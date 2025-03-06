Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Refuses To Be The Family ATM As Sis Demands He Pay For Her College Just Like He Does For Fiancée
Family, Relationships

Man Refuses To Be The Family ATM As Sis Demands He Pay For Her College Just Like He Does For Fiancée

Interview With Expert
When you love someone, it’s obvious that you feel like doing everything possible for them. However, when people come demanding that you do something for them, it’s only natural to feel that you don’t want to, especially when they are your family’s entitled moochers.

Even Reddit user Extra-Artist3016 didn’t want to pay for his entitled sister’s college tuition when she demanded it, just because he did it for his fiancée. His family didn’t take it well, causing unwanted drama when he refused and even bringing out the big “family card”!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s natural to not want to do things for family when they demand it out of a sense of entitlement

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster went from rags to riches by working hard for ages, which resulted in him doing quite well today and recently even winning $20,000

    Image credits: Extra-Artist3016

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He offered to pay for his fiancée’s college tuition as she’s juggling school with work, but when his sister found out, she came demanding the same

    Image credits: Extra-Artist3016

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, she is bitter toward him as he got out of poverty and is doing well while the family is struggling, but he refused to pay for her

    Image credits: Extra-Artist3016

    His parents also tried to guilt trip him even when he had helped them financially in the past, but now he doesn’t want to be the family ATM

    Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) who grew up dirt poor but went from rags to riches by working his back off. After all the struggle, he is currently doing quite well and recently even won $20,000 on Stake, where he had gambled on the NBA. 

    He is also well aware that his fiancée is struggling with her degree while juggling work with school, so he generously offered to pay for her last two semesters. Our kind fellow wants her to focus on her studies and graduate without loans, plus he also wants to start their marriage on solid ground, so obviously, he doesn’t mind helping her out.

    Now that is where the drama started as word got out and his sister came demanding that he also pay for her college too. Apparently, she is bitter about the fact that he got out of poverty and is doing so well, while the rest of his family is struggling. However, our protagonist worked really hard to get here, and he’s not even close with this sister, who he thinks is asking out of entitlement and not need.

    Even his parents got involved and played the “family first” act, despite the fact that he has occasionally helped them in the past. Now, he refuses to be the family ATM, stuck to his decision and is refusing to pay for his sister, but still feeling torn, he sought some advice online.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Folks online commented that OP’s sister was being downright unreasonable in her demands. They said that he should tell his parents that he is indeed putting his family first, which is his fiancée. Some even chastised him for sharing all his personal financial information with the family and that he shouldn’t have told them in the first place that he’s paying for his fiancée.

    To understand more about family dynamics, financial boundaries, and entitlement in such situations, Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that when one sibling significantly outpaces others in financial success, it can trigger resentment and a sense of unfairness.

    “Rather than attributing the success to hard work and personal choices, struggling family members may see it as ‘luck’ or external circumstances, making them feel entitled to a share,” she added. She also stressed that in such situations, it’s important to set financial boundaries with family, no matter how unpleasant it might seem.

    “Family members might unconsciously—or intentionally—use guilt, emotional appeals, or even passive-aggressive tactics to pressure the successful sibling into providing financial help. During such times, it’s important to stay calm and reinforce your boundaries without engaging in conflict. Don’t jeopardize your own well-being or future just to meet family expectations,” Prof. Lobo concluded.

    Well, it seems like OP is right to think about his fiancée rather than cater to his entitled sister. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks said that he was right to refuse his sister, and some even advised him against sharing financial information with his family

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    "You can choose - continue complaining or continue having some bills paid. The choice is yours. One more complaint, and I will take it that you've chosen "continue complaining".

