Picture this: you’ve been planning your dream vacation with your friends for over a year. You’ve got your suitcase packed, beach outfits ready, and everyone is excited for the adventure.

But then, something comes up that could mess up all your fun.

That’s the situation one woman on Reddit found herself in. She had a girls’ trip to Greece booked well in advance, but her husband chose that time to schedule his wisdom teeth surgery. Despite knowing her travel dates, he expected her to cancel and stay home to care for him. She decided to go anyway, leaving his family furious.

The woman had been planning her vacation to Greece for over a year

Despite knowing this, her husband scheduled his surgery during the trip and asked her to cancel and take care of him

Many commenters sided with the woman, arguing that her husband was trying to manipulate her into staying

Others, however, felt she was wrong for choosing her friends over her husband