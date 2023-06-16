Food delivery has been a thing for a while, but apps like Doordash and others have changed the game up quite a bit. With smartphones, photo confirmation, and a greater number of orders due to changing consumer habits, the Doordash community’s chance encounters have produced a lot of fun pics to share with the world!

Not all of them are fun, of course. In some cases, images may reflect the pressure that people may find themselves under as they juggle multiple jobs and time-sensitive Doordash deliveries just to make ends meet. Fortunately, some of them simply reflect the fun human encounters that can always happen when strangers meet.

#1

Was Handed This As A Tip (Even After A Tip Through App) By A Really Nice Lady, Super Cool!

Was Handed This As A Tip (Even After A Tip Through App) By A Really Nice Lady, Super Cool!

bubz805 Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
WOW! That is awesome

WOW! That is awesome

#2

The Most Perfect DD Pic

The Most Perfect DD Pic

Double_Entrance4923 Report

#3

Took Out A Customers Trash For Them

Took Out A Customers Trash For Them

carsandtech4ever Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
How awesome and kind! And such an easy thing to do!

How awesome and kind! And such an easy thing to do!

#4

I Be Looking Like

I Be Looking Like

ComfortableAd4436 Report

#5

Saw This In My Apartment Stairs After Hearing A Loud Noise And Being Notified My Order Was Cancelled

Saw This In My Apartment Stairs After Hearing A Loud Noise And Being Notified My Order Was Cancelled

j2yan Report

#6

I’m A Hungry Boy

I'm A Hungry Boy

mikeymanthesyrem Report

#7

Delivered To The Wrong House And They Didn’t Even Apologize

Delivered To The Wrong House And They Didn't Even Apologize

massacre078 Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
I'd be reporting this driver and b!tching until something was done!

I'd be reporting this driver and b!tching until something was done!

#8

This Made Me Snort Laugh

This Made Me Snort Laugh

FugiBugi Report

#9

Doordash Support Is Insane

Doordash Support Is Insane

kal2112 Report

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This post is doing wonders for door dash in advertising! I suddenly have a new love for just eat, Uber eats and deliveroo!

#10

This Drop Off Photo

This Drop Off Photo

karma_hit_my_dogma Report

#11

The Perfect Delivery Photo

The Perfect Delivery Photo

kt_aye Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
Mr Mittens on alert.

Mr Mittens on alert.

#12

Dashers, Welcome To Spring

Dashers, Welcome To Spring

reddit.com Report

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
For riding a bike that is acceptable.

For riding a bike that is acceptable.

#13

Met A Friend Along The Way

Met A Friend Along The Way

techman323 Report

Dee Daniels
Dee Daniels
Community Member
Order down in 10. 9. 8. 7....

Order down in 10. 9. 8. 7....

#14

Who Is In The Wrong Here?

Who Is In The Wrong Here?

thebunnywhisperer_ Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
Arsehole deserves to lose the job, could at least tell the person where the food is.

Arsehole deserves to lose the job, could at least tell the person where the food is.

#15

My Doordasher Is Stuck In The Elevator

My Doordasher Is Stuck In The Elevator

Hi_Im_Maine Report

Curlz
Curlz
Community Member
You can't send messages in a lift

You can't send messages in a lift

#16

Honestly The Best Interaction I’ve Had In The App. Made My Night

Honestly The Best Interaction I've Had In The App. Made My Night

KirklandButter Report

#17

Have You Done This? Lol

Have You Done This? Lol

cummieee Report

#18

Friend Couldn’t Find His Door Dash Order, Then Sent Me This Photo Later

Friend Couldn't Find His Door Dash Order, Then Sent Me This Photo Later

maxmaytho Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
What!?! Why!?! How!?!

What!?! Why!?! How!?!

#19

Ordered Dd At Work… This Made Me Laugh So Hard

Ordered Dd At Work… This Made Me Laugh So Hard

WorldlinessFrequent7 Report

#20

This Made My Night

This Made My Night

Glittering-Design973 Report

#21

Should I Ring The Doorbell?

Should I Ring The Doorbell?

polite__redditor Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
So.....Should they ring the doorbell or not?

So.....Should they ring the doorbell or not?

#22

Didn't Get My Sandwich. Had Dd Re-Deliver The Order. Dd Sent Me 6 Redeliveries Using 6 Different Dashers

Didn't Get My Sandwich. Had Dd Re-Deliver The Order. Dd Sent Me 6 Redeliveries Using 6 Different Dashers

electrikmayham Report

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had this happen with Just Eat in the Uk and messaged customer services to ask a- had I been charged for the extras and b- what to do with them? They said I wouldn't be and I could keep them or give them away etc. our driver said she saw a homeless person round the corner from my hotel, so we both took the extra food to them and asked if they wanted it. They did and it meant they got food and it didn't go to waste. A happy ending to a mishap

#23

Dasher Snapped A Photo Of My House From The Street. Food Nowhere To Be Found

Dasher Snapped A Photo Of My House From The Street. Food Nowhere To Be Found

santashairynips Report

#24

Waited An Hour For Taco Bell Delivery From Less Than A Mile Away. They Didn’t Drop Off My Food, Only The Drink. $22 For A Beverage

Waited An Hour For Taco Bell Delivery From Less Than A Mile Away. They Didn't Drop Off My Food, Only The Drink. $22 For A Beverage

derOhrenarzt Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
I hope you were refunded the money!

I hope you were refunded the money!

#25

My Poor Dasher Has Gone Through A Lot Today

My Poor Dasher Has Gone Through A Lot Today

Linus_Meme_Tips Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
That hair would scare small children 😳

That hair would scare small children 😳

#26

Dasher Left Food In Bushes

Dasher Left Food In Bushes

Saltinecracker- Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
Seriously? How do these drivers continue to work?

Seriously? How do these drivers continue to work?

#27

Interesting Choice

Interesting Choice

Objective_Carrot3110 Report

#28

Food Delivered In Mailbox

Food Delivered In Mailbox

Hue_is_she Report

#29

He Was Not Lying

He Was Not Lying

SonofaTimeLord Report

#30

Dashers: We As Customers Hate This. Please Deliver To The Door (Especially When I Gave Detailed Instructions)…

Dashers: We As Customers Hate This. Please Deliver To The Door (Especially When I Gave Detailed Instructions)…

AbusementPark10 Report

#31

Well That’s An Interesting Name

Well That's An Interesting Name

Capta1nKrunch Report

#32

What A Time To Be Alive

What A Time To Be Alive

mikeymanthesyrem Report

#33

Saw This While On A Dash Today

Saw This While On A Dash Today

rufotris Report

#34

Anybody Else Get Puppies With Their Order?

Anybody Else Get Puppies With Their Order?



#35

Maybe I Could Have Tipped Better But Couldn't He Have Just Not Accepted My Order?

Maybe I Could Have Tipped Better But Couldn't He Have Just Not Accepted My Order?

Andotack Report

#36

Creepy Message From My Dasher

Creepy Message From My Dasher

Agreeable_Bar7888 Report

#37

Dasher Stops A Block Away And Gives My Lunch To A Random Child

Dasher Stops A Block Away And Gives My Lunch To A Random Child

Veomuus Report

#38

Took This Picture While Dropping Off

Took This Picture While Dropping Off

No-Alternative4353 Report

#39

Sweet Elderly Man Handed Me My Food Then Took A Picture Because The App Said He Needed A Picture

Sweet Elderly Man Handed Me My Food Then Took A Picture Because The App Said He Needed A Picture

Retired_alligator Report

#40

The Best Customer Ever

The Best Customer Ever

bassbott Report

Em
Em
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep trying to figure out how to set up something like this for Uber drivers delivering to the store. I usually verbally invite them to grab some chips or a drink (as well as a regular tip, of course) but they nearly always decline and the whole thing is a bit awkward.

#41

Update: She Did It Again

Update: She Did It Again

kikiwarbird Report

#42

Angels Do Exist

Angels Do Exist

AUnixSystem Report

#43

When Did Begging For Extra Tips Become A Thing?

When Did Begging For Extra Tips Become A Thing?

Ok-Impress-0202 Report

#44

Woke Up To This

Woke Up To This

Moonfoxsun Report

#45

I Have Seen Horror Stories Of Bad Dashers But Never Thought I'd Get One

I Have Seen Horror Stories Of Bad Dashers But Never Thought I'd Get One

DefiantFungus Report

#46

A Little Freaked Out

A Little Freaked Out

psyched_stressed Report

#47

He Had Me Come Out To The Car To Get It. I Had To Sign Off My Meeting

He Had Me Come Out To The Car To Get It. I Had To Sign Off My Meeting

deja_blues Report

#48

Called The Coffee Shop And Turns Out She Stole The Bottle From Their Drive Thru Display

Called The Coffee Shop And Turns Out She Stole The Bottle From Their Drive Thru Display

shmatelyn Report

#49

You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me, Please Eat Your Wings And Leave Me Alone

You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me, Please Eat Your Wings And Leave Me Alone

bbdollll Report

#50

This Is My Second Time Using Doordash. I Put A $5 Tip On A $20.63 Order. Is This A Common Thing? I Feel Bad And Wondering If I Should Go In And Add An Extra Couple Bucks

This Is My Second Time Using Doordash. I Put A $5 Tip On A $20.63 Order. Is This A Common Thing? I Feel Bad And Wondering If I Should Go In And Add An Extra Couple Bucks

iwantitthatway6 Report

#51

Driver Asks For $1750 For Rent?

Driver Asks For $1750 For Rent?

ltaylorv5 Report

#52

Customers With Loose Dogs, You Know We're Coming. Put Them Up For 2 Minutes While I Drop Off Your Food, Please. It's Not Our Job To Fight The Hungry Beast To Save Your Order

Customers With Loose Dogs, You Know We're Coming. Put Them Up For 2 Minutes While I Drop Off Your Food, Please. It's Not Our Job To Fight The Hungry Beast To Save Your Order

CampCrystalLake1980 Report

#53

Food Was Destroyed

Food Was Destroyed

notcrunchymomof1 Report

#54

Dude Stole My $35 Pizza For My Dad And I :((

Dude Stole My $35 Pizza For My Dad And I :((

Peanutpapa Report

#55

I Met The Dasher Downstairs And He Had The Pizza In Some Backpack…sideways

I Met The Dasher Downstairs And He Had The Pizza In Some Backpack…sideways

Purple_Twist6381 Report

#56

Nice Doordash. Real Nice

Nice Doordash. Real Nice

Sea-Investment4078 Report

#57

Officially The 3rd Stray I've Rescued Since I Began Dashing

Officially The 3rd Stray I've Rescued Since I Began Dashing

Rainbow62993 Report

#58

I Hope This Is Enough

I Hope This Is Enough

Born_Cryptographer60 Report

#59

Was This The Appropriate Thing To Do?

Was This The Appropriate Thing To Do?

PuzzleheadedFix8972 Report

#60

Ate My Pickle!?

Ate My Pickle!?

bigburd2019 Report

#61

Hate When “Leave At Door” Customers Rush Out To Meet You On The Doorstep

Hate When “Leave At Door” Customers Rush Out To Meet You On The Doorstep

whipped_nuggets Report

#62

When They Don’t Leave A Gate Code And Won’t Answer The Phone

When They Don’t Leave A Gate Code And Won’t Answer The Phone

MaoMao_95 Report

#63

Photo Of My Burrito + Horchata Taken By My Dasher Without Comment

Photo Of My Burrito + Horchata Taken By My Dasher Without Comment

Atomic_Fire Report

#64

When The Address Is Incorrect And Customer Wont Answer So You Look At The Food Like This

When The Address Is Incorrect And Customer Wont Answer So You Look At The Food Like This

BwordB Report

#65

My Driver Ate One Of My Cookies

My Driver Ate One Of My Cookies

Advanced_Cable_2582 Report

#66

Im Done With Doordash!

Im Done With Doordash!

nurse2020andup Report

#67

I Want To Help But This Just Feels Wrong

I Want To Help But This Just Feels Wrong

sch0oly Report

#68

The Ability To Get Quick Refunds For Small Things Is Great, This Is Pathetic Though

The Ability To Get Quick Refunds For Small Things Is Great, This Is Pathetic Though

nugfan Report

#69

Dd Cancelled My 9-Pizza Little Caesars Delivery Due To An Unresponsive Customer

Dd Cancelled My 9-Pizza Little Caesars Delivery Due To An Unresponsive Customer

bring_me_egg Report

#70

Dd Is On The Verge To Collapse

Dd Is On The Verge To Collapse

SickCide7 Report

#71

(Driver) I Post Up With Every Order - I've Been Tipped Roughly $100 More And Gotten A Lot Of "Lol" Replies, Mostly Nobody Says Anything. Friends And Family Are Split On How Cringe This Is - What Are Your Thoughts?

(Driver) I Post Up With Every Order - I've Been Tipped Roughly $100 More And Gotten A Lot Of "Lol" Replies, Mostly Nobody Says Anything. Friends And Family Are Split On How Cringe This Is - What Are Your Thoughts?

HandHoldingClub Report

#72

Is 21% Tip Enough?

Is 21% Tip Enough?

Nervous_Lifeguard558