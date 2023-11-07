Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Could Hear His Tummy Grumble”: Kids Get Sent To Bed Hungry, Mom Asks If She’s A Jerk
31points
Parenting

“I Could Hear His Tummy Grumble”: Kids Get Sent To Bed Hungry, Mom Asks If She’s A Jerk

Kornelija Viečaitė and
Dominyka
Juggling kids’ meals should be an Olympic sport. Or at least an art form. Even when you have one, you’ve got to know that he likes ketchup but will flip out if you put barbecue sauce anywhere near his french fries. When you have two – double trouble.

Kids are notoriously picky eaters, so it’s no surprise that one mom went to share her woes on Reddit. The aptly named Mama2Dragons asked the internet whether the way she handled her two kiddos was too cruel. Netizens gave their verdict, and it was pretty unanimous. Scroll down to see the full story and how it ends.

Getting a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old to eat their veggies can be a hard task

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

This working mom got frustrated with her kids and let her best judgment fly out the window when they refused to eat dinner

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

Image credits: Mama2Dragons

Many commenters deemed her the jerk, warned her that wasn’t good parenting

But there were some people who empathized with the mom saying she’s not the AH, and they shared their own stories

The mom addressed concerns and suggestions from the commenters in her edit later

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she really set herself and her kids up for failure. my mum always said we have to at least try the food, two bites. if we really didn't like it, we got something else (she never said, what we gonna get, so we don't just eat two bites to get the "nice" stuff). sometimes we got mushed potatoes instead of peas. sometimes we only got a jogurt. when i was 6 and started school she made a mealplan for the week. my brother and i each wished two dishes in the week, the other 3 meals were chosen by mum. sometimes my brother wished something i didn't like (and visversa). and if mum knew it she would ask him (before buying groceries and preparing the food) if he wanted something else. if he wasn't budging (i wasn't either sometimes) she would prepare something else for me. monday to friday it were always simple dishes, that didn't took her to long to make.. even if she had to prepare two different meals..

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A full-time working mother doesn't have the energy, much less the time to constantly cater to the taste preferences of children. I was taught that you ate what was placed in front of you, or you go hungry until the next meal. Sometimes, this is the only way to emphasize the point that you're not running a short-order kitchen. When kids decide to be picky for the sake of being picky, it's PBJ, a glass of milk, and an apple. For every meal, until they change their tune. It will not harm them in any way (unless they have an allergy to any of the items). There's no need to be dictatorial regarding mealtime, but boundaries have to be set in order to ensure that children are receiving the minimum daily requirements of nutrients. This starts at home.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thinking each child would eat the meal because there was a little of what each child liked in the dish is crazy. Instead of making one-pot meals, cook things separately, and allow them to choose what they want to eat from the items provided.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
imajimmy avatar
I'm a Jimmy
I'm a Jimmy
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So not the AH. This is just good parenting. Unlike us, my sister-in-law indulged he kids, at at 10-12, they still live on a terrible diet of Mac-and-cheese, and white-bread processed sandwiches. Kids are 60-80 lbs overweight and annoying to be around. Have to listen to them complain at every restaurant and with every well balance meal that we make and everyone else enjoys. Our kids got the “this is what is for dinner” treatment young, and now have a normal-healthy relationship with food.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
