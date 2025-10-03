“Same Love, Different Decade”: 60 Comparison Pics Of How People Looked Back Then And Now (New Pics)
For many, the thought of aging and time slipping by can feel scary. But it doesn’t have to be when you see it as a chance to grow wiser, collect new memories, and share the journey with your loved ones.
The subreddit Past And Present Pics captures that perfectly. It’s full of side-by-side comparisons of people through the years, often decades apart, and they’re wonderfully wholesome. Scroll down to see them all and take comfort in the reminder that things usually turn out how they’re meant to.
10 Years And 3 Kids Later
19 Going On 39, Lots Of Changes In 20yr. Still Like Wheels Though, Just Rolling A Different Set Nowadays
My Wife And I, 25 Years Ago And Now.. Going On 23 Years Of Marriage
60 Years Between
Maybe it’s just me, but the photo on the left does not look 60 years old.