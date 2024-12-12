Guy Gets Manic DoorDash Driver, Posts Their Text Chain Online, People Are Both Confused And Worried

ADVERTISEMENT

If you think about it, delivery people are a genre of modern heroes. Without them, our lives would be way harder (first-world problem, much?) After all, they can deliver us basically everything, from clothes to food.

Today, let’s talk about one particular food delivery experience that was experienced by a Reddit user. Basically, their DoorDash driver turned out to be a bit weirder than you would expect. The situation turned out to be so strange that the person couldn’t resist posting about it online.

Sometimes, deliveries bring us not just what we ordered but also interesting stories we remember for a while

Image credits: Gray StudioPro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, a Reddit user ordered a food delivery from DoorDash and likely didn’t expect to get such an “interesting” driver

Image credits: Sharp-Kick3247

This driver started the conversation by basically saying he’d do anything to bring the food as soon as possible

Image credits: Sharp-Kick3247

Image credits: Marques Thomas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sharp-Kick3247

Image credits: Sharp-Kick3247

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Pretty soon, he also started making uncomfortable jokes and clearly texting while driving

Image credits: Sharp-Kick3247

Image credits: Sharp-Kick3247

After everything went down, the customer posted screenshots of the chat online, asking people whether he handled the situation well

Some days, you don’t want to cook and would rather eat food prepared by someone else. So, that’s when you go out to eat or you order food delivery to your home from a place you like or whose food you are currently craving.

While many probably think that food delivery is a relatively new thing, in reality, it first happened back in 1889. Yes, in the 19th century. It was a pizza delivery happening in, of course, Italy.

Since then, food delivery services have evolved, turning into restaurant food deliveries, meals on wheels, and finally mainstream delivery due to the internet. Nowadays, in many countries, there are companies that deliver from certain restaurants, cafes, and even grocery shops.

For instance, Just Eat, which is known for its high-budget ads with famous singers, is available in many countries like the Netherlands, Ireland, Australia, the US, and many more. The same with Wolt, which is available in several similar countries like Just Eat and additional ones like Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, to name a few.

Speaking of Wolt, in the spring of 2022, it was acquired by the American food delivery company DoorDash. It’s one of the most successful food delivery apps in the world, placing 9 in this top 10 list.

Since it’s so successful and popular, it’s no surprise it gets discussed quite often online. In fact, there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to it – r/doordash.

Today, we’re going to talk about a story that was posted in this community a few days ago. Basically, it’s a chat between a customer and a DoorDash driver. The driver seemed more manic than usual, to the point that the OP doubted whether he was handling him inappropriately.

It all started when the driver informed the customer that there might be a slight delay in the delivery, but soon informed him that he was not planning on waiting in line and would try to do his job ASAP.

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the original poster thanked the delivery dude for the service, he made a joke about intimacy, which didn’t land well in the grand scheme of things. Then, he continued writing about how he’d beat the estimated delivery time and how this was the best time of his work day. Essentially, he was repeatedly texting while driving.

As you know, texting and driving is a dangerous combination, as it takes away the attention the driver should pay to the road. Even a few seconds of eyes being off the road can lead to (possibly fatal) car crashes.

So, while the OP received his food delivery faster than expected, at the same time, he had to witness a person risk their life to do so “just for fun.”

The story didn’t end with the delivery; some time later, the driver also requested 5 stars, saying his account was at risk of being deactivated. The original poster did give them to him, but also thought that his explanation was a ruse just to get those stars.

The whole story gathered quite a lot of online attention. Some Redditors simply joked about the driver being manic and horny, while others wondered why the OP was so nice to him.

Interestingly, this question was kind of answered by other netizens, not the author himself. Some said that politeness even to creeps is wired into some people’s brains. Others pointed out that the driver had a lot of information on the customer, so being impolite might have been dangerous in this situation, as the dude might have decided to break in, tamper with the food, or do something else of a nasty nature.

Well, since it seems that the OP didn’t say anything about it, we might never know the reason behind his politeness. What we know is that this driver was definitely out of the ordinary. And that’s kind of an understatement. Maybe being polite with a seemingly unstable guy was the best choice the author could have made here.

What would you have done in the OP’s place? Share with us in the comments!

While some people were simply stumped by the driver’s behavior, others pointed out that the customer might have been a bit too polite

