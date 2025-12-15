ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been 12 months of news cycles that felt like an emotional bootcamp, social media posts that swung between chaos and crisis, and endless to-do lists that many of us still haven’t come close to completing. We can only hope that the year will wind down gracefully and allow us to close this chapter with a collective sigh of relief.

To give it a nudge, we’re about to unleash a powerful reset button, in the form of a bunch of funny and surprisingly wholesome memes. They’ve been hiding in a little corner of the internet where kindness and goodness reign supreme. A place where more than 719,000 people gather to reassure each other that the world isn’t always as bad as it seems. The Facebook page Wholesome Memes is a wall of uplifting content aimed at sparking joy and brightening the darkest of days.

So without any further ado, Bored Panda now presents the best posts from the page… May they serve as a reminder that 2025, despite its lows, also brought us many smiles and moments that we didn't always expect. 

#1

Couple dressed in Renaissance attire sharing a cheerful moment, featured in time-wasting online memes collection.

WholesomeMemes00

Potato Vic
Why feel self conscious? That dress is gorgeous!

    #2

    Tweet about adopting a friendly white cat named Whole Milk with two photos showing the cat indoors.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #3

    Two people wearing red 2-person mittens holding hands, a cheerful meme about cute couple accessories online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How very thoughtful, and clever.

    #4

    Recreated cheerful meme showing a black kitten growing into a large cat, highlighting fun online time.

    WholesomeMemes00

    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That escalated quickly 😻

    #5

    Tweet about a dog neatly piling spilled food instead of making a mess, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #6

    Small dog resting inside a shark-shaped cushion, featured in cheerful memes about enjoying time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #7

    Handwritten two-week notice resignation meme expressing loss with a humorous tone from cheerful memes collection.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #8

    Funny meme showing a black t-shirt with text about hacking the Dutch government, from a cheerful meme collection online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #9

    Cat stretching up by a window trying to catch a bird, cheerful memes about wasting time online with pets.

    WholesomeMemes00

    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why they invented pet screen. Also now that we don't have cats to scare them off in the spring when the young squirrels venture out on their own and discover the bird food around our patio they inevitably climb the screen and get scared and just cling there looking around like WTH did I just do? 🤦🏻‍♀️😂

    #10

    SpongeBob birthday cake with colorful icing and meme humor, part of cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #11

    Man in karate uniform and casual clothes reflecting on humility, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #12

    Three men having a sleepover watching movies, lying on the floor with pizzas, a cheerful meme about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #13

    Aerial view of a forest surrounded by new townhouses, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #14

    Humorous meme showing multiple Apple devices with selfies, illustrating cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #15

    Blue jacket covered with 175 small pockets as a cheerful meme about wasting time online and collecting pictures.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #16

    Two black cats wearing cute knitted and avocado-themed outfits, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    anime_

    #17

    Flight attendant comforting nervous passenger by holding her hand on an airplane, showcasing cheerful memes about online time.

    fasc1nate

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is an angel

    #18

    Professor celebrating 75th birthday with a surprise party featuring cheesecake and decorations in a classroom setting cheerful meme

    WholesomeMemes00

    #19

    Man wearing a purple tie-dye shirt with Hannah’s Dad written, smiling at a book launch event, cheerful memes about time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #20

    Two men happily reunited on holiday after 27 years, shown in a cheerful meme about reconnecting and time spent online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #21

    Humorous meme showing text about carrying mom after a margarita, part of cheerful memes collection online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #22

    Students dressed as hammerhead sharks in classroom for a cheerful meme about irrational fears, fitting the funny memes SEO keyword.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #23

    Two Lowe's employees laughing together in an aisle, illustrating a cheerful meme about unexpected family connections.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #24

    Social media post showing an office birthday card stamped with cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #25

    Twitter post showing a coworker’s tiny funfetti cake in a pink tin alongside cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #26

    Meme showing a funny roommate surprise with a figure dressed in green pajamas for cheerful memes online humor.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #27

    Mother getting a tattoo while daughter receives a small tattoo, showcasing cheerful memes about precious moments.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #28

    Funny dad multitasking holding baby and playing Football Manager with his feet, capturing cheerful memes about online time.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #29

    Medical chart showing a dog's attitude described as nervous but likes cheese, featured in cheerful memes online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #30

    Orange cat reaching for cheese on table with grapes and knife, a cheerful meme for wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...only to knock it to the floor, though....

    #31

    Cheerful meme showing a hand-painted Spongebob window art that boosts serotonin and brightens the mood.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #32

    Slices of bread shaped like a familiar profile, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Handsome Squidward

    #33

    Humorous kids menu at hotel with playful meal names, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #34

    Tweet showing a funny meme about ordering a Han Solo bookmark online with creative packaging inside a Catwoman DVD case.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #35

    Young boy in car seat holding a large cookie, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #36

    Funny meme showing a single cherry named Gerald in a plastic bag, highlighting cheerful memes that brighten online time.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #37

    Handwritten birthday note with fun trivia offering cheerful memes that don’t make you feel bad for wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #38

    Child laying motionless on sidewalk, upset because his gloves match his jacket, captured in a cheerful meme about online time.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #39

    Tweet about ignoring a cat who drapes over the couch like a neglected worm, showcasing cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #40

    Meme showing a pair of eyeglasses with no lenses, described as a weird object in a classroom setting.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #41

    Replica of the Lindisfarne Gospels cake decorated with jewels, celebrating beauty, kindness, and thoughtful aunts.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #42

    Old and new Pokémon card art comparison showing progress, paired with cheerful memes encouraging creativity and time spent online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #43

    Tweet about a woman’s mom packing lunch, with food containers on a desk, cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #44

    Framed photo of a samurai warrior with a Shrek-like face, a cheerful meme for fun online time wasting.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #45

    Birthday cake with mouse decorations and number 16 candles next to a relaxed cat, cheerful memes about cats and celebrations.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #46

    Cheerful meme showing 22 swans in a row on a river, blending nature with lighthearted online content humor.

    WholesomeMemes00

    ornurse avatar
    Greymom
    Greymom
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who else had to count them?🥰

    #47

    Tweet about unopened expensive cat food given away with a note, fitting cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #48

    Bear sitting at the bottom of stairs marked emergency exit in a National Park Service tweet, a cheerful meme about online time.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #49

    Origami cat held by fingers, showcasing a detailed black and white paper craft in a close-up view.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #50

    Meme comparing dipping a chip in salsa as a kid versus now, highlighting cheerful memes for wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #51

    Screenshot of a humorous meme showing a homework assignment about colors and emotional association.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #52

    College softball player in a locker room holding a glove with a humorous tweet about intramural team tactics and forfeiting games.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #53

    A cheerful meme showing a healthy meal chosen among multiple chocolate cakes in a grocery store.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #54

    Humorous meme showing flamingo yard decorations dressed in Santa hats with a funny holiday twist.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #55

    Man serving ice cream at night during a wedding, featured in cheerful memes about not feeling bad for wasting time online

    WholesomeMemes00

    #56

    Peach crumble dessert recently made by a 34 weeks pregnant person, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #57

    Funny meme about placing a skeleton in random spots, featuring cheerful memes that lighten time spent online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #58

    Red caboose converted into Airbnb rental with stairs and outdoor grill, surrounded by trees and green lawn, cheerful meme.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #59

    Cat named Windows 95 sitting on a wooden table, featured in cheerful memes about not feeling bad for wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #60

    Twitter post showing a creative road trip marriage proposal spelling out will you marry me on US map cheerful memes.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #61

    Man smiling at a crowded stadium showing his phone, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #62

    Black rabbit resembling a smooth black stone next to a white and brown spotted rabbit, illustrating cheerful memes online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #63

    Calico cat pressed against a glass door with paws spread, featured in cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #64

    Text meme showing a humorous message about grammys, part of cheerful memes that don’t make you feel bad online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #65

    Meme showing a person making Yoshi pancakes, illustrating cheerful memes about wasting time online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #66

    Crowbar with a flower bow on a carpet, shared in a cheerful meme celebrating simple joyful moments online.

    WholesomeMemes00

    #67

    View from a rainy cafe at IKEA parking lot with people laughing and pointing at the Cybertruck parked among other cars.

    WholesomeMemes00

