Vegan Woman Vomits All Over Her Mom After She Forces Her To Eat Meat: “She Didn’t Believe Me”

Getting family to actually accept, much less understand your dietary choices can be a chore. Older folks in particular often simply can’t understand a person not eating something for any reason, whether a moral obligation, religious restriction or even an actual medical inability. The results can, at times, be pretty explicit.

A vegan woman shared her experience with being forced to eat a steak and kidney pie and then immediately throwing up at the dinner table. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

A steak and kidney pie is the last thing someone should serve a vegan

Image credits: Acabashi / Flickr (not the actual photo)

But that’s exactly what happened to a woman when her mother didn’t inform her aunt that she didn’t eat meat

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DogLvrinVA

Others shared similar stories

Most were shocked someone would force a vegan to eat meat