Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Leaves Massive Fortune To Her Niece, Tears A Family Apart
Family, Relationships

Woman Leaves Massive Fortune To Her Niece, Tears A Family Apart

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Inheritance issues are a minefield for many families, since, inevitably, jealousy takes root and people’s greed ends up destroying relationships. After all, entitlement and a chance to actually own a home both might generate powerful emotions, enough to cause strife, conflict and drama.

A netizen asked the internet for advice after their daughter inherited a fortune from her aunt. This, as it turns out, sparked a wave of jealousy across her family, that, in the author’s own words, “seems to have destroyed my family.”

RELATED:

    A rich relative passing sometimes ends up causing all sorts of arguments

    Aerial view of a luxurious waterfront estate, symbolizing massive fortune inheritance and family conflict.

    Image credits: Gautier / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So one netizen wondered what to do when their aunt left their daughter everything

    Text discussing an aunt's inheritance causing family conflict, highlighting a massive fortune left to a niece.

    Text discussing family dynamics and inheritance affecting relationships.

    Quote about an aunt treating her niece like family, highlighting their close bond and generosity.

    Text image discussing a woman's fortune left to niece, detailing inheritance tax and charity donations, leaving 1.9 million.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person in a red plaid shirt writing with a fountain pen on paper, symbolizing inheriting a massive fortune.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman using a deed of variation to allocate part of a fortune among family members.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about an aunt favoring her niece in a letter, linked to a massive fortune and family conflict.

    Text about a woman changing lifestyle after inheriting a massive fortune, buying a luxury flat and taking holidays.

    Text describing family resentment due to inheritance, highlighting wealth disparity after a woman's will divides a fortune.

    Woman in white shirt looking stressed, representing family tension over massive fortune inheritance.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing family tension after a woman's massive fortune left to her niece.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing family conflict over aunt's fortune, mentioning greed and damage to family relations.

    Image credits: Afana

    People were surprised at the families reaction

    Text exchange about woman leaving a fortune to her niece, discussing generosity and family impact.

    Online comment discussing family reactions to niece inheriting fortune.

    Comment expressing anger over family's reaction to niece inheriting a massive fortune.

    Text screenshot discussing a fortune left to a niece amidst family tension.

    Comment about family tension after a woman leaves fortune to her niece.

    Comment questioning family conflict over a woman's massive fortune left to her niece.

    Comment discussing an aunt's decision to leave a massive fortune to a niece, affecting family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a family's resentment and inheritance, mentioning a £50k deposit.

    Text comment about a woman leaving a massive fortune to her niece, causing family conflict.

    Text conversation about a woman's massive fortune, discussing fairness and inheritance impacts on family.

    Text with family discussing massive fortune left to niece, sparking a debate on fairness and greed.

    Comment discussing a woman leaving her fortune to her niece, mentioning greed and jealousy.

    Text expressing emotions about inheritance imbalance in a family, highlighting niece's massive fortune.

    Comment discussing how a niece became rich from a fortune, causing family conflict.

    Comment discussing an aunt's inheritance causing family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a woman's massive fortune leaving a divisive legacy, affecting family dynamics.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda