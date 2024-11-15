Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Dad Seriously Considers Divorce After Teacher Points Out That His Son Doesn’t Know How To Play
Parenting

Dad Seriously Considers Divorce After Teacher Points Out That His Son Doesn’t Know How To Play

For a child, having involved parents who care about their development is a huge blessing. If Mom and Dad are too hands off, kids might miss out on valuable learning opportunities. However, if their parents are helicopters, it might be challenging for a child to fully develop their imagination and creativity.

One concerned father reached out to Reddit asking for advice after he noticed that his wife was treating everything as a lesson for their sons. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared, as well as some of the replies invested readers left him.

Children are constantly learning more about the world and themselves

Image credits: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this dad thinks his wife has taken her structured teaching moments way too far

Image credits: Guillaume Issaly/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

The father later provided an update on the situation after speaking to his son’s teacher

Image credits: Will Francis/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: JSB Co./Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ryan Fields/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Being able to play freely is extremely important for a child’s development

Image credits: Phil Goodwin/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Getting an education is extremely important, but it doesn’t necessarily need to begin the second that a child enters the world. Actually, it probably will start before parents even realize, as their child’s brain will start soaking up information like a sponge from a very young age. But the biggest priority parents should have for their little ones before they start attending school is having plenty of play time.

According to Nidirect Government Services in the UK, play is an extremely important tool to help children improve their cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being. Playing can teach kids more about the world around them, as well as themselves, and it can allow them to build skills that will be useful for their entire lives. Through play, children can develop confidence, self-esteem, resilience, social skills, independence, curiosity and learn how to cope with difficult situations.

Physical health can also greatly be benefited by playing, as it allows kids to have great physical fitness and strengthen their agility, stamina, coordination and balance. Plus, playing is a wonderful way to develop social skills. Kids can explore their feelings through games and characters when playing, which can also help them learn how to express their emotions. 

Nidirect encourages parents to play with their little ones without directing what will happen at all. The child should be the one making decisions and letting their imagination run wild, while their mother or father can simply play along. Through play, kids have an opportunity to explore their limits safely, which can be exciting and allow them to feel even more confident when Mom and Dad aren’t around.

And if parents are determined to find as many learning opportunities as possible for their children, The Children’s Museum of the Upstate recommends finding a way to teach through play. For example, providing little ones with sensory bins full of various objects allows kids to explore and engage their imagination, as they’ll be curious about what the items are. This can also be useful for developing fine-motor skills. 

Parents can find learning opportunities for their kids, but it’s best to do so through play

Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Toys like Play-Doh are great for kids’ creativity, as they have the chance to create anything they can imagine, while using their hands and tools to make a masterpiece. In the same vein, building locks like LEGOs allow kids to figure out how to construct creations that won’t come tumbling down. And they can be so much fun for children to create stories about as they build as well. 

Even for adults, every experience in life can be a learning opportunity. But we don’t need someone standing over our shoulder at all times making sure that we’re “building skills” or writing down what we’ve learned. Kids need space from their parents to explore and be creative, and the last thing any mom or dad wants to be is a helicopter parent.

According to Parents.com, helicopter parenting can include being overprotective, micromanaging children, putting excessive pressure on kids and having an intense desire to provide a different childhood for your kids than you had growing up. But this overbearing approach can backfire when kids aren’t given the space to develop that they need.

Helicopter parenting can decrease a child’s self-esteem or confidence, can prevent kids from developing coping skills, can increase a child’s anxiety, create a sense of entitlement in kids and hinder their self-advocacy. If Mom and Dad are always around to solve your problems, why would you need to learn how to fix them yourself?   

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think this father is right to be concerned about his sons? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing child development, look no further than right here!   

Readers shared messages of support for the father and agreed that the mom’s parenting approach is doing more harm than good

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom, bless her, actually made sure my twin and I got chances to play. I even remember her kicking us out of the house one summer morning (late 90s, no Facebook or cell phones or doomscrolling existed) and telling us the only way we could come in before 5pm was if we had to pee or eat lunch. We sulked in a giant cardboard box for half an hour and then made the sweetest fort you could ever imagine - at 8 years old we were somehow smart enough to use hay bale binder twine to weave sticks together and make “walls” and we even had a little crude log table and chairs in there. Then we used random plants and weeds to make “salads” to feed to the horses lmao. It sticks out in my mind as such a fun day.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
moonlight_bunni avatar
Tiffany Marie
Tiffany Marie
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's taking it to extremes. In therapy for my personality disorder, they say anything too extreme is "unhealthy." Your kids aren't getting their needs fully met. It will mess them up as adults. Your wife clearly has some insecurities and past traumas she's trying to rewrite but isn't actually doing the things she needs to do to fix it. Teach your kids. Enjoy learning. Learn all kinds of things. Yes!! Do it! But don't make it everything you do. They need a lot more than just learning constantly. For them as kids, they could develop CPTSD from her behavior.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
