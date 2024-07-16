Couple Skips Toxic Daughter’s Wedding, But Their DIL Spies On Them, She Gets Cussed Out And Kicked Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can go broke or struggle financially, for such is life that tragedy strikes when we least expect it. But some people help us when we come across difficult situations. And it falls on our shoulders to be considerate toward them and not cross a line, for you should never bite the hand that feeds you.

But this Reddit user’s wife seemed not to know this because she took pics of his stepdad and sent them to his daughter to show her that he was not bummed out about missing her wedding. This got the broke couple thrown out of the house.

The poster of this story and his wife were struggling financially, so they moved in with his mom and stepdad

When his stepsister was getting married, she didn’t invite his mom, as she hated her, so even his stepdad refused to go to the wedding

Even though he was hurt about missing his daughter’s wedding, the poster’s stepdad didn’t express this

The poster’s wife took inappropriate pics of the stepdad with his wife and sent them to his stepdaughter to show that he was ‘not sad enough’ when missing the wedding

When the stepdad found out about this, he threw them out of the house, and when the poster blamed her for their homelessness, she was furious with him

In today’s story, the original poster (OP), BalanceFun1716, tells us how he was rendered homeless due to his wife’s absurd behavior. It began when he and his wife were struggling financially. Fortunately for them, his mom let them move in with her and his stepdad till they could get back on their feet.

One day, it was his stepsister’s wedding, but as his stepsiblings hated his mom, they didn’t invite her. His stepdad was upset by this and refused to attend the wedding. OP said that this must have hurt him, but he didn’t express himself at all. His mom was upset with his stepdad, as she felt that kids should be put before spouses.

But things took a turn for the worse when the poster found out that his wife had sneakily taken pictures of his stepdad and mom when they were inappropriately dressed and their private parts were visible. She had sent these pictures to the stepsister to show her that her father was ‘not sad enough’ when missing her wedding.

OP said that he found this creepy behavior of spying on others highly uncomfortable. But seems like she didn’t have any problem with it. And considering the fact that they were guests at their house, she should have been more careful. Alas, this behavior stirred such drama that it sparked the stepdad’s fury.

His daughter sent him those pictures and called his wife some indecent names. And, of course, this infuriated him when he found out that it was the OP’s wife’s doing. He got so angry that he literally threw out their clothes all over his lawn and kicked them out, and he also called them “ungrateful leeches.”

The couple was homeless due to his wife’s actions, so it was natural for the poster to be annoyed with her. He felt that it was a great opportunity to get back on their feet while they lived with his family, but she had ruined it all. So, in this angry state, he yelled at her and blamed her for everything.

Instead of accepting her mistake and apologizing for it, she got angry with him and even had the audacity to say, “You had no right to speak to me like that regardless of what I did.” Wow, some people, right? Probably feeling confused and looking for a solution, the poster came online and expressed himself, asking for advice from the Reddit community.

The Redditors did not disappoint when advising him. Firstly, they informed him that he was not at all in the wrong for blaming his wife for their homelessness. They said that it was not her place to interfere in their matter and that she completely overstepped her boundaries. Her actions were completely immature, irresponsible, and unnecessary.

According to Verywell Mind, “Respecting others’ boundaries is an important part of maintaining a healthy relationship with them. It takes maturity, integrity, and empathy to recognize that you’re making someone uncomfortable. Ignoring or disrespecting others’ boundaries can harm your relationship with them and lead to conflict.”

It looks like the poster’s wife lacks maturity, integrity, and empathy, so what the Redditors said about her being immature seems to be true. OP also mentioned that she said she took the pics when they were in the sauna or their room, so she was actually spying on them. He said that she also lightly stalks her boss’s girlfriend, but she hasn’t done anything as serious as this before. Netizens said that this spying and stalking behavior of hers was a giant red flag.

People felt that she was just meddlesome without reason and had complete disregard and disrespect for the people who actually provided a roof over their heads. Her unnecessary involvement in the matter just added fuel to the fire and ruined things further. They felt that the husband was right for penalizing her actions.

Psychology Today states, “Those who interfere in others’ relationships are more likely to have dark personality traits such as narcissism, psychopathy, and sadism. Such people are callous manipulators who lack guilt, and they have a calculating mindset where they gain pleasure and enjoyment from causing suffering.”

That explains why she didn’t feel guilty for her actions and got angry with her husband for calling out her toxic behavior. Folks online advised the man to leave the petty, malicious, arrogant, and nosy wife and explain things to his mom and stepdad about how it was all on her, while he was completely clueless when she did it.

People felt that his parents might understand if he explained and apologized, and they might even take him back in, only if he went by himself. They said that he should not be homeless for her mistakes and that she had to atone for them all by herself.

Well, those were the thoughts of the online community. But we want to hear from you. What are your thoughts about the situation, and what advice would you give someone stuck in a similar situation? Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments!

Redditors accused her of being a meddlesome fool and ruining things for not just the couple but for the stepdad and his daughter as well

