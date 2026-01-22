104 Examples Of Gendered Nonsense That Show We’ve Officially Lost The Plot
Many companies will do whatever it takes to make a bigger profit. Sometimes, this means adopting marketing and advertising strategies where they, bizarrely, try to gender products and services for no logical reason whatsoever.
Some consumers, upon seeing this, get so frustrated that they snap a photo and share it online for some public shaming. These pictures sometimes end up on the ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ and ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ online communities, which we’re featuring today. Scroll down for our list of photos of needlessly gendered products that pushed people away.
This post may include affiliate links.
[gendered]
Don't Let The Man-Trash And The Woman Trash Touch Each Other! They Will Make Baby Trash!
Has the man version have a stronger flap so us manly men can test out manly strength?
No Teenagers Are Easy
Pushing back against pointlessly gendered products and services might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Consumers wield a lot of power. And rational business owners tend to react to changing market trends and consumer preferences.
So, voting with your wallet is one of the most powerful things you—along with your family, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances—can do.
Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer!
Oops, I used the girl one! My manhood has just shriveled up and dropped off!
Water And Water For Women. Different Ph Levels
Where The Heck Do They Think We Get It From?
There's a whole group of f3 tishes for people that prefer not to shave and people that prefer others who do not shave. I don't know why it's k inky
If you think that a product is overpriced, the company’s values don’t match yours, and you suspect that someone’s trying to make a quick profit, don’t reward that business with your money. On top of that, reach out to the company’s representatives about your concerns or share your insights on social media. If the behavior is egregious, reach out to your government representatives. Ask them to take a stand and protect your interests as a consumer.
Your cash, attention, and loyalty mean a lot for the longevity of any company. So, by hitting a business where it hurts (its profits and reputation), you’re forcing them to pivot and adapt.
I’m Sat Here Wondering Why The Safety Areas Were Gendered In The First Place
Cool Actually
Pain
Pointlessly gendering products can be problematic when taken to the extreme. What’s more, it can split your potential customer base.
As ‘The Society Pages’ points out, these products can reinforce gender stereotypes, lead to more inequality, and end up costing women more money. Sometimes, you’ll notice that the masculine and feminine versions of the very same product aren’t priced the same.
“When that happens, the one for women is usually the more expensive one. If women aren’t paying attention—or if it matters to them to have the ‘right‘ product—they end up shelling out more money,” ‘The Society Pages’ explains.
God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet
O is for octopus or ostrich. Why is the octopus for boys, ostrich for girls?
Gendered Baby Brushes - The Exact Same Product, The Exact Same Baby On The Packaging - But The Pink One Costs More
Special Wipes For Dudes! Can't Have That "Girly" Packaging
This sounds wrong.... Sounds like what dudes need after lending a "helping hand" during dry patches . #nohomo.
According to ‘Popsters,’ some consumers are becoming less receptive to gendered marketing. As such, some companies are taking note and moving toward more neutral advertising. That being said, many businesses still choose to target genders when crafting their marketing strategies.
How Else Will People Know You’re A Straight Couple?
Batteries Are Now Gendered, Too - So You Can Pay Extra For Pink Plastic Wrap That No One Will Ever See
Gendered Eggs - I Give Up
‘Popsters’ notes that “traditional gender marketing” often focuses on functionality, short formulations, jokes, provocations, and the theme of competition when advertising for men. Meanwhile, advertisements for women typically focus on strength, independence, and the desire to stand out, while avoiding humor.
Low Key Photo From 4chan
War Paint Is Eye Concealer
How dare you call my masculinity fragile! I'm crying now!
Saw This On Instagram And Figured I'll Share This Here
However, advertisements that discriminate, use outdated stereotypes, and use black-and-white thinking tend to cause public outcry and fail. “This is especially true for women’s advertising. Gender marketing requires the dynamic use of changes in laws and social norms,” ‘Popsters’ suggests.
Everyone Knows Real Men Have Bald Eyelids
What The Heck Is Wrong With These People?
Because Only Women Can Change Diapers Apparently
Gender-neutral marketing, however, can help companies expand their target audience and increase brand loyalty. After all, this way, you’re aiming your products and services at the entire population, not just half of it. For instance, instead of labeling the toys you sell by gender, you can do so by age, product category, and brand.
Do You Ever Find Your Cotton Swabs Are Too Damn Feminine?
Cotton swabs? Cotton is too soft for men! The swans should be tipped with grit glued on.
Barbells At The Gym
Definitely Men
So definitely men can definitely pluck their definite eyebrows definitely?
The ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ subreddit was first created in March of 2015, and it continues to be popular to this very day. At the time of writing, it boasts a whopping 134k weekly visitors, as well as 3k weekly contributions.
Meanwhile, the ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ community was created in December of that same year, but it is more niche.
Gendered. Pickles
The Excitement Of Gunfighting Is Clearly Not Something Girls Would Enjoy, But What About Shooting Gossipy Messages At Each Other?
No Avocados And Blueberries For Women. They Might Explode, Since This Is Specifically For Men
Despite the differences in popularity, both online groups focus on the same thing: products that shouldn’t be gendered but are, in the most humorous ways.
As the moderators of ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ point out, their community should focus on humorous posts about gender and needlessly gendered things. Meanwhile, “certain products are gendered for a reason” and shouldn’t be posted.
This Is The Definition Of Unnecessarily Gendered
I can maybe see this one even if it does kinda look ridiculous. I have the same shirt in a ladies and a men's since my ex left it . It fits different amd is cut differently so this might be the reason but I am not 100 percent on that
I Cannot Facepalm Harder
Why Are Shirt Buttons On Different Sides For Men And Women???
Once you’ve finished looking through this list and upvoting the most egregious examples of gendered products, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below.
Realistically, what do you think it would take for companies to stop with this nonsensical product gendering? What’s the worst, most pointless example of a gendered product that you’ve stumbled upon personally? Let us know.
Checkout Options
I Think We Know What The Writer Wanted
Felt Like This Belongs Here
Poems That Make Grown People Cry
One solitary tear is all you will get from me!
Grow A Girlfriend Has “No Nagging” And Other Phrases While Grow A Boyfriend Just Has Instructions
Masks Donated To My Work Today
Ah Yes Because Girl Bug Notebooks Need Eyelashes
Gendered Towels?
Weird Waste Separation On This Playground
Because Regular Freshwater Wasn't Good Enough
Couldn’t Eat My Roommates Lettuce, Didn’t Fit The Right Gender
But Like... They’re Dogs Though
We sometimes get the pink ones for my male dog, Fred. He doesn't care.
Hey Kids! Guess What? You Could Become A Powerful Knight... Or A Pwetty Lickle Pwincess!!
Just Got This Recommendation On Yt
Guess Girls Can’t Like Playstation
Ladies Can't Handle Sleeping With These
What Is This Meant For Exactly??
Not Even The Dragons Are Safe
Candles
[meta] Are You Kidding Me?
Women Can't Feel Lonely, Apparently
Birthday
Bc Only Boys (And Sabrina Sexton) Will Appreciate This
I'm pretty sure that this type of post has nothing to do with gendering. I think they were truly just following that fad "my boys" "my ladies". Stupid fad, but *shrug*
German Parking Disc - "Time Of Arrival" (Blue) vs. "I'm Off Shopping" (Pink)
Gender Is Pointlessly Gendered
You Mean Humans?
More “Batman Is For Boys” Nonsense — But With A Happy Ending
Cringe In The Wild
Only Fit For Her Ears
Men’s Reading Glasses
Masculine Chargers Are Something Else
Girl Dogs Need The Same Nutrients In A Pink Bag And Boy Dogs In A Blue Bag!
Power Tools For Women!
Gendered Changing Rooms For One Person Each
Why Do We Need To See Her Bare Shoulder (Barely Can Tell She Is Wearing A Shirt) And Have Her Posing Like That?
I Can Feel My Estrogen Supplies Dwindling Already
“You’ve just k****d a small animal! It’s time for a light beer!”
Look What I Found On My Local Facebook Marketplace
Because Women Can't Hold The Big Tube?
Safe For All, Thank Goodness
Knifes For Women
Ouija... Just For Her!
Be Careful Men, You May Look In A Woman’s Mirror!!
Don't Let Your Men Drink This! They Will Become A Woman!
For Books That Girls Can't Read
Got Some Man Debt?
I Was Playing With The Background On A Web Poll At Work And Found The "Thinking Male" And "Thinking Female" Background Options... Just Why?
It's A Brush And Comb Why Does It Need To Be For Men
Angry Monkies For Boys Only, But At Least They're Giving Therapy For Both
I Want To Know If There's A Difference Between These But Don't Want To Buy Them
Hey Lady, Get Down From There
For Ladies Delicate Ears Only Pink Will Do. And They Only Cost A Little More!
Gendered. Chocolate
This Needs To Stop
That Is Not How Trauma Works
"Traditional male". Some traditions deserve to be forgotten. Just saying.
You're Not A Woman Unless You Can Do These Things
It’s Not That…
Can’t Even Start Reading Without Being Locked In A Gendered Choice
True!!
Society
So Apparently Women Won’t Understand…fried Eggs?
This One Is Kinda Funny
Need A New Account For These Shoes
So I'm not allowed to buy something for my husband? (And yes, I would also totally wear men's stuff, I'm just trying to think simplisticly)