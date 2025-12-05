When we’re on social media, it’s easy to get caught up in endless doomscrolling because the internet often feels like a big ball of negative energy. But from time to time, between the chaos of spicy comment sections, rage bait, and shady call-outs, something surprisingly wholesome pops up. Whether it’s a sweet memorial post or a hilarious photo of someone’s pet, they’re the posts that make you forget just how exhausting the online world can be. We’ve rounded up 50 of the internet’s most heartwarming moments that will make you smile in the best possible way, and maybe even tear up a little.

#1 As A Child, Jason Arday Was Developmentally Delayed And Couldn't Speak Until He Was 11. He Didn't Learn To Read Or Write Until He Was 18. He Just Became The Youngest Black Professor Ever At Cambridge University

#2 He Made The Right Move

#3 Keanu Crashes Wedding, Pure Magic!

#4 That's So Wholesome

#5 Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel

#6 My Grandps 98yo. Faked A Denied Renewal Of His Driving Licence. Drove Around 3 Days Terrorising The Whole Family Before Revealing Prank. F-Ing Legend!

#7 6 Years Clean Today

#8 My Hotel Room Cleaner Made Me A Towel Animal, And Over The Next Weeks He Left Them There Until It Became A Towel Zoo I was staying in the Hilton hotel in Riyadh for several weeks for work, and my hotel room cleaner from Nepal left me a towel animal. I left him a note asking if he could leave it there the next time he cleaned my room, and he did. And over several weeks the collection kept growing until the day I checked out. Such a nice highlight to my extended stay and I left him a little hamper of snacks and a tip to say thank you (there was actually at least six more animals he made but they slowly lost their shape over time).



#9 Friendship Then And Now

#10 My Parents Kidnapped My Stuffed Elephant

#11 The Gift Of Giving:

#12 I Took My Dad To The Match Fulfilling A 20+ Year Promise

It might come as a surprise to learn that our brains actually light up in a few different areas at once when we consume funny content on the internet. These posts actually feel like small rewards to our minds, releasing mood-boosting chemicals that provide instant satisfaction and a brief emotional lift.

#14 Our USPS Mail Man Cooks For Us At Work

#15 My Sons 20 Years Apart. Still Good Friends

#16 This Is Adorable!!

#17 My Aunt Saved My Life By Being A Live Liver Donor For Me. Was Put On The Transplant List In February, Doctors Thought I Wouldn’t Make It Before I Got An Offer. My Aunt Volunteered And Gave Me The Gift Of Life. She Is My Hero!

#18 Four Years Clean. Two Rooms Ready. Pantry’s Stocked. My Kids Are Finally Coming To Stay The Night

#19 8 Year Old Mia Beat Cancer And Attended Her First NFL Game. ❤️

#20 Been Estranged From My Family For Several Years. So, I Got Myself Family For Birthday This Year

#21 My Dad's Response To My Dog's Cancer Recurrence

#22 You Miss 100% Of The Shots You Don't Take - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott

#23 I’ve Been Really Sick Recently And Can’t Leave The House, My Dad Said He Was Leaving For A Few Minutes. Got These Pics From Him As He’s Coming Home With The Game I’ve Been Saving Up For And Taco Bell

#24 Recently I Befriended A Neighbor In His 80s Whose Family All Live Far Away. Today He Made Me A Salad With Homemade Dressing, Peeled Pomegranate For Me, And Gave Me Chocolate On My Way Home From Work

#25 My Outdoor Cat Was Missing For 5 Years And He Came Back

Did you know that it has been proven that people are more likely to share bad news online than positive stories? This is because when something’s shocking, unbelievable, or depressing, it automatically feels more “share-worthy,” and is bound to spread faster than warm and fuzzy content.

#26 My Girlfriend Crocheted Me Two Otters. One Is Me And One Is Her. Should I Marry Her Now? 🥹

#27 In 2023, A Random Private Jet Pilot From TikTok Helped Me Get My 15 Year Old Dog Back Overseas With Me. We're Married Now

#28 The Cake My 8 Year Old Daughter Decorated All By Herself For Her Dad’s Birthday 🥹😭❤️

#30 My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother

#31 Jeff And Baby Jeff

#32 4 Suicide Attempts Later, And On The First Of January I Made It To 18 Years Old. Not Sure What The Future Holds For Me But I Cant Believe I Did It

#33 This Apple Eater Was In My Yard A Solid 9 Hours Today

#34 A Museum Being Incredibly Wholesome To A Child

#35 My Friend Is Now Cancer Free After Years Of Battling

#36 Brother Makes A Dinosaur Watermelon Cake For His Nephew With Food Allergies

There’s actually a science behind why we find ourselves on social media for hours on end, and a lot of it comes down to doomscrolling. Recognized as a compulsive habit, this behavior is often motivated by an intense urge to feel safer and more in control by constantly staying in the know. Over time, doomscrolling can cause more anxiety, stress, and even make us feel more depressed than usual. ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Someone Gave A Man In The Train A Corndog Plushie, I Want To Cry

#38 My Dad Talking About The Cat He Was Forced To Adopt 🥹

#39 90 Year Old Grandpa Made His First Cake

#40 I Went On A First Date And He Baked Me 10 Vegan Cookies And Got Me A Birthday Card With Some Pokemon Cards In It

#41 Sold My Bulbasaur On Facebook—Sad To See Him Go, But This Wholesome Message Made It Worth It

#42 First Date Fit (Very Nervous)

#43 My Mom Wrote This On The Wall Next To My Dad’s Tool Bench 25 Years Ago And He Still Has It Up

#44 I Live Alone And Have Been Suffering From Intense Depression. I’ve Been Struggling To Cook For Myself So My Mum Has Made Me A Variety Of Frozen Meals Equipped With Wholesome Notes 🥺

#45 My Best Friend Sent Me Not One, Not Two, But Three Care Packages Full Of Ramen, Drinks, And Even A Little Duck Night Light After I Told Him I Was Short On Food And Mine Had Broken

#46 I'm Part Of A Volunteer Group That Cleans Up The St Louis Area. Here Are Some Before/Afters Of A Project We Did This Weekend

#47 My Mom Who Has Hardly Ever Touched A Game Before Sent Me This Out Of Nowhere

#48 My 12 Year Old Commented On My Father's Obituary

#49 Just Graduated College!!!!

