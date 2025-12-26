' They Did the Math ' is full of useless yet fascinating calculations for all of us normies who can't crunch the numbers ourselves. From how many flies it would take to lift an average person to how fast a Godzilla-sized snail would crawl, here are some of the most interesting questions—and answers—we found scrolling through its feed.

When I was in middle school, I had a classmate who would look at trigonometric functions and yell, "I will never need these!" A lot of us had similar thoughts but wouldn't say them out loud. But there's a subreddit that proves otherwise.

#1 How Much Would The Cat Have To Weigh For This To Be True? SecondaryWombat: So it looks like my laptop take about 50g of weight to press a key (Source: I put my laptop on a scale and pressed keys). Standing still a cat stands on all four legs (I am choosing to extrapolate the existence of this kitten's other back leg). So while not moving, with its paws on only one single key each (which we can see from the photo is not correct) the kitten would need to weigh 50x4=200 under 200 g. However, it looks like each paw that we can see is on a minimum of 2 keys and that changes things substantially. 2.5 keys/leg x 50 g/key x 4 leg/cat = 500 grams/cat, and look the units cancel, so that means my math is right. A 500 gram kitten is about 5 weeks old, and that also looks correct visually.



#2 I’m Really Curious— Can Anyone Confirm If It’s Actually True? escaping-to-space:

Aircraft carrier ~ 13

Billion American homeless ~ 800 thousand

High-density construction cost ~ $350/square foot

13B/800K = $16,250 available per person

Divided by 350/sqft = 46.4 sqft per person (of new construction)



So depending on exact construction costs or repurposing old buildings, you could get a ~5x10 room per person. Not enough to house everyone, but I suppose technically enough to shelter everyone. Since that room doesn’t have space for plumbing or kitchen, you might be able to construct for less than $350/sqft and then maybe squeeze out a bigger room or have some shared bathroom/cooking areas but that still isn’t housing.



Though, while I know we pump a ton of money into military, the price of one ship did give more per person than I initially would have guessed.



#3 How Fast Would A Snail This Size Go? innnerness: If we take it literally, assuming the snail is roughly the height of a five-story building (say, 15 meters tall), that’s about 1,500 times larger than a typical garden snail (~1 cm tall). Speed scales roughly with the square root of linear size if muscle power and proportions stay the same. So: Average snail speed: ~0.03 mph (0.048 km/h). Square root of 1,500 ≈ 39. 0.03 mph × 39 ≈ 1.2 mph (about 2 km/h So, this Godzilla-sized snail would crawl at a slow walking pace, fast enough to make “Walk for your lives!” actually sound like decent advice.



#4 Would 4 Balloons Be Enough To Lift That Small Boi? electricsoldier96:

They did it on MythBusters, with 3500 balloons and a 44lbs child. If this is a 20lbs Dachshund, it would took 3500 / (44 /20) = 1590 balloons.



#5 Is This True? Only 33 Wins? wayoverpaid: This assumes a single elimination, best of one tournament. Say something like rock paper scissors or a coin flip. You need one round for the finals. So one game for the finals. Semifinals has four people, quarter finals has eight people. Each round cuts the field in half. The winner only needs to win one round from that game. With 33 rounds, you get 233 people. That's 8,589,934,592. World population is under 8.3 billion. So the winner MIGHT get a bye in the first round, and only have 32 games. But 33 games guarantees the win.



#6 Is This Even Remotely True? Yes N64 cartridges vary between 4-64Mb



388x 64= 24,832Mb so 24-25Gb if they were all max size.



So they would easily fit on, especially once you account for the smaller games.

#7 How Heavy Will This Be If It's Made Out Of Styrofoam? gurneyguy101:

32kg/m3, 5.5m x 0.5m x 1.5m = 3.3m3 —> x 32 = 105kg Hmm, I think it’s fair to say something’s gone wrong here. I reckon the sword is hollow Edit: or the sword is photoshop, in which case it would weigh 0kg



#8 How Many Pennies Will Be Needed To Make This STK_Pixle:

A penny made before 1982 is 3.11 grams and consists of 95% copper, so taking 95% of 3.11 is around 2.95 grams. 1 penny = 2.95 grams of copper There are approximately 454 grams in a pound, and Lady Liberty is made of 62,000 pounds of copper. 454/2.95 = 153.9, which would round up to 154 pennies for one pound of copper. 154 × 62000 = 9548000 So in total, you would need 9,548,000 pre-1982 pennies, or $95,480 in face value, to make a second statue from just pennies.



#9 How Long Would This Take? PolyPorcupine:



Spotify says it has 100 million songs and 6 million podcasts, average length of a song is 3 minutes, the average length of a podcast episode is 41 minutes, and the average amount of episodes of a podcast are 10. Also they have 350k audiobooks, at an average length of 10 hours. So you have 300,000,000 minutes of song And 2,460,000,000 minutes of podcasts and another 210,000,000 minutes of audiobooks. Totaling around 3 billion minutes of content. Calculating it's around 5707 years, if you listen to it at 5707x speed you'll be done in a year, easy. Though google also says that around 100K songs are added every day, so once you are done with those you'll have another ~300k minutes every day.



#10 How Did They Get To $700mil Butterpye:

Some company estimated employees will take a 20 minute break during their work hours, they figured there would be 84 million workers on that day, and they multiplied the amount of time with the hourly wage for people over 16 and which is like $24 or so dollars and got $694 million.



#11 They Worked It Out Before They Worked It Out shelmich: If his weight doubles every 3 months, then by the time he hits 10, he'll have doubled 40 times. So if he's 7.5 trillion when he's 10, then we can solve for his birth weight in the following equation: 7.5 trillion lbs = x * 240 This gives x = 6.8 lbs, a very reasonable birth weight.



#12 Is The Math Here Accurate? whynotthebest: Math is correct but the words are not. This is similar to stating that the 2010 federal minimum wage of $7.25/hr could buy you 72.5 Bitcoin after an hour, and since 72.5 Bitcoin is now worth $7,568,659.25, then federal minimum wage was $7,568,659.25 in 2010.



#13 How Heavy And How Much Will This Be? Nahanoj_Zavizad: Assuming it's approximately 1.5m in each direction, and solid. Tungsten density is 19300 KG per M3 So it would end up weighing about 60-70 Tonnes. carajillu: mtu in metals trading is equivalent to 10kg, not 1000, because it refers to 1000 kg of the brute ore which is around 10kg of pure metal. So, 70 tones is 7000 mtu, which cost in current prices around 330$, which results in 7000*330= 2.310.000$



#14 What Would Happen To The Turkey If You Did This? jeffscience: This is 10x the estimated temperature at the site of the nuclear blast at Hiroshima. The turkey would cease to exist in any recognizable form.



#15 If You Made $7000 Per Hour Since The Birth Of Jesus Christ, When Will You Surpass Jeffrey Bezos, Current Net Worth. What About If His Net Worth Expands At Its Current Rate? GIRose: Jeff Bezos' net worth, ~$210,000,000,000 210 billion/7000 = 30,000,000 hours to surpass him. There are 8,760 hours per year So ~3,424 years to catch up to Jeff Bezos' current wealth at $7000 an hour if it was expanding at it's current rate, literally never because it expands by ~$8,000,000 an hour.



#16 How Long Would One Person With A Shovel Need, If They Work 8 Hours Per Day, 7 Days A Week? anon:



This river looks to be 100 miles wide, and stretches about 2700 miles. lets give it an average depth of 15 feet. converting everything to feet 15 x 528000 x 142560000 = 1,129,075,200,000,000 cubic feet Assuming you had a human who could work 8 hours straight without tiring and can shovel 1 cubic foot every 15 seconds (with a crew to help move the dirt he shovels). This would take 282,268,800,000,000 minutes or 4,704,480,000,000 hours or 196,020,000,000 days or 537,041,096 years.



#17 Could This Be Done? For each beer a single American drinks, a brit would have to drink nearly 5 based on numbers alone.

#18 Would 20,000 Flies Be Enough To Lift Me? Surly_Dwarf:



No. Almost 5 million flies (or 437k bumble bees, or 65k monarch butterflies, or 10k hummingbirds, or 2.9k sparrows, or 1.9k fruit bats, or 441 pigeons, or 25 bald eagles) to lift a 110 pound person.



#19 If Every Person On Earth Went For A Swim In Lake Superior, How Packed In Would Everyone Be? Appropriate-Falcon75:

The area is about 82,000 km2 , and there are about 8.2bn people on earth. Which means that each person gets about 10m2 . So, if you arranged people in a grid, there would be about 3m (or 10ft) between each person.



#20 Did They Avoid Retinal Damage? ModeMysterious3207:

Assume typical sunglasses with a 30% transmission. Is that seven pairs of sunglasses? 0.37 is 0.02% transmission. Recommended for solar filters is 0.001%, so, not dark enough. Eye damage? Depends on how long you look



#21 Is This True? Public-Eagle6992: I‘m not sure how exactly the statement is meant so I’ll interpret it one way but also state other ways how it could be interpreted. "The ten richest men…" could either mean each of them individually or all of them combined. I‘ll go with individually. "Their riches wealth" I assume this means net worth "Richer than 99%" could mean the wealth of the 99% combined, could mean the average wealth of the 99% or could mean the highest amount of money anyone in the 99% has. I‘ll go with highest Wealth of 10th richest person: 121 billion. -99.999% that’s 1.21 million. 1.1% of adults have at least 1 million, so when having 1 million, you can still be in the lowest 99%. So it might be true, it’s close.



#22 How Long Could A Candle Of This Size Last? Kionimom1: It really depends on what wax the Candle is made of and how the wick is Placed inside Lets say its paraffin wax and the size of the candle is 1 cubicmeter meaning 1000000 ccm. The density is 0,9 g/ccm. So the candle would be around 900 kg (i have the feeling there is a mistake here). A normal paraffin candle burns about 7,5 grams per hour so it should burn for about 120000 hours or 13.6 years, considering it doesnt heat up too much Also, if the candle is Constantly heating up for hours it burns down a lot faster than lighting it on and extinguish it every half hour. Thats also why you shouldnt keep normal size candles lot for more than 5 hours because the heat can potentially get so Hot nearby stuff Catches fire.



#23 Is This Accurate? tutorcontrol: Approximately, yes. Average distance is 12.5 light minutes for a ping of 1.5 million ignoring the electronics. 182 light seconds is the closest recorded position for a ping of 364,000, also as a "mirror bounce". This is why the rover has some longer commands and autonomous capabilities to break the control loop latency problem. So far, nothing with a 100 ms control loop has tried to chase it, and rocks tend to have effective pings around 3 e 12, so 1e7 is pretty good.



#24 Could This Be Accurate? Warm-Finance8400: That would translate to the average person being drunk 0.7% of the time. A week has 168 hours, 0.7% of that would be ≈ 1.2 hours per week drunk. Seems reasonable to me.



#25 Is This Actually True? How Does Someone Even Verify It? Ok_Programmer_4449: The internet currently stores about 1.4x1024 bits, and it takes about 100,000 electrons to store a bit in an SDRAM, so if all the data on the internet were stored in SDRAM you're talking about 1.4x1029 electrons, or 140 thousand trillion trillion electrons which would weigh about 130 grams. So you're in the right ballpark. It's a few strawberries. But most data on the internet is not stored in SDRAM. Most data is still stored in the alignment of iron atoms on mechanical hard disks. It takes about 20,000 iron atoms to store a bit. So you are talking 2.8x1028 iron atoms, which weighs about 2.6 metric tons, which is about the weight of 52000 strawberries.



#26 This Feels Untrue UncleCeiling: There are about 13,500 McDonald's restaurants, each with an average of 50 employees (As per McDonald's 2023 numbers). A large McDonald's fry has about 80 fries in it (numbers seem to vary from 75-90 depending on where you are getting your fries, and it costs $5 (note that that's retail, not what the company actually pays) for a total of $0.0625 per fry. So if every employee (not just the ones on staff) ate a single fry every day it would cost the company $42,187.50 based on retail fry numbers. For individual stores, it wouldn't even average the price of a large fry.



#27 How Accurate Is This? Solondthewookiee: It would depend on the exact year and how they calculate purchasing power. Here's the method I used: Median home price 1970: $17,000 Median home price 2024: $420,000 Minimum wage 1970: $1.45/hr Min wage as a percentage of home price 1970 = 1.45/17000 = 8.53e-5 Multiplying that by 2024 home price: (8.53e-5)(420000) = 35.82. So not $66/hr, but several times the current minimum wage.



#28 How Much Money Could You Make Doing This? u/dr_pickles69: According to some sources, the average cost of a kidney transplant in the United States was around $442,500 in 2020. However, this does not reflect the actual price that a donor would receive, as most of the cost goes to the hospital, the surgeon, the recipient, and other expenses. On the black market, a kidney donor might get anywhere from $1,000 to $200,000, depending on the country and the demand. If we take the average of these figures, we can estimate that a kidney donor on the black market would make about $50,000 per kidney. Therefore, if Deadpool sold 500 of his kidneys, he would make about $25 million.



#29 How Can This Be Right?! A_Martian_Potato: This is a very well known mathematical problem. The post is correct. It's one every student in a undergrad level statistics course does. I won't go over the math to prove it, you can see that in the wikipedia page if you want, but the thing to keep in mind is that you shouldn't be comparing the number of people to the number of days in a year. You should be comparing the number of PAIRS of people to the number of days in a year. In a room with 23 people there are 253 pairs you can make. In a room with 75 people there are 2775.



#30 Assuming She Falls And Directly Into The Water, What Are The Odds She Survives? At What Height Is A Death Of Human Falling Into Water Inevitable? natesplace19010:



It’s basically 99.99% fatal at 200 ft or more. That said, there’s always a chance but it would involve an act of god like a hugely perfect gust of wind or the water randomly getting airated by underwater gasses.



#31 Help Me Settle A Family Debate! How Unfair Was The Slice Of Pie? Was It More Than 25% Of The Pie? antilopelore:



I converted the picture you posted into a bitmap to make it simpler. I replaced the remaining cake with white and the part you cut off with black. Then, I simply counted the number of pixels of both colors, giving me the following results: White Pixels: 127,200 Black Pixels: 47,753 Which totals: 174,953 pixels in total. After that, I simply calculated the ratio of the number of black pixels to the total number of pixels. 47,753 / 174,953 Which gives us: 0.2729 This means that what you cut off was 27.29% of the total cake.



#32 What Would Be It's Price If It Had Been A Real Natural Diamond? Rhuobhe26:

It would be priceless beyond belief a literal one of a kind in the world eclipsing all other stones. The original Cullinan stone, the largest and possibly most famous of all diamonds was an uncut stone 4 inches long and about 3,100 carats. It is beyond value and was cut into 9 large and 96 smaller stones the largest of which is 530 carats. If the diamond was actually the full 4 inches in size or 100mm, with a deep cut then it would be 4,800 carats. The most expensive diamond ever sold at Auction was the CTF Pink Star, it sold in 2017 by Sotheby's for $71.2 million and was 59.60 carats. Now you can't compare the two, but just using those numbers that's $1.19 million per carat. So between 2,624 to 4,800 carats at the same price...$3.13 billion to $5.73 billion.



#33 Is This True? Angzt:

Let's go with the following assumptions: Rat lifespans are around 2-4 years, so we can (kind of) ignore them dying off. Rat pregnancies last around 25 days, with a few days recovery before the next pregnancy, let's round that up to 30 days. Rats reach adulthood at around 60 days. The size of a rat litter is around 6 to 18, so let's go with an average of 12. Let's also only look at the female rat population and then double at the end. It'll make things a bit easier. So our litter size is only 6. Since our pregnancy and time to adulthood are both divisible by 30, let's go with 30 days as our time period. Then 3 years are 365 * 3 / 30 = 36.5, so 36 time periods. Now, we need to track 2 variables: The number of adult femal rats (a) and the number of newborn female baby rats (b) in relation to our time periods. We know that we start with 1 adult female rat and 0 babies. So: a(0) = 1 b(0) = 0 We also know that the number of adults at any given time is the number of adults of the previous time period plus all the newly matured rats. The latter being the baby rats from 2 periods ago. So: a(t) = a(t-1) + b(t-2) Finally, the number of newborn rats is simply 6 times the number of adult females in the preceding period: b(t) = 6 * a(t-1). As you can see, we actually vastly exceed 482 million rats by the 36th time period. In fact, we get up to 2.7 trillion adult rats.



#34 How Much Weight Would The Boat Need To Have To Make This Possible? Pretentious-Polymath:

Exactly enough so that it would sink when trying to use it the regular boating way. The buoancy in that setup is mass of displaced water minus mass of the boat. Volumes for boats can differ, but this should be around 2500 litres, so 2.5 tons of weight to stay underwater like that.



#35 How Many Packs Of Mentos And Bottle Of 2-Liter Coke Would Be Needed To Launch Into Space? james_pic:

I've seen YouTube videos where they manage to get Mentos and Coke jets about 10m into the air, which would give the jet an exhaust velocity of 14m/s. Wikipedia tells me low earth orbit needs a Δv of about 9.5km/s. Plugging these numbers into the Tsiolkovsky rocket equation gives a wet mass of 2.5 * 10^297 kg.

The observable universe has a total mass of 1.5 x 10^53 kg.



#36 [request] Did They Actually Do The Math? Ritterbruder2:

A sphere has the lowest surface area to volume ratio of any shape. It’s going to have the lowest glaze to dough ratio of any pastry.



#37 How Many Layers Of Paint Would I Need To Fill In A 5m X 5m Room CHG__:

Assuming a paint layer is 100μm thick it would take 10,000 layers to equal 1 meter of thickness, so 5 meters would be 50,000 layers.



#38 Why Wouldn’t This Work? nog642: It would work, it would just make the water come out of your faucet a bit slower and wouldn't generate much power. Typical flow rate for a kitchen faucet is 2.2 gallons per minute say. That's 139 grams of water per second. And let's overestimate the velocity and say it's 3 m/s (6.7 mph). Then the kinetic energy of 139 g of water at that speed is 0.63 J, so the max power generated would be 0.63 W (and it would be less because we're overestimating and a turbine can't capture all the energy). A 5 V USB charger drawing 1 A, which is what those really slow basic phone chargers with none of the faster charging capabilities draw, is already using 5 W. So you couldn't even charge a phone on this if you had the water running constantly. Maybe you could charge your phone while you run your bath. But what's the point of that?



#39 What If All American Parking Lots Are Covered By Solar Panel? How Much It Will Cost And How Much Energy Will Be Generated? Martensite_Fanclub: I used to work in solar and this question isn't easy to answer - there are just too many variables. Cost and generation are affected by: location, time of year, panel crystallinity, spacing, and many other factors... But if you need a rough estimate, we were able to get about 1.1 MW (or about 1.72 GWh/yr) (or about $2.20 per Watt after tax credits, etc) on a 315-space parking garage roof in the southern Florida region. These were 3,000 monocrystalline panels (more efficient but more expensive) and ofc these were closer to the equator and get more sun so not everywhere would generate as much. Use these numbers per parking space as a rough estimate if you're in a similar latitude and adjust energy generated down by 5-30% if you're staying in the US (although using Solar Map is more accurate. For example, you may get about 12.79 MW/4.37GWh/yr for 800 parking spaces (or the average Walmart parking lot) in south Florida, which is enough to support ~415 homes year-round, which is probably what you really wanted to know.



#40 [request] Is That True? PacNWDad: Assuming the diameter of the Dum-Dum is 2 cm, that is about 80 grams of U-235. 80g of uranium will release about 6 x 1012 joules of energy in a fission reaction. The average American uses about 3 x 1011 joules of energy per year for all use (not just home electricity, but transportation, workplace, share of industrial production, etc.). That would mean the uranium can provide about 20 years of an average American’s energy consumption. So, yeah this is in the ballpark, although about 1/4th what would actually be needed for a full 84 years. It would be more like 300g. Note that this is a little misleading, since U-235 is only about 0.7% of naturally occurring uranium. So actually, they would need to process about 42 kg of uranium to get the 300g of U-235.



#41 Would This Extend The Range By Any Decent Amount? somehugefrigginguy: I'm not a car guy, but best I can tell that is a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan which gets about 15 miles per gallon. The tank on top looks like a 275 gallon IBC tank, so ignoring aerodynamic effects it would add about 4,125 miles of range. That tank mounted in that orientation adds approximately 13 ft² of frontal cross section plus parasite drag so at highway speeds this could reduce fuel economy by as much as 50%. So if we assume a fuel economy of 7.5 mpg, that tank would add 2,062 miles of range.



#42 Did It Actually Produce That Much Energy? Solondthewookiee: No. The design power of Reactor 4 was 3,200 MW. Over 40 years, it would release 4.0e18J, which is 20 times the energy released by Tsar Bomba. Since Chernobyl did not culminate in the largest nuclear explosion in history by an order of magnitude, we can say that the meme is inaccurate. The last reading from the instruments during the accident gave a power reading of over 30,000 MW. The reactor exploded almost immediately after, but it puts us in the ballpark of 10x energy production.



#43 Could They Actually Still Make A Profit? e-war-woo-woo: Tesco is slightly over on Google figures for 2024 3128 million profit, 330,000 world wide employees = 9478 per employees. So if they paid 10k extra they’d be makings loss. But they could defo do 5k extra and still make a healthy profit.



#44 4.7% For All Of Us Public College? ElevationAV: Assuming we're doing a 1 time tax on Bezos' net worth of ~250 Billion, that gives us 11.75 Billion once. Free college in the US is estimated to cost between $28B and $75B per year; Sanders plan estimates at least $48B per year; so no, a 4.7% tax on just Bezos wouldn't even provide half the funding for a single year.



#45 What Would Be The Volume Of 60,000,000 Pennies? roge-: At 0.349 cm3 per penny, 60 million pennies would have an aggregate volume of 20.94 million cubic centimeters or 20,940 liters. As for how large of a container you would need to fit all of those pennies, its capacity would have to be greater than that, since discs won't pack perfectly.



#46 Is There A Correct Answer? andrew_calcs: No. It’s a paradox. B is not a fraction of 4 so can never be correct in a 4 element set with discrete correct answers. For C to be correct you would need 2 elements of the set to be 50%, so C cannot be correct. For either A or D to be correct you would need 1 element of the set to be 25%. Since there are two, neither can be correct.



#47 What Would Happen? Could We Survive This? John12345678991: Well that’s over 10x increase so everything would immediately weigh like 12 times more. Every building would collapse cuz they use factor of safeties of like 2-4. Everyone standing would break most of their bones. If ur just laying on the ground outside u might be ok.



#48 Best Way To Do It ? A: 24*365



B: 60*60*24



C: 365*10



D: 60*24*7



We see that A > C and B > D. Both A and B contain 24. Lets remove it.



A': 365 B': 60*60



B is bigger by one order of magnitude.

#49 While Inspiring, Is This The Most Efficient Way To Move A Bookstore Around The Corner To A New Location? Single_Blueberry: A human chain is probably the most efficient way if you HAVE to use this many people, because they would block each other if they moved. Could you do it just as quickly or quicker with much fewer people? Probably. More importantly though, it's fun to do it this way and a good opportunity to socialize.



ya_mamas_tiddies: This is 100% the most efficient way, as none of those folks are getting paid for this. What can be more efficient than free manual labor



#50 How Many Ways Are There To Shuffle A Deck? 52!



8.0658175170943900791e+67



52 cards, the first card in the deck can be any of the 52, the second can be any of the remaining 51 and so on. That is 52!

#51 Why Is It Not 1? Electronic_Finance34:



There are 100 people, and 99 are lefties. That means there is 1 right handed person. What would cause the 1 right handed person to double in representation from 1 to 2%? If the one right handed person was in a room with 49 lefties, they would then be 2% of the total. So 50 lefties need to exit the room.



#52 How Fast Should Loki Have Been Falling After 30 Minutes? Squeaky_Ben:

Terminal velocity for a falling human is around 200 kilometers per hour. You reach this velocity within the first 30 seconds of the 30 minutes, so the acceleration portion would be negligible. So, around 100 kilometers of falling, give or take a little.



#53 Approximately How Large Was The Font Size Before And After? Gnochi:

With the same sequence of characters and font, you can assume that the number of pages scales with the inverse square of the font size, since characters per row and rows per page both scale inversely with font size, with a scaling factor K depending on frequency of character use and the font character lengths and kerning. Set F as the original font size, and F-2 as the new font size. K / F2 is the number of characters per page in the original, so with 30 pages we have 30 x K / F2 characters. By that same logic, 22 x K / (F-2)2 is the same number of characters. Thus: 30 x K / F2 = 22 x K / (F-2)2 22 x F2 = 30 x (F-2)2 22F2 = 30F2 - 120F + 120 8F2 - 120F +120 = 0 F2 - 15F + 15 = 0 F = (15 +/- sqrt(225 - 60))/2 F = ~1 or ~14, meaning F-2 = -1 or 12 The original document was font size 14, and it was shrunk to font size 12.



#54 I Got 76, My Friend Got 80. Who Is Right? CoolStuffSlickStuff:



84. There are 4 tiers on each side, each tier having 10 triangles. So that's 80. Then there are 4 wide triangles that span the left and right sides.



#55 Street Hourly Capacity VincentGrinn: the numbers are more or less right, 6k for busses per hour per lane is abit higher than i normally see but not by much

a lane of car traffic can move about 1,500 people per hour per lane, but traffic lights limit that significantly, 1100 might be an overestimate

walking is particularly hard to work out, some things ive seen say 15,000 per hour in a 3.5m wide space, but its rare to have so many people walking anyway

good street design definitely is just a matter of maths though



#56 Which One Is Correct? Comments Were Pretty Much Divided I-am-the-Vern: If I imagine myself holding the scale from the ring end, I’d have to pull 100N to get the left weight suspended. If I replace my 100N exertion with a 100N counterweight, the scale won’t recognize the difference. That’s as simple as I can figure it.



#57 Aside The Absurdity Of Having 3 Millions Easily At Your Disposal, Is It Possible To Live Like This? Deep-Thought4242: The structure is accurate, the details are wrong. Treasury bonds don't literally pay you monthly. I think those pay twice a year. And the current yields are 4-5% not 8%. But that means you can buy $3 M in T-Bonds and then twice a year, you'll get about 67,000 to spend. ETA: most people with $3M+ portfolios would consider this an unwise use of it, though it is very low risk.



#58 What Is The Area Of This Shape If The Side Length Is 4? HAL9001-96: well first lets figure out what the shape is exactly then the rest is pretty easy more specifically what its proportions are if we take the angle of the extension in radians a, the radisu of the inner circle r and the sidelength l we know l=(2Pi-a)*r and l=a*(r+l) so a=l/(r+l) so l=(2Pi-l/(r+l))*r l=2Pir-lr/(r+l) lets set l=1 for now so 1=2Pir-r/(r+1) 1=(2Pir²+2Pir-r)/(r+1) 2Pir²+2Pir-r=r+1 2Pir²+2(Pi-1)r-1=0 quadratic equation solves to (1+root(1+Pi²)-Pi)/2Pi or about 0.1838742 whole thing scales proportionally so r=0.1838742l and a=1/1.1838742=0.844684 so total area is (0.1838742l)²*Pi*(2Pi-0.844684)/(2Pi)+(1.1838742l)²*0.844684Pi/(2Pi) or about 0.68387l² if l=4 that makes about 10.94



#59 Will This Work In Real Life? ledocteur7: Short answer : yes, but it's more of like localised shredding than a clean cut.



Long answer : any sufficiently large amount of pressure can destroy stuff, no matter the fluid used, hydraulic leaks in industrial machinery are incredibly dangerous, and when moving fast enough, air acts basically the same way as any liquid. But air is very light, even when heavily compressed, and will get redirected in contact with pretty much anything, so rather than getting a clean slice, you're literally blowing things apart until they are in 2 pieces.



#60 Are These Numbers Realistic Or Is It Just Nonsense? InfallibleSeaweed: It's a real, albeit optimistic calculation. What this doesn't mention is that nobody knows what $2.8 million will be actually worth in 50 years. It will in pretty much any scenario be worth more then if you had not invested it, but don't expect to be a millionaire by today's standards.



#61 How Much More Would This Cost An Airline? dwaynebathtub: "Normal (dumb) route": 5,650 miles "AI-powered route": 6,340 miles I used distancefromto.net and the Google Maps "Measure distance" tool. Normal route distance is 11% shorter.

SenorTron: This isn't a calculation, but for anyone wondering what's happening here the curved line is actually straight (following the curve of the Earth) and the straight line would actually be curved in reality.



#62 How To Mathematically Proof That 3 Is A Smaller Number Than 10 (Not sure if this is the altitude of this sub or if it's too abstract so I better go on to another.)

Saw the post in the pic, smiled and wanted to go on, but suddenly I thought about the second part of the question.

I could come up with a popular explanation like "If I have 3 cookies, I can give fewer friends one than if I have 10 cookies". Or "I can eat longer a cookie a day with ten."

But all this explanation rely on the given/ teached/felt knowledge that 3 friends are less than 10 or 10 days are longer than 3.

How would you proof that 3 is smaller than 10 and vice versa?



PreguicaMan: Start from:

A number is smaller than it's successor (a Being smaller is a transitive property (if a < b and b < c, then a < c )

Than we get:

3 < s(3)

3 < 4 < 5 < ... < 10

3 < 10



#63 How Accurate Is This? bassplaya13:

The defense budget is like $1 trillion. So 2% if that is $20 Billion. We have no idea how to construct such a large obsidian sphere, especially in the Sam Francisco bay. Obsidian is like $25 a kilogram, I’m gonna roughly guess that thing is 3km in diameter, which gives us 14.13 cubic kilometers or 14.13E+9 cubic meters. At 2250 kg/m3, that’s 31.8E+12 kg or 794 trillion dollars worth of obsidian. So it’s not even close from that standpoint.



#64 Given That Pi Is Infinitely Long And Doesn't Loop Anywhere, Is There Any Chance Of This Sequence Appearing Somewhere Down The Digits? tdammers:

Yes - if Pi does indeed work the way we think it does, then literally every finite sequence of digits is going to be present in the decimal expansion of Pi somewhere. In fact, there will even be infinitely many occurrences of it. This hinges on Pi being a Normal Number; this has neither been proven nor disproven so far, but most people seem to expect Pi to be normal.



#65 How Accurate Is This? RoadsterTracker:

That plot is somewhere around 15 meters of seawater rise. Sea level rise is ~7 meters if all of Greenland melts, and Antarctica is around 60 meters. It's pretty unlikely that in a mere 50 years it will be that flooded. Greenland melting will happen eventually given a 3-5 degree C rise in temperature, which seems increasingly likely, but it would take a while. The worst case models right now predict maybe a 4 degree rise in temperature by 2075, and it would still take the ice some time to melt after that.



#66 [request] How Long Would It Take A Teeny Tiny Black Hole, Created On The Surface Of Our Planet, To Destroy Earth? wayoverpaid:



Cake Sprinkle isn't an official measurement, but I'm gonna pick 1mm for the size since that's my eyeball size of the dot in the picture. That 1mm in this case actually the event horizon. Such a black hole won't decay quickly. The luminosity from it will be under one watt, and the lifetime is on the order of 1047 years. The mass of such a black hole would be roughly 10% the mass of the earth, or about 10x the mass of the moon. That much mass in such a small area would immediately fall towards the core of the earth. So you have to define "destroy the earth" because having the tidal forces of an object 10x the mass of the moon falling through the core would probably create massive damage well before the earth fell into it. As for how long it takes the earth to actually be absorbed, that depends on at what point the destroyed rubble of the earth orbiting the black hole no longer counts as the earth. A hypothetical tunnel through the earth would take under an hour to fall through and out the other side. So likely by the time an hour has passed the planet is no longer stable. How long it takes every last bit of earth matter to fall into the black hole is a physical simulation I lack the power to do, but by the time you're talking about accretion disks, the Earth is pretty destroyed.



#67 To What Extent Can Black Garbage Bags Actually Heat Up A Pool? dietervdw:

Apparently the sun outputs about 1kW per square meter. Assuming the bag captures all of that and converts it into heat, that can heat a cubic meter of water 0,86 degrees Celsius per hour, or about 1.5F/hour. So seems plausible.



#68 What Would Be The Answer? unatleticodemadrid:



It’s 042. Hint 4 rules out 7, 3, and 8. Hint 5 gives you that 0 is part of the code but is in position 1 or 2. Hint 3 tells you that 0 has to be in position 1 and another number is right so it’s 0x2, 02x, 0x6, or 06x. Using clues 1 and 2, you can deduce that 6 can be ruled out too since it doesn’t change position but it’s positioned right in clue 1 but wrong in clue 2. That’s impossible. So it’s only 0x2 or 02x. 8 has already been ruled out from hint 4, so that leaves 0x2 as the only possibility. Finally, from clue 2, we get 042.



#69 Is This True FriendlySceptic: 9mm Bullet: Mass: ~8 grams (124 grains) Speed: ~350 m/s (varies by load) Kinetic energy: around 490–600 joules Sling projectile (lead or stone): Mass: ~50–100 grams Speed: ~30–60 m/s in skilled hands (some reconstructions reach ~70–100 m/s) Kinetic energy: around 200–500 joules, sometimes higher. Force of the hit is comparable but the damage caused isn’t the same. A bullet’s velocity is much higher, so it causes more penetration and shock trauma, while a slingstone delivers more blunt-force trauma and can still break bones. Sort of like getting poked with a spear vs hit with a mace. Same force in the strike but very different results even though both are potentially lethal.



#70 Did I Do It Right? Kees_Fratsen: 18 grams of -whatever- is always 18 grams



#71 How Big Or Small Would The Room Need To Be For 1 Person To Suffocate Due To This Chain In 24 Hours? CanoePickLocks: It’s been actually studied. For their simulation of a chain locker with roughly 21:1 air to chain ratio it was 24 hours for [fatal] levels at 23°C and 60 hours at 10°C. For exact information you would need a ton of measurements.



#72 Why Wouldn't This Work? kirihara_hibiki: Basically, it is true that the Limiting Shape of the curve really is a circle, and that the Limit of the Length of the curve really is 4. However, the Limit of the Length of the curve ≠ the Length of the Limiting Shape of the curve . There is in fact no reason to assume that. Thus the 4 in the false proof is in fact a completely different concept than π.



#73 Is This Even Possible? How? Angzt: Since the image shows 8 balls, I'm guessing it's the 8th that's also identical looking but actually heavier. To solve: Take two sets of three balls and weigh them against each other. Option 1: One side is heavier. Then pick two of the heavier side's balls to weigh against each other. Option 1.1: One ball is heavier. That's your pick. Option 1.2: Both balls weigh the same. Then the third one from the previous heavier set is the heavier one. Option 2: Both sets of three weigh the same. Then you weigh the remaining 2 against each other. One of them will be heavier and that's your pick. Oddly enough, you could do the same thing with 9 total balls and it would still work. The first weighing tells you which set of 3 has the heavier ball. Then you weigh two of those against each other and learn which one it is exactly.



#74 What's The Correct Answer? mdroidd:

3.14^pi is slightly bigger than pi^3.14. It is tempting to generalise that to "higher power beats the higher base". However, numbers smaller than 2.718 (Euler's number) have the opposite effect. So in general, x^(x+dx) > (x+dx)^x when x > e. Proof: x^(x+dx) = (x+dx)^x Rewrite to: x^dx = ((x+dx)/x)^x Take logarithm of both sides: dx ln(x) = x ln(1+dx/x) Expand the right-hand side for small dx: dx ln(x) = dx ln(x) = 1 --> x = e



#75 This Is A Wrong Problem, Right? 49 dogs total = number of big dogs + number of small dogs(number of big dogs plus 36) 49 = x + (x+36) which can be rewritten as 49 = 2x + 36 13 = 2x X = 6.5 Can't have half a dog so yeah I'd assume something's off here.



#76 Is It Possible In Any Way To Either Prove Or Disprove It? Nerves_Of_Silicon:



Proof by contradiction: *IF* 0/0 = 1. Then 2 * 0/0 = 2 * 1 On the left we can apply the 2 to the numerator (2 * a/b = 2a/b) so (2 * 0)/0 which equals 0/0. On the right 2 * 1 = 2. And that gives us 0/0 = 2 But we already said 0/0 =1 So now we have the result 1 = 2. Which is impossible. Therefore our original assumption must be wrong. And 0/0 does *not* = 1. By following the same logic, 0/0 can't have *any* definite value. Or else all of the maths we use immediately breaks down. So it doesn't.



#77 What Is The Odds That This Has Happend In Human History? MartinGallois:

The odds are so small that if everyone on earth was slapping a table every second since the beginning of civilization, the odds would still be almost zero.



