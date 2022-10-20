Every year, hundreds of photographers from all over the world submit thousands of photos to the Urban Photo Awards, an international photography competition. It is one of the few contests that extends "beyond the borders" of social media; it is an ever-expanding international competition that gives photographers genuine attention through a variety of international photography exhibitions.

With that being said, the Urban Photo Awards will announce its final winners (not finalists) on 29 October 2022 at the Trieste Photo Days 2022 festival. If you'd love to see the previous year's entries on Bored Panda, then make sure to click here.

More info: urbanphotoawards.com | Instagram

#1

Cat Look By Ali Zolghadri

Cat Look By Ali Zolghadri

Bonesko
Bonesko
49 minutes ago

Behold my power human! Now feed me!

#2

Ramnath: A Man Who Feeds The Migratory Birds By Saurabh Narang

Ramnath: A Man Who Feeds The Migratory Birds By Saurabh Narang

Ramnath Sharma, an old man feeds migratory birds at the Yamuna Ghat in Delhi, India - in February 2017. Every year between October and March, thousands of seagulls migrate from Siberia to Delhi. Locals come to feed them, believing it is good karma.

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
49 minutes ago

Beautiful!

#3

Snow-Stormy Stories By Dovlet Annayev

Snow-Stormy Stories By Dovlet Annayev

A night shot was taken on a snowy winter night on the streets of Berlin.

Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
12 minutes ago

Love the colours. Everything is eye catching and not in a bad way.

#4

I Light What I Sea By Anna Devís And Daniel Rueda

I Light What I Sea By Anna Devís And Daniel Rueda

Our goal with photography has always been to bring architecture closer to the people, using creativity and humor as an excuse to spread the passion architects feel for the cities they design. Instead of being relegated to the background, in our images these mundane yet beautiful structures we often take for granted are finally brought into the spotlight, getting all the attention they truly deserve.

Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
33 minutes ago

How is this urban?

#5

The Spirit Of Protesting Youth By Dipayan Bose

The Spirit Of Protesting Youth By Dipayan Bose

A leftist supporter is raising the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) flag while another guy standing tall against the firing of tear gas and water cannons from police as they want to disperse the student and youth activists during an anti-Govt protest rally, demanding education for all, and employment for the youth. The protest went violent and many were injured.

#6

Justice? By Zafs

Justice? By Zafs

Dedicated to G.Floyd, 2020.

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
48 minutes ago

Amazing photograph.

#7

This Is My Eye By Ahmed El Hanjoul

This Is My Eye By Ahmed El Hanjoul

A 70-year-old village woman from Mount Lebanon, with a cheerful spirit who loves the land and raising pets. For a long time, she has been interested in raising poultry and considers it one of the main things in her life. Her wrinkled face and hands, clearly tired of the working life, did not hide her hopeful smile. She carries her hen in such a way that it becomes a piece of her, she as sees through it, and everything is beautiful.

#8

Big City Breaks By Gregor

Big City Breaks By Gregor

Creative places to have a break at.

Laura Mende (Human)
Laura Mende (Human)
36 minutes ago

It's my town! MUNICH!!!

#9

Encounter By Miranda Schmitz

Encounter By Miranda Schmitz

Bonesko
Bonesko
48 minutes ago

Of the 3rd kind. It's beautiful though

#10

Jurassic Street By Massimiliano Faralli

Jurassic Street By Massimiliano Faralli

#11

Gentlemen Of Kibera By Mauro De Bettio

Gentlemen Of Kibera By Mauro De Bettio

it's not about what's in vogue today. It's just about elegance and style.

Bonesko
Bonesko
46 minutes ago

I love this dude

#12

Summer In Yerevan By Zaven

Summer In Yerevan By Zaven

Children in summer in Yerevan.

#13

No.3 By Alireza Bagheri Sani

No.3 By Alireza Bagheri Sani

Minimalism, surrealism, and street photography all wrapped up into one seemingly simple image at first glance. However, the changing size of the doors, as well as the central positioning of the subject and the pop of yellow, ensures the image doesn’t become flattened. Creativity doesn’t always have to be loud

#14

He Story Of Preserving Heritage By Md. Arifuzzaman

He Story Of Preserving Heritage By Md. Arifuzzaman

This is the last remaining boat of Bengal. Traditionally it is called Malar. Its design date back 3000 years old! Due to rapid urbanization this kind of heritage is disappearing. It is very difficult to preserve this kind of big wooden hull in Bangladesh. This Malar boat is 93 feet (28m) under bamboo scaffolding- to turn a Bengali wooden boat, the bamboo scaffolding is the only method available. The rope is passed under the boat through the hole, and onto the pulleys. To overhaul this kind of traditional boat it is required more than 100 people. There are limitless steps and process to preserve this kind of Malar boat. This is why this kind of boat is extinct now a days.

#15

Cathedral By Fabio Sartori

Cathedral By Fabio Sartori

bagels and beagles
bagels and beagles
6 minutes ago

Incredible

#16

Man By Ivelina Berova

Man By Ivelina Berova

Bonesko
Bonesko
45 minutes ago

I wanna take a bath

#17

Library By Helmut Oberritter

Library By Helmut Oberritter

just a Flower
just a Flower
39 minutes ago

Oh, it is in Stuttgart, Germany (thank you, google image search).

#18

Bike Shadow By Francesco Luongo

Bike Shadow By Francesco Luongo

Aerial view with a bike shadow mixed with urban geometries.

#19

Untitled By Christian Dueren

Untitled By Christian Dueren

Duisburg 2021.

Carole Reid
Carole Reid
42 minutes ago

Walking the roller coaster.

#20

A Silent Howl By Antonio Denti

A Silent Howl By Antonio Denti

Rocca Calascio, Italy. Of a village that is a metaphor of the turmoil and adventure of all human stories. Of repeated earthquakes that through the centuries forced the villagers to abandon their homes temporarily to then come back to rebuild all over again. Of humans that finally found how how life in the valley is easier that at almost 1500 above sea level and never came back to the village (1957). Of a twist in mind and fate by which the wolves that inhabit the mystical mountains around it passed from being fiercely hunted down to be protected (1970s). On an Hollywood blockbuster telling the love story between a wolf-man and an hawk-woman that suddenly made the amazing rock known to the world and gave it another chance. A new generation of humans that climb up to the rock - not anymore to watch out for bandits, not anymore to control the immense herds when wool was the white gold of the time - but to contemplate the infinity, to feel the turmoil and adventure of human history from on top of the WolfLands, in Deep Italy.

Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
31 minutes ago

Ladyhawke..

#21

Untitled By Maude Bardet

Untitled By Maude Bardet

#22

Ping Pong Club By Hardibudi

Ping Pong Club By Hardibudi

Ping Pong or Table Tennis is my favorite sport. When I was young I used to be a Ping Pong player in my hometown club. The Concept is about the moment activities of Ping Pong Players in a club. I made the concept look different & unique as it represents my signature style!

#23

Thinking In Boxes By Fleeting_pictures

Thinking In Boxes By Fleeting_pictures

Thinking in boxes is an image combining my love for architecture and street photography.

#24

Rise Up Again By Antonino Pellicano'

Rise Up Again By Antonino Pellicano'

#25

Evolution By Jfk

Evolution By Jfk

September 2021; Portocolom (Aallorca, Spain).

#26

Back To B Irqash By Jonathan Jasberg

Back To B Irqash By Jonathan Jasberg

Two men unload a camel from the back of a truck at the Birqash camel market, while another leans in to open up the passenger side door. Birqash, Egypt.

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
36 minutes ago

For a long moment I thought the camel had been decapitated and the head stuck on the roof of the car.

#27

Carbonai By Lello Fargione

Carbonai By Lello Fargione

The hard work of the charcoal burners in the north of Calabria.

#28

Social Distancing By Jason Au

Social Distancing By Jason Au

Residents of Hong Kong gather in a shopping mall atrium on a Sunday during the Covid-19 pandemic.To tackle Covid-19, the Hong Kong government has enforced by law to prohibit group gatherings of more than four persons in public places; therefore, every group of people maintained a minimum 1.5 meter 'social distance' from another group of people. The man with the lanyard around his neck is a compliance officer enforcing the 1.5-meter-minimum social distancing rule.

#29

Red Carpet, Twa Hotel By Syndi Pilar

Red Carpet, Twa Hotel By Syndi Pilar

#30

Untitled By Nath-Sakura

Untitled By Nath-Sakura

