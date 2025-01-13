Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Cheats On Husband Of 19 Years With His Friend, Kicks Him Out And Lives On His Money
Couples, Relationships

Woman Cheats On Husband Of 19 Years With His Friend, Kicks Him Out And Lives On His Money

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Just how far can someone go to make their ex’s life a living hell? Well, in some cases, it involves taking the house with everything in it and draining the bank accounts. Throw in some infidelity, betrayal, and petty power moves, and you’ve got a recipe for a messy mess. From seizing keys to denying custody, this story is all about calculated cruelty.

One netizen shared a story about how her group of friends found themselves caught in the middle of a situation where the lines between petty and outright cruel blurred. Their friend decided to make her ex-husband’s life hell, and they were not about to stick around for the show.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Cheating and divorce go together like peanut butter and jelly—if jelly were bitter and left you broke

    A couple wrapped in blankets sharing an intimate moment outdoors, reflecting an unreasonable friend relationship dynamic.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman decides to cut ties with her friend after she starts bragging about taking all her ex-husband’s money and not allowing him to see his kids

    Text discussing an unreasonable friend relationship after a friend's 19-year marriage ended.

    Text about an unreasonable friend relationship involving infidelity and reconciliation attempts.

    Text about unreasonable friend relationship dynamics and asking friends to cut ties with an ex-husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing an unreasonable friend relationship with living arrangement challenges and furniture issues.

    Image credits: jadeycakes666

    Man in deep thought sitting on bed, woman using phone in the background, reflecting an unreasonable friend relationship.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman confesses to her friends that she took everything from her husband, including money, the house, and the car, and plans to make him pay spousal and child support

    Text describing an unreasonable friend relationship, mentioning financial and property details.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing an unreasonable friend relationship during Christmas gift exchanges.

    Text screenshot discussing an unreasonable friend relationship and divorce situation.

    Text excerpt about unreasonable friend relationship dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text highlighting an unreasonable friend relationship and a dramatic group chat exit.

    Image credits: jadeycakes666

    Family enjoying a moment on a wooded path, highlighting friendship and connection.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman posted an update saying the man left the house himself for the sake of the kids, and that the money the ex took was actually only in his name

    Text exchange about friend clarifying details, highlighting an unreasonable friend relationship discussion.

    Text block discussing complexities in an unreasonable friend relationship, involving family dynamics and housing issues.

    Text about financial issues in an unreasonable friend relationship, detailing account management and child maintenance.

    Text describing feelings of betrayal and friendship support in an unreasonable friend relationship scenario.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about a distressed child leaving due to a move, highlighting unreasonable friend relationship dynamics.

    Text about an unreasonable friend relationship involving missing terrapins.

    Text about ending an unreasonable friend relationship due to her vile behavior.

    Image credits: jadeycakes666

    The woman cuts ties with her friend after she finds out she lied about the situation with her ex and continued to brag about being cruel to him

    Our storyteller recently went to what should’ve been a nice, laid-back lunch with friends. You know, casual chats about life, love, and maybe some mild gossip. But no—one of the squad members had other plans. Let’s call her Drama Queen Debbie because, honestly, the shoe fits.

    Debbie’s love life had already been the stuff of tabloid headlines: a 19-year marriage down the drain after an affair with her husband’s friend. The rebound? Didn’t last long. Then came a brief and predictably unsuccessful reconciliation attempt with her husband. And now? Well, Debbie’s taken “scorched earth” to a whole new level.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Last summer, Debbie dropped hot news in the group chat: she’d kicked her husband out—or so she said—taken his keys and told him to hit the road because she just “couldn’t stand him being miserable.” Excuse you, Debbie? The man was miserable because his wife cheated, stole his friend, and then decided to evict him. The audacity is just next level.

    Debbie didn’t stop there. When her ex-husband moved into a hotel, she refused to let the kids stay with him, claiming it wasn’t stable enough. Fair point, you might think. But, when he got a new place, she conveniently shifted the goalposts, saying it wasn’t furnished enough for the kids. Keep in mind that she kept the house, the car, and every stick of furniture. The dude basically had just the shirt on his back.

    Oh, but it gets even worse. Debbie raided their joint bank account, withdrawing £22,000, which is roughly $27k, and laughingly told her ex it was “for the kids.” And surprisingly, he didn’t even complain. This guy deserves a medal for his tolerance, or at least a very strong drink.

    Person with tablet by window, reflecting on an unreasonable friend relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But, the pièce de résistance in all this? Debbie served her ex divorce papers and was giddy about demanding full spousal maintenance. Why? Not because she needed it but to ensure he could never financially recover or meet someone new. Her words, not mine. It seems that Debbie’s playbook has a whole chapter on financial abuse.

    You know, financial abuse isn’t just about emptying a joint account, though that’s a classic move. It’s about controlling someone’s ability to access money, using things like custody arrangements as leverage, or ensuring they’re so financially dependent they can’t rebuild their life.

    Debbie’s actions pretty much scream “power play,” and that’s a very good reminder that abuse isn’t always physical. For anyone dealing with this, seeking legal advice and documenting every transaction can be a game-changer. Those receipts might just come in handy one day.

    After seeing how proud Debbie was of her cruelty, one friend finally snapped, calling her behavior “extremely insane.” Debbie, being Debbie, didn’t take it well. She stormed off and left the group chat faster than you can say “red flag.” Now, her friends are stuck in a moral quandary: support her despite her increasingly toxic antics, or distance themselves and risk being labeled “the bad guys?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But here’s the thing—the pros say that people who are manipulative, exploit others without guilt or shame, and have an inflated sense of self might be narcissists. People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder might act out when they feel slighted, using cruel tactics to regain a sense of control or superiority.

    Debbie’s checklist of antics—revenge, public bragging, and zero remorse—could hint at some narcissistic tendencies. While it’s not a diagnosis (let’s leave that to the professionals), understanding the signs can help her friends navigate this mess. Pro tip: setting boundaries with someone like Debbie is crucial, but maybe also invest in noise-canceling headphones for the inevitable drama.

    What do you think? Are Debbie’s friends right to call her out, or should they just let her spiral solo? Let us know in the comments!

    People in the comments say the woman’s friend sounds like a horrible person and advise her to end the relationship

    Comment on an unreasonable friend relationship advice.

    Comment on unreasonable friend relationship about needing a solicitor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about unreasonable friend relationship dynamics.

    Text criticizing an unreasonable friend relationship, mentioning narcissistic behavior and impact on family.

    Titled remark highlighting an unreasonable friend relationship, expressing anger and disappointment using strong language.

    Comment expressing disappointment in an unreasonable friend relationship.

    A concerned comment about supporting a friend in an unreasonable relationship.

    Comment discussing an unreasonable friend relationship and custody stability for children.

    Text discussing an unreasonable friend relationship, emphasizing honesty and encouraging reflection on actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda