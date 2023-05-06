Joffrey Baratheon from “Game of Thrones,” or Mrs. Umbridge from “Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix” (and later books and films) are all examples of characters so detested that they make readers and viewers' blood boil. Sometimes this emotion transcends the screen and we begin to forget where the character ends and the actor begins. 

One internet user wanted to know what actors portrayed a villain so effectively that people could no longer see them as anything else. The results were illuminating, so sit down and be sure to upvote your favorites as you read through people’s answers. Remember to comment your own examples if you didn’t see it here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. When I saw Giancarlo Esposito in Community, I just about sh*t myself in fear.

RatCatSlim Report

22points
POST
ANONYMOUS
ANONYMOUS
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this guy, he certainly made me emphasise with him sometimes

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Imelda Staunton, Mrs Umbridge in Harry Potter.

forbiddenmemeories replied:

Honestly the biggest challenge for any new HP series is going to be matching the casting of the movies. Imelda Staunton is one of many who was absolutely perfect for her character and it's going to be hard to buy anyone else in the role.

Lunavixen15 replied:

I can't unsee Umbridge as her, even after reading the books again. She encapsulated Umbridge so well.

JAM88CAM Report

17points
POST
Roland
Roland
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Casting her as the Queen in the netflix show The Crown was a huge mistake in my opinion specifically for this reason. It made the whole season borderline unwatchable.

-1
-1point
reply
#3

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films For me, it’s Joffrey Baratheon played by Jack Gleeson.

poopface41217 replied:

The ironic thing is I read Jack Gleeson is one of the kindest people and is active in volunteer efforts. I watched an interview where his co-star Sophie Turner said he was the greatest guy.

Dense-Philosopher824 Report

14points
POST
Tobias Teller
Tobias Teller
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do someone really think actors who play villains are terrible people in real life?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Hollywood has a long track record of typecasting certain actors in specific roles. This is pretty prevalent among character actors who people can only see in one role. The cast of Star Trek, particularly the original series, struggled with this issue for the rest of their careers. For example, Nichelle Nichols who played translator and communications officer Uhura, believed that the role so defined her as an actress that no one was willing to hire her for anything else. 

Star Trek seemed to be particularly cursed, as even established actors of stage and screen ended up “stuck” with connections to the show. Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Picard in “The Next Generation” was turned down from a role because the director thought Picard overshadowed the actor. It’s worth noting that Sir Patrick Stewart has decades of experience and was and is a fully respected actor in his own right, yet still ended up typecast by this one role.
#4

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Ralph Fiennes in Schindler's List.

Milkweedhugger replied:

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort also!

anotherkeebler replied:

I've been scared of him all my life. I was so happy to see him play such a different character in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

TuPacSchwartz411 Report

12points
POST
#5

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Charles Dance in well everything... Golden Child, GOT.

He could cure cancer tomorrow and he would still ring villain to me.

leroyp33 Report

11points
POST
#6

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Jack Nicholson did such a good job as Jack Torrance that he gives me the creeps every time I see his face now.

tteetth Report

11points
POST

It seems like the inability to see an actor as separate from the character is just as present among casting directors as the audience. John Hamm, of Mad Men fame, recalled getting basically only pitches for films and shows set in the 1960s or about advertising. Despite his range, one excellent performance was enough to force him into the same role over and over again, with diminishing results and, no doubt, motivation.
#7

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Lena Headey in GOT. She's actually super nice when I've seen interviews but damn she was too perfect as Cersei.

Zorgcustomersupport Report

11points
POST
#8

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Tom Felton reportedly gets a ton of hate for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.

trisharae_88 replied:

But also a super chill dude in real life.

E34M20 Report

10points
POST
#9

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films John Lithgow was so terrifying in Dexter that I kept expecting him to murder somebody in The Great British Bake Off.

Aduro95 Report

10points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But he was so goofy I 3rd Rock from the Sun.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

There are historical examples of this as well. Soviet actor Mikheil Gelovani played Stalin no less than twelve times, which perhaps wasn’t quite as challenging range-wise, but the pressure to portray the murderous Premier of the Soviet Union no doubt added a certain level of difficulty. Regardless, both Khrushchev’s de-Stalinization and the idea that Gelovani could not depict “mere mortals” after playing Stalin all led to him being denied any other roles. 
#10

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films For me, Matt Damon in The Departed was so absolutely hateable that even when I see him in things like The Martian, for example, I’m still like “oh, absolutely not. Just leave him there.”

TheToughestHang Report

10points
POST
#11

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films I've never seen her in anything but The Office, but it's always such a mind‐f**k when I see an interview or something with Angela Kinsey and she's smiling and seems somewhat likeable.

I got to meet her at a convention once, and she is incredibly sweet IRL. So are Oscar Nuñez and Brian Baumgartner.

I went to the convention dressed as Dwight and, when it was time for my picture with Angela, she exclaimed “Dwight!” Then she told me she was going to go “full Angela” for the photo, and she did.

GonzoThompson replied:

Brian was extra careful to make sure I got all the photos I wanted with him. We had already taken three or so when he asked me if I was sure I got everything I wanted with him.

All three of them are super nice people.

LaurenYpsum Report

9points
POST
Okie (she/her)
Okie (she/her)
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Angela is so sweet tho in real life the office ladies podcast is so good

0
0points
reply
#12

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Billy Zane in Titanic.

Fly_By_Orchestra added:

It's too bad; he's a cool dude.

IluvTaylorSwift Report

8points
POST

Some actors actually end up “bonding” with a character so deeply that they begin to do public appearances as them. Clayton Moore, best known as the Lone Ranger, liked being the masked, former Texas ranger so much that Jack Wrather, who actually owned the rights to the character, had to issue a cease and desist letter. The dispute was ultimately resolved and Moore would continue to go out in public as the ranger. 
#13

Jesse Plemons (poor man's Matt Damon) as Todd in Breaking Bad.

overmonk replied:

Same. It took years for me to see past his dead-fish sociopathic Todd and recognize his immense acting talent. He’s really very good.

westicular Report

8points
POST
JayhawkJoey
JayhawkJoey
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's a phenomenal actor, but I always see Todd in his eyes.

1
1point
reply
#14

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Bastards.

crateofkate replied:

See his role on Basterds influenced my perspective of him so much I spent the entire movie waiting for him to betray Django and when the credits rolled and he hadn’t my mind was in denial

DeannaZone replied:
I loved that movie because of him, but unfortunately if I ever see or hear him in something I am like this is the bad guy ... he did is sooo good!

Prime_Rib_6969 Report

8points
POST
#15

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Sam Rockwell in Green Mile was so disgusting and off-putting and perfect in his role that I still don’t like to look at him.

hughpanarogirl Report

7points
POST
Paola Martz
Paola Martz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch him as Captain K Jojo rabbit so you can start loving him

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Ultimately, more creative directors will try to play “against type” by taking an actor best known for a specific genre or role and casting them in something very different. Bruce Willis was mainly known for romcoms before his career-making time in “Die Hard,” while rapper Ice-T was an unusual, but inspired choice for a police detective in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
#16

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films How is Joaquin Phoenix not on here for Commodus in Gladiator?

Mud_Landry added:

Took me quite a while to watch Joaquin Phoenix in anything after Gladiator, his Commodus was so f*****g evil I couldn’t stand him in anything for years

nom_of_your_business Report

7points
POST
#17

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton. I tell a lie as he was so cute in Vicious as Ash Weston.

sporkabork replied:

He freaked me out so much as Ramsay Bolton that I’m pretty sure I’d cross the street if I happened to see him out walking around. That’s a good actor.

cherrycokelemon Report

7points
POST
Audrey
Audrey
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is adorable in misfits, can't believe he play a villain

0
0points
reply
#18

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Samuel L Jackson in Django Unchained. DiCaprio had a certain insane charisma to him in that movie, not Jackson. Perfectly portrays someone who sold out their own.

Anomaly4D89 Report

7points
POST
#19

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and as Kai Winn in "Deep Space Nine".

LitherLily replied:

She is excellent at playing the villain. You are helpless against the tide of hate that washes over you.

ZiggerTheNaut Report

6points
POST
#20

Tobias Menzies who played Capt Randall on Outlander. Every movie and film he is in, I always hope his character dies. I think I would spit on him if I saw him in real life. He's actually really nice guy but was so good in his role that I just hate him.

Pand0ra30_ Report

6points
POST
#21

Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. I watched No Country for Old Men in the theater and studiously avoided Javier Bardem until last year when I watched Dune. He’s a great actor; otherwise, Anton Chigurh wouldn’t have mentally scarred me for a decade.

Jill1974 Report

6points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was lucky to have watched a lot of his work before No Country for Old Men or else l'd have been really scared. Some psychologist said it's the most accurate portrayal of a psychopath.

0
0points
reply
#22

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films I actually had this issue this morning. I was watching Breaking Bad and Jesse's AA leader was on. Perfectly softly spoken gentle man. Hate him on sight. Had to Google him. Turns out he was a character in Sabrina the Teenage Witch that I watched as a child (Zelda's husband) and he was such a bastard I've apparently carried a dormant instinctual hatred for him ever since.

Publandlady Report

5points
POST
#23

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Rosamund Pike played a sociopath so perfectly in *Gone Girl* that I have only recently been able to watch shows or movies that she is in.

EvilTodd1970 Report

5points
POST
#24

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Chace Crawford as The Deep in The Boys. I see him in actor interviews and get the heebie-jeebies even though I know it’s just a character.

PoorCorrelation Report

5points
POST
Audrey
Audrey
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nate in gossip girl is the sweetest, I was shocked when I seen him do some weird thing in the boy

0
0points
reply
#25

JK Simmons after watching him in Whiplash.

mrstonewallin replied:

'Not quite my tempo' just echoes through the head.

aroused_axlotl007 Report

5points
POST
Keith T
Keith T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch OZ… his portrayal of a white supremicist is amazing and creepy. To this day that’s all I think about when I see him

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey as Christian Grey.

MolassesReef Report

5points
POST
DeVille
DeVille
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Serves you right for watching it frankly. Now as for The Fall, he was frighteningly good in that.

1
1point
reply
#27

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films Adam Scott could play the sweetest guy ever but I would still wanta punch his face in because all I'd be able to see was Trevor from the Good Place.

rainbowbekbek Report

5points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He can play a jerk real well like Derek in Step Brothers.

0
0points
reply
#28

66 People List Actors Who Were Such 'Perfectly Hateable' Villains, They Can't Stand Them In Any Other Films I will never ever forgive Paul Reiser for betraying those Colonial Marines on LV426.

daddyvs replied:

I have hated Paul Reiser since the 80s because of Aliens.

billions_of_stars replied:

I remember Paul Reiser being on a talk show many years ago after he was in the movie Aliens. He talked to Jay Lemon or whoever it was about how he was doing standup once and before he even started people were booing him because they hated that character so much. He said something to the host along the lines of “they realize I’m not actually that guy, right?”

ATM1L0 Report

4points
POST
#29

Mo'Nique when she played the mom in Precious.

SmellyCheeseDiseass replied:

Oh this is a good answer. Funnily enough Mo'Nique is apparently one of the biggest sweethearts in the world.

lillthmoon Report

4points
POST
#30

I always hated Steve Zahn, but I couldn't put my finger on why. It was because he was such a convincing s**t in "Riding in Cars with Boys." I almost forgot about the movie entirely and him being in it, but my impression of him stayed.

DarrenEdwards Report

4points
POST
#31

Michael Fassbender's role in 12 Years a Slave made me want to punch him. Had to remind myself hes just a great actor. Where is he though? After the X Men films he doesn't seem to be doing much.

TheBklynGuy Report

4points
POST
#32

We're not going to mention Reese Witherspoon as Tracy Flick in Election (1999)?

She was so perfectly insufferable that this role literally almost torpedoed her career before it ever really started.

hughmann_13 Report

4points
POST
Tim
Tim
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was she really the villain, though? She didn't cheat on her wife and rig a high school election.

0
0points
reply
#33

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and as Colonel William Tavington in The Patriot.

Gotta say, he excels at portraying despicable villains.

MilleniumPelican Report

4points
POST
#34

Kevin Bacon in Sleepers, when he played [character] who killed Magneto's family I was like, 'that was good casting'.

_Goose_ replied:

Haven’t been able to enjoy him in anything since.

AbsurdityIsReality Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

I've never forgiven Jeffrey Dean Morgan for killing Glenn. I used to really like him.

SatanicWhoreofHell Report

3points
POST
#36

Billy Bob Thornton as Lorne Malvo in the Fargo TV show. He actually played him *too* well, do much so in anything else he does I can't get past it.

llcucf80 Report

3points
POST
#37

Kathy Bates in Misery. It makes me sad because she is a great actress, but I can't get past it.

lifehappenedwhatnow Report

3points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me it's kinda opposite. She's usually the likeable character and when l watch Misery is just admiration at how good she is.

0
0points
reply
#38

Idris Elba as Charles Minor.

kiwimag5 replied:

God he was so good in this role. The period of time when Charles thought Dwight was a reasonable person was perfect. So well done.

Emilayday Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#39

It’s a show but Ron Livingston as Jack Berger in Sex and the City. He plays such a whiny, insecure p*ssy in the show that I hate him and his stupid face haha.

callathanmodd Report

3points
POST
#40

Shooter McGavin.

Jar_of_Cats Report

2points
POST
#41

Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith in The Matrix.

Krampsport replied:

This!!! Agent Smith and he was forever a sinister and scary mf.

AKOWPOSIA Report

2points
POST
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now watch Priscilla queen of the dessert. That'll throw u for a loop

0
0points
reply
#42

This is gonna be a throwback but Robert Knepper as T-Bag in Prison Break. He played that character EXTREMELY well...like jeez. I've never been able to see him the same way since watching Prison Break.

ClandestineDG Report

2points
POST
#43

David Schwimmer as Cpt Sobel in Band of Brothers. I swear his O3 character caused me to have flashbacks of bad company commanders.

gwem00 Report

2points
POST
#44

Antony Starr Homelander in The Boys.

ballplayer0025 replied:

100% He is so good at it that initially I was like "holy s**t where his this guy been hiding?" But ultimately because of it I will never be able to see him as anything but homelander.

MutantGodfreaky Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Michael McKean in "Better Call Saul" Aka,"Chuck McGill"
He was perfectly cast and was excellent in his role. I know it's just great acting and he is a nice man and a good musician. But he just reminds me of my older brother as well. A man that asks,"How are you?" ,Then when you speak he goes blank and you can read it in his face that he goes blank and doesn't give a f**k about you or what you say because you are beneath him.
He lights up like a f*****g Xmas tree when around people he wants to impress but for normal people he's just a bland,uppity,elitist snobby prick.
(Omg! that felt. good to say that)

Antha1969 Report

2points
POST
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldn't help but feel compassion for him (at times). He was so obviously incapable of having functional emotions that it was pity worthy for me. But yeah, primarily an a*s.

0
0points
reply
#46

Pablo Schreiber.
He is such a good actor and was so convincing in his role as William Lewis in Law and Order SVU. So every time I see him in anything else, I still see him as the evil pos he portrayed for at least the first few scenes.

Rubylipsandlollipops Report

2points
POST
#47

Penelope Cruz in Blow.

El_Pasteurizador replied:

This is the one for me. Absolutely could not stand her in any other film after that. I know it's ridiculous, but god. f**king. damn... What a c**t she plays in that movie.

Beans-abovethe-frank Report

2points
POST
#48

I hated Robin Wright's character in House of Cards so much it ruined the Princess Bride for me.

Coconut-bird Report

2points
POST
#49

Tony Dalton was so unnerving as Lalo that everyone doubted him the moment he showed up in Hawkeye.

Of course, that was the idea: to cast him as a red herring.

square3481 Report

2points
POST
#50

Pam Ferris as Agatha Trunchbull in Matilda.

combustion_assaulter Report

2points
POST
#51

Beth Grant in Donny Darko, she is definitely a type cast actor for a hateable character, the scene in darko where she is teaching a course on morality is a great exchange and only so good because the actors were great, But every time I see her I still have bleed over hate.

sirslappywag Report

2points
POST
#52

I watched Dragonheart as a very young child and I have never been able to fond David Thewlis likeable ever since. When they cast him as Remus Lupin I was so upset--he was a comfort character when I first read the books but casting David Thewlis ruined it for me.

tseecka Report

2points
POST
#53

I don’t hate him but after watching Primal Fear and American History X if I saw Edward Norton in a dark alley I’d turn around and walk the other way.

TrendyDogs Report

2points
POST
#54

Kiefer Sutherland in Stand By Me.

Material_Loss_7350 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Kirsten Dunst as Amy in 1994’s Little Women. I will never forgive her for burning that manuscript. Then her character grew up married Laurie?! What. A. B***h.

IntrovertedSnark Report

2points
POST
#56

Bryce Dallas Howard as Hilly Holbrook in The Help, after that I can't stand her in anything else...

SweatinInTennessee Report

2points
POST
#57

Jason Sudeikis in Colossal. He and Anne Hathaway are childhood friends and he helps her out when she moves back to their hometown (and there’s stuff with giant monsters). The way he goes from nice on the surface to jerk to horrible… whenever I see him I think that he’s probably mean in real life and don’t get how he could be the lead in a feel-good show like Ted Lasso (I haven’t actually watched it). I even thought he was pretending to be nice on The Mindy Project, and there’s no reason given on screen why that would be the case. Pretty irrational but yes, he did it so well in Colossal that now I think he’s a mean guy pretending to be nice.

klughn Report

2points
POST
#58

The Mist (2007) has a character named Mrs Carmody who was a religious nut they were all trapped in the grocery store with. She was played by actress Marcia Gay Harden, who I still can't stand to this day because of that character.

unittwentyfive Report

1point
POST
#59

Not a huge role, but Parker Posey in Dazed and Confused. She played a mean girl so well that’s all I can see her as in everything now.

kenos11 Report

1point
POST
#60

Olivia Coleman in Fleabag. Cant look past it now.

keestie replied:

Watch some interviews with her; IRL, she is an absolute treasure.

mokneyman Report

1point
POST
#61

Tim Roth as Cunningham in Rob Roy. So hard to not see him as a complete bastard in anything else.

MaybeMyMonkeys Report

1point
POST
#62

Major Frank Burns from M*A*S*H, His lack of empathy and overall ego made me hate the guy. They tried a couple of times expressing on why he came out the way he did...but it just wasn't enough. Always getting in the way of Hawkeye treating patients, leading on Hotlips, and just being an overall shithead the way he treated the locals in Korea. That being said Robert Duvall did a great job.

jaymanz818 Report

1point
POST
#63

Saoirse Ronan in Atonement.

limepompom replied:

I commented the same thing. I cannot rewatch that movie because I get so mad. And I haven't watched any of her new stuff.

Coco_Leo Report

1point
POST
#64

Laura Linney as Wendy byrd in Ozark. I hated wendy in that show and now hate her in other show.

Jeraffe Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Doug Hutchison (Percy Wetmore in The Green Mile). Although I haven't seen him in much since, Lost being the only thing that comes to mind. He has some real-life issues though as well, having married a 16-year-old when he was 51.

SirDrexl Report

1point
POST
#66

John Huston in ‘Chinatown’.

CluelessNoodle123 replied:

Oh God. I watched that movie once, like 10 years ago, and still haven’t been able to watch it again.

MissHibernia Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!