ADVERTISEMENT

What’s so cool about memes is that they can capture common experiences like anxiety, joy, awkwardness, nostalgia in ways words alone sometimes can’t.

And if you're anything like me, you know the rush when you find one that perfectly describes your current feelings.

But let’s be real, scrolling through our endless feeds can sometimes feel overwhelming. That’s where the ‘Wild TikToks’ X account steps in.

To save you some time, we have narrowed down their most unhinged screenshots right here.