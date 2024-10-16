Wife Doesn’t Want To Share Her Bonus With Her Husband: “I’m Sick And Tired Of Doing Everything”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage is built on the promise of sticking together through thick and thin. But even the most loving relationships hit bumps when life gets complicated.

One woman, frustrated by a recent argument with her husband, took to Reddit for advice. After being a stay-at-home wife and caregiver for his parents, she took on a job to support the family’s finances. She just earned a bonus for her hard work and was hoping to finally treat herself, but her husband insists the money should go toward bills. Meanwhile, all she wants is a little something to make her happy.

After earning a bonus for her hard work at a new job, the woman looked forward to treating herself

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But her frugal husband insists she use the money for bills, sparking an argument they’re yet to solve

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throwra_Progress_449

In the replies, the woman said she puts in more effort than her husband and deserves to spend her own money

The commenters suspected the husband was manipulating her and encouraged her to realize her true worth in the relationship