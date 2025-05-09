83 Questionable Movie Details That Cinephiles Just Had To Mock Online (New Pics)
Not every film can be a cinematic masterpiece. And that’s perfectly fine! Sometimes I’m in the mood to watch a beautiful tear-jerker like Titanic. And other days, I just want to turn off my brain and giggle while watching The Master of Disguise (despite its 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
But if you’re a cinephile, you might find it difficult to watch a movie or TV show without putting on your critic cap. You may immediately notice continuity errors, plot holes and unrealistic actions. And if that’s the case, you’re probably going to love this list. We took a trip to the [Bad] Movie Details subreddit, where audiences call out the most ridiculous aspects of films they’ve seen. From strange costume choices to questionable writing, enjoy scrolling through these details that viewers just couldn’t look past!
The First Promotional Image For Spy Kids 3 Was This Released Image Of Sylvester Stallone Pointing At An Audience. There Was No Other Context Beside This Released Image. This Is F**king Hilarious
In The Live Action Remake Of Aladdin, Jasmine Turns Down Jafar Despite Him Being Tall, Handsome, And Having A Sick F**king Costume With A Bada*s Cobra Staff. This Is Because She Is Blind
In House (2004-2012), Dr. House Uses His Cane Incorrectly For The Entire Duration Of The Show. This Is Because He Knew All Of The Other Doctors In The Show Were Too Stupid To Call Him Out On It
Bo Is Afraid (2023) Follows The Harrowing Journey Of…. What Do You Mean Its Spelled Beau Why The F**k Would It Pronounced Bo If Its Spelled Beau. Oeau Pardon Me I Have To Geau To The Greaucery Steaure Later… F**k Off
In Cars 2 (2011), Which One Is Called The Popemobile?
In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007), Hermione, Ron, And Harry Agree To Watch Grawp, Hagrid's Autistic Giant Half Brother. They Leave Him Tied To A Tree And We Never Hear From Him Again, Proving That They Really Grawp-T The Ball
Never Forget That This Guy Was Fired From His Job Just For Being Ugly
In 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, Method Actors Brad & Angelina Play A Couple Who Hates Each Other. Both Stayed In Character For 19 Years Before Ending The Performance In December 2024 With A Finalised Divorce
In Titans (2018), Gar Logan (Beast Boy) Exclusively Transforms Into A Tiger For Three Whole Seasons, Symbolizing His Deep Bond With The One Cgi Model The Studio Could Afford To Render
In Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom (2018) Claire Is Supposed To Be Sneaking Around. However She's Wearing Equestrian Leather Boots On A Exopy Industrial Concrete Floor. The Echoes She Would Give Off Would Be Impossible To Miss. Showing How Bad This Franchise Has Fallen At Details
In The Menu (2003) This Michelin-Starred Chef Forgets That Yeast Is Also A Key Ingredient Of Bread. What An Idiot
A Heartbroken Girl Crying On The Stairs Outside Of The Triwizard Ball Is Comforted By Her Friends While Hermione Sits Alone Because Insufferable Know-It-Alls Don't Have Many Friends
Many People Online Think The Main Characters Of Luca (2021) Are Gay. This Is Because They Did Not Have Childhood Friends
These Are Four Different Emotions (X4)
This Is Literally A Teenager In The Movie Grease (1978) 🤯
In Wicked (2024), The Onlookers Are Shocked By Baby Elphaba's Appearance. This Is Because Unlike Typical Newborns, She Is Born Spotlessly Clean, Wrinkle-Free, Abnornally Large, And Capable Of Laughter
In Spider-Man (2002), During The Dinner, Peter Is Wearing Green Goblin's Colors And Norman Is Wearing Spider-Man's Colors. They Did This To Show Each Other That They Know About Their Secret Identity
In Shrek (2001) Donkey Reveals That He Is Colour-Blind. This Explains Why Is He The Only One Not Affraid Of Shrek Since He Only Thinks Shrek Is Just A Normal Guy With Strange Ears
In X Men:the Last Stand, Jean Grey Is Shown To Be 12 Years Old In 1986. Therefore, In X Men: Apocalypse, Which Is Set In 1983, Jean Grey Should Be 9 Years Old. The 9 Year Old Jean Is Shown Below
In Interstellar, When Cooper Makes It To Cooper Station 124 Years After He Left, He Learns His Daughter Is Alive But Never Asks About His Son. This Is Because He Is A Neglectful Father
In Goodfellas (1990), They Show This Idiot Slicing Garlic With A Razor Blade So That It "Liquefies In The Pan". This Is A Reference To The Screenwriter Of Goodfellas Not Knowing How To Cook
In Unthinkable (2010), The FBI Bomb Tech Disables The Terrorists Nuke By Typing Furiously Into An Excel Spreadsheet. This Is Because He's Trying To Delete A Terrorist Cell
In Jojo Rabbit (2019), The Movie Never Clarifies How She Can Fly Or Why Her Son Jojo Is So Distressed By This Revelation
In The Mcu, After Thanos Snapped Half The Universe Out Of Existence, The World Actually Had Five Years Of Peace, No Major Villains, No Global Threats. But As Soon As The Avengers Undid The Snap, Chaos Erupted, And New Villains Started Popping Up Left And Right. In A Way, Thanos Was Right
In Pirates Of The Caribbean The Film Crew Raked The Beach Because Otherwise The Footprints From Previous Takes Would Have Spoiled The Illusion Of An Untouched Beach
Actor Tom Cruise Drives Electric Cars To Make Emission Impossible
In Creature Commandos (2024), James Gunn Very Subtly Tells The Audience That He Loves His Young Hot Wife
Better Man (2024) Is A Biopic About Robbie Williams. This Is In Reference To The Fact A Shockingly High Amount Of Americans Don't Know Who He Is
In Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004) What The F**k Was His Problem? No Seriously, He Just States Two Of The Most Ominous Lines In The Series And Then Dips, Never To Be Seen Again
In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl, Lead Actress Kiera Knightley Was 17 Years Old At The Time Of Shooting, You Damn Perverts
Nosferatu Travels To Germany By Sea Because He Is Very Old And Has Limited Knowledge Of Geography
In Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), A Baby Born In 1973 Grows Up To Be Around 27 In 2013 Despite Being 40 Years Old
For Superman (2025), James Gunn Saved $3 Million By Asking David Corenswet To Shave Instead Of Cgi His Moustache Off
In Harry Potter And The Azkaban Prisoner (2004) They Literally Introduce Time Travel And Never Use It Again!
In Wicked (2024), The Audience Finds Out, For Like, The 10th Different Time That The Wizard Is Actually Kind Of A Jerk
In Planet Of The Apes (1968) The Statue Of Liberty Is Transported From Earth To The Planet Of The Apes But It's Never Explained How
On The Fantastic Four (2025) Poster, The Man On The Left Holding The Flag Only Has Four Fingers. This Is A Reference To How Many Dollars Were Saved By Using AI Instead Of Paying An Artist
In Seven Pounds (2008) Will Smith Makes Fun Of A Man For Being Blind To Test If He Will Remain Calm, Thus Proving He Is A Good Person And A Worthwhile Recipient For An Eye Transplant. This Is Because Only Bad People Get Angry If Their Disability Is Mocked, Thus Proving They Deserve To Be Disabled
In The Chronicles Of Narnia (2005), Edward Betrays His Family For Turkish Delight. This Is Because He Lives In England And Has Only Ever Had British Food
Despite “The Brutalist” Being 3h35m, Adrien Brody Is Actually The First Actor To Give An Acceptance Speech Longer Than His Film
After The Release Of “Shrek 5” Teaser, People Started Judging The Upcoming Film Only By Its Looks. This Is A Reference To The Fact That People Missed The Point Of The First “Shrek” Movie
In Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) There Is A Chef Who Is Controlled By A Raccoon. This Is A Reference To How This Movie Made Me Bawl 5 Separate Times And Still Has Something As F**king Stupid As This For A Subplot
In Scott Pilgrim, The Main Character Is Part Of A Rock Band. This Is Very Clever Foreshadowing Of The Fact That He’s Dating An Underage Girl
In Grinch (2000), It’s Subtly Hinted That… Even In Whoville, These Who's Ain’t Loyal
Better Man (2024) Takes Place In An Alternate Universe Where Some Guy Named "Robbie Williams" Is A Celebrity
He was, at one point, one of the biggest music artists in the UK, being part of one of the biggest acts in the UK, Take That. He has won a record 18 Brit Awards and countless other awards - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robbie_Williams - so, might not be classed as a celebrity outside of the UK, but was definitely a big deal in the UK.
In Squid Game: Season 2 (2024), 456 Players Compete For A Prize Pool Of 100 Million Won Per Eliminated Player. Thus, If One Player Survives, He Would Win 45.5 Billion Won. Yet The Characters On The Show Repeatedly Reference 45.6 Billion Won. This Is A Reference To The Director Trying To Trigger Me
In World War Z (2013) Brad Pitt Proves His Acting Chops By Playing A Good Husband And Father
To Give Other Movies A Chance For Best Picture, The Academy Had To Disqualify Madame Webb From The Running
In Stepbrothers, Derek Says He Spends $1,200 Per Week On Singing Lessons, Totalling $62,400 Annually. He Later Reveals He Earned $500k The Previous Year. With A 23% Tax Rate, His Take-Home Pay Is $385k, Meaning Lessons Account For 16.21% Of His Disposable Income
In Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Mrs. Fox Used To Be, As It Was Told, 'A Town Tart'. In Russian Dub, Though, It Was Translated As 'A W***e'. This Is A Reference To The Reason Of Why My Mom Forbade Me To Watch The Movie
The Hbo Series Shameless Shows The Brutal Effects That Alcoholism And Poverty Have On The Human Body
In The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004), Then-52-Year-Old David Hasselhoff Made Me Ask My Mother Why My Tummy Felt Tingly, And Then I Was No Longer Allowed To Use The Internet Until 2009
Emilia Perez Was Made By A Frenchman Who's Never Set Foot In Mexico, Has No Mexicans Involved In Its Production, Frames Transgenderism As Pscychological Imbalance, Romanticizes D**glords, Has Selena Gomez Speaking Breaking Bad Spanish And Is Nominated For 13 Academy Awards Including Best Picture
These Are From The Same Director
