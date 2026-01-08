ADVERTISEMENT

"Comparison is the thief of joy" is a quote generally misattributed to Theodore Roosevelt, which is often a sign that something resonates, regardless of who said it. However, that shouldn’t take away from the fact that it’s often interesting to see the effects of time, whether it’s how a cityscape has changed or just how a person has aged.

So we’ve gathered some of the best, cutest and most wholesome, side by side pictures of people in the past and now. So get comfortable as you look through this blast from the past, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Grandpa At 15 And 79

Wholesome photos: side-by-side of young black-and-white portrait and same man elderly smiling with sword and small dog

Grandpa merchant marine ID after joining at age 15. Followed by a picture of him at 79

James_Tiberius Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    He's Been Making Me Laugh For 20 Years. 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025

    Wholesome photos of a couple across years: young embrace, wedding portrait, casual nights, outdoor smiles and later life

    rat-snitch-syd Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    ❤️me & Hubby 2001 -2024 ❤️

    Wholesome photos of a couple then and now: young pair hugging in old photo, later with two boys at a colorful fair.

    Cameryn24 Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    I Kept The Dimple And Gained A Cat

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side childhood school portrait of a boy in bow tie and adult man with headphones holding a cat.

    biegman Report

    8points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dimple ok. But more pics of the kitty

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    6 Weeks, 15 Years. Gonna Cross The Rainbow Bridge Next Week

    Wholesome photos of two puppies and the same dog older, side-by-side showing a pet life journey.

    Al_Kydah Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    One Of The 1st Photos With My Maternal Grandma And One Of The Last 1985 & 2024

    Wholesome photos: woman with infant decades ago, and the same woman elderly with a smiling relative

    EstelSnape Report

    8points
    POST
    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This warms my heart, thinking about my daughter and my parents...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    My Mom And Me, 50 Years Apart 1973-2023

    Wholesome photos side-by-side then and now: childhood portrait of mother and baby on left, smiling woman and mother on right

    anonymouslovelyme Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Kinda Proud Of My Progress. Left Is From Oct 2022. Right Is From This New Years Eve. Down 80 Pounds. From A 44" To A 34" And From A 3xl Shirt To An Xl. Pretty Stoked

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side of a man in shirt and tie and the same man seasoning ribs in a kitchen

    vanzir Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Then And Now…

    Wholesome photos: before and after portrait of a woman smiling, holding sunflowers in a dress, then relaxed in a t-shirt

    I’m still hard on myself thinking I’m still a big person (dumb lizard brain), but when I really sit and think about it, I am proud of myself. I’ve maintained my lowest weight for 3 1/2 years now. I started at around 340 pounds, today I sit at around 183 pounds

    TrashPanda2079 Report

    7points
    POST
    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for you! That's a long time to hold your low weight.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Grandmother At 15, 20, 35, 50, 60 And 66

    Vertical series of a woman from childhood to older adulthood illustrating life journeys and aging.

    yanwangdijuns Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    My Grandad From 1941 Till 2019

    Wholesome photos collage of one man's life journey: childhood, teen, wedding, young adult, fishing and older family moments

    An Engineer who loved fishing, model boat building and smoking. Fortunately, he managed to quit that last one. As a kid, I thought he had been a pirate due to him wearing his hair in a ponytail and sporting an eye patch. The last photos was the last time I saw him reasonably well before his cancer settled in. He was married for 54 years, has two adopted children and had six grandchildren.

    WayfaringStranger16 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My Beautiful Nana And Papa Married In 1960 To Today

    Wholesome photos: then-and-now wedding portrait beside elderly couple hugging on a cruise deck, smiling

    theoreticaltoad Report

    7points
    POST
    #13

    Husband And I 2008-Now. Together For 23.5 Years

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side before and after of a couple, younger portrait vs later travel photo at historic site

    bumblingplum666 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Bestie, Mig, And I In 2012 And Yesterday

    Wholesome photos of a woman holding the same cat as a kitten and later grown, smiling and kissing it in blue-lit room

    kooriwi Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    My Mom And Her Parents (1982) // Me And My Parents (2009)

    Wholesome photos: split vintage and modern bride, parents kissing her cheeks in two wedding portraits

    axolotls_anon Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My Dad And His Siblings In 1968 And In 2024

    Wholesome photos: childhood black-and-white portrait of four kids and a modern reunion with same adults mimicking pose

    Acidflightgoat Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    70 Year Span-My Grandma Ages 18 And 88

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side young woman at beach and same woman decades later smiling, illustrating life journey

    anonymouslovelyme Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Parents 50 Years Marriage

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side portrait of a young couple and the same couple decades later embracing on a staircase.

    AdvertisingPlane6865 Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    48 Years. 1976 - 2024 It’s Been A Great Run

    Then-and-now wholesome photos of a couple: young in 1970s swimwear and later smiling together on a bench at night

    Cltitlqr4u Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Husband And I. Since March 2023, We Have Lost A Combined 250 Pounds

    Wholesome photos of a couple side-by-side: beach wedding portrait left, playful casual costume right

    NotHaolmi Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    1995 & 2024. 25 & 19 To 54 & 48

    Wholesome photos then-and-now of a smiling couple: younger studio portrait and older outdoor selfie at a visitor center

    Gijinbrotha Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    ‘93 (14 & 16)/ ‘24 (47 & 45)

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side then and now of a couple, teen snapshot on left and mature couple smiling on right

    Twylite831 Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    The Day I Was Born 69 Years Ago & Today!

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side newborn and grown man comparison showing decades of change and life journey

    Right0rightoh Report

    6points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He barely looks 50!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    1985 (21) vs. 2024 (61)

    1985 (21) vs. 2024 (61)

    Additional_Ninja_999 Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    My Parents, On Their Honeymoon In 1941, And In Their Last Photo, In 1985. They Were Childhood Sweethearts, Meeting At Age 7 In 1923

    Wholesome photos of the same couple: young on a porch and older together, smiling decades later

    janemfraser Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    2000 / 2024

    Wholesome photos of a family then and now: parents holding newborn above, grown family smiling together below

    Here’s My Mom, Dad, & I in 2000 vs 2024 Dad is 47 / Mom is 48 / and I'm 24
    Lol who do I look like the most? I think I am 90% my dad & 10% my mom

    Odd_Owl_5826 Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    2007, 2014, 2024

    Wholesome photos showing two men beside decorated Christmas trees across years, their changing appearances

    andmat06 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Our First Known Pic Together In 2003 Through Present

    Couple in a series of wholesome photos showing their life journey from teens to wedding and gala events

    1: First pic together after a high school performance of Alice in Wonderland. We’d met at the audition. 2: Probably 2005; I’d seen Green Day on the American Idiot tour that year. 3: Probably 2007-2008 or so. Around the time we got married. 4: At a wedding, not sure of the year. 5: A couple years ago, celebrating her National Board certification. 6: In 2024 at a charity event.

    NickNash1985 Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    2013-2025 With My Husband. It's Been A Wonderful Life. Teens To Now 30 And Almost 28

    2013-2025 With My Husband. It's Been A Wonderful Life. Teens To Now 30 And Almost 28

    Lollylewd97 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Kindergarten vs. High School Graduation: 2007-2020

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side of same person in red cap and gown as a child and later holding a graduation diploma

    redrumrea Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    21 & 19 vs. 32 & 30 Been With My Wife For 13 Years Now. The First Picture Was Taken 2 Years After We Started Going Out.

    Wholesome photos of a couple: earlier formal pose in cluttered room and later mirror selfie dressed up at home.

    RealSov Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Grandpa And I❤️

    Wholesome photos split image: grandfather with granddaughter at a table, and years later a smiling selfie together.

    Familiar-Amphibian-6 Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    2009-2025

    2009-2025

    DiverCultural Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Me And My Childhood Friend. 12 Years Have Passed

    Two boys in party hats and the same two as teens outdoors, wholesome photos of their life journeys and change

    ALEXATED Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Me And My Son, 2006, 2016, 2021, 2023

    Wholesome photos of a father and son across years, from toddler to teen graduation, smiling through life journeys

    Tronofake Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Myself Sometime In The Mid 90’s And This Last Christmas 2024

    Side-by-side wholesome photos of a woman at 16/17 smiling and at 47 with long hair and glasses, holiday sweater

    JillParrish77 Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    My Wife And I, Mid-90s And 2024

    Wholesome photos of a couple's before-and-after: young hug indoors; same couple years later smiling by palm trees

    Captain-Hornblower Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    On What Would Have Been Her 95th Birthday, My Mom Over The Years

    Wholesome Photos collage of a woman through decades: teen on vintage street, young adult, middle-aged, and elderly smiling

    SFO_Dan Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Honoring My Grandfather In His Original Yankees Jacket

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side of an older man and a younger man in Yankees jackets standing outdoors in light snowfall

    CabbieRanx Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Another Post! Get This: I Work At The Same Place Dad Did (Different Roles), 50 Years Apart (Dad, C. 1975; Me, 2025)

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side of the same man decades apart, black-and-white formal portrait and casual sweater photo

    beefstewisonthemenu Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    Me And My Little Bro Through The Years

    Wholesome photos: two men smiling today beneath childhood pictures, people's life journeys and changes

    WRISTvsREWARD Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    My Brother And Me Over The Years! 1997-2024

    Side-by-side childhood and adult photos of siblings by a Christmas tree, wholesome photos of life journeys and change

    bzthepeach Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    The First And Last Photo With My Jimmy (2011/2022)

    Wholesome photos showing black-and-white before-and-after of a woman kissing her dog as a puppy and then years later

    Boscoberger Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    My Father In His 20s/60s, And Me

    Wholesome Photos of three generations sitting by the Golden Gate Bridge, showing life journeys

    Savings-Film-5627 Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    Childhood Friendship 1992-Present

    Wholesome photos of two women: childhood in white dresses, prom together, and smiling as adults showing their life journey.

    We are literally ten days apart in age and have been friends since before I can even remember. A bond I’ll always cherish.

    cosmiclocs Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    My Father In Japan, 1990 (I Wasnt Born). Me And My Father In The Exact Same Spot And Clothes, 2017

    Wholesome photos: two men recreating an old pose in front of a Japanese castle, decades apart

    ActualCucick Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    1972, The Year We Met And 2024

    Wholesome photos of a young couple smiling outdoors and the same couple decades later laughing together, showing life journey

    Ancient_Timer2053 Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Our First Photo Together And Her And I 19 Years Later. 2005 And 2024. Best Years Of My Life And Counting

    Wholesome photos of a couple: young selfie in park and older selfie on sunset beach with small dog

    TheBoraxKid2112 Report

    5points
    POST
    #49

    My Husband And His Dad, And My Husband And Our Son

    Then-and-now wholesome photos of a bearded father holding the same child in matching wet shower portraits

    Severe_Ad336 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    My Mother On The Cover Of A Telephone Book 1969. Then Us In 2014

    Wholesome photos: vintage switchboard operator reading and modern mother with adult son, showing life journeys

    cringequota Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Me And My Sister, 25 Years Later When She Bought Me One Of My Favorite Childhood Toys

    Wholesome photos: childhood Halloween duo with pumpkins beside adults re-creating photo, man holding sword

    JosephSim Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    My Mom And Me!

    Wholesome photos of a mother kissing her grown daughter on the cheek, showing life journeys and change

    Familiar-Amphibian-6 Report

    5points
    POST
    #53

    I Hit 10 Years Sober Last Year! From Battling Alcoholism (30 Yrs Old) To Sober (41 Yrs Old)🤘

    Side-by-side wholesome photos: woman's before and after transformation, smiling, glasses in the after.

    Ok-Revolution4276 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    My Dad, Me And My Daughter

    Wholesome photos of a two-panel before-and-after showing a father holding his baby, recreated years later

    Spemilie Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Everyone Said I Look Like My Mom. Here’s Dad

    Wholesome photos showing a father and daughter then and now: toddler on steps with dad and grown smiling selfie together

    Familiar-Amphibian-6 Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    Me And My Brother 2004-2023

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side before-and-after of siblings—one as babies, one as grown adults smiling and hugging.

    Clairethebear23 Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Me At 22 And 57

    Wholesome photos before-and-after: woman younger in old photo left, modern smiling woman with glasses and red hair right

    I married my high school sweetheart (married 34 years), had 4 kids, beat breast cancer and just had my 4th spinal fusion surgery almost 3 months ago. I’m a tough old bird!

    Penguinz90 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    My Parents In 1996 And 2024

    Wholesome photos: before-and-after high school portrait and modern selfie of a smiling couple on their life journey.

    leonibaloni Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    My Dad In 1953 And My Daughter In 2024 Wearing The Same Kilt

    Wholesome photos life journeys: side-by-side vintage boy and modern child in kilts and jackets, showing how they've changed

    Boscoberger Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now

    Wholesome photos of a couple across years: prom portrait, formal event, and casual selfie at a sports game

    tukai1976 Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    The First Pic Of My Wife And I Together (2004) And The Most Recent (2025). We've Been Together 21 Years This Month! Mid-20s To Mid-40s

    Wholesome photos of a couple then and now, younger smiling by a car trunk and older posing together at home

    WWEngineer Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Ages 19 And 21 When We Married. Engaged In 1996. Married 29 Years This Year. ♥️ 5 Kids And 2 Grandkids Now. Life Is Good

    Wholesome photos split image: young couple in sepia on left and same couple years later smiling together outdoors on right

    Green-been77 Report

    5points
    POST
    #63

    My Family - 2015 And 2025

    Wholesome photos capturing life journeys: family in matching pajamas by fireplace, later dressed up outdoors at sunset

    ian21 Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Past: 25yo And In Our First Few Months Of Dating. Present: Celebrating My 40th Bday With 11 Years Of Marriage And 2 Kids

    Two vertical photo booth strips of couples making faces and kissing, wholesome photos showing life journey snapshots

    PixieFurious Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    My Parents In 1976 And 2024

    Wholesome photos then-and-now: young couple in vintage photo beside same couple decades later dressed elegantly at home.

    PimpGameShane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    My Wife And I In 1997 And 2024

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side then-and-now of a couple standing by a tree on a suburban lawn, same poses and smiles.

    johnb_123 Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    1997 & 2024

    Wholesome photos before-and-after: wedding couple in formal attire and the same pair years later at an outdoor event

    tsimatx Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    My Parents In 2000 And 2024

    Wholesome photos of a couple, side-by-side then and now portraits showing their life journey and aging together

    deedee_jon Report

    5points
    POST
    #69

    Took Her To Prom In 1979 And We've Been Together Ever Since. Married This Day In 1984 And Today We've Spent 16, 592 Days Together On Our Journey.

    Wholesome Photos of a couple through life: prom teens, sunset selfie, later in matching Together and Since 79 shirts

    Fomorian58 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Our First Trip Together And Our Most Recent

    Wholesome photos then-and-now of a couple: young long-haired pair embracing, later smiling and toasting drinks outdoors.

    Our first trip to Seattle together shortly after we met in 1995. The second is from Jerome, AZ last month.
    Been a long bumpy road with two kids and several moves. I wouldn’t have wanted this trip with anyone else

    chreister Report

    5points
    POST
    #71

    My Mum And Me (1990) Me And My Daughter (2023) 🥰🥰

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side images of a woman and baby then and now sharing warm smiles.

    Severe-Marsupial-727 Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Induction To Retirement

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side of a man in naval uniform as young sailor and older decorated officer

    Technical-Teacher-31 Report

    5points
    POST
    #73

    My Mom At 17 Or 18 And At 83

    Wholesome Photos showing side-by-side before and after: young woman in red formal dress and smiling older woman with glasses

    nimbusdimbus Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Me And My Wife (Then Girlfriend) In College In 1981 And A Few Months Ago. Married 42 Years

    Wholesome photos of a couple then and now: young pair cuddling with drinks, and older smiling partners in a restaurant

    Former-LIer Report

    5points
    POST
    #75

    My Mom Has Been Gone One Year Today. Our First Picture Together And Our Last. ❤️

    Wholesome photos split: left mom holding baby by Christmas tree; right selfie of older woman and man smiling

    bigwomby Report

    5points
    POST
    #76

    Me And My Son Ryan 1995 And 2023

    Wholesome photos of mother then holding toddler outdoors and now kissing grown son in suit at a celebration

    Radleftvermina59 Report

    5points
    POST
    #77

    22 & 23 vs. 54 & 52 Married 32 Years

    Wholesome photos: then-and-now portrait of a smiling couple as young adults and again decades later at home

    sjb352 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    1999 & 2024

    Wholesome photos side-by-side before and after of a couple: young in woods and older smiling by a sunny harbor with flowers

    Ill-Dipsy_Doodle Report

    4points
    POST
    #79

    My Beautiful Mom Celebrating Her 18th Birthday (With My Dad) In 1983 And Her 60th Today!

    Wholesome photos: side-by-side images of a smiling young woman with a friend and the same woman older in a neon-lit setting

    Imaginary_Comfort447 Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    My Grandpa With My Father (1978) And With Me (2017)

    Wholesome photos then-and-now: man holding baby (black-and-white) beside young woman in school dress with elderly man

    yanwangdijuns Report

    4points
    POST
    #81

    My Father And I In The Same Location 15 Years Apart

    Wholesome photos triptych: three images of the same bench over years showing a man's life journey and changing appearance.

    This is in Penang Malaysia. Father went there in 2008/2009. We went again in 2024. Was so funny because we had no idea where the photo was taken and as we were strolling I noticed that this place was very similar to one of his favorite photos. It turned out to be the exact location. I wish he had used a wide angle in the past. Interesting to see how much has changed.

    KevKevKvn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Helloo. Freshman Year In 92. Out And About In 25! Cheers 🍻

    Wholesome photos side-by-side of a young man outdoors and the same man older at a bar smiling with tattoos

    Wonderful_Onion5519 Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    1988, 2002, 2019, 2025 To Come. Senior Year, My Wedding, Pre-Covid

    Wholesome photos of two friends through life: teens in sunglasses, groomsmen in tuxes, and smiling older men at home

    bigwomby Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    1999, 2001, 2002, 2015, 2022, 2025

    Wholesome photos: collage of a couple across years, from teens to adults, changing hairstyles and glasses.

    Kellysarver Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Hubby And I, 1998, 2019 And Today

    Wholesome photos of a couple across decades: wedding portrait holding bouquet, snowy outdoor selfie, and older smiling home selfie.

    impostrfail Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    My Sister And Me. 1992, 2000, 2005, 2015, 2023. Cool In Every Decade

    Wholesome photos collage of two women across childhood, school years, and adulthood smiling together

    unhinged_behavior Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    First And Last Photos Of Me & My Sister. The First Photo (1973) I Have Of Me And My Sister And The Last Photo Of Me And Her Together In 2024, Shortly Before She Passed From Cancer

    Wholesome photos: vintage b&w mom holding child outdoors and modern color selfie of smiling grown man with older woman

    Azin1970 Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    First And Last Photos With My Mum

    Wholesome photos of mother and daughter over time: newborn in hospital, early months on couch, later smiling selfie

    Clokkers Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    My Great Grandmother, 1900s, 1920s, 1970s

    Wholesome photos: collage of vintage family portraits and a color snapshot of grandchildren with their grandmother.

    Salmontunabear Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    My Grandma With Me And My Mom With My Son Around The Same Age

    Wholesome photos: then and now diptych of a woman holding a baby — vintage porch photo and modern tattooed woman in a cafe.

    First image: I think early summer 1994, I was almost a year old. My grandma was about 51, I believe.
    Second image: May 2023, my son was 11 months old and my mom about 51 there too.

    herbsanddirt Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    My Parents 80s To Present

    Series of wholesome photos showing a couple across decades from young family life to older, relaxed outdoors picnic

    My parents met each other in fifth grade 1975 their families lived next door and even at one point shared a home, yet they both married other people and somehow their love for one another brought them back together, they married in 1989, 36 years married, six kids and still loving each other through it all.

    Hot_Masterpiece3571 Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Me At 10, 25, 40, And 55

    Wholesome photos collage of a woman from childhood to later life, four portraits showing her life journey

    Sweet_Voice_7298 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Me - 2005 To 2025 (19 To 39 Years)

    Wholesome photos side-by-side before and after portraits of a man: young with long blond hair, older with beanie and beard

    trevordunt39 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    My Dad & His Brothers 1965, 2012 & 2025 (Youngest Was Born In 67). Not Original Placement As First Pic But Most Recent Of All 5 Together

    wholesome photos: four boys in vintage pajamas and the same men decades later posing together in a cozy reunion

    mysterygirl3427 Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    My Grandparents, From 1945 To 1997

    Wholesome photos then-and-now diptych of a couple in youth and as elders, smiling outdoors

    coffeesforclosers7 Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!