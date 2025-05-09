But if you’re a cinephile, you might find it difficult to watch a movie or TV show without putting on your critic cap. You may immediately notice continuity errors, plot holes and unrealistic actions. And if that’s the case, you’re probably going to love this list. We took a trip to the [Bad] Movie Details subreddit, where audiences call out the most ridiculous aspects of films they’ve seen. From strange costume choices to questionable writing, enjoy scrolling through these details that viewers just couldn’t look past!

Not every film can be a cinematic masterpiece. And that’s perfectly fine! Sometimes I’m in the mood to watch a beautiful tear-jerker like Titanic . And other days, I just want to turn off my brain and giggle while watching The Master of Disguise (despite its 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

#1 The First Promotional Image For Spy Kids 3 Was This Released Image Of Sylvester Stallone Pointing At An Audience. There Was No Other Context Beside This Released Image. This Is F**king Hilarious Share icon

#2 In The Live Action Remake Of Aladdin, Jasmine Turns Down Jafar Despite Him Being Tall, Handsome, And Having A Sick F**king Costume With A Bada*s Cobra Staff. This Is Because She Is Blind Share icon

#3 In House (2004-2012), Dr. House Uses His Cane Incorrectly For The Entire Duration Of The Show. This Is Because He Knew All Of The Other Doctors In The Show Were Too Stupid To Call Him Out On It Share icon

#4 Bo Is Afraid (2023) Follows The Harrowing Journey Of…. What Do You Mean Its Spelled Beau Why The F**k Would It Pronounced Bo If Its Spelled Beau. Oeau Pardon Me I Have To Geau To The Greaucery Steaure Later… F**k Off Share icon

#5 In Cars 2 (2011), Which One Is Called The Popemobile? Share icon

#6 In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007), Hermione, Ron, And Harry Agree To Watch Grawp, Hagrid's Autistic Giant Half Brother. They Leave Him Tied To A Tree And We Never Hear From Him Again, Proving That They Really Grawp-T The Ball Share icon

#7 Never Forget That This Guy Was Fired From His Job Just For Being Ugly Share icon

#8 In 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, Method Actors Brad & Angelina Play A Couple Who Hates Each Other. Both Stayed In Character For 19 Years Before Ending The Performance In December 2024 With A Finalised Divorce Share icon

#9 In Titans (2018), Gar Logan (Beast Boy) Exclusively Transforms Into A Tiger For Three Whole Seasons, Symbolizing His Deep Bond With The One Cgi Model The Studio Could Afford To Render Share icon

#10 In Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom (2018) Claire Is Supposed To Be Sneaking Around. However She's Wearing Equestrian Leather Boots On A Exopy Industrial Concrete Floor. The Echoes She Would Give Off Would Be Impossible To Miss. Showing How Bad This Franchise Has Fallen At Details Share icon

#11 In The Menu (2003) This Michelin-Starred Chef Forgets That Yeast Is Also A Key Ingredient Of Bread. What An Idiot Share icon

#12 A Heartbroken Girl Crying On The Stairs Outside Of The Triwizard Ball Is Comforted By Her Friends While Hermione Sits Alone Because Insufferable Know-It-Alls Don't Have Many Friends Share icon

#13 Many People Online Think The Main Characters Of Luca (2021) Are Gay. This Is Because They Did Not Have Childhood Friends Share icon

#14 These Are Four Different Emotions (X4) Share icon

#15 This Is Literally A Teenager In The Movie Grease (1978) 🤯 Share icon

#16 In Wicked (2024), The Onlookers Are Shocked By Baby Elphaba's Appearance. This Is Because Unlike Typical Newborns, She Is Born Spotlessly Clean, Wrinkle-Free, Abnornally Large, And Capable Of Laughter Share icon

#17 In Spider-Man (2002), During The Dinner, Peter Is Wearing Green Goblin's Colors And Norman Is Wearing Spider-Man's Colors. They Did This To Show Each Other That They Know About Their Secret Identity Share icon

#18 In Shrek (2001) Donkey Reveals That He Is Colour-Blind. This Explains Why Is He The Only One Not Affraid Of Shrek Since He Only Thinks Shrek Is Just A Normal Guy With Strange Ears Share icon

#19 In X Men:the Last Stand, Jean Grey Is Shown To Be 12 Years Old In 1986. Therefore, In X Men: Apocalypse, Which Is Set In 1983, Jean Grey Should Be 9 Years Old. The 9 Year Old Jean Is Shown Below Share icon

#20 In Interstellar, When Cooper Makes It To Cooper Station 124 Years After He Left, He Learns His Daughter Is Alive But Never Asks About His Son. This Is Because He Is A Neglectful Father Share icon

#21 In Goodfellas (1990), They Show This Idiot Slicing Garlic With A Razor Blade So That It "Liquefies In The Pan". This Is A Reference To The Screenwriter Of Goodfellas Not Knowing How To Cook Share icon

#22 In Unthinkable (2010), The FBI Bomb Tech Disables The Terrorists Nuke By Typing Furiously Into An Excel Spreadsheet. This Is Because He's Trying To Delete A Terrorist Cell Share icon

#23 In Jojo Rabbit (2019), The Movie Never Clarifies How She Can Fly Or Why Her Son Jojo Is So Distressed By This Revelation Share icon

#24 In The Mcu, After Thanos Snapped Half The Universe Out Of Existence, The World Actually Had Five Years Of Peace, No Major Villains, No Global Threats. But As Soon As The Avengers Undid The Snap, Chaos Erupted, And New Villains Started Popping Up Left And Right. In A Way, Thanos Was Right Share icon

#25 In Pirates Of The Caribbean The Film Crew Raked The Beach Because Otherwise The Footprints From Previous Takes Would Have Spoiled The Illusion Of An Untouched Beach Share icon

#26 Actor Tom Cruise Drives Electric Cars To Make Emission Impossible Share icon

#27 In Creature Commandos (2024), James Gunn Very Subtly Tells The Audience That He Loves His Young Hot Wife Share icon

#28 Better Man (2024) Is A Biopic About Robbie Williams. This Is In Reference To The Fact A Shockingly High Amount Of Americans Don't Know Who He Is Share icon

#29 In Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004) What The F**k Was His Problem? No Seriously, He Just States Two Of The Most Ominous Lines In The Series And Then Dips, Never To Be Seen Again Share icon

#30 In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl, Lead Actress Kiera Knightley Was 17 Years Old At The Time Of Shooting, You Damn Perverts Share icon

#31 Nosferatu Travels To Germany By Sea Because He Is Very Old And Has Limited Knowledge Of Geography Share icon

#32 In Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), A Baby Born In 1973 Grows Up To Be Around 27 In 2013 Despite Being 40 Years Old Share icon

#33 For Superman (2025), James Gunn Saved $3 Million By Asking David Corenswet To Shave Instead Of Cgi His Moustache Off Share icon

#34 In Harry Potter And The Azkaban Prisoner (2004) They Literally Introduce Time Travel And Never Use It Again! Share icon

#35 In Wicked (2024), The Audience Finds Out, For Like, The 10th Different Time That The Wizard Is Actually Kind Of A Jerk Share icon

#36 In Planet Of The Apes (1968) The Statue Of Liberty Is Transported From Earth To The Planet Of The Apes But It's Never Explained How Share icon

#37 On The Fantastic Four (2025) Poster, The Man On The Left Holding The Flag Only Has Four Fingers. This Is A Reference To How Many Dollars Were Saved By Using AI Instead Of Paying An Artist Share icon

#38 In Seven Pounds (2008) Will Smith Makes Fun Of A Man For Being Blind To Test If He Will Remain Calm, Thus Proving He Is A Good Person And A Worthwhile Recipient For An Eye Transplant. This Is Because Only Bad People Get Angry If Their Disability Is Mocked, Thus Proving They Deserve To Be Disabled Share icon

#39 In The Chronicles Of Narnia (2005), Edward Betrays His Family For Turkish Delight. This Is Because He Lives In England And Has Only Ever Had British Food Share icon

#40 Despite “The Brutalist” Being 3h35m, Adrien Brody Is Actually The First Actor To Give An Acceptance Speech Longer Than His Film Share icon

#41 After The Release Of “Shrek 5” Teaser, People Started Judging The Upcoming Film Only By Its Looks. This Is A Reference To The Fact That People Missed The Point Of The First “Shrek” Movie Share icon

#42 In Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) There Is A Chef Who Is Controlled By A Raccoon. This Is A Reference To How This Movie Made Me Bawl 5 Separate Times And Still Has Something As F**king Stupid As This For A Subplot Share icon

#43 In Scott Pilgrim, The Main Character Is Part Of A Rock Band. This Is Very Clever Foreshadowing Of The Fact That He’s Dating An Underage Girl Share icon

#44 In Grinch (2000), It’s Subtly Hinted That… Even In Whoville, These Who's Ain’t Loyal Share icon

#45 Better Man (2024) Takes Place In An Alternate Universe Where Some Guy Named "Robbie Williams" Is A Celebrity Share icon

#46 In Squid Game: Season 2 (2024), 456 Players Compete For A Prize Pool Of 100 Million Won Per Eliminated Player. Thus, If One Player Survives, He Would Win 45.5 Billion Won. Yet The Characters On The Show Repeatedly Reference 45.6 Billion Won. This Is A Reference To The Director Trying To Trigger Me Share icon

#47 In World War Z (2013) Brad Pitt Proves His Acting Chops By Playing A Good Husband And Father Share icon

#48 To Give Other Movies A Chance For Best Picture, The Academy Had To Disqualify Madame Webb From The Running Share icon

#49 In Stepbrothers, Derek Says He Spends $1,200 Per Week On Singing Lessons, Totalling $62,400 Annually. He Later Reveals He Earned $500k The Previous Year. With A 23% Tax Rate, His Take-Home Pay Is $385k, Meaning Lessons Account For 16.21% Of His Disposable Income Share icon

#50 In Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Mrs. Fox Used To Be, As It Was Told, 'A Town Tart'. In Russian Dub, Though, It Was Translated As 'A W***e'. This Is A Reference To The Reason Of Why My Mom Forbade Me To Watch The Movie Share icon

#51 The Hbo Series Shameless Shows The Brutal Effects That Alcoholism And Poverty Have On The Human Body Share icon

#52 In The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004), Then-52-Year-Old David Hasselhoff Made Me Ask My Mother Why My Tummy Felt Tingly, And Then I Was No Longer Allowed To Use The Internet Until 2009 Share icon

#53 Emilia Perez Was Made By A Frenchman Who's Never Set Foot In Mexico, Has No Mexicans Involved In Its Production, Frames Transgenderism As Pscychological Imbalance, Romanticizes D**glords, Has Selena Gomez Speaking Breaking Bad Spanish And Is Nominated For 13 Academy Awards Including Best Picture Share icon

#54 These Are From The Same Director Share icon

#55 In Once Upon A Time..... In Hollywood (2019), We Get A Very Long Closeup Shot Of The Feet. This Is Because It Is Important To The Story And Anyone Who Says Otherwise Is Not A Cinephile Share icon

#56 In The Incredibles (2004), Despite Being Just As Qualified As Bob, Helen Opts To Be A Homemaker. This Is Because It Was The 60s, Man Share icon

#57 This Kid In "Iron Man 2" Is Peter Parker. He Wasn't Originally, But Now He Is. This References How Marvel Can Just Say Shit Was In A Movie After The Fact Share icon

#58 The Release Date Of The Animated Film 9 (2009) Is 09-09-09. And That Fact Is Simply Cool As F**k! Share icon

#59 In The Adaption Of The Video Game “Until Dawn” (2025) The Story Doesn’t Take Place On A Mountain, Doesn’t Follow The Same Characters Or Even Story… So Why The F**k Did You Bother?? Share icon

#60 In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, It Is Revealed That Sirius Black Has A House-Elf (Slave) Called Kreacher. This Is Completely Different To The Malfoys Owning Dobby Because The Malfoys Are The Bad Guys And Sirius Is A Good Guy. Kreacher's Ownership Even Passes To Harry After Sirius Dies Share icon

#61 In Taken (2008) It Is Mentioned Not Once, But Three Times Throughout The Film That The Protagonist’s Daughter Is A Virgin. This Was Added So That Conservative Audiences Knew She Was Worth Rescuing Share icon

#62 Why Come Roger Downing Jr Feet Does That? Share icon

#63 Magneto Subtly Shares He's An Antivaxxer Share icon

#64 In The TV Show Loki, A Black Variant Of Loki Is Seen Wielding Mjolnir. This Is The Nod To The Fact That The Media Loves Giving Black Superheroes Electric Powers Share icon

#65 In The Upcoming Avatar: Fire And Ash, There's A Clan Of Nomadic, Carefree Wind People Who Wear Iconic Bright Orange Cloathing. This Is A Totally Original Idea That Has Never Been Done Before Share icon

#66 If James Franco Had Have Cut The Wrong Arm Off In ‘127 Hours’ [2010], He Would Have Remained Trapped By The Rock Share icon

#67 This Movie Is A Real Film That Exists Share icon

#68 Is This An Error Or Intentional? Share icon

#69 In Troy (2004) King Menelaus Starts One Of The Most Famous Wars In History Just So He Can Get This Woman Back. This Is Perfectly Understandable Behavior Even 3000 Years Later Share icon

#70 In Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Sam Wilson Launches Himself Toward The Ground At Supersonic Speeds But Somehow Lands Without Creating A Single Crater. This Is A Reference To How Marvel Doesn’t Give A Single F**k Anymore Share icon

#71 The New Fantastic Four Poster Is Fantasstic Share icon

#72 Family Guy Is More Accurate Than Christopher Nolan Share icon

#73 In "Shrek 5" (2026), People Are Complaining That The Teaser Looks AI Generated. This Is A Reference To How People Are So Rotted By AI That Any Minuscule Change To The Original Artistic Style Is Seen As Not Made By Humans Share icon

#74 In Shrek 5, This Unnamed Girl Refers To Shrek As "Dad". However, Felicia Has Blue Eyes And Not Bright Brown Eyes. Meaning That This Character Is Actually Trans Farkle Share icon

#75 In 'A Minecraft Movie' (2025), There's A Subplot Where Jennifer Coolidge Hits A Villager With Her Car. This Is A Reference To The Fact That We're Probably Gonna Get This Type Of Scene In The Movie Share icon

#76 Daniel Radcliffe Has Pledged To Only Accept Acting Roles That Will Confuse And Upset "Harry Potter" Fans Share icon

#77 It's A Shame That Emília Perez (2024) Lost The Oscars Because Of All The Controversies. It Should Have Lost Because It's A Terrible Movie Share icon

#78 In The Japanese Poster For Shrek (2001), They Hide His Face With A Helmet And Push Him To The Back, While In The Poster For Shrek 2 (2004) They Replace Fiona With Her Human Form, This Is A Sad Display Of The Countries Racism Towards Ogres Share icon

#79 In The Live Action Remake Of Lilo And Stitch, The Alien Character Pleakley Disguised Himself As A Man Instead Of A Woman Like In The Animated Film. This Is A Reference To Disney Removing A Transgender Character From Their Show Share icon

#80 In High School Musical 2 (2007), During The Lunch, Ryan Is Wearing Chad's Colors And Chad Is Wearing Ryan's Colors. They Did This To Show Each Other That They Know About Their Secret Identity Share icon

#81 Remember That Cute Blonde Girl From School Of Rock? This Is Her Now. Feel Old Yet? Share icon

#82 In Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999) The Crew Of The Bebop Are Constantly Broke, Yet In This Scene Spike And Jet Consume About $400 Worth Of Eggs Share icon

