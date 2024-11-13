Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
25 Y.O. Refuses To Be A Free Chef For Sister’s Three Kids, Gets Called A Bad Brother And Uncle
Parenting

25 Y.O. Refuses To Be A Free Chef For Sister’s Three Kids, Gets Called A Bad Brother And Uncle

Kids can be picky eaters and it’s not always easy for parents to find alternatives. Statistics with different samples showthat a wide range of children, from 8% to 50%, are picky eaters. So, when this uncle was able to feed the kids veggies, their parents were so happy they asked him to do it every day.

The kicker? Since he’s the mother’s brother, they expected him to do it for free. Because it would be too time-consuming, the man refused, but he checked with the Internet: was he a jerk to say ‘no’?

It’s hard to get kids to eat their veggies, but this uncle seemed to crack the code

Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The mom then asked if he could cook for the kids every day, but expected him to do it free of charge

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

When it comes to picky eating, the fault might be in our genes

Raising kids is a tough job, and getting them to eat their veggies is just one part of it. Interestingly, whether a kid is a picky eater or not might be the parents’ “fault”. One recent study suggests that it might be in our genes rather than a learned behavior.

The researchers studied identical and non-identical twins and found that the non-identical children had fewer similarities in their picky eating than the identical pairs. One of the study’s authors Moritz Herle told CNN that their findings might alleviate the blame that’s nowadays directed at parents.

“Our research indicates that differences between children’s fussy eating can be largely attributed to genetic factors,” Herle said. The study’s other lead author, UCL researcher Zeynep Nas, also said: “We hope our finding that fussy eating is largely innate may help to alleviate parental blame. This behavior is not a result of parenting.”

However, they also did find a correlation between a child’s picky eating and their surroundings. When the child is still a toddler, they might be influenced easier. So, if parents notice they’re becoming picky eaters, early intervention can help prevent pickiness in the future.

Previous research from 2020 also shows that not all picky eaters outgrow this behavior. Yet even those who remain picky eaters in adulthood usually do just fine. “While some research suggests that kids may be low in some nutrients as a result of picky eating, overall most of them do just fine — they aren’t underweight or suffering from reduced growth or any serious negative health consequences,” researcher and pediatrician Megan Pesch says.

Parents might worry too much; most kids are getting enough nutrients to support their health

But how can parents actually deal with their children when they’re picky eaters? Experts say that the most important thing is not to turn mealtime into a power struggle. A child should only eat when they’re hungry, so, forcing them when they’re not will only make things worse.

Experts at the C.S.Mott Children’s Hospital recommend parents set consistent eating times. Children should have two or three meals a day and two or three snacks in between. The ideal time between each should be two or three hours.

The environment is also important. Parents should make sure their children sit down for a meal and remain seated until they finish; the same goes for snacking. If needed, parents can set a timer: a meal should last from 20 to 30 minutes, snacking — about 10 to 15.

In general, experts advise parents to look at things calmly. In a previous interview, a pediatric dietician and feeding therapist Lucy Upton told Bored Panda that it’s not the end of the world if a kid doesn’t eat their veggies once in a while.

“I often remind parents that a balanced plate and diet doesn’t need to be overcomplicated. Often, children are getting enough variety to support their health,” she said.

If parents are really worried, they can write down what their child is eating. “Make sure there is at least something from every food group,” the pediatric dietitian said. “Carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, dairy or fortified alternatives, and protein-rich foods is a great starting point.”

“If any column looks more sparse, you might want to prioritize plenty of exposure to those foods first.” Fortified foods are also an option: “Ready oats, cereals, bread, and even some milk can be helpful,” Upton told us.

Turns out, the kids aren’t fans of their parents’ cooking in general, not just the veggies

Many people agreed with the uncle that it would be unfair to him

However, a couple of others pointed out that family members should help each other out

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Jonas Zvilius

Jonas Zvilius

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

mfernandez avatar
Michael Fernandez
Michael Fernandez
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta hand it to the YTA trolls who think someone should take on daily parental duties for three children at age 25. How is this ever supposed to end?

