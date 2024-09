ADVERTISEMENT

Married life comes with its fair share of ups and downs, and the occasional quarrel is to be expected. Usually, a sincere apology and a hug can patch things up, but sometimes, a disagreement cuts deep enough to make you want to get a little petty.

That’s what one woman on Reddit resorted to after her husband accused her of being wasteful when she spent $950 on their monthly grocery run. In response, she decided to stop using and wearing all his gifts to show she was done with his complaints about money. Now, she’s left wondering if she went too far.

The man accused his wife of being wasteful after she spent $950 on groceries

Share icon

Image credits: mstandret / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

In response, she decided to stop using and wearing all his gifts

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: swirledletters

Many commenters sided with the woman, suggesting her husband might be trying to manipulate her

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Others pointed out that they both could have handled the situation better through proper communication