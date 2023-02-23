Future MIL Blasts Woman For Getting Cosmetic Surgery On Her Scars, Ends Up Being Uninvited From The Wedding

It’s no big secret that family feuds are inevitable. No matter how big or trivial, every household will find a reason to bicker – however, it’s a matter of how unhealthy the said reason is.

Redditor u/aitamumuninvited’s then-fiancée was involved in a car crash that left her with visible scars. The woman was pretty self-conscious and eventually decided to get cosmetic surgery to fade them out – but, for some ridiculous reason, her mother-in-law wasn’t happy, which ultimately led to a serious altercation.

Future mother-in-law calls woman “indecent” for getting cosmetic surgery on scars she acquired from a car accident

Her son argues that if she’s going to speak to his fiancée like that, he’ll disinvite her from their wedding

“AITA for uninviting my mother from my wedding after she called my wife indecent for having plastic surgery?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most philosophical and judgmental communities, asking its members whether it was a jerk move to disinvite his mother from his wedding after she degraded his then-fiancée for getting cosmetic surgery to fade out scars she got in a car crash. The post managed to garner nearly 17K upvotes as well as 828 comments discussing the situation.

Do you ever wish that everybody would just mind their own business? I bet the star of today’s article and his wife definitely do.

Now, we all know that people are cruel, and some are more than others – however, we’d still like to believe that these characteristics don’t fall under the description of our close ones. But unfortunately for u/aitamumuninvited, he happened to learn exactly that about his mother.

The thing is, the couple had been together for quite some time, and a few years back, “Sarah,” the author’s wife, got in a car crash that left her with visible scars. The woman had been hiding them with makeup, but she still felt pretty self-conscious and even postponed their wedding due to them.

Forwarding to Christmas 2019, the guy received an unexpected bonus from work, and since the two already had a decent amount saved up for the ceremony, he suggested they use the money for Sarah’s cosmetic procedure that’d help to fade out the scars.

Everything turned out perfectly, and Sarah was overjoyed with her new look. The scars were still pink, but they were supposed to become less visible with time.

The rest of the family sided with her and blasted the man for upsetting and uninviting his own mother

Life continued, and the couple was planning their wedding. Sarah then went dress shopping with the author’s mother, her mother, and her sister when the guy’s mom noticed the pinkish scars and wondered why they looked so different. Sarah explained that she recently underwent cosmetic surgery, and it seemed like everyone had moved on.

But this wasn’t actually the case. The post’s creator went around to his parents’ place to talk business with his dad when suddenly his mother chimed in, telling him that it was “immoral” to marry someone as “indecent” as Sarah and that it was “disgusting” that she’d had plastic surgery.

A massive fight ensued, and the man told his mother that if she was going to trash-talk his own fiancée, he’d have to disinvite her from their wedding. The woman broke down, and the man then left.

The rest of the family totally sided with the guy’s mother and slammed him for uninviting and upsetting her.

What do you think about this?