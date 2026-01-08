So we’ve gathered some of the best, cutest and most wholesome , side by side pictures of people in the past and now. So get comfortable as you look through this blast from the past, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

"Comparison is the thief of joy" is a quote generally misattributed to Theodore Roosevelt, which is often a sign that something resonates, regardless of who said it. However, that shouldn’t take away from the fact that it’s often interesting to see the effects of time, whether it’s how a cityscape has changed or just how a person has aged.

#1 Grandpa At 15 And 79 Grandpa merchant marine ID after joining at age 15. Followed by a picture of him at 79



#2 He's Been Making Me Laugh For 20 Years. 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025

#3 ❤️me & Hubby 2001 -2024 ❤️

#4 I Kept The Dimple And Gained A Cat

#5 6 Weeks, 15 Years. Gonna Cross The Rainbow Bridge Next Week

#6 One Of The 1st Photos With My Maternal Grandma And One Of The Last 1985 & 2024

#7 My Mom And Me, 50 Years Apart 1973-2023

#8 Kinda Proud Of My Progress. Left Is From Oct 2022. Right Is From This New Years Eve. Down 80 Pounds. From A 44" To A 34" And From A 3xl Shirt To An Xl. Pretty Stoked

#9 Then And Now… I’m still hard on myself thinking I’m still a big person (dumb lizard brain), but when I really sit and think about it, I am proud of myself. I’ve maintained my lowest weight for 3 1/2 years now. I started at around 340 pounds, today I sit at around 183 pounds



#10 My Grandmother At 15, 20, 35, 50, 60 And 66

#11 My Grandad From 1941 Till 2019 An Engineer who loved fishing, model boat building and smoking. Fortunately, he managed to quit that last one. As a kid, I thought he had been a pirate due to him wearing his hair in a ponytail and sporting an eye patch. The last photos was the last time I saw him reasonably well before his cancer settled in. He was married for 54 years, has two adopted children and had six grandchildren.



#12 My Beautiful Nana And Papa Married In 1960 To Today

#13 Husband And I 2008-Now. Together For 23.5 Years

#14 My Bestie, Mig, And I In 2012 And Yesterday

#15 My Mom And Her Parents (1982) // Me And My Parents (2009)

#16 My Dad And His Siblings In 1968 And In 2024

#17 70 Year Span-My Grandma Ages 18 And 88

#18 My Parents 50 Years Marriage

#19 48 Years. 1976 - 2024 It’s Been A Great Run

#20 My Husband And I. Since March 2023, We Have Lost A Combined 250 Pounds

#21 1995 & 2024. 25 & 19 To 54 & 48

#23 The Day I Was Born 69 Years Ago & Today!

#24 1985 (21) vs. 2024 (61)

#25 My Parents, On Their Honeymoon In 1941, And In Their Last Photo, In 1985. They Were Childhood Sweethearts, Meeting At Age 7 In 1923

#26 2000 / 2024 Here’s My Mom, Dad, & I in 2000 vs 2024 Dad is 47 / Mom is 48 / and I'm 24

Lol who do I look like the most? I think I am 90% my dad & 10% my mom



#27 2007, 2014, 2024

#28 Our First Known Pic Together In 2003 Through Present 1: First pic together after a high school performance of Alice in Wonderland. We’d met at the audition. 2: Probably 2005; I’d seen Green Day on the American Idiot tour that year. 3: Probably 2007-2008 or so. Around the time we got married. 4: At a wedding, not sure of the year. 5: A couple years ago, celebrating her National Board certification. 6: In 2024 at a charity event.



#29 2013-2025 With My Husband. It's Been A Wonderful Life. Teens To Now 30 And Almost 28

#30 Kindergarten vs. High School Graduation: 2007-2020

#31 21 & 19 vs. 32 & 30 Been With My Wife For 13 Years Now. The First Picture Was Taken 2 Years After We Started Going Out.

#32 Grandpa And I❤️

#34 Me And My Childhood Friend. 12 Years Have Passed

#35 Me And My Son, 2006, 2016, 2021, 2023

#36 Myself Sometime In The Mid 90’s And This Last Christmas 2024

#37 My Wife And I, Mid-90s And 2024

#38 On What Would Have Been Her 95th Birthday, My Mom Over The Years

#39 Honoring My Grandfather In His Original Yankees Jacket

#40 Another Post! Get This: I Work At The Same Place Dad Did (Different Roles), 50 Years Apart (Dad, C. 1975; Me, 2025)

#41 Me And My Little Bro Through The Years

#42 My Brother And Me Over The Years! 1997-2024

#43 The First And Last Photo With My Jimmy (2011/2022)

#44 My Father In His 20s/60s, And Me

#45 Childhood Friendship 1992-Present We are literally ten days apart in age and have been friends since before I can even remember. A bond I’ll always cherish.



#46 My Father In Japan, 1990 (I Wasnt Born). Me And My Father In The Exact Same Spot And Clothes, 2017

#47 1972, The Year We Met And 2024

#48 Our First Photo Together And Her And I 19 Years Later. 2005 And 2024. Best Years Of My Life And Counting

#49 My Husband And His Dad, And My Husband And Our Son

#50 My Mother On The Cover Of A Telephone Book 1969. Then Us In 2014

#51 Me And My Sister, 25 Years Later When She Bought Me One Of My Favorite Childhood Toys

#52 My Mom And Me!

#53 I Hit 10 Years Sober Last Year! From Battling Alcoholism (30 Yrs Old) To Sober (41 Yrs Old)🤘

#54 My Dad, Me And My Daughter

#55 Everyone Said I Look Like My Mom. Here’s Dad

#56 Me And My Brother 2004-2023

#57 Me At 22 And 57 I married my high school sweetheart (married 34 years), had 4 kids, beat breast cancer and just had my 4th spinal fusion surgery almost 3 months ago. I’m a tough old bird!



#58 My Parents In 1996 And 2024

#59 My Dad In 1953 And My Daughter In 2024 Wearing The Same Kilt

#60 My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now

#61 The First Pic Of My Wife And I Together (2004) And The Most Recent (2025). We've Been Together 21 Years This Month! Mid-20s To Mid-40s

#62 Ages 19 And 21 When We Married. Engaged In 1996. Married 29 Years This Year. ♥️ 5 Kids And 2 Grandkids Now. Life Is Good

#63 My Family - 2015 And 2025

#64 Past: 25yo And In Our First Few Months Of Dating. Present: Celebrating My 40th Bday With 11 Years Of Marriage And 2 Kids

#65 My Parents In 1976 And 2024

#66 My Wife And I In 1997 And 2024

#67 1997 & 2024

#68 My Parents In 2000 And 2024

#69 Took Her To Prom In 1979 And We've Been Together Ever Since. Married This Day In 1984 And Today We've Spent 16, 592 Days Together On Our Journey.

#70 Our First Trip Together And Our Most Recent Our first trip to Seattle together shortly after we met in 1995. The second is from Jerome, AZ last month.

Been a long bumpy road with two kids and several moves. I wouldn’t have wanted this trip with anyone else



#71 My Mum And Me (1990) Me And My Daughter (2023) 🥰🥰

#72 Induction To Retirement

#73 My Mom At 17 Or 18 And At 83

#74 Me And My Wife (Then Girlfriend) In College In 1981 And A Few Months Ago. Married 42 Years

#75 My Mom Has Been Gone One Year Today. Our First Picture Together And Our Last. ❤️

#76 Me And My Son Ryan 1995 And 2023

#77 22 & 23 vs. 54 & 52 Married 32 Years

#78 1999 & 2024

#79 My Beautiful Mom Celebrating Her 18th Birthday (With My Dad) In 1983 And Her 60th Today!

#80 My Grandpa With My Father (1978) And With Me (2017)

#81 My Father And I In The Same Location 15 Years Apart This is in Penang Malaysia. Father went there in 2008/2009. We went again in 2024. Was so funny because we had no idea where the photo was taken and as we were strolling I noticed that this place was very similar to one of his favorite photos. It turned out to be the exact location. I wish he had used a wide angle in the past. Interesting to see how much has changed.



#82 Helloo. Freshman Year In 92. Out And About In 25! Cheers 🍻

#83 1988, 2002, 2019, 2025 To Come. Senior Year, My Wedding, Pre-Covid

#84 1999, 2001, 2002, 2015, 2022, 2025

#85 Hubby And I, 1998, 2019 And Today

#86 My Sister And Me. 1992, 2000, 2005, 2015, 2023. Cool In Every Decade

#87 First And Last Photos Of Me & My Sister. The First Photo (1973) I Have Of Me And My Sister And The Last Photo Of Me And Her Together In 2024, Shortly Before She Passed From Cancer

#88 First And Last Photos With My Mum

#89 My Great Grandmother, 1900s, 1920s, 1970s

#90 My Grandma With Me And My Mom With My Son Around The Same Age First image: I think early summer 1994, I was almost a year old. My grandma was about 51, I believe.

Second image: May 2023, my son was 11 months old and my mom about 51 there too.



#91 My Parents 80s To Present My parents met each other in fifth grade 1975 their families lived next door and even at one point shared a home, yet they both married other people and somehow their love for one another brought them back together, they married in 1989, 36 years married, six kids and still loving each other through it all.



#92 Me At 10, 25, 40, And 55

#93 Me - 2005 To 2025 (19 To 39 Years)

#94 My Dad & His Brothers 1965, 2012 & 2025 (Youngest Was Born In 67). Not Original Placement As First Pic But Most Recent Of All 5 Together