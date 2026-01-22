Some consumers, upon seeing this, get so frustrated that they snap a photo and share it online for some public shaming . These pictures sometimes end up on the ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ and ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ online communities, which we’re featuring today. Scroll down for our list of photos of needlessly gendered products that pushed people away.

Many companies will do whatever it takes to make a bigger profit. Sometimes, this means adopting marketing and advertising strategies where they, bizarrely, try to gender products and services for no logical reason whatsoever.

#2 Don't Let The Man-Trash And The Woman Trash Touch Each Other! They Will Make Baby Trash!

#3 No Teenagers Are Easy

Pushing back against pointlessly gendered products and services might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Consumers wield a lot of power. And rational business owners tend to react to changing market trends and consumer preferences. So, voting with your wallet is one of the most powerful things you—along with your family, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances—can do. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer!

#5 Water And Water For Women. Different Ph Levels

#6 Where The Heck Do They Think We Get It From?

If you think that a product is overpriced, the company’s values don’t match yours, and you suspect that someone’s trying to make a quick profit, don’t reward that business with your money. On top of that, reach out to the company’s representatives about your concerns or share your insights on social media. If the behavior is egregious, reach out to your government representatives. Ask them to take a stand and protect your interests as a consumer. ADVERTISEMENT Your cash, attention, and loyalty mean a lot for the longevity of any company. So, by hitting a business where it hurts (its profits and reputation), you’re forcing them to pivot and adapt.

#7 I’m Sat Here Wondering Why The Safety Areas Were Gendered In The First Place

#8 Cool Actually

#9 Pain

Pointlessly gendering products can be problematic when taken to the extreme. What’s more, it can split your potential customer base. As ‘The Society Pages’ points out, these products can reinforce gender stereotypes, lead to more inequality, and end up costing women more money. Sometimes, you’ll notice that the masculine and feminine versions of the very same product aren’t priced the same. “When that happens, the one for women is usually the more expensive one. If women aren’t paying attention—or if it matters to them to have the ‘right‘ product—they end up shelling out more money,” ‘The Society Pages’ explains.

#10 God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet

#11 Gendered Baby Brushes - The Exact Same Product, The Exact Same Baby On The Packaging - But The Pink One Costs More

#12 Special Wipes For Dudes! Can't Have That "Girly" Packaging

According to ‘Popsters,’ some consumers are becoming less receptive to gendered marketing. As such, some companies are taking note and moving toward more neutral advertising. That being said, many businesses still choose to target genders when crafting their marketing strategies.

#13 How Else Will People Know You’re A Straight Couple?

#14 Batteries Are Now Gendered, Too - So You Can Pay Extra For Pink Plastic Wrap That No One Will Ever See

#15 Gendered Eggs - I Give Up

‘Popsters’ notes that “traditional gender marketing” often focuses on functionality, short formulations, jokes, provocations, and the theme of competition when advertising for men. Meanwhile, advertisements for women typically focus on strength, independence, and the desire to stand out, while avoiding humor.

#16 Low Key Photo From 4chan

#17 War Paint Is Eye Concealer

#18 Saw This On Instagram And Figured I'll Share This Here

However, advertisements that discriminate, use outdated stereotypes, and use black-and-white thinking tend to cause public outcry and fail. “This is especially true for women’s advertising. Gender marketing requires the dynamic use of changes in laws and social norms,” ‘Popsters’ suggests. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Everyone Knows Real Men Have Bald Eyelids

#20 What The Heck Is Wrong With These People?

#21 Because Only Women Can Change Diapers Apparently

Gender-neutral marketing, however, can help companies expand their target audience and increase brand loyalty. After all, this way, you’re aiming your products and services at the entire population, not just half of it. For instance, instead of labeling the toys you sell by gender, you can do so by age, product category, and brand. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Do You Ever Find Your Cotton Swabs Are Too Damn Feminine?

#23 Barbells At The Gym

#24 Definitely Men

The ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ subreddit was first created in March of 2015, and it continues to be popular to this very day. At the time of writing, it boasts a whopping 134k weekly visitors, as well as 3k weekly contributions. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, the ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ community was created in December of that same year, but it is more niche. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Gendered. Pickles

#26 The Excitement Of Gunfighting Is Clearly Not Something Girls Would Enjoy, But What About Shooting Gossipy Messages At Each Other?

#27 No Avocados And Blueberries For Women. They Might Explode, Since This Is Specifically For Men

Despite the differences in popularity, both online groups focus on the same thing: products that shouldn’t be gendered but are, in the most humorous ways. ADVERTISEMENT As the moderators of ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ point out, their community should focus on humorous posts about gender and needlessly gendered things. Meanwhile, “certain products are gendered for a reason” and shouldn’t be posted.

#28 This Is The Definition Of Unnecessarily Gendered

#29 I Cannot Facepalm Harder

#30 Why Are Shirt Buttons On Different Sides For Men And Women???

Once you’ve finished looking through this list and upvoting the most egregious examples of gendered products, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below. Realistically, what do you think it would take for companies to stop with this nonsensical product gendering? What’s the worst, most pointless example of a gendered product that you’ve stumbled upon personally? Let us know.

#31 Checkout Options

#32 I Think We Know What The Writer Wanted

#33 Felt Like This Belongs Here

#34 Poems That Make Grown People Cry

#35 Grow A Girlfriend Has “No Nagging” And Other Phrases While Grow A Boyfriend Just Has Instructions

#36 Masks Donated To My Work Today

#37 Ah Yes Because Girl Bug Notebooks Need Eyelashes

#38 Gendered Towels?

#39 Weird Waste Separation On This Playground

#40 Because Regular Freshwater Wasn't Good Enough

#41 Couldn’t Eat My Roommates Lettuce, Didn’t Fit The Right Gender

#42 But Like... They’re Dogs Though

#43 Hey Kids! Guess What? You Could Become A Powerful Knight... Or A Pwetty Lickle Pwincess!!

#44 Just Got This Recommendation On Yt

#45 Guess Girls Can’t Like Playstation

#46 Ladies Can't Handle Sleeping With These

#47 What Is This Meant For Exactly??

#48 Not Even The Dragons Are Safe

#49 Candles

#50 [meta] Are You Kidding Me?

#51 Women Can't Feel Lonely, Apparently

#52 Birthday

#53 Bc Only Boys (And Sabrina Sexton) Will Appreciate This

#54 German Parking Disc - "Time Of Arrival" (Blue) vs. "I'm Off Shopping" (Pink)

#55 Gender Is Pointlessly Gendered

#56 You Mean Humans?

#57 More “Batman Is For Boys” Nonsense — But With A Happy Ending

#58 Cringe In The Wild

#59 Only Fit For Her Ears

#60 Men’s Reading Glasses

#61 Masculine Chargers Are Something Else

#62 Girl Dogs Need The Same Nutrients In A Pink Bag And Boy Dogs In A Blue Bag!

#63 Power Tools For Women!

#64 Gendered Changing Rooms For One Person Each

#65 Why Do We Need To See Her Bare Shoulder (Barely Can Tell She Is Wearing A Shirt) And Have Her Posing Like That?

#66 I Can Feel My Estrogen Supplies Dwindling Already

#67 Look What I Found On My Local Facebook Marketplace

#68 Because Women Can't Hold The Big Tube?

#69 Safe For All, Thank Goodness

#70 Knifes For Women

#71 Ouija... Just For Her!

#72 Be Careful Men, You May Look In A Woman’s Mirror!!

#73 Don't Let Your Men Drink This! They Will Become A Woman!

#74 For Books That Girls Can't Read

#75 Got Some Man Debt?

#76 I Was Playing With The Background On A Web Poll At Work And Found The "Thinking Male" And "Thinking Female" Background Options... Just Why?

#77 It's A Brush And Comb Why Does It Need To Be For Men

#78 Angry Monkies For Boys Only, But At Least They're Giving Therapy For Both

#79 I Want To Know If There's A Difference Between These But Don't Want To Buy Them

#80 Hey Lady, Get Down From There

#81 For Ladies Delicate Ears Only Pink Will Do. And They Only Cost A Little More!

#82 Gendered. Chocolate

#83 This Needs To Stop

#84 That Is Not How Trauma Works

#85 You're Not A Woman Unless You Can Do These Things

#86 It’s Not That…

#87 Can’t Even Start Reading Without Being Locked In A Gendered Choice

#89 Society

#90 So Apparently Women Won’t Understand…fried Eggs?

#91 This One Is Kinda Funny

#92 Need A New Account For These Shoes

#93 Women Are Incapable Of Standing Normally

#94 They Have Gendered The Bugs. Bugs, People

#95 Hmmm

#96 Blueprints Are For Men, Birds And Flowers Are For Women

#97 The Male Equivalent To Getting Flowers Is Getting Flowers

#98 ?? Why

#99 Girl Clothes Only

#100 Dinosaur Bubble Wands At Disneyworld

#101 I Guess Men Can't Write, Sorry I Don't Make The Rules

#102 Ah Yes, Clearly A Female Elf

#103 Cod Is For Men, AC Is For Women, Clearly

#104 These Face Masks