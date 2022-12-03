You’ve been working and studying so hard this year, Pandas, that you ought to take a break from all of the stress in your lives. You deserve to be pampered. Even if it’s just for a little while.

We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming and adorable pics to share with you today, as shared on the wonderfully popular ‘Wholesome Memes’ Twitter page. Check out the best ones today and remember to upvote your faves. [Warning, side-effects may include: feelings of happiness and unbridled joy, the return of childlike wonder, a desire to be kind to others, and a sudden urge to adopt a pet.]

Comedy writer Ariane Sherine, the author of 'The How of Happy,' kindly shared her insights about happiness with Bored Panda. She illuminated how we can spread a little bit of joy in our neighborhoods and shared her thoughts about how people tend to become more generous when times are tough. You'll find our full interview with the author as you scroll down.

