is as woke as can be! ps: really F that new snow white movie. They were virtue signaling SO FAR up their own a*s that they took away jobs from short ppl!!! Thinkin it was the moral thuing to do? Also specifically casting an olive skinned woman , not giving her the makeup to look like a "snow white"... It is just infuriating and that is what the new "woke" means... Going 360 degree into becoming the amoral thing most ppl hate.

    Load More Replies...
    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's at 87% rating on rottentomatoes. How is that "getting slammed" by critics???

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember, folks, that "woke" always means "I'm a brainless inarticulate bigot who has nothing to support my position. So I'll use my magic word instead."

