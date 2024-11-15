Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vegan Woman Vomits All Over Her Mom After She Forces Her To Eat Meat: “She Didn’t Believe Me”
Family, Relationships

Vegan Woman Vomits All Over Her Mom After She Forces Her To Eat Meat: “She Didn’t Believe Me”

Getting family to actually accept, much less understand your dietary choices can be a chore. Older folks in particular often simply can’t understand a person not eating something for any reason, whether a moral obligation, religious restriction or even an actual medical inability. The results can, at times, be pretty explicit.

A vegan woman shared her experience with being forced to eat a steak and kidney pie and then immediately throwing up at the dinner table. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

A steak and kidney pie is the last thing someone should serve a vegan

Image credits: Acabashi / Flickr (not the actual photo)

But that’s exactly what happened to a woman when her mother didn’t inform her aunt that she didn’t eat meat

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DogLvrinVA

Others shared similar stories

Most were shocked someone would force a vegan to eat meat

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I don't think the above story is real, I don't think there's a place where you can go "over the mountains" where they serve half-kidney pie. But if anyone gets vomiting/diarrhea from mammal meat, it can be due to a tick bite. The immune system gets confused and identifies mammal meat as dangerous and gets it out of your body asap. it lasts around 5nyears and then the immune reaction wears off. Also there's a genetic condition which cases pork from a female to taste like urine. That's a lifelong thing. But the above is a weird fever dream.

LaserBrain
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not many things send the message quite as well as barfing on someone.

G A
G A
G A
Community Member
1 hour ago

Vegan propaganda. Kidneys are not sliced in half and put in a pie. They are diced. And the moron that claims they ordered "kidney pie", no such thing exists. And why would you expect such a thing to be kidney BEANS if it said KIDNEY? And who would/could eat such a thing? Clear Bull Sh1t.

