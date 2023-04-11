We all love celebrating things, be it birthdays, national holidays, or making it to the end of the week. Every week. At the end of the day, that's what life is all about — celebrating every day of life. Thus, it's essentially in our nature to find things to celebrate, hence the abundance of fun holidays, crazy events, and often weird festivals around the globe. Here, the key word is "weird."

We often present this word in a negative light; however, the "weird stuff" is exactly where the "fun stuff" is hiding. Think chasing a massive wheel of cheese down a steep slope is weird? It is, but it's also super fun! Albeit a little dangerous. And honestly, these unusual festivals happening around the globe are what maintain the balance of the world. Also, a massive tomato tussle is an excellent nationwide anger management solution. Yes, it's food waste, but so is leaving pizza crust on the plate at the restaurant. Interestingly, although many of these weirdest events and unique festivals resulted from commercial initiatives or, simply, boredom, no fewer of these yearly celebrations result from religious rituals or weird traditions practiced by the ancestors. Whether we like them or not, what do we do with them? We respect or, at a bare minimum, tolerate them. Also, these strange events around the world are a great source to make content about, and you love posts about all things weird and unusual, right? Right.

Enough with the blah blah, and let's hop right into the weird stuff you came here for. Below, we've compiled unusual events and some of the craziest festivals in the world that might strike you with their unusual premises and activities involved.