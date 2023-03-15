So, ready to read all the fun stories of people wasting money only to find they did not regret it the tiniest bit? If so, they are all just a bit further down. Once you are there, be sure to rank the submissions the way you like, and if you have such a story of your own, be sure to share it in the comments!

Now, this AskReddit is no cautionary tale on spending money wisely; on the contrary - it is proof that we make money to use that money however we like, at least on some rare occasions, and only to please ourselves. And, as you’re about to see, the people in these stories did not regret in the slightest spending money on a $900 wedding cake they later had a food war with, investing in some power suits to make them look and feel gorgeous, or splashing out to make their indulgent dreams come true. After all, the carpe diem saying isn’t here for nothing, and if it weren’t true, it wouldn’t have lived until our days (okay, so now it’s YOLO or whatever the kids are calling it these days, but the concept is the same).

All of us have been victims of our own indecent disposal of money at least once in our lives. Here are some waste of money examples that might sound familiar to you: spending a considerable amount of dough on cat-shaped everything, only to get bored with that campy style the day after you bought it. Buying a subscription to some magical weight loss or weight gain pill, only to figure out it is complete bull. Or, spending your hard-earned cash on luxurious clothes, only to get buyer’s remorse right after and putting said garments in your closet, never to be worn exactly because they were that expensive. That said, not all cases of waste of money come off as remorseful in the end, and we have the right proof for it. We found this epic Reddit thread where people listed all the times they wasted money only to find themselves not regretting their decision in the slightest! Whether it was a crazy sum of money to make them feel better or to make everlasting memories, these stories are not sad in the slightest!

#1 "Back in high school I was about to go on my first ever date and I made extra money to make sure I had enough (around $600 I had). The day before our date she gave me a letter and she basically broke up with me. Being a teenager I had no control over my emotions as being brought up in my family would say 'guys shouldn’t cry over anything', but I had no way to process it. So after school, I went to 7-Eleven and bought 2 large Slurpees, 6 hotdogs and got a pre-paid card, and bought a bunch of NECA action figures. I actually had a good weekend because I honestly splurged on that money and got into action figure collecting as well as practiced stop motion which ended up helping me to pursue an animation career and I’m about to finish and ready to apply to stop motion studios."

#2 "I spent $5,000 I barely had for emergency surgery for my dying dog knowing the outcome was likely to be his death regardless. He still died. I would do it again. He was my best friend and I know I did everything humanly possible to help him."



johnnycyberpunk replied: "We pulled an old dog from the shelter so he wouldn't die there. He had a heart condition that could have been treated if caught earlier in his life. We spent a few thousand at vets and another few thousand at emergency vets to keep him stable and just get him comfortable. He got to die in our yard, in our arms, in the sunshine in springtime. Every time I see a butterfly I think of that old guy."

#3 "I bet two 50 years old dudes 200 USD each, that they wouldn't kiss each other... In a bar, in a deeply red, midwestern town.



And yes, they did it... for 60 seconds."



1000101001001010 replied: "Little did you know, they’d both been secretly waiting almost 50 years to do that."

#4 "Spending hundreds of euros on broken musical instruments because they were pretty. I have since bought spare parts and started repairing them.



I found my destiny."

#5 "Stax headphones. About $800 in 1987 but I still listen to them and they are unbelievably good."

#6 "$300 hand-sewn Starfleet jacket. Went to a con with a seamstress and had her inspect the jacket. Her verification that it was quality work was the deciding factor. Spent like 30 minutes on the phone with the bank trying to prove this was me throwing away 300 in one go at a con 3 hours from my address."

#7 "I got $27k, and spent it on a solo cross-country road trip that led to me moving on the complete opposite side of the country from everyone I've ever known. I was in a dark place in my head, the original plan was to find a nice place to end my story, but the trip itself helped me reconsider, so absolutely no regrets to speak of."

#8 "Paying $750 to hang out with some gorillas in the jungle in Rwanda for about an hour. A mother gorilla with her baby gorilla hanging from the hair on her chest was so close to me that she stepped on my foot as she was walking past.



Speechless."

#9 "I got into a stupid fight with my brother, so I found a game he had pledged on Kickstarter, (Space Haven) and saw that for 360 dollars I could write a premade character bio that would randomly show up. So I pledged it and wrote a character bio with his name and made him a flaming a**hole. I have never played this game and don't want to."

#10 "Dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Milan. We had an 18-course meal with wine pairings for like $400 or so."



Glute_Thighwalker replied: "I used to scoff at spending that sort of money on meals, got convinced to try it one time, and loved it. Now, every couple of years we try to find something big like that to do. It really is amazing what top-tier chefs can do to food."

#11 "I spent too much money on a big treadmill for a very small apartment. But I've run 15-25 km on it every week for the past several years and it's been incredibly helpful both physically and mentally."



Apart-Profession4968 replied: "Your downstairs neighbor's mental health is swiftly deteriorating."

#12 "I wouldn't like to guess how much I spent total on it, but cosplay. Used to be really into it and going to conventions. Nothing bad happened to make me quit, I just noticed that I was starting to have less and less fun with it so I stopped. Perhaps I'll hit up a few events once things are safe again for old-time's sake, but I can't see myself being as into it as I was. Still, I had a really good time, met some very nice people, and learned some sewing/craft skills which I still use, so it was worth the money."

#13 "$1600 or so on a snowblower after my shovel broke."

#14 "A business class ticket on a 14-hour flight. I ate great food and slept like a boss. Made a huge difference to my trip as I didn't need to waste a day to recover."



InterminableSnowman replied: "We needed to reschedule the last flight we took, and the only way to sit together (2 kids, 2 adults) was to upgrade to economy plus. It was about $20/seat, and I told my wife we're never flying regular economy again. Even on a 2-3 hour flight, that extra leg room is so nice."

#15 "The summer after graduating high school, I won a decent amount of money playing online poker. Since I wasn’t going off to college and all of my friends were, I decided to buy them all ridiculous going-away gifts. A carpet, mailbox, toilet seat, etc. were among the gifts.



The most expensive and ridiculous gift I bought was a massive wheel of cheese, somewhere between $200-300. Little did I know at the time, that cheese wheel would set off a yearly event called 'Cheesegiving' where our entire (much larger now with spouses and kids) friend group gets together to celebrate and partake in cheesy goodness. This year was our 17th and I genuinely hope it never ends!"

#16 "Due to poor insulation and distance from the water heater, my shower is never properly warm in winter. I just bought a single end-point tankless water heater for just my shower. Best hundred and fifty bucks I ever spent. Could I really afford it? No. Did I need it? No. Do I love it? Absolutely!"

#17 "I spent about 6 grand on MC/DJ for my wedding. But he was the most professional MC I've ever met. He coordinated all the sound with the videographer, and the caterers around the speeches, preplanned all music, and mixed songs to be the perfect length. I didn't worry about a thing on the day."

#18 "I spent $300 on a mule. An actual living, 4-hooved, long-eared mule. We raise cattle, so a protection mule was a good excuse. But, really, I just fell in love with him. He's huge and sassy. He'll steal your hat and run away. He's got a Ninja mode where he can sneak up on you, just to breathe down your neck or startle you. He does keep the coyotes away.



However, he has proved himself priceless because he eats thistle. When we got the lease on the land for our cattle the pastures had been neglected and were in bad shape. Thistle is a spiky plant that spreads across the pasture, choking out grasses. Cows won't eat it. It's really hard to get rid of. To our surprise, the mule cleared out nearly all the thistle in a matter of months. He would eat the flowers out of the center. He saved us an enormous amount of money and labor. We were able to avoid using chemical weed killers, which we really didn't want to do. Probably the best investment in our whole cattle-raising experience."

#19 "Back in 2017, my family went on a road trip to Minnesota to visit my nana shortly before she passed. During our stay, me and my little sister went to the Mall of America and bought whatever we wanted. Big ice cream cones? Lego store souvenirs? Tickets to the aquarium? Fare for every indoor amusement park ride? A doll from the American Girl store and eating an expensive lunch in the store with your new doll sitting at the table with us? F*ck yeah, little sis, it's all yours. I dropped over $300 in that one mall trip but damn it was one of our best shopping days ever, we still talk about it to this day."



Seanish12345 replied: "You’re lucky you got away so cheaply. You can spend $300 at the Lego store with your eyes closed and one hand tied behind your back."

#20 "I spent 3 bucks on this 2 ft tall Alien action figure and I hid it behind my husband's monitor. He still hasn't found it yet, even though the Alien's little feet are sticking out from underneath it! His favorite movie is Aliens. My MIL was with me when I bought it and she asks weekly if he's found it yet."

#21 "This is going to get buried, but: paying the adoption fee for the oldest/longest resident cat at shelters, and cat rescues. I think I am up to about 8k in adoption fees.



For a bit of background: My job allows me to travel an insane amount (usually about 200 days a year) and one of my hobbies is going to cat cafes - I've been to 56 around the world. Because I was making stupid amounts of money, on top of getting a per diem, access to catering 3 times a day, and living very frugally I had a lot of extra cash. So I would visit cat cafes which are usually partnered by rescue groups or go to local shelters. I would spend time with the cats and anonymously pay for the adoption fee of the cat who was the oldest or had been there the longest. A few times I paid for transportation arrangements for cats from high-kill shelters as well.



Also, sometimes when we would stay in hotels in tiny little towns that were clearly low-income I would leave $100 at whatever small restaurant I ate at. I always made sure to slip out before they noticed."

#22 "I just paid our full $8k health care deductible to send my wife to rehab. We're getting divorced and my lawyer told me I didn't have to pay for it, but she wouldn't have been able to do it otherwise. 8k is a small price to pay for her (hopeful) sobriety and treatment of her mental health issues."

#23 "My grandfather absolutely loves the Beatles. He listens to their music every day. He doesn't speak English, but he always tries his best to sing along. It's so endearing. I had heard that Paul McCartney was coming to town for a concert. When I checked the ticket availability, there were only a few left and they were quite pricey. Especially for me, a high school student at the time. But I was determined to get him a ticket. And I did! I decided to present the ticket to him on my birthday since the concert would be just a few days afterward. When I gave my grandfather the ticket, he had broken into tears and hugged me so hard. I had never seen him so happy. The smile didn't leave his face for the rest of the day. Leading up to the concert, he would talk to everyone about how he was going to see Paul McCartney and that he had the most thoughtful granddaughter in the world."

#24 "I bought a $900 wedding cake. Me and my brother had no way to get it home since it didn't fit on our skateboards. We just had a cake fight in the parking lot.



My brother passed away shortly after that. I still think about that day whenever I'm sad."



Dispatcher12 replied: "That memory alone is worth more than $900."

#25 "I’ve been a fat guy all my life. Like, really fat. Dressing comfortably was always my preference because being stylish just isn’t an option at my size. This was always a source of anxiety at any social event that required dressing up. When I realized I had 4 weddings of close friends all coming up within the year, I decided to bite the bullet and get some decent 'formal' clothes. I spent $800 on a suit jacket, $250 on two pairs of dress pants, and a little over $300 on 3 shirts and 3 silk ties that were between $70 and $100 each. I stood for all my measurements and had everything tailored to my exact specifications. Did a fitting and had a second round of alterations on the pants so they actually looked decent, even though I wore them under my gut.



People were floored when I showed up to the first wedding. I received so many compliments and actual double-takes. Being introduced to new people felt completely different. I felt impressed. Some of those weddings were the best times of my life and it was due, in no small part, to how those clothes looked and made me feel. Some of those friends have big pictures from their weddings hanging on their walls, and I don’t cringe in embarrassment when I see myself in them. Those clothes cost more than I had/have ever spent on clothing in any ten-year period, and they were worth every penny."

#26 "I bought the $350 Lego Ghostbusters firehouse 5 years ago. I was a huge Lego kid in the 1980s and loved Ghostbusters. When they announced the set I told my wife that I was buying it, ridiculous expense be damned. It is set up in my home office and will never come down."

#27 "$120 for a towel heater. I will never dry off with a cold towel again."

#28 "When my mom was diagnosed with cancer, (a year after my dad died unexpectedly... from cancer) I went to the animal aid thrift shop, bought a bunch of odd dishes, put down a drop cloth, and threw them at my house while screaming bloody murder. I don't regret one second of that temper tantrum or one dime I spent to make it happen. I eventually made a couple of beautiful mosaics out of the pieces. And my mom is 6 months cancer free."

#29 "Finally found the motorcycle I wanted years ago but could not get. It was not running, but after around dumping $3,500 into it and doing a full frame-up restoration and custom job on it. I have the bike I wanted years ago, but better. Yes, I did everything myself, full paint job Tank frame fenders everything. I also did a full engine rebuild and remade the wiring harness, everything was all done in-house. So I put a touch over 3K into a bike that is only worth about $1,500. on a good day, but hell it is mine and I built it."



probly_right replied: "Hard to put a price on something like that... I've put thousands into cars I drive around. 100% all my own work. Never paid more than 1k to buy the cars... yet driving a production car I can afford is so depressing compared to my builds. Cheers to the joy you built."

#30 "I spent $3000 for my wife to meet Backstreet Boys and get front-row seats. It is the best thing that has ever happened to her and the smile on her face after the show and the look of pure bliss in someone who suffers often from anxiety was worth every cent."

#31 "When I was younger I came into a sum of about $15k. I wasn't very careful with the money and other than putting $5k down on the car, I blew the money here and there. But what I put the largest amounts toward were friends in need. I paid one friend's power bill just before it got shut off. I helped another friend keep her water on. I never could keep my hands on money for long but I don't regret having 'wasted' it helping friends."

#32 "$9k on a hot tub and its installation. I use it probably 2x a day and for those 30-40 minutes I am almost completely pain-free, sometimes bordering on euphoria."

#33 "I went to a Renaissance Fair with my husband and some friends. It was his first time, and he’s a pretty introverted person, so while he has fun watching everyone else dress up and act all goofy and old-timey, he doesn’t really participate. When we went to buy our first beer, the wench tried to sell him on one of those big mugs that looks like it’s carved out of wood but it’s just plastic. It cost $100. Yes, you get free refills, but we were not planning on drinking $100 worth of beer that day. I could tell by the look on his face that he wanted it- he looked like a little kid at Disney World. Without thinking, I whipped out my credit card and dropped $100 on a bad plastic mug.



All day, he walked around proudly with his mug. He even took some big gulps and cheered, 'Huzzah' once or twice. This might not seem like much but for my quiet, gentle giant, it is huge. I manage the finances in our relationship and I am CONSTANTLY cracking down on wasteful spending, so I think we were both amazed I made such a dumb purchase. Four years later, we still have that mug. He gets a big grin every time he sees it and teases me about my irresponsible impulse. And every time I see it, I just think about how much I love that big galoot..."

#34 "$20,000 to go to Antarctica traveling solo (small cruise ship). More than I've spent on every other vacation I've taken combined.



Was one of the best trips of my life. It also gave me enough space and clarity to realize how toxic my ex was to me so that I could find the strength to leave not long after I got back.



I'll always want to go back to Antarctica. The inner peace I found there changed my life."

#35 "Visiting the NBA finals while being an intern in the US (I’m from Germany originally). Tickets were 300$ each, had to drive back the 3 hours from Cleveland to Detroit at night to show up at work the next day but damn, I’ll never forget KD hitting the 3-pointer 45 seconds before the end."

#36 "600€ for an hour of laps (three of 20 minutes each) around the Nurburgring in Germany. It was open in the off-season and there wasn't another car near me the whole time. 10/10. One of the most thrilling experiences of my life."

#37 "Friend spent $30 on a jukebox to play 'I Whip My Hair Back and Forth' on a loop for an hour in a bar.



The bartender unplugged the machine."



PerviouslyInER replied: "It's not unusual..."

#38 "I spent $56,000 on college for a degree I don't use, but I met my husband there so I really can't complain. If I divide that over the nearly 25 years we've been married and consider that he's the best of dudes it is a pretty good deal."



user replied: "Same here for my Master's. The subject was pretty broad and it hasn't really led me directly into a career, but I got to study in 3 countries, learn a language and meet a bunch of cool people. It's given me a new perspective on the possibilities in life that will never go away."

#39 "My older sister is obsessed with The Witcher games so I paid the main character's/Geralt's voice actor to wish her a happy birthday.



It was around 40 euros for Cameo but I am a very very broke student. So for me, that's expensive... And some people consider it 'wasted money' because it's nothing physical and it's just a dude talking. But yeah I feel like it's cooler than having her little sister just tell her every year how much she appreciates her. The voice actor seems like a really cool dude! He even made the effort to pronounce her name right! We speak Dutch and it's a joke, as silly as that sounds."

#40 "$800 for a front-seat helicopter tour of Kauai for me and my wife! Totally worth it!"

#41 "This may not seem like a lot of money to some but I weighed 287 lbs. I lost 100 lbs and my reward was a 300.00 pair of Frye boots. I had been drooling over them for years and finally scrimped and saved to buy them. I told my husband it was my food money. Lol. It was actually my cigarette money. I had quit smoking a year before that but still faithfully put away 7.00 a day. I figured that I could always find cigarette money when I smoked so I will keep finding it to save. I bought a Nintendo Wii that way too. I have never regretted it. Using those boots. I love them."

#42 "Exactly one year ago I got my private pilot license. So much money went into it, and now it costs a lot of money to keep it (by flying). I don’t regret it at all, very cool feeling to go flying!"

#43 "My Litter-Robot.



Yes, I spent $600, but my house never smells, I don't have to scoop litter, and I only have to empty the drawer once a week. Definitely worth it to me."

#44 "I bought my own tuxedo. It’s ~$1,000-1,200 min by the time you get good shoes, shirt, bow tie, etc for it. I hardly wear it, but I look good in it compared to a rental.



I also spent $20 on a mustard yellow hat that has 'BIG CHEESE' written in red stitching on it. Only bust it out for the really big occasions."



user replied: "Also, just the feeling of having a tuxedo. If an imaginary big event pops up, you're always ready to be the best-dressed guy around."

#45 "A quick 7-day trip to Maui in February a couple of years ago with one of my teenage daughters, who happened to be free the same week I had off. Work was grinding me down and I needed a break.



My wife and the rest of the family couldn't go, they were working or in school. The tickets were expensive, $850 each for bare-bones economy narrow rock hard seats, it was a 12-hour flight that was packed to the brim - I was getting bedsores by the time we arrived.



We rented snorkeling gear and a car, and spent every day from dawn to dusk snorkeling, sitting on the beaches, and hiking in the mountains; we did the Hana road, the Seven Sacred Pools, and the Haleakalā volcano national park at sunset, and took tons of photos. We ate spam musubi for breakfast, poke and somen noodles for lunch and loco moko for supper. Slept like babies with the windows open wide in the cool nighttime breezes.



The best way to blow $5,000 EVER. So much that I needed at that point in my life."

#46 "500 bucks on a home inspection. Revealed a whole bunch of problems that would have cost us thousands to fix. ALWAYS get an inspection."

#47 "Artwork. Can I always afford it? No. But my walls are full of original, 90% local art. They make me happy to look at, I'm sure I made the artist happy too."

#48 "I think I spent around a grand on gifts over the last holiday season. Last year I got a really well-paying job and I'm finally glad to be able to give back to people."

#49 "I bought kitty ear headphones. I'm not a streamer. I'm also a guy. I like my kitty ear headphones."

#50 "This may not feel like much to some but it was important to me. I got divorced in my late 20s and I bought an eHarmony subscription to help me date again. This was before free apps were a thing. It was way more money than I could afford at the time, but it helped me realize that I was wanted and people would be happy to get to know me and date me. It helped me move on from an emotionally abusive situation to repair my sense of self-worth."

#51 "A new car. I bought a Toyota Camry in 2016, everyone told me I was crazy. We were in an accident on Thanksgiving 2020 with a drunk driver, that car saved my and my husband's life. I don't regret it at all!"

#52 "My $2800 sphynx who had to have a $3200 surgery to save his life. Love that little effer!"

#53 "Taking my young child to Disney World twice! The joy and memories can never be replaced!"

#54 "$11,000ish for a rug. It was a total impulse buy, but it is hand-knotted from 100%, all-natural, hand-dyed wool. It’s massive and took about 18 months start-to-finish for it to be made. I love it."

#55 "Sold everything. Bought a sailboat. Moved my family of 5 onto it and spent 4 1/2 years cruising the Eastern Caribbean with them... No idea what the total cost was (well north of 100K), but was worth every penny."



WaltonGogginsTeeth asked: "Did it even happen if you didn't film a youtube series about it? LOL."



travellerw replied: "Yup, we met the 2 biggest YouTubers while we were out there. While they weren't terrible people, they were what you expect (attention seekers). We did keep a blog of our adventures though."

#56 "My own apartment without roomies. I don't have to have meetings about dishes, noise, or anything! Worth every penny."

#57 "My first university degree (but it was really my parent's money that I wasted). I don’t do anything related to it now. I went back to get the degree that I wanted and everyone told me would be a waste of my potential afterward. I now work in that field and love it. Moving away from home was one of the best things that happened to me because it allowed me to grow a lot as a person.



And also my road bike. 4 grand, but I love every second of it."

#58 "GE Opal Nugget ice maker. Cost more than my car payment but, oh man, I love nugget ice and I use it the heck out of it every day."



jarlofbagels replied: "I can’t believe I’m going to spend $500 on an ice machine because of this post. How could you?"

#59 "At a home inspector's recommendation, I had 2 sump pumps installed in our home's basement in case of water penetration.



It was expensive not only to buy the sump pumps but also to have the pump pits drilled and electric service supplied.



Year after year, those pumps have never kicked in. But they're there, ready to go, just in case."

#60 "My wedding dress probably. If you are counting waste as only wore it for 12 hours. It was about ~$650 but it is the most beautiful thing I have worn/ever will wear."



Thistle_Bunny replied: "I mean, $650 for a wedding dress isn’t half bad, I would even go as far as say that it’s a very good deal."

#61 "My Couch. I moved out of my mom's house last year and I always wanted a good couch. I tested so much. I went to so many furniture stores. Looked at so many different models. And then choose mine. It's actually from Ikea. Three seats and is long enough to let someone sleep on it. It a grey but I saw they were also having a black cover so I am thinking about getting that one. Extremely comfortable. I wanted a couch where you could chill out and love how fluffy it is without losing the ability to sit on it. In some couches, you are not able to lean on the back and still have a straight back. You can sit on the backboard and the armrests. They are flat so you can also put a cup of tea on them. It's also not too low so you don't feel like sitting on the ground, (which I do strangely often compared to my love for this couch) but you can let yourself fall onto that damn thing! It also looks easy and simple.



So I don't want the suggestion of someone who tried a lot of couches and happens to be me then buy the Vimle couch from Ikea."