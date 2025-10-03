ADVERTISEMENT

For many, the thought of aging and time slipping by can feel scary. But it doesn’t have to be when you see it as a chance to grow wiser, collect new memories, and share the journey with your loved ones.

The subreddit Past And Present Pics captures that perfectly. It’s full of side-by-side comparisons of people through the years, often decades apart, and they’re wonderfully wholesome. Scroll down to see them all and take comfort in the reminder that things usually turn out how they’re meant to.

#1

10 Years And 3 Kids Later

Side-by-side comparison of a couple showing how people looked in different decades smiling together in selfies

pixiedustfairystuff Report

#2
    #2

    19 Going On 39, Lots Of Changes In 20yr. Still Like Wheels Though, Just Rolling A Different Set Nowadays

    Side-by-side comparison of a man from different decades showing how people looked then and now in a casual setting.

    radiusvieux Report

    #3

    My Wife And I, 25 Years Ago And Now.. Going On 23 Years Of Marriage

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple showing same love and how people looked different decades apart.

    jhanks82 Report

    #4

    60 Years Between

    Side-by-side comparison of a man as a child and as an older adult showcasing same love different decade transformation.

    Whankers Report

    dtominsky avatar
    Sleepy Panda
    Sleepy Panda
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it’s just me, but the photo on the left does not look 60 years old.

    #5

    Lifting My Brother Over The Years

    Group of friends posing for comparison pics showing how people looked back then and now in different decades.

    Meditative_Rose78 Report

    #6

    2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)

    Split image showing a man holding the same cat in a comparison pic of how people looked back then and now.

    ye_olde_barn_cat Report

    #7

    My Wife And I Met At Hot Topic 20 Years Ago

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple in past and present, showcasing how people looked back then and now.

    1delta_10tango Report

    #8

    66 Years Between Pictures

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman as a child and grown-up showcasing same love different decade transformation.

    mengel6345 Report

    #9

    My Great Grandpa (1945) And Me (2023)

    Side-by-side comparison of the same man decades apart showing how people looked then and now in comparison pics.

    FunkaWhatNow Report

    #10

    My Wife And I In 8th Grade And Now At 45&46

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple in their youth and decades later, showing same love different decade transformation.

    Boknowsnada Report

    #11

    Newlyweds 15 Years Later

    Side-by-side comparison photos showing how people looked back then and now, highlighting same love different decade.

    Timmeaahh Report

    #12

    My Dad And His Friends In 1886 And 2021

    Three men in formal suits in 1986 photo, and the same men smiling casually in 2021, showing comparison of looks over decades.

    Cocacolonoscopy Report

    #13

    34 Years Today

    Then and now comparison of a couple showing how people looked in different decades with changes in hairstyle and clothing style.

    Any_A-name67 Report

    #14

    My Wife And I With Our First Cat In 1986, And Our First Dog A Couple Of Years Back

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple holding a dog, showing how people looked then and now in different decades.

    barriedalenick Report

    #15

    2019-2025. 26 To 32 Years Old

    Side-by-side comparison of a person’s look from a past decade and their current appearance showcasing style change.

    Mundane-Winter-8935 Report

    #16

    Trying On My Prom Dress Almost 10 Years Later

    Side by side comparison of a woman in a silver dress showing same love different decade fashion and style changes.

    Forest_Froggie Report

    #17

    Best Friends For Life ❤️

    Four women linked arm in arm walking outdoors in two different decades, showing same love and appearance changes over time.

    itsmekarinas Report

    #18

    My Husband, 1995 And 2025

    Young boy and adult man in similar crouching poses, showcasing comparison pics of how people looked then and now.

    HadeanMonolith Report

    #19

    Me In 5th Grade; Me Now, Age 39

    Side-by-side comparison of same person showing changes over decades in this same love different decade photo.

    FragrantObligation64 Report

    #20

    17 Years And 4 Kids Later

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple showing same love different decade with changes in appearance and style.

    PunkyJ88 Report

    #21

    We Met In A Chat Room In 2002, Married 7/11/10 And Still Going Strong In 2025

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple showing how people looked then and now in different decades outdoors and indoors.

    Meditative_Rose78 Report

    #22

    Met My Amazing Wife In Elementary School In 1996. Here We Are 29 Years Later. An Adventure Of A Lifetime

    Side-by-side comparison of a young couple in a football cheerleader outfit and modern casual wear, showcasing different decade looks.

    Guerrilla032 Report

    #23

    61 Years Apart

    Side-by-side comparison of a man as a child and as an older adult showcasing same love different decade transformation.

    Ok_Coconut_3364 Report

    #24

    Me (Left) And My Boo In 2012 And Last Week ♥️

    Side-by-side comparison pics showing how a couple looked different decades apart in same love series.

    catpunsfreakmeowt Report

    #25

    Me In 1981 (18)/Me In 2025 (62)

    Side-by-side comparison of a man showing same love different decade transformation from youth to older age.

    ciaomain Report

    #26

    Married 42 Years Today!

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple from decades ago and how they look now in recent photos with drinks outdoors.

    Runningman1961 Report

    #27

    Me And My Beautiful Mother Over The Past 10 Years

    Side-by-side comparison of mother and son showing changes over time in a loving relationship and appearance.

    brokeboi2246 Report

    #28

    Me And My Son In 1998 And 2020

    Side-by-side comparison photos showing how people looked back then and now in different decades.

    Unlegally_blonde Report

    #29

    [4]——[27]——[41]

    Three comparison photos showing how a woman looked in different decades, highlighting same love and aging changes.

    Low_Map7890 Report

    #30

    Me Over The Years

    Side-by-side comparison of a person as a child and as a young adult showing same love different decade moments.

    pwned008 Report

    #31

    Evolution Of My Dad (1976-2025)

    Side-by-side comparison of a man and children at the beach and a young boy holding a large fish showing same love different decade.

    silxicon Report

    #32

    1989 vs. 2025 - 36 Years And Still Going Strong

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple from decades ago and how they look now, showcasing same love through time.

    __Art__Vandalay__ Report

    #33

    Me And The Boy 35 Years Apart

    Side-by-side comparison of two men in casual then and formal now showing same love different decade transformation.

    pig2market Report

    #34

    23 Years Of Friendship

    Two girls blowing party blowers in a childhood photo and posing years later in a side-by-side comparison pic.

    laniekat7 Report

    #35

    2012 To 2025

    Side-by-side comparison photos of a couple showing how people looked back then and now with same love different decade theme

    missyceb Report

    #36

    Senior Yearbook Photo (2015) And Today

    Side-by-side comparison of a man’s formal portrait from years ago and a recent outdoor photo showing same love different decade look.

    Salt-Bonus-7862 Report

    #37

    Celebrating 16 Years Free Of Alcohol’s Grip On Me… Healthier And Happier Without It! (Pics: 2008 And 2025)

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing how people looked back then and now in different decade photos

    notawildaccount Report

    #38

    2015 To 2025

    Couple comparison pics showing same love through different decades with changes in style and setting.

    UnwieldyWombat Report

    #39

    1969 And 2024

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing same love different decade with aged and youthful looks in photos

    Jackiedhmc Report

    #40

    My Mom In Her Wedding Dress (1989) And Me Wearing It As My Reception Dress (2025)

    Side-by-side comparison of couples on their wedding day showing same love different decade styles and looks.

    Forest_Froggie Report

    #41

    2014-2025

    Group of friends posing for comparison pics showing how they looked back then and now in different decades.

    they_call_me_slug Report

    #42

    Grandfather As A Boy And Now

    Side-by-side comparison of a man in a vintage black-and-white photo and the same man decades later in a blue tracksuit.

    anyasdcs Report

    #43

    20 Years Of Being A Bridesmaid! 10 Times! Please Enjoy!

    Bride and bridesmaids in pink dresses holding bouquets in wedding comparison pics showing same love different decade.

    yummie4mytummie Report

    #44

    My Sister And I - 50 Years Later

    Side-by-side comparison of two people sitting on a cannon showcasing same love different decade transformation.

    barriedalenick Report

    #45

    Now And Then

    Side-by-side comparison of a smiling person showing how people looked back then and now in different decades.

    pocketvirgin Report

    #46

    My Cousin And I Were Raised Like Brothers. He’s Still The Closest Person To Me In My Life. (Age 1,8,17,56)

    Side-by-side comparison of a man as a child and as an adult showing same love different decade transformation.

    LowerEngineering9999 Report

    #47

    1985 To 2025

    Side-by-side comparison pics of a couple showing how people looked back then and now with noticeable changes over the decades.

    MuricaAndBeer Report

    #48

    My Brother And I 10 Years Apart

    Black and white comparison of two men dressed in suits showing how people looked back then and now.

    Life_Yam_4790 Report

    #49

    2011 - 2019 - 2025

    Side-by-side comparison photos showing how people looked back then and now across different decades.

    BedSubstantial9304 Report

    #50

    Me And My Dad 1995-2025

    Comparison pics showing how people looked in past decades versus now, highlighting changes in appearance over time.

    Alikhaleesi Report

    #51

    Me And My Dad 1999 - 2024

    Side-by-side comparison of people showing same love across different decades in two memorable moments.

    BackToGuac Report

    #52

    2005 vs. 2015 (X-Mas Present To Our Parents)

    Two sisters laughing and holding hands on a couch in comparison pics showing same love different decade.

    TheLionQueen1997 Report

    #53

    Me And My Cousin (More Of A Brother Than Cousin) The Dynamic Duo For Life

    Side-by-side comparison photo showing how people looked back then and now, highlighting changes over decades.

    LowerEngineering9999 Report

    #54

    Some Friendships Are Built To Last A Lifetime

    Black and white comparison photo of four people lying on a bed, showing how people looked in different decades.

    sebastian_204 Report

    #55

    Years May Pass, But We Still Know How To Recreate The Chaos Perfectly

    Childhood and adult comparison photos of siblings showcasing same love through different decade looks and expressions.

    PetalStreamStories Report

    #56

    Same Love, Different Decade ❤️❤️

    Couple kissing surrounded by children covering their eyes in two comparison photos showing same love different decade.

    Professional-Test-62 Report

    #57

    15 Years, Two Kids And An Entirely Different Life Between Photos

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple looking different in style and age over the years showing same love different decade.

    spartafury Report

    #58

    27 Years Between These Photos

    Couple in wedding attire contrasted with a recent outdoor photo showing same love different decade comparison.

    EclecticEthic Report

    #59

    In Honour Of My Parent’s 30th Wedding Anniversary

    Comparison of a couple's look from a traditional wedding photo to a modern casual style in different decades.

    Chance_Business5139 Report

    #60

    2008 (21 Y/O) 2025 (39 Y/O)

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing a same love different decade look with new tattoos and hairstyle.

    multicolouredsorbet Report

