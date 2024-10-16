Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Doesn’t Want To Share Her Bonus With Her Husband: “I’m Sick And Tired Of Doing Everything”
Couples, Relationships

Marriage is built on the promise of sticking together through thick and thin. But even the most loving relationships hit bumps when life gets complicated.

One woman, frustrated by a recent argument with her husband, took to Reddit for advice. After being a stay-at-home wife and caregiver for his parents, she took on a job to support the family’s finances. She just earned a bonus for her hard work and was hoping to finally treat herself, but her husband insists the money should go toward bills. Meanwhile, all she wants is a little something to make her happy.

Read on for the full story and let us know what you think she should do.

After earning a bonus for her hard work at a new job, the woman looked forward to treating herself

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But her frugal husband insists she use the money for bills, sparking an argument they’re yet to solve

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

In the replies, the woman said she puts in more effort than her husband and deserves to spend her own money

The commenters suspected the husband was manipulating her and encouraged her to realize her true worth in the relationship

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I read things like "My husband says to" and "permission" I see red flags all over the place.

TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Divorce him. You'll have so much more time to earn more and not be the family's maid. That truck of his is not going to last long once he has to fund all the elder care himself as the live-in slave who paid to skivvy there has skipped town. Do leave town, or he'll spend all his time trying to harass you at work and your new digs to give him back all that lovely free money and round the clock expensive care.

