“Alter Ego Activated”: Heidi Klum Stuns Fans With Unrecognizable Coachella 2026 Look

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Heidi Klum once again grabbed online attention after her unrecognizable look at Coachella 2026 that left many doing a double-take.

On April 11, the supermodel shared clips from the festival on her Instagram, showing herself walking through the crowd in a black wig, bold makeup, and a layered outfit that marked a shift from her usual appearance.

Highlights Supermodel Heidi Klum stunned Coachella attendees by wandering through the crowd completely unrecognized.

Klum dubbed her second-day festival persona "Techno Hexen" (Techno Witch).

The "Queen of Halloween" shared clips of herself dancing freely among the festival-goers.

She captioned the post, “Coachella day 2 ‘Techno Hexen.’”

“The Queen of Halloween takes incognito to another level,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

Heidi Klum’s recent Coachella “alter ego” look left fans doing a double-take

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On the first day of the festival at Indio, California, Klum was seen in a white cutout bodysuit paired with matching pants, styled with a long blonde wig, reflective blue sunglasses, and a beanie.

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In videos shared online, she danced freely in the crowd, with many attendees seemingly unaware of who she was.

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However, it was her unusual look that quickly caught viewers’ attention, especially as she walked through the crowd without being immediately recognized.

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She wore a long black wig with heavy bangs, paired with a beige strapless dress layered over sheer black lingerie bottoms with lace detailing.

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The outfit was styled with fishnet tights, black mirrored sunglasses, and cowboy boots, creating a mix of festival and costume-like elements. She also switched up her makeup, wearing dark lipstick instead of her usual natural tones.

As clips of her appearance circulated, viewers shared mixed opinions about the look and concept

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“She is flawless! I love the dark hair on her. The dress is so cute,” one user wrote.

Others appreciated the effort behind the transformation. “She looks amazing and like she’s having a blast,” another added.

However, not everyone was impressed. “The Curtain and Tablecloth Design by Desperation,” one comment read.

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“This woman just craves attention… she wants to be noticed wherever she goes,” another user wrote.

Some reactions were more personal. “She needs to go home… I’d be pissed if my mom was out like that,” one comment said.

“How to say you really need attention,” another added.

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Klum’s Coachella look followed a string of recent backlash over bold appearances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

As reported by Bored Panda, at the 2026 Grammys, she wore a custom latex dress designed by Marina Hoermanseder, crafted to resemble a human body with sculpted anatomical details. The outfit quickly went viral, with many comparing it to other controversial red carpet looks.

Addressing the design, Klum explained her approach to fashion, saying, “I also go for a showstopper kind of an outfit… I always like something special.”

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Despite her explanation, reactions remained critical. “Looks like someone dipped her in liquid wax and called it fashion,” one user wrote, while another added, “It looks like a torn sterile glove.”

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Weeks later, she appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a pale yellow gown with sheer panels and high slits, which again divided viewers.

Some criticized the styling, with comments like “Dress is hideous” and “I am embarrassed for her,” while others praised the structured design as a shift from her previous look.

Klum’s bold campaigns with daughter Leni have also drawn backlash

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Beyond red carpets, Klum has also faced repeated scrutiny over her lingerie campaigns with her daughter, Leni Klum.

The two have collaborated on multiple shoots for Intimissimi, often posing together in coordinated lace sets. While some viewers praised the visuals, others criticized the concept.

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“Creepy,” one user wrote, while another added, “Very inappropriate… I don’t like the vibe of this at all.”

Despite the backlash, both Klum and her daughter have addressed the criticism.

Leni said she tries not to focus on negative reactions, explaining, “No matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

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Klum also defended the shoots, stating, “I’m proud of my daughter,” while adding that being open about body confidence has always been part of her upbringing.

Supporters have continued to defend them as well. “They both rock that lingerie and own the photoshoot,” one commenter wrote.

“She needs to grow up,” wrote one user

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