ADVERTISEMENT

Not every film can be a cinematic masterpiece. And that’s perfectly fine! Sometimes I’m in the mood to watch a beautiful tear-jerker like Titanic. And other days, I just want to turn off my brain and giggle while watching The Master of Disguise (despite its 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

But if you’re a cinephile, you might find it difficult to watch a movie or TV show without putting on your critic cap. You may immediately notice continuity errors, plot holes and unrealistic actions. And if that’s the case, you’re probably going to love this list. We took a trip to the [Bad] Movie Details subreddit, where audiences call out the most ridiculous aspects of films they’ve seen. From strange costume choices to questionable writing, enjoy scrolling through these details that viewers just couldn’t look past!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The First Promotional Image For Spy Kids 3 Was This Released Image Of Sylvester Stallone Pointing At An Audience. There Was No Other Context Beside This Released Image. This Is F**king Hilarious

Audience watching a movie scene where a character points directly at the camera, highlighting questionable movie details.

MoreAvatarsForMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    In The Live Action Remake Of Aladdin, Jasmine Turns Down Jafar Despite Him Being Tall, Handsome, And Having A Sick F**king Costume With A Bada*s Cobra Staff. This Is Because She Is Blind

    Man dressed in elaborate costume holding a golden cobra staff, featured in questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    MoreAvatarsForMe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't see the movie but how was his personality portrayed? Personality can play a big part in how someone likes someone else.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    In House (2004-2012), Dr. House Uses His Cane Incorrectly For The Entire Duration Of The Show. This Is Because He Knew All Of The Other Doctors In The Show Were Too Stupid To Call Him Out On It

    Man sitting in office chair holding cane with questionable movie details that cinephiles mocked in the background setting.

    DiggestBickEver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    veronicafinocchi avatar
    Verfin22
    Verfin22
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He would switch which leg was injured because having to limp was actually hurting him as he doesn't have one in real life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Bo Is Afraid (2023) Follows The Harrowing Journey Of…. What Do You Mean Its Spelled Beau Why The F**k Would It Pronounced Bo If Its Spelled Beau. Oeau Pardon Me I Have To Geau To The Greaucery Steaure Later… F**k Off

    Joaquin Phoenix with bruises and scars, portraying a distressed character in a notable movie poster for cinephiles to mock.

    User-5771 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the fùck is OP talking about? Is OP upset about the use of a French name?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    In Cars 2 (2011), Which One Is Called The Popemobile?

    Animated van character from a movie carrying a smaller car with a large trophy, highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    Dripdrop2265 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007), Hermione, Ron, And Harry Agree To Watch Grawp, Hagrid's Autistic Giant Half Brother. They Leave Him Tied To A Tree And We Never Hear From Him Again, Proving That They Really Grawp-T The Ball

    Young woman pointing at a giant creature in a dark forest scene highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    SmokedManMeats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Never Forget That This Guy Was Fired From His Job Just For Being Ugly

    Unusual movie character with blue fur and a brown fringed jacket, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    macXros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    In 2005's Mr & Mrs Smith, Method Actors Brad & Angelina Play A Couple Who Hates Each Other. Both Stayed In Character For 19 Years Before Ending The Performance In December 2024 With A Finalised Divorce

    Two actors in casual white clothing stand amid burning debris highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    adaytimemoth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    In Titans (2018), Gar Logan (Beast Boy) Exclusively Transforms Into A Tiger For Three Whole Seasons, Symbolizing His Deep Bond With The One Cgi Model The Studio Could Afford To Render

    Tiger roaring in snowy forest scene highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    TrifleAccomplished77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    In Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom (2018) Claire Is Supposed To Be Sneaking Around. However She's Wearing Equestrian Leather Boots On A Exopy Industrial Concrete Floor. The Echoes She Would Give Off Would Be Impossible To Miss. Showing How Bad This Franchise Has Fallen At Details

    Woman standing alone in a dimly lit industrial space, a scene highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles to mock.

    Maximum_Impressive Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    In The Menu (2003) This Michelin-Starred Chef Forgets That Yeast Is Also A Key Ingredient Of Bread. What An Idiot

    Man in chef uniform speaking with subtitle about flour and water, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online

    CavsterXII Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Heartbroken Girl Crying On The Stairs Outside Of The Triwizard Ball Is Comforted By Her Friends While Hermione Sits Alone Because Insufferable Know-It-Alls Don't Have Many Friends

    Four women in evening dresses sitting on stone steps, highlighting questionable movie details in a dramatic scene.

    No-Monitor6032 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Many People Online Think The Main Characters Of Luca (2021) Are Gay. This Is Because They Did Not Have Childhood Friends

    Two animated characters enjoying ice cream cones by the sea, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    chicaneryfring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    These Are Four Different Emotions (X4)

    Collage of close-up shots showing questionable movie details of a female character with varying expressions in different scenes.

    NoNo_Cilantro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    This Is Literally A Teenager In The Movie Grease (1978) 🤯

    Two men in a vintage movie scene, one circled, illustrating questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    MrCastiel04 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    In Wicked (2024), The Onlookers Are Shocked By Baby Elphaba's Appearance. This Is Because Unlike Typical Newborns, She Is Born Spotlessly Clean, Wrinkle-Free, Abnornally Large, And Capable Of Laughter

    Baby with green skin looking up and smiling in a dimly lit scene highlighting questionable movie details mocked online.

    Lorezia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    In Spider-Man (2002), During The Dinner, Peter Is Wearing Green Goblin's Colors And Norman Is Wearing Spider-Man's Colors. They Did This To Show Each Other That They Know About Their Secret Identity

    Three scenes from a movie showing characters at a dinner table with questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    Jolly_Wheel3507 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    In Shrek (2001) Donkey Reveals That He Is Colour-Blind. This Explains Why Is He The Only One Not Affraid Of Shrek Since He Only Thinks Shrek Is Just A Normal Guy With Strange Ears

    Scene from an animated movie featuring questionable movie details humorously highlighted by cinephiles online.

    Domini-graphis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    In X Men:the Last Stand, Jean Grey Is Shown To Be 12 Years Old In 1986. Therefore, In X Men: Apocalypse, Which Is Set In 1983, Jean Grey Should Be 9 Years Old. The 9 Year Old Jean Is Shown Below

    Young woman with long red hair and blue striped shirt, featured in a scene highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    Unlikely_Message_446 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    In Interstellar, When Cooper Makes It To Cooper Station 124 Years After He Left, He Learns His Daughter Is Alive But Never Asks About His Son. This Is Because He Is A Neglectful Father

    Close-up of a man with an intense gaze, highlighting questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    Agreeable-Abalone328 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    In Goodfellas (1990), They Show This Idiot Slicing Garlic With A Razor Blade So That It "Liquefies In The Pan". This Is A Reference To The Screenwriter Of Goodfellas Not Knowing How To Cook

    Close-up of hands peeling garlic with a knife highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    River_Odessa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    In Unthinkable (2010), The FBI Bomb Tech Disables The Terrorists Nuke By Typing Furiously Into An Excel Spreadsheet. This Is Because He's Trying To Delete A Terrorist Cell

    Close-up of hands typing errors on a cluttered spreadsheet, showcasing questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    AVgreencup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're not wrong, but you have too much time on your hands.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    In Jojo Rabbit (2019), The Movie Never Clarifies How She Can Fly Or Why Her Son Jojo Is So Distressed By This Revelation

    Boy in vintage clothes and cap looking at floating feet, then hugging a cloak, showcasing questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    IAMDIRT_4242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    In The Mcu, After Thanos Snapped Half The Universe Out Of Existence, The World Actually Had Five Years Of Peace, No Major Villains, No Global Threats. But As Soon As The Avengers Undid The Snap, Chaos Erupted, And New Villains Started Popping Up Left And Right. In A Way, Thanos Was Right

    Thanos in detailed armor sitting thoughtfully, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Alisalard1384 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    In Pirates Of The Caribbean The Film Crew Raked The Beach Because Otherwise The Footprints From Previous Takes Would Have Spoiled The Illusion Of An Untouched Beach

    Pirate character emerging from a hole on the beach, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Valid_Username_56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Actor Tom Cruise Drives Electric Cars To Make Emission Impossible

    Actors escaping a futuristic car with gullwing doors in a scene highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    A_W_Z_2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    In Creature Commandos (2024), James Gunn Very Subtly Tells The Audience That He Loves His Young Hot Wife

    Animated characters in a scene above a photo of two people at a movie premiere highlighting questionable movie details.

    Chemical-Stop8210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Better Man (2024) Is A Biopic About Robbie Williams. This Is In Reference To The Fact A Shockingly High Amount Of Americans Don't Know Who He Is

    A realistic ape character in a white shirt holding a microphone, highlighting questionable movie details mocked online.

    MuskieNotMusk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    In Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004) What The F**k Was His Problem? No Seriously, He Just States Two Of The Most Ominous Lines In The Series And Then Dips, Never To Be Seen Again

    Young boy in a movie scene wearing a school uniform and robe, illustrating questionable movie details for cinephiles to mock online

    justafanboy1010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl, Lead Actress Kiera Knightley Was 17 Years Old At The Time Of Shooting, You Damn Perverts

    Young woman in period costume with long curly hair in a scene highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    twackburn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Nosferatu Travels To Germany By Sea Because He Is Very Old And Has Limited Knowledge Of Geography

    Map of Europe showing a journey route from Eastern Europe to Germany highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    woutomatic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    In Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), A Baby Born In 1973 Grows Up To Be Around 27 In 2013 Despite Being 40 Years Old

    Young woman smiling indoors wearing a striped crop top, illustrating questionable movie details for cinephiles to mock online.

    ducknerd2002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That movie was all kinds of messed up on timescales

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    For Superman (2025), James Gunn Saved $3 Million By Asking David Corenswet To Shave Instead Of Cgi His Moustache Off

    Two versions of Superman costumes side by side, highlighting questionable movie details cinephiles mock online.

    Ok-Plankton-7525 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    In Harry Potter And The Azkaban Prisoner (2004) They Literally Introduce Time Travel And Never Use It Again!

    Close-up of hands holding a mysterious locket with an hourglass detail, highlighting questionable movie details in a film scene.

    justafanboy1010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    In Wicked (2024), The Audience Finds Out, For Like, The 10th Different Time That The Wizard Is Actually Kind Of A Jerk

    Older man with gray hair and mustache wearing a green suit jacket in a scene highlighting questionable movie details.

    shrek_deus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    In Planet Of The Apes (1968) The Statue Of Liberty Is Transported From Earth To The Planet Of The Apes But It's Never Explained How

    Statue of Liberty half-buried on a beach in a classic movie scene highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles.

    sllih_tnelis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't it Earth? That's why Charleston Heston was all "They blew it all up!" It's been a while though since I've seen it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    On The Fantastic Four (2025) Poster, The Man On The Left Holding The Flag Only Has Four Fingers. This Is A Reference To How Many Dollars Were Saved By Using AI Instead Of Paying An Artist

    Crowd waving Fantastic Four flags and holding signs at a movie launch event, highlighting questionable movie details.

    SalaciousDumb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    In Seven Pounds (2008) Will Smith Makes Fun Of A Man For Being Blind To Test If He Will Remain Calm, Thus Proving He Is A Good Person And A Worthwhile Recipient For An Eye Transplant. This Is Because Only Bad People Get Angry If Their Disability Is Mocked, Thus Proving They Deserve To Be Disabled

    Close-up of two men with intense expressions, one wearing a headset and the other speaking on a phone in a movie scene.

    Soho_Jin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    In The Chronicles Of Narnia (2005), Edward Betrays His Family For Turkish Delight. This Is Because He Lives In England And Has Only Ever Had British Food

    Two actors in a close scene, highlighting questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    BrownRepresent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Despite “The Brutalist” Being 3h35m, Adrien Brody Is Actually The First Actor To Give An Acceptance Speech Longer Than His Film

    Adrien Brody holding an award onstage discussing questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online during a formal event.

    Aidsisgreats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    After The Release Of “Shrek 5” Teaser, People Started Judging The Upcoming Film Only By Its Looks. This Is A Reference To The Fact That People Missed The Point Of The First “Shrek” Movie

    Scene from animated movie showing characters with caption, highlighting questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    DIeG03rr3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    In Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) There Is A Chef Who Is Controlled By A Raccoon. This Is A Reference To How This Movie Made Me Bawl 5 Separate Times And Still Has Something As F**king Stupid As This For A Subplot

    Man in chef uniform with raccoon on his head in a dimly lit kitchen, illustrating questionable movie details for cinephiles to mock.

    Comaswithcommas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    In Scott Pilgrim, The Main Character Is Part Of A Rock Band. This Is Very Clever Foreshadowing Of The Fact That He’s Dating An Underage Girl

    Young woman in a gray jacket with a thoughtful expression, featured in questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Matepsbee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    In Grinch (2000), It’s Subtly Hinted That… Even In Whoville, These Who's Ain’t Loyal

    Scene from a movie with Christmas lights showing a man holding a baby saying questionable movie dialogue to mock online.

    Scoarc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Better Man (2024) Takes Place In An Alternate Universe Where Some Guy Named "Robbie Williams" Is A Celebrity

    A CGI ape character in a suit pointing while speaking into a microphone highlighting questionable movie details.

    ApartRuin5962 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was, at one point, one of the biggest music artists in the UK, being part of one of the biggest acts in the UK, Take That. He has won a record 18 Brit Awards and countless other awards - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robbie_Williams - so, might not be classed as a celebrity outside of the UK, but was definitely a big deal in the UK.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    In Squid Game: Season 2 (2024), 456 Players Compete For A Prize Pool Of 100 Million Won Per Eliminated Player. Thus, If One Player Survives, He Would Win 45.5 Billion Won. Yet The Characters On The Show Repeatedly Reference 45.6 Billion Won. This Is A Reference To The Director Trying To Trigger Me

    Scene from a movie showing a tense conversation about 45.6 billion reward with masked character, highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    Luebbi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    In World War Z (2013) Brad Pitt Proves His Acting Chops By Playing A Good Husband And Father

    Brad Pitt standing among cars on a city street in a scene highlighting questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    ChiefsHat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    To Give Other Movies A Chance For Best Picture, The Academy Had To Disqualify Madame Webb From The Running

    Tweet about the movie Madame Web being ineligible for Best Picture Oscar nomination, related to questionable movie details.

    foreverallama_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    In Stepbrothers, Derek Says He Spends $1,200 Per Week On Singing Lessons, Totalling $62,400 Annually. He Later Reveals He Earned $500k The Previous Year. With A 23% Tax Rate, His Take-Home Pay Is $385k, Meaning Lessons Account For 16.21% Of His Disposable Income

    Four people in a car reacting with surprise and joy in a scene highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    joshafmiles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    In Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Mrs. Fox Used To Be, As It Was Told, 'A Town Tart'. In Russian Dub, Though, It Was Translated As 'A W***e'. This Is A Reference To The Reason Of Why My Mom Forbade Me To Watch The Movie

    Animated fox character in a yellow dress talking to other animal characters, highlighting questionable movie details in film scenes.

    AdamRussov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    The Hbo Series Shameless Shows The Brutal Effects That Alcoholism And Poverty Have On The Human Body

    Three different movie characters in casual and shirtless scenes, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    strange_invader Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    In The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004), Then-52-Year-Old David Hasselhoff Made Me Ask My Mother Why My Tummy Felt Tingly, And Then I Was No Longer Allowed To Use The Internet Until 2009

    Man swimming in ocean with a cartoon crown edited behind him, highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles online.

    Quibilia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Emilia Perez Was Made By A Frenchman Who's Never Set Foot In Mexico, Has No Mexicans Involved In Its Production, Frames Transgenderism As Pscychological Imbalance, Romanticizes D**glords, Has Selena Gomez Speaking Breaking Bad Spanish And Is Nominated For 13 Academy Awards Including Best Picture

    Close-up portraits of women from the movie Emilia Perez highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Sechecopar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    These Are From The Same Director

    Three iconic movie characters including an animated penguin, a man with a metal face mask, and a pink pig in a suitcase, highlighting questionable movie details.

    justafanboy1010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So. Directors direct many type and different types of genres. What is the big deal of this?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    In Once Upon A Time..... In Hollywood (2019), We Get A Very Long Closeup Shot Of The Feet. This Is Because It Is Important To The Story And Anyone Who Says Otherwise Is Not A Cinephile

    Two people inside a vintage car with questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online visible in the scene.

    Raj_Valiant3011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    In The Incredibles (2004), Despite Being Just As Qualified As Bob, Helen Opts To Be A Homemaker. This Is Because It Was The 60s, Man

    Animated scene of a woman talking on the phone while washing a baby in a kitchen sink, highlighting questionable movie details.

    Strobertat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    This Kid In "Iron Man 2" Is Peter Parker. He Wasn't Originally, But Now He Is. This References How Marvel Can Just Say Shit Was In A Movie After The Fact

    Spider-Man and Iron Man helmet mask character posing together, highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles online.

    Giff95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The Release Date Of The Animated Film 9 (2009) Is 09-09-09. And That Fact Is Simply Cool As F**k!

    Animated character holding a glowing light bulb staff in a post-apocalyptic setting with questionable movie details.

    Bariumdiawesomenite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    In The Adaption Of The Video Game “Until Dawn” (2025) The Story Doesn’t Take Place On A Mountain, Doesn’t Follow The Same Characters Or Even Story… So Why The F**k Did You Bother??

    Young woman and group in front of a blue Victorian house, depicting questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    Big-Sheepherder-9492 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, It Is Revealed That Sirius Black Has A House-Elf (Slave) Called Kreacher. This Is Completely Different To The Malfoys Owning Dobby Because The Malfoys Are The Bad Guys And Sirius Is A Good Guy. Kreacher's Ownership Even Passes To Harry After Sirius Dies

    Scene from a fantasy movie featuring characters and dialogue highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    RevertBackwards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    In Taken (2008) It Is Mentioned Not Once, But Three Times Throughout The Film That The Protagonist’s Daughter Is A Virgin. This Was Added So That Conservative Audiences Knew She Was Worth Rescuing

    Poster of the movie Taken showing main characters with a tagline, highlighting questionable movie details mocked online.

    friendandfriends2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Why Come Roger Downing Jr Feet Does That?

    Group of actors in a movie scene highlighting questionable movie details with visual continuity errors on their footwear.

    UnionInteresting8453 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Magneto Subtly Shares He's An Antivaxxer

    Scene from a movie showing characters discussing mutant markings, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Vrykule Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    In The TV Show Loki, A Black Variant Of Loki Is Seen Wielding Mjolnir. This Is The Nod To The Fact That The Media Loves Giving Black Superheroes Electric Powers

    Man in medieval costume holding a golden box outdoors, one of the questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    dan_man_with_plan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    In The Upcoming Avatar: Fire And Ash, There's A Clan Of Nomadic, Carefree Wind People Who Wear Iconic Bright Orange Cloathing. This Is A Totally Original Idea That Has Never Been Done Before

    Blue-skinned character from a movie dressed in colorful robes, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Defy_all_0dds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    If James Franco Had Have Cut The Wrong Arm Off In ‘127 Hours’ [2010], He Would Have Remained Trapped By The Rock

    Young man in a red shirt climbing rocks, illustrating questionable movie details that cinephiles mock online.

    starksforever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    This Movie Is A Real Film That Exists

    Movie poster of Thunderpants with young boys in space background highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Tythatguy1312 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Is This An Error Or Intentional?

    Close-up of a movie height chart with a mismatched 5'4" label highlighted, showing questionable movie details mocked online.

    Fluffy__Cheese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    In Troy (2004) King Menelaus Starts One Of The Most Famous Wars In History Just So He Can Get This Woman Back. This Is Perfectly Understandable Behavior Even 3000 Years Later

    Blonde woman in ancient-style costume with gold headpiece and jewelry in a questionable movie details scene mocked online.

    WeakWrecker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    In Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Sam Wilson Launches Himself Toward The Ground At Supersonic Speeds But Somehow Lands Without Creating A Single Crater. This Is A Reference To How Marvel Doesn’t Give A Single F**k Anymore

    Winged character holding a shield stands in front of stone stairs and crates, highlighting questionable movie details mocked online.

    Gilmore75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    The New Fantastic Four Poster Is Fantasstic

    A detailed illustration of the Fantastic Four characters highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    MorningStarZ99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Family Guy Is More Accurate Than Christopher Nolan

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking inaccurate Bronze Age armor in movies, part of questionable movie details mocked online.

    laybs1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    In "Shrek 5" (2026), People Are Complaining That The Teaser Looks AI Generated. This Is A Reference To How People Are So Rotted By AI That Any Minuscule Change To The Original Artistic Style Is Seen As Not Made By Humans

    Shrek characters reacting to questionable movie details in an animated film scene mocked by cinephiles online.

    Maarko_2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    In Shrek 5, This Unnamed Girl Refers To Shrek As "Dad". However, Felicia Has Blue Eyes And Not Bright Brown Eyes. Meaning That This Character Is Actually Trans Farkle

    Animated character resembling Shrek with an unusual baby-like face in a dimly lit scene, highlighting questionable movie details.

    PowerPulser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    In 'A Minecraft Movie' (2025), There's A Subplot Where Jennifer Coolidge Hits A Villager With Her Car. This Is A Reference To The Fact That We're Probably Gonna Get This Type Of Scene In The Movie

    Woman in a pink coat confronting a large puppet character in a dark outdoor scene with questionable movie details.

    Educational_Slice897 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Daniel Radcliffe Has Pledged To Only Accept Acting Roles That Will Confuse And Upset "Harry Potter" Fans

    Three scenes showing Daniel Radcliffe in different movie roles, highlighting questionable movie details for cinephiles.

    Penguin-Monk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    It's A Shame That Emília Perez (2024) Lost The Oscars Because Of All The Controversies. It Should Have Lost Because It's A Terrible Movie

    Three women posing with floating flowers and guns, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Disc81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    In The Japanese Poster For Shrek (2001), They Hide His Face With A Helmet And Push Him To The Back, While In The Poster For Shrek 2 (2004) They Replace Fiona With Her Human Form, This Is A Sad Display Of The Countries Racism Towards Ogres

    Movie posters of Shrek and Shrek 2 with original and Japanese versions highlighting questionable movie details.

    Aeyen_the_lobster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    In The Live Action Remake Of Lilo And Stitch, The Alien Character Pleakley Disguised Himself As A Man Instead Of A Woman Like In The Animated Film. This Is A Reference To Disney Removing A Transgender Character From Their Show

    Two men smiling in a hallway scene on the left, animated characters posing on the right, highlighting questionable movie details.

    Bunny-_-Harvestman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    In High School Musical 2 (2007), During The Lunch, Ryan Is Wearing Chad's Colors And Chad Is Wearing Ryan's Colors. They Did This To Show Each Other That They Know About Their Secret Identity

    Two young men in baseball uniforms share intense and casual moments highlighting questionable movie details mocking fans online.

    icyhero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Remember That Cute Blonde Girl From School Of Rock? This Is Her Now. Feel Old Yet?

    Young girl with braided hair in school uniform sitting at a desk, a questionable movie detail mocked by cinephiles online.

    HenryJai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    In Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999) The Crew Of The Bebop Are Constantly Broke, Yet In This Scene Spike And Jet Consume About $400 Worth Of Eggs

    Animated character with robotic legs sitting and eating eggs, highlighting questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    Overwatchingu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    In ‘300’ [2006] It’s Never Revealed Exactly How Popular The Spartan Who Can Blow Two Flutes At The Same Time Is

    A group of muscular warriors in ancient armor holding spears, showcasing questionable movie details mocked by cinephiles online.

    starksforever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!