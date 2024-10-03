That’s why Redditors who once struggled financially are sharing their go-to money-saving hacks for those who could use a little help. These ideas could also come in handy for anyone looking to be more mindful with their spending. Check them out below, and if you have similar suggestions, feel free to write them in the comments!

#1 I cut open my lotion, toothpaste, and other products to make sure I use every ounce!

#2 Got a library card to save some money. Haven’t had a streaming service in a while.

While serious financial hardships are a challenge on their own, many people also struggle with simply managing their money. For instance, a 2020 Intuit survey of over 1,500 people revealed that more than 60% didn’t even know how much they had spent the previous month. To help people become more mindful and intentional with their finances, Bored Panda reached out to Francesca Henry, the creator of The Money Fox, an Instagram blog where she shares her best cost-cutting tips. “I started my page because years ago, I found myself in a tough financial situation,” Francesca tells us. “At the time, there weren’t many Instagram pages like mine, and I had to trawl through Google to find websites that could help. Most of what I found was aimed at the U.S., though. When I started trying things for myself, like side hustles and budgeting, I realized I needed to share what I was learning so no one else would feel the way I did—searching for help but not finding any.” ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Save lots of containers for other uses… storing/ sorting screws, etc.

#4 I research for like 30 minutes before making any online purchase to make sure I'm getting the best deal while stacking the highest cash back and making sure I'm using the right credit card with the best offers. All this to save $30 that I throw away in 5 seconds when I'm drunk.

#5 Make a big pot of chili and eat it for days.

Francesca shares that her favorite money-saving tip is finding ways to increase your income when you feel like you’re falling short, rather than cutting into your budget. “It only needs to be temporary until you’re back on your feet—or you can stick with it!” she says. “I tried out several different side hustles and even did overtime.” To avoid feeling overwhelmed by overspending, Francesca suggests setting up sinking funds—where you save a set amount each month toward specific goals, like Christmas gifts or car maintenance. “You take the total amount and divide it by the number of months you have left. For example, £1,000 over 10 months means saving £100 per month,” she explains. “Also, record your expenses daily so you can see how much you’re actually spending, rather than guessing. This will help keep your budget on track.” ADVERTISEMENT And of course, you don’t always need to spend money to have fun. “Find free activities to do with friends, like potlucks, going for walks or runs, or visiting free museums,” Francesca says.

#6 I freeze any food I can to ensure the food lasts and lessen the chances of being hungry the rest of the month.

#7 Buy a bunch of identical socks. If one wears out or gets a hole, I can throw away only that one sock.

#8 Make a big pot of bolognese. Portion and freeze. Base makes chilli, lasagna, spaghetti bolognese and tacos.

That said, it can be difficult to focus on healthy spending habits when financial struggles cause constant anxiety and take up all your mental energy. Studies show that financial worries are closely linked to higher levels of psychological distress. This often leads to lower self-esteem, feelings of guilt or shame, and can even result in depression. Having experienced tough times herself, Francesca knows how hard it can be to stay positive. She recommends adopting small, meaningful rituals that can lift your spirits. “Make time for activities that bring you joy, even simple things like spending time with friends at home or reading a book from the library,” she says. “Having accountability partners can help too.” ADVERTISEMENT Although financial setbacks may be temporary, there are still plenty of ways to brighten your life without spending much. Plus, the money habits you develop now can stick with you and benefit you in the future.

#9 I will never in my life buy candy at the cash register of the supermarket. If I am tempted, I will simply walk back into the store and buy a whole back. But I'm not paying 1,5 euro for a single snickers when I can buy a 6 pack for 3,5 euro in the back of the store.

#10 I still reuse my ziplock bags… and grocery bags… and paper bags… and you get the idea.





Edit: ok reading this thread I have more poor person habits than I realized.

#11 We eat out now.



but best believe we'll have left overs and those left overs last me lunch and dinner for the next 2 days.

#12 I still take hotel shampoos and soaps, disposable chopsticks from restaurants, wet wipes and condiments from random food places, whatever that horsey sauce is from Arby's that nobody ever eats... If it was free guaranteed I've got some in a drawer at my house.

#13 1. Drive a reliable 10+ year old car

2. Buy items at discount stores or at thrift stores

3. Cook at home

4. Fly in the cheap seats

5. Stay at friends when traveling if possible

6. Focus on free activities hiking, library, etc.

7. Try to do things for myself first rather than pay someone

8. Live with roommates.

#14 I grow vegetables in my garden from seed and put up the produce like grandma used to do.



There is a change jar on the dresser where all the coins go. Roll em up and take em to the bank.



Buy practical things and buy them for life.

#15 I turn off shower while i lather up. I'm still poor but I grew up where there was not a lot of water bc poor community. Plus didn't have a water heater so we had to heat up water in stove top. We bathed with a 5 gal bucket of water.

#16 I make soup for like 5 days at a time.

#17 When I buy things that come in plastic containers (cottage cheese/sour cream/plastic take out type containers) I re use them for leftovers instead of buying the gladware reusable ones. It’s the same thing and I don’t have to worry about losing or ruining them. My fridge looks like my grandmas did growing up but I’m not throwing away more money on something I don’t really need in the end.

#18 I was never poor, but my parents taught me to live in power saving mode.



Don't buy stuff you don't need.



Travel cost cautiously.



Don't buy expensive cars, cars are pure net negative things you sink money into in time.



Don't eat out all the time, just couple of times a year is enough.

#19 We went from poverty to upper middle class in the span of two years after I finished my Master’s degree. We are still frugal. We just don’t really buy stuff. We don’t travel or do vacations. All of our hobbies have us outdoors doing stuff for free anyways. We save and invest the extra money. We still have our beater cars and cheap apartment. Walmart and thrifted clothes. Buying basic and simple food in bulk and freezing. We just never changed our lifestyle. I think fear of someday losing it all and going back to poverty scares us, so we hoard what we can in savings and investments.

#20 Go up and down every aisle in the grocery store comparing the coust of a product. Also comparing sizes to coust so like I could get one larg bottle of mustard for 5 dollars but the smaller ones are on sale for 2 for 5 and I'll be getting 4 more oz for free.

#21 Wearing a jacket is cheaper than turning on the heat.

#22 Save chicken carcass after a roast and use for chicken stock.

#23 After you finish cooking food, leave the oven open and heat your kitchen for free.

#24 Adding a dash of basil and oregano to a sandwich makes it taste like fancy, expensive bread.

#25 Never finance toys.

#26 It took me a long time to realize this habit of mine stems from me growing up poor, but I tend to overstock on pantry items. I’ve got a million toothbrushes, several spare jars of spaghetti sauce, tons of canned soup I rarely eat, etc. psychologically it stems from this subconscious fear of running out and not being able to afford a replacement later, so I better buy more now while I still can! (Never mind that I can absolutely afford replacements of all this stuff easily. Old habits die hard though. Not too bothered by it though, while my storage is all overcrowded, it’s still nice and comfortable knowing I have everything I need.).

#27 Paying everything i can with cash this helps me keep my expances down since i can see the bills that im paying and then sometimes think yeah no thats not worth it. If i would have paid by card i would still have bought it.



And i still save for the things i wanne buy even though i can buy it immidiatly. I save it first because then im gonne take better care off it and im more proud off it since i saved for it instead off buying it in an impulse.

#28 Only drink tap water. It's fine in my location. No money goes to soda, hot drinks, or alcohol. This makes it easier to afford cheap groceries and maybe save up some money. I can afford to be less strict about it now, but it seems like a good and harmless habit to keep (considering sugar, calories, dental effects).

#29 A can of black beans still counts as a meal.

#30 My diet still mainly consists of rice, beans, frozen veg, and oats.

Still shop according to sales and coupons.

Still collect bottles and cans. I tell myself it's to recycle (I'm huge on RRR), but I have the urge to sell them and tell myself if there's an emergency I can cash them in for a quick ten bucks.

#31 Rich people throw out amazing stuff. If you know someone with a truck, you can go around the wealthy areas on garbage day and get all sorts of furniture, appliances, and clothing. A little cleaning and maybe a few minor repairs and you have lots of stuff to use or sell.

#32 Listen, cheapo ramen is just damn good.

#33 Drink free coffee at work and at apartment lobby.



Eat free at work and eat leftover from work. Aim to work more so I can get free food at work.



I aimed to shower at work but so far, one in a while shower at workplaces cause I like showering at home but I just do short shower.



Walk or take bus to work.



Use refillable soap.



Buy what I can eat in a week.



Fish for fish.



Buy bulk, cut it up, vacuum seal and freeze.



Use apartment roof top grill to save on electricity and have better grilled food.



Grow my own garden balcony (peppers, lettuce, chard, tomatoes, lime, and lemon). Make my own salads from my garden to subsidize grocery bill.



Bought a 8 oz thermos water bottle and bring it with me and refill water several times a day. Aim at drinking free filtered water 8 times a day at work. Also use it to drink free coffee and tea.



Try to avoid drinking from paper cup cause coworker said there is a film to make it waterproof and that is unhealthy. Don’t know how true that is but feeling like I am being sustainable and saving on paper cups.



Use a water filter Brita at home. Try not to buy sugar drinks and just add flavors to water (like my energy tonic or salted lemon).



Find free events with hosted food in our city (usually some kind of tech events) and eat at free events.



Do free things like walk around city, using my inflatable kayak at lakes instead of renting, and hiking.



Use my free library for internet and books.



Live like a broke life long learning student and learn to draw digital arts, write stories, research about different business plans, markets, learn AI, pattern making, jewelry making, etc. Just keep learning free online and local community classes. I love learning especially when it is free.



Sew my own clothes and buy thrift clothes. I get compliments cause my stuff are kind of different (style/patterns).



Pay most of the bill at the beginning at the month. Don’t have a balance on credit cards by paying off credit cards as it is posted. Get my 2% from credit cards but not have to pay 19-27% interest cause learned the hard way credit card debt sucks!



Any extra money goes to retirement accounts and investing in stock markets. A little money saved in HSYA account for emergency. Bank account is always low so I am always thinking I am broke and don’t really need to buy this or that. If I buy, something should be donated or giving away to make room cause limited space in apartment. Less space, less desire for more things.



I know I am not broke but I have college student mentality for so long that I just keep at it. In some weird way, I think I am being somewhat sustainable and helping the world with food waste. .

#34 Accept free food. I used to be a picky eater. When I was poor I didn't know when I was going to eat again so I was just thankful for anything that wasn't spoiled or rotten.



Be nice and courteous to strangers. I didn't ever beg for money or food. I would help out people in my community whenever I could. Open doors for people. Clean up the trash on the side of the road or a parking lot. I helped this one guy push his car 4 blocks to a gas station after his car broke down in the middle of the street. -That guy gave me 100 bucks! (I was able to buy a cheap cell phone that led to me getting a callback for an actual job.)



I taught myself how to sew. When you only have almost no clothing it starts getting to the point where you need to start "reinventing" your old clothes. I still patch up my suits, pants, and socks when they need it.

#35 A sprinkling of basil and oregano on a sandwich makes it taste like fancy, costly bread.

#36 I don't but Starbucks. I go to McDonald's and get their ice coffees.

#37 I'm still poor, kinda but I don't think I will stop hording things like good containers when I get rich, if something that usually gets thrown away once it done its original job but still can be reused again, I'm keeping it.

#38 I occasionally catch myself putting Coors Light into my shopping cart. I then remember I can afford beer.

#39 I still eat many of the struggle meals I used to. I can afford better food than Hamburger Helper or canned chicken mixed in Knorr rice now, but if it ain’t broke, why fix it?



I don’t eat them all the time - I do try to eat healthy and buy better produce, ingredients, etc - but on lazy days I still love me a box of Hamburger Helper or if I’m feeling fancy, Velveeta Skillets.

#40 I scour the stores' weekly ads for sales and coupons and buy in bulk/quantities when savings warrant it. I don't have to, but growing up on welfare, those habits die hard!

#41 I still shop flyer sales. Branded productd aren't always the best. For example, canned tuna. Once it's dolphin friendly, I don't care about the brand. I wouldn't be surprised if all the cans come off the same boat and then get individually labeled.

#42 Using ramen noodles as a quick meal because it’s too convenient.

#43 Actively seeking for coupons and deals. If you do it right, it does save a lot of money.

#44 Learn to pirate media, never pay a subscription fee but get to watch everything.

#45 Eat Ramen, the s****y square bag ones for like 25 cents. They're delicious!

#46 I still do all of them.



Prepay phone is a big $ saver. I just don't understand why people pay $150-300/month for phone service. That's more than what I pay in a whole year for unlimited 5g.



Shop at ethnic stores for bulk ingredients and spices. Food prep most meals.



Live in the city and walk/bike/lyft/public transport because car suck and are a money hole.



Stop buying so many "specialized" products. Pinesol (or other all purpose cleaner), dish soap, vinegar, and bleach are really the only household cleaning products you need. Shaving cream is just really pricey soap. And all that smelly c**p like air fresheners, candles, and airwicks are seriously bad for your lungs.



If you're not rotating your streaming services you are doing it wrong.



Be handy or have handy friends for when things break. Lots of fixes for expensive items like fridges or ovens are simple with replacement parts that are cheap.\



Know that bulk is not always mean cheaper. I'm looking at you costco.

#47 Rinsing off paper towels, drying them, and reusing them.



Unplug everything when I leave the house. “Phantom Power”.



Every time I make a sandwich, I struggle with justifying putting on two slices of cheese instead of one.



I still subconsciously leave the last of something (drinks, snacks) for one of my siblings even though I live alone.

#48 Man i still borrow ketchup packets from fast food places like it's my job... can’t let that frugality go to waste.

#49 Simply not going to the shops. I hate shopping anyway so it is easy for me. I can go a week without spending a penny at a shop. Also buy big bottles and refil the small bottles. Eg I buy the big ketchup and refill the normal sized bottle. 1 liter bottle $6. 500ml bottle $5.

#50 Sleeping in to skip breakfast cause you can’t afford to buy it, but then telling people you are on the 2 meals / day diet.

#51 I don’t mind simple frozen meals like just chicken nuggets or just potstickers for dinner. I learned how to cook and got good at it while I was poor and now that I have a good salary I can enjoy making large portions for my girlfriend and I with good food that is cheap to make.

#52 Heres my pro tip. anything that makes me feel poor, i stopped doing it.



so nothing.





Edit: for reference. my net worth was like 100k or 200k + before I stopped feeling poor. that gd poor feeling follows you around like a curse, long after you do get money.



I'd heard stories about people with millions and still feeling poor. I was like fk that. id rather just not feel poor, if I can do that then I don't have to be rich.



and so yeah, that basically meant any of those "life hacks" that poor people do. that made me feel poor when i did them. i had to cut them out



yeah maybe i dont save all the pennies i could. i give zero cares. i consider it the price of not feeling poor. a price I happily pay here and there.

#53 Hit different stores. Use coupons, stay with my clothes and electronics.

#54 I still do most of the work around the house, so I installed my own ACs, I do the electrical, plumbing, etc.



I just can’t stand spending 1 to 2k on labor when I can just do stuff myself, even though economically, it doesn’t really matter to me.