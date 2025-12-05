ADVERTISEMENT

When we’re on social media, it’s easy to get caught up in endless doomscrolling because the internet often feels like a big ball of negative energy. But from time to time, between the chaos of spicy comment sections, rage bait, and shady call-outs, something surprisingly wholesome pops up. Whether it’s a sweet memorial post or a hilarious photo of someone’s pet, they’re the posts that make you forget just how exhausting the online world can be. We’ve rounded up 50 of the internet’s most heartwarming moments that will make you smile in the best possible way, and maybe even tear up a little.

#1

As A Child, Jason Arday Was Developmentally Delayed And Couldn't Speak Until He Was 11. He Didn't Learn To Read Or Write Until He Was 18. He Just Became The Youngest Black Professor Ever At Cambridge University

Man with long dreadlocks sitting on a wooden bench against a yellow brick wall, representing wholesome internet moments.

heyitsNamra Report

Alex Kennedy
Alex Kennedy
38 minutes ago

Frederick Douglass caliber MFer! Way to go!!

    #2

    He Made The Right Move

    Two men collaborating to mount a TV, showcasing wholesome internet moments of kindness and partnership.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #3

    Keanu Crashes Wedding, Pure Magic!

    Couple invites Keanu Reeves to wedding who joins them in suit, a wholesome internet moment proving kindness online still exists.

    Similar_Rutabaga_593 Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I disliked him when I was younger -- I have no idea why, aside from I was clearly a moron back then. He seems like a lovely guy.

    #4

    That's So Wholesome

    Grandpa models professionally for granddaughter’s photo assignment, showcasing wholesome internet moments that brighten the online world.

    _mandal4real Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Fantastic picture. You have talent.

    #5

    Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel

    Child laughing joyfully next to a sitting camel in an open field, capturing wholesome internet moments of happiness.

    Icy_Responsibility74 Report

    #6

    My Grandps 98yo. Faked A Denied Renewal Of His Driving Licence. Drove Around 3 Days Terrorising The Whole Family Before Revealing Prank. F-Ing Legend!

    Elderly man smiling happily at birthday cake with candles, capturing wholesome internet moments of joy and celebration.

    ClaVaPa1 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    He looks fabulous for being 98! I think he's got years left in him! Look at that smile XD

    #7

    6 Years Clean Today

    Before and after photos of a man smiling outdoors, showcasing wholesome internet moments that inspire positivity online.

    hikerdude421 Report

    #8

    My Hotel Room Cleaner Made Me A Towel Animal, And Over The Next Weeks He Left Them There Until It Became A Towel Zoo

    Plush towel animals arranged on chairs and floor by a window, showcasing wholesome internet moments and positive online creativity.

    I was staying in the Hilton hotel in Riyadh for several weeks for work, and my hotel room cleaner from Nepal left me a towel animal. I left him a note asking if he could leave it there the next time he cleaned my room, and he did. And over several weeks the collection kept growing until the day I checked out. Such a nice highlight to my extended stay and I left him a little hamper of snacks and a tip to say thank you (there was actually at least six more animals he made but they slowly lost their shape over time).

    wehaveavisual Report

    #9

    Friendship Then And Now

    Group of friends smiling at a table in three different stages of life, capturing wholesome internet moments over time.

    theGrumpyDinosaur54 Report

    #10

    My Parents Kidnapped My Stuffed Elephant

    Plush elephant safely seated in shopping cart, car seat, high chair, and restaurant booth showing wholesome internet moments.

    ImaginaryFish9075 Report

    #11

    The Gift Of Giving:

    Heartwarming internet story about childhood kindness showing wholesome internet moments that prove the online world isn’t all doom and gloom.

    Brent_Fox Report

    #12

    I Took My Dad To The Match Fulfilling A 20+ Year Promise

    Smiling woman holding a framed photo at a crowded stadium, capturing a wholesome internet moment of connection and joy.

    Woofles_Fries505 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    OP said that she's wanted to go to a Gold Cup soccer match with her dad since she was 7 or 8 years old, but her dad unfortunately passed away 4 years ago before they could fulfill their shared dream. She got the opportunity to go this year and brought her dad with her as best she could :) I'll be doing the same thing with some of my dad's ashes - gonna go on a road trip to Parker, Arizona, where we used to go on vacation every summer when I was a kid. We had to stop once my parents bought the family business, because my parents were too busy for vacations, and then his accident happened. I'll be taking some of his ashes with me to Parker soon :)

    It might come as a surprise to learn that our brains actually light up in a few different areas at once when we consume funny content on the internet. These posts actually feel like small rewards to our minds, releasing mood-boosting chemicals that provide instant satisfaction and a brief emotional lift.
    #13

    🐸

    Two newborn babies wearing frog hats shown on a live news broadcast, highlighting wholesome internet moments.

    Esutan Report

    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    I have a leap day wedding. Great .... you only need gifts every 4 years! (But they better be good!)

    #14

    Our USPS Mail Man Cooks For Us At Work

    Man giving peace sign next to a table full of food and drinks, showcasing wholesome internet moments.

    sauron516 Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    What a legend. That looks delicious.

    #15

    My Sons 20 Years Apart. Still Good Friends

    Two wholesome internet moments showing children playing in a laundry basket and two friends hugging outside a home.

    APPLIANCEEMT Report

    Sahitya Madhavan
    Sahitya Madhavan
    Sahitya Madhavan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    20 years apart? I don't think the kid on the left in the basket is 20. May be, it's 10 years apart.

    #16

    This Is Adorable!!

    Black cat in a bee costume resting on a cat tree, one of many wholesome internet moments brightening the online world.

    reddit.com Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I love how the cat's eyes go with the yellow of the costume. Your cat bee very handsome, poster.

    #17

    My Aunt Saved My Life By Being A Live Liver Donor For Me. Was Put On The Transplant List In February, Doctors Thought I Wouldn’t Make It Before I Got An Offer. My Aunt Volunteered And Gave Me The Gift Of Life. She Is My Hero!

    Two women in hospital gowns and masks embracing each other in a medical setting, showcasing wholesome internet moments.

    badwolfbay10 Report

    #18

    Four Years Clean. Two Rooms Ready. Pantry’s Stocked. My Kids Are Finally Coming To Stay The Night

    Two children's loft beds in separate rooms, one with plush toys and the other with a space-themed blanket, showing wholesome internet moments.

    reddit.com Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Congratulations on the 4 years clean. You and your kids have a wonderful time and enjoy each other.

    #19

    8 Year Old Mia Beat Cancer And Attended Her First NFL Game. ❤️

    Young girl at an NFL game holding a sign celebrating beating cancer, one of the wholesome internet moments featured online.

    BarneyRobinStinson7 Report

    #20

    Been Estranged From My Family For Several Years. So, I Got Myself Family For Birthday This Year

    Calm cat hugging a person's arm indoors, capturing a wholesome internet moment showing kindness and warmth online.

    ro_ro_ro_roadhouse Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    OP says "Her name's Rui. It means cotton in Hindi."

    #21

    My Dad's Response To My Dog's Cancer Recurrence

    Text messages showing a heartwarming conversation paired with a happy dog in a wheelchair at the beach at sunset, capturing wholesome internet moments.

    Outside_Cod667 Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Having a supportive family is the best. You're supported and Kaylee is nurtured by your family.

    #22

    You Miss 100% Of The Shots You Don't Take - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott

    Couple celebrating 6th wedding anniversary hiking outdoors, a wholesome internet moment showing connection from an online world.

    thisaintyouravgstonk Report

    #23

    I’ve Been Really Sick Recently And Can’t Leave The House, My Dad Said He Was Leaving For A Few Minutes. Got These Pics From Him As He’s Coming Home With The Game I’ve Been Saving Up For And Taco Bell

    Man smiling inside a car showing Nintendo Switch Zelda game and holding a paper bag, capturing wholesome internet moments.

    -Stressed_Teen- Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Aww, go Dad! What a lovely gesture ❤️

    #24

    Recently I Befriended A Neighbor In His 80s Whose Family All Live Far Away. Today He Made Me A Salad With Homemade Dressing, Peeled Pomegranate For Me, And Gave Me Chocolate On My Way Home From Work

    Wholesome internet moment showing a salad, pomegranate seeds, sauce sample, and dark chocolate on a table.

    WaltzEnvironmental63 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Aww, and the "from Baba" on the salad XD (it can mean "dad" or "grandpa".) Plus he did the hard work on the pomegranates! That makes him a hero in my book! XD

    #25

    My Outdoor Cat Was Missing For 5 Years And He Came Back

    Orange and white cat on wooden deck eating, capturing wholesome internet moments that show the online world isn’t all doom and gloom.

    zrege1moon Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    One of so many reasons why you shouldn't let your cat roam outside (along with predators, getting hit by a car, the damage they do to local fauna, etc...).

    Did you know that it has been proven that people are more likely to share bad news online than positive stories? This is because when something’s shocking, unbelievable, or depressing, it automatically feels more “share-worthy,” and is bound to spread faster than warm and fuzzy content.
    #26

    My Girlfriend Crocheted Me Two Otters. One Is Me And One Is Her. Should I Marry Her Now? 🥹

    Two handmade crocheted toys, a bear holding a pink heart and a duck with a purple flower, showcasing wholesome internet moments.

    southern_dad Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    If you don't, I will 😆

    #27

    In 2023, A Random Private Jet Pilot From TikTok Helped Me Get My 15 Year Old Dog Back Overseas With Me. We're Married Now

    Couple smiling warmly at each other by the marina during sunset, representing wholesome internet moments.

    PhotographyByAdri Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Okay, cool, but how is the doggo? Is doggo still alive? What is/was their name?!

    The Cake My 8 Year Old Daughter Decorated All By Herself For Her Dad’s Birthday 🥹😭❤️

    Heart-shaped birthday cake with lit candles and homemade frosting, showcasing wholesome internet moments and kindness.

    gh0stees Report

    #29

    Up!

    Child in creative costume with colorful balloons, celebrating wholesome internet moments that prove online world positivity.

    whycurseonme Report

    My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother

    Miniature handmade Nintendo Switch set with controllers and packaging, showcasing wholesome internet moments and creativity.

    Highkeypie Report

    Jeff And Baby Jeff

    Screenshot of a wholesome internet moment tweet about a man calling the vet and lovingly naming the cat Baby Jeff.

    flying__chipmunk Report

    #32

    4 Suicide Attempts Later, And On The First Of January I Made It To 18 Years Old. Not Sure What The Future Holds For Me But I Cant Believe I Did It

    Teen girl smiling at birthday cake with Happy Birthday decorations, capturing a wholesome internet moment of celebration.

    reddit.com Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Congratulations on your will to live. I'm very proud of you surfacing after that bad time. You should join the semi-colon group. I did, and when I get a little overwhelmed, just looking at my tattoo helps alot.

    #33

    This Apple Eater Was In My Yard A Solid 9 Hours Today

    Deer peacefully standing in a backyard, showcasing wholesome internet moments that brighten the online world.

    MyrmidonExecSolace Report

    A Museum Being Incredibly Wholesome To A Child

    Child's donated rock displayed in a museum glass case, showing a wholesome internet moment of kindness and sharing.

    OrangeRadiohead Report

    My Friend Is Now Cancer Free After Years Of Battling

    Man in hospital bed smiling and giving thumbs up, showcasing wholesome internet moments that inspire positivity online.

    BarneyRobinStinson7 Report

    #36

    Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies

    Creative watermelon birthday cake made for a child with food allergies, showcasing wholesome internet moments and kindness online.

    Ok-Change1525 Report

    There’s actually a science behind why we find ourselves on social media for hours on end, and a lot of it comes down to doomscrolling. Recognized as a compulsive habit, this behavior is often motivated by an intense urge to feel safer and more in control by constantly staying in the know. Over time, doomscrolling can cause more anxiety, stress, and even make us feel more depressed than usual.

    #37

    Someone Gave A Man In The Train A Corndog Plushie, I Want To Cry

    Man on subway smiling and hugging a large plush hotdog, capturing wholesome internet moments online.

    7Green_Apple7 Report

    My Dad Talking About The Cat He Was Forced To Adopt 🥹

    Text message expressing work stress but finding happiness from a cat, showcasing wholesome internet moments online.

    HayleyDoyle1216 Report

    #39

    90 Year Old Grandpa Made His First Cake

    Layered cake with frosting and colorful sprinkles, showcasing a wholesome internet moment baking creation on a kitchen counter.

    erica_rae_17 Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    He's got a future as a cake maker master.

    I Went On A First Date And He Baked Me 10 Vegan Cookies And Got Me A Birthday Card With Some Pokemon Cards In It

    A birthday card with Pokemon cards on a table and a box of homemade cookies showcasing wholesome internet moments.

    Doodlepattt Report

    #41

    Sold My Bulbasaur On Facebook—Sad To See Him Go, But This Wholesome Message Made It Worth It

    Plush Bulbasaur on car dashboard with text showing wholesome internet moment spreading happiness online.

    devinh313 Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    That is a beautiful Bulbasaur.

    First Date Fit (Very Nervous)

    Young man smiling taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror showcasing wholesome internet moments and positive online presence

    Williwoo321 Report

    #43

    My Mom Wrote This On The Wall Next To My Dad’s Tool Bench 25 Years Ago And He Still Has It Up

    Handwritten message on wall says I love you Michael, really love you with hearts, showing wholesome internet moments of kindness.

    MoominLiv Report

    I Live Alone And Have Been Suffering From Intense Depression. I’ve Been Struggling To Cook For Myself So My Mum Has Made Me A Variety Of Frozen Meals Equipped With Wholesome Notes 🥺

    Labeled home-cooked meals in containers inside a freezer showing wholesome internet moments kindness.

    Doodlepattt Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Love comes in many different ways.

    #45

    My Best Friend Sent Me Not One, Not Two, But Three Care Packages Full Of Ramen, Drinks, And Even A Little Duck Night Light After I Told Him I Was Short On Food And Mine Had Broken

    Box filled with snacks and a cute duck night light representing wholesome internet moments and positive online world vibes.

    FriendlyBabyFrog Report

    I'm Part Of A Volunteer Group That Cleans Up The St Louis Area. Here Are Some Before/Afters Of A Project We Did This Weekend

    Before and after photos of roadside cleanup showing a trash-filled muddy verge transformed into a clean natural area, wholesome internet moment

    Puzzleheaded-Milk555 Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Thank you for your commitment.

    #47

    My Mom Who Has Hardly Ever Touched A Game Before Sent Me This Out Of Nowhere

    Text conversation between mom and child about playing and teaching a new PlayStation game showing wholesome internet moments.

    DottyTitan Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    This is beautiful. I've tried asking my mum to play games with me so many times but she always refuses; I think she thinks that it was "Dad's domain". I can't convince her that no, we don't need to play the same games Dad and I did; I'd just like another way to spend time with her. 🥲

    My 12 Year Old Commented On My Father's Obituary

    Heartfelt message from grandson about his late grandpa, showcasing wholesome internet moments that brighten the online world.

    Both-winkyandblinky Report

    #49

    Just Graduated College!!!!

    Graduate in red robe holding diploma, celebrating a wholesome internet moment of achievement and positivity online.

    Salt-Bonus-7862 Report

    Random Act Of Kindness

    A close-up of a tire with a handwritten note offering help, showing wholesome internet moments online.

    FormerComedian8713 Report

