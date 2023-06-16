85 Weird And Wacky Encounters From The World Of DoorDash Food Delivery
Food delivery has been a thing for a while, but apps like Doordash and others have changed the game up quite a bit. With smartphones, photo confirmation, and a greater number of orders due to changing consumer habits, the Doordash community’s chance encounters have produced a lot of fun pics to share with the world!
Not all of them are fun, of course. In some cases, images may reflect the pressure that people may find themselves under as they juggle multiple jobs and time-sensitive Doordash deliveries just to make ends meet. Fortunately, some of them simply reflect the fun human encounters that can always happen when strangers meet.
Was Handed This As A Tip (Even After A Tip Through App) By A Really Nice Lady, Super Cool!
The Most Perfect DD Pic
Took Out A Customers Trash For Them
I Be Looking Like
Saw This In My Apartment Stairs After Hearing A Loud Noise And Being Notified My Order Was Cancelled
I’m A Hungry Boy
Delivered To The Wrong House And They Didn’t Even Apologize
This Made Me Snort Laugh
Doordash Support Is Insane
This Drop Off Photo
Dashers, Welcome To Spring
Met A Friend Along The Way
Who Is In The Wrong Here?
My Doordasher Is Stuck In The Elevator
Honestly The Best Interaction I’ve Had In The App. Made My Night
Have You Done This? Lol
Friend Couldn’t Find His Door Dash Order, Then Sent Me This Photo Later
Ordered Dd At Work… This Made Me Laugh So Hard
This Made My Night
Should I Ring The Doorbell?
Didn't Get My Sandwich. Had Dd Re-Deliver The Order. Dd Sent Me 6 Redeliveries Using 6 Different Dashers
Dasher Snapped A Photo Of My House From The Street. Food Nowhere To Be Found
Waited An Hour For Taco Bell Delivery From Less Than A Mile Away. They Didn’t Drop Off My Food, Only The Drink. $22 For A Beverage
My Poor Dasher Has Gone Through A Lot Today
Dasher Left Food In Bushes
Food Delivered In Mailbox
He Was Not Lying
Dashers: We As Customers Hate This. Please Deliver To The Door (Especially When I Gave Detailed Instructions)…
Well That’s An Interesting Name
What A Time To Be Alive
Saw This While On A Dash Today
Anybody Else Get Puppies With Their Order?
Maybe I Could Have Tipped Better But Couldn't He Have Just Not Accepted My Order?
Creepy Message From My Dasher
Dasher Stops A Block Away And Gives My Lunch To A Random Child
Took This Picture While Dropping Off
Sweet Elderly Man Handed Me My Food Then Took A Picture Because The App Said He Needed A Picture
The Best Customer Ever
