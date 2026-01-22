ADVERTISEMENT

Many companies will do whatever it takes to make a bigger profit. Sometimes, this means adopting marketing and advertising strategies where they, bizarrely, try to gender products and services for no logical reason whatsoever.

Some consumers, upon seeing this, get so frustrated that they snap a photo and share it online for some public shaming. These pictures sometimes end up on the ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ and ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ online communities, which we’re featuring today. Scroll down for our list of photos of needlessly gendered products that pushed people away.

Tweet about a child challenging gendered nonsense that dinosaurs are only for boys, highlighting examples of gendered stereotypes.

Charlotte
Charlotte
Roaring is a fair response to anyone getting between a girl and her dinosaurs

    Don't Let The Man-Trash And The Woman Trash Touch Each Other! They Will Make Baby Trash!

    Gendered nonsense on trash bins with separate male and female icons on stainless steel bins at a university.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Has the man version have a stronger flap so us manly men can test out manly strength?

    No Teenagers Are Easy

    Tweet discussing a boy's emotional meltdown, highlighting gendered nonsense and stereotypes about boys and girls.

    Pushing back against pointlessly gendered products and services might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Consumers wield a lot of power. And rational business owners tend to react to changing market trends and consumer preferences.

    So, voting with your wallet is one of the most powerful things you—along with your family, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances—can do.

    #4

    Make Sure You Are Using Your Gender's Hand Sanitizer!

    Display of gendered nonsense with pink and blue hand sanitizer bottles labeled for women and men in a retail setting.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Oops, I used the girl one! My manhood has just shriveled up and dropped off!

    Water And Water For Women. Different Ph Levels

    Two bottles of alkaline water, one labeled for women with pink design highlighting gendered nonsense marketing.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    But what if I want the zippy taste of higher ph water? Can I get a boy to buy it for me while I wait in the parking lot?

    #6

    Where The Heck Do They Think We Get It From?

    Woman and man debating gendered nonsense about shaving and natural body hair in a casual home setting.

    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    There's a whole group of f3 tishes for people that prefer not to shave and people that prefer others who do not shave. I don't know why it's k inky

    If you think that a product is overpriced, the company’s values don’t match yours, and you suspect that someone’s trying to make a quick profit, don’t reward that business with your money. On top of that, reach out to the company’s representatives about your concerns or share your insights on social media. If the behavior is egregious, reach out to your government representatives. Ask them to take a stand and protect your interests as a consumer.

    Your cash, attention, and loyalty mean a lot for the longevity of any company. So, by hitting a business where it hurts (its profits and reputation), you’re forcing them to pivot and adapt.
    I’m Sat Here Wondering Why The Safety Areas Were Gendered In The First Place

    Trans student left outside during drill highlights gendered nonsense and confusion in middle school policies.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Shouldnt kids head to whatever safety area is closest? Genuinely confused

    Cool Actually

    Man wearing tactical baby gear and carrying a diaper bag marketed to men showing gendered nonsense examples.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Your supposed to make your baby look like hunting Gear?

    Pain

    Social media post humorously comparing gendered pain experiences with an anatomical drawing of a rolled ankle.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Life is hard enough without getting into "who has it worse" competitions

    Pointlessly gendering products can be problematic when taken to the extreme. What’s more, it can split your potential customer base.

    As ‘The Society Pages’ points out, these products can reinforce gender stereotypes, lead to more inequality, and end up costing women more money. Sometimes, you’ll notice that the masculine and feminine versions of the very same product aren’t priced the same.

    “When that happens, the one for women is usually the more expensive one. If women aren’t paying attention—or if it matters to them to have the ‘right‘ product—they end up shelling out more money,” ‘The Society Pages’ explains.
    God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet

    Alphabet charts for boys and girls with gendered examples highlighting gendered nonsense in education materials.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    O is for octopus or ostrich. Why is the octopus for boys, ostrich for girls?

    Gendered Baby Brushes - The Exact Same Product, The Exact Same Baby On The Packaging - But The Pink One Costs More

    Hairbrush and nail clipper sets in green and pink packaging, highlighting gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    Special Wipes For Dudes! Can't Have That "Girly" Packaging

    Packages of DUDE wipes and Cottonelle flushable wipes displayed on store shelves highlighting gendered nonsense products.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    This sounds wrong.... Sounds like what dudes need after lending a "helping hand" during dry patches . #nohomo.

    According to ‘Popsters,’ some consumers are becoming less receptive to gendered marketing. As such, some companies are taking note and moving toward more neutral advertising. That being said, many businesses still choose to target genders when crafting their marketing strategies.
    How Else Will People Know You’re A Straight Couple?

    Matching key and heart keychains with gender symbols and I love you text, illustrating gendered nonsense concept.

    Batteries Are Now Gendered, Too - So You Can Pay Extra For Pink Plastic Wrap That No One Will Ever See

    Pack of AA batteries labeled Battery-Girls with pink balloon and princess-themed packaging highlighting gendered nonsense.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    If you mix boy and girl batteries does that create new AAA batteries?

    Gendered Eggs - I Give Up

    Pink and blue egg cartons labeled princess and pirate eggs highlighting gendered nonsense packaging trends.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Are these just plain eggs or do the pink ones taste like princesses?

    ‘Popsters’ notes that “traditional gender marketing” often focuses on functionality, short formulations, jokes, provocations, and the theme of competition when advertising for men. Meanwhile, advertisements for women typically focus on strength, independence, and the desire to stand out, while avoiding humor.
    Low Key Photo From 4chan

    Text conversation showing gendered nonsense at a drive-thru about choosing Hot Wheels or Barbie toys for a boy.

    War Paint Is Eye Concealer

    Social media post mocking gendered nonsense with eye concealer branded as War Paint for men and a man applying it.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    How dare you call my masculinity fragile! I'm crying now!

    Saw This On Instagram And Figured I'll Share This Here

    Meme showing gendered nonsense comparing men to waffles and women to spaghetti, highlighting absurd gender stereotypes.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Humm...can I have spaghetti to start then waffles with syrup and ice cream for dessert?

    However, advertisements that discriminate, use outdated stereotypes, and use black-and-white thinking tend to cause public outcry and fail. “This is especially true for women’s advertising. Gender marketing requires the dynamic use of changes in laws and social norms,” ‘Popsters’ suggests.

    Everyone Knows Real Men Have Bald Eyelids

    Close-up of a man getting lashes removed by a barber, highlighting gendered nonsense and masculine look trends.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Eye infections are very masculine

    What The Heck Is Wrong With These People?

    Four gender reveal cakes and banners showing gendered nonsense ideas with stereotypical boy or girl choices.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    I bought green baby clothes for a baby shower because I hadn't heard the gender (and didn't much care). Mom to be was happy. Grandma said too bad we won't be able to use these since it's a girl. Like a newborn cares what colour she's wearing!

    Because Only Women Can Change Diapers Apparently

    Baby changing station installed only in the women’s restroom, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    I have heard a few daddies complain about lack of change tables - I agree, it makes no sense

    Gender-neutral marketing, however, can help companies expand their target audience and increase brand loyalty. After all, this way, you’re aiming your products and services at the entire population, not just half of it. For instance, instead of labeling the toys you sell by gender, you can do so by age, product category, and brand.

    Do You Ever Find Your Cotton Swabs Are Too Damn Feminine?

    Container of cotton swabs labeled refined man 300, highlighting gendered nonsense in product marketing for men.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Cotton swabs? Cotton is too soft for men! The swans should be tipped with grit glued on.

    Barbells At The Gym

    Black and pink weightlifting bars labeled Kings Bar and Queens Bar demonstrating gendered nonsense in gym equipment design.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Is there also a jack bar of an even lower weight? And would the ace bar weigh more, or a lot less?

    Definitely Men

    Packaging of precision tweezers labeled with gendered nonsense phrase definitely men, showing examples of gendered nonsense.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    So definitely men can definitely pluck their definite eyebrows definitely?

    The ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ subreddit was first created in March of 2015, and it continues to be popular to this very day. At the time of writing, it boasts a whopping 134k weekly visitors, as well as 3k weekly contributions.

    Meanwhile, the ‘Unnecessarily Gendered’ community was created in December of that same year, but it is more niche.

    Gendered. Pickles

    Jars of pickles labeled with gendered nonsense terms, illustrating examples of gendered marketing in products.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Are they the same pickles or is this marketing of different flavors?

    The Excitement Of Gunfighting Is Clearly Not Something Girls Would Enjoy, But What About Shooting Gossipy Messages At Each Other?

    Nerf Rebelle message darts toy packaged with pink and blue foam darts, highlighting gendered nonsense in toy marketing.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    That's just weird. Message passing is supposed to be stealthy - guns are supposed to be noisy

    No Avocados And Blueberries For Women. They Might Explode, Since This Is Specifically For Men

    Search results showing gendered nonsense with related searches including lunch ideas for men and healthy breakfast options.

    Despite the differences in popularity, both online groups focus on the same thing: products that shouldn’t be gendered but are, in the most humorous ways.

    As the moderators of ‘Pointlessly Gendered’ point out, their community should focus on humorous posts about gender and needlessly gendered things. Meanwhile, “certain products are gendered for a reason” and shouldn’t be posted.
    This Is The Definition Of Unnecessarily Gendered

    Two people wearing non binary pride flag T-shirts labeled as women's and men's, highlighting gendered nonsense examples.

    Sarah bell
    Sarah bell
    I can maybe see this one even if it does kinda look ridiculous. I have the same shirt in a ladies and a men's since my ex left it . It fits different amd is cut differently so this might be the reason but I am not 100 percent on that

    I Cannot Facepalm Harder

    Two cats in a night cityscape with one excited and one serious expression illustrating gendered nonsense concept.

    Why Are Shirt Buttons On Different Sides For Men And Women???

    Close-up of blue and red shirts with arrows pointing to button placement highlighting gendered nonsense in clothing design.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Some old story about women with money having maids so their buttons were done by someone facing them, no?

    Once you’ve finished looking through this list and upvoting the most egregious examples of gendered products, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below.

    Realistically, what do you think it would take for companies to stop with this nonsensical product gendering? What’s the worst, most pointless example of a gendered product that you’ve stumbled upon personally? Let us know.
    Checkout Options

    Online checkout showing gender options and a restriction preventing purchase if non-binary, highlighting gendered nonsense.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    My innocent little mind is boggling at what the item could possibly be?

    I Think We Know What The Writer Wanted

    Text showing gendered nonsense stereotypes: a man acts like a child when loving, a woman acts like a mother.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    How about both act like adults who love the other person on their own terms?

    Felt Like This Belongs Here

    Headline about a dad with breast cancer rejected from support groups highlighting gendered nonsense issues.

    CrazyKnitter
    CrazyKnitter
    Men can have breast cancer too, it's just more rare.

    Poems That Make Grown People Cry

    Two books titled Poems that make Grown Women Cry and Poems that make Grown Men Cry displayed side by side on a wooden shelf.

    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    One solitary tear is all you will get from me!

    Grow A Girlfriend Has “No Nagging” And Other Phrases While Grow A Boyfriend Just Has Instructions

    Two novelty toys labeled grow a girlfriend and grow a boyfriend, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Ages 3+ seems a bit young for the birds and the bees talk I would assume would be required to explain what PMS is

    Masks Donated To My Work Today

    Two plastic bags containing face masks separated by gender labels male and female illustrating gendered nonsense.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    But what if a boy wants to wear the big polkadots?

    Ah Yes Because Girl Bug Notebooks Need Eyelashes

    Colorful insect-themed pouches in pink and teal highlighting gendered nonsense through design and colors on display.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Obviously the boy bugs shave theirs for, you know, masculinity

    Gendered Towels?

    Baby girls shark bath towel in blue with hood and fins highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in kids' products.

    Weird Waste Separation On This Playground

    Two outdoor trash bins painted blue and pink, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in public spaces.

    Because Regular Freshwater Wasn't Good Enough

    Hand holding a gendered antibacterial hand gel labeled Freshwater for men, highlighting gendered nonsense products.

    Couldn’t Eat My Roommates Lettuce, Didn’t Fit The Right Gender

    Plastic container of organic baby arugula greens with a pink label, highlighting organic and recycled plastic packaging.

    But Like... They’re Dogs Though

    Pink and blue gendered dog birthday treats labeled for a darling girl and charming boy, showcasing gendered nonsense.

    CrazyKnitter
    CrazyKnitter
    We sometimes get the pink ones for my male dog, Fred. He doesn't care.

    Hey Kids! Guess What? You Could Become A Powerful Knight... Or A Pwetty Lickle Pwincess!!

    Bags of blue Knight and pink Princess candies side by side, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense packaging.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    I think I'd prefer the magic Knight pill if it also creates a horse

    Just Got This Recommendation On Yt

    Close-up of a brutal fidget toy for men with a metal chain mechanism, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense.

    Guess Girls Can’t Like Playstation

    Mens PlayStation alarm clock illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in product marketing trends.

    Ladies Can't Handle Sleeping With These

    Advertisement showing bed sheets labeled for men, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    What Is This Meant For Exactly??

    Vaseline petroleum jelly for men in blue packaging labeled cooling, illustrating gendered nonsense product marketing.

    Not Even The Dragons Are Safe

    Hand-drawn male and female dragon heads on a sketchpad illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in art.

    Candles

    Birthday candles showing 23 plus 1 for 24, highlighting gendered nonsense in cultural birthday traditions.

    [meta] Are You Kidding Me?

    Search suggestions showing gendered nonsense in non binary celebrities including male and female categories on a dark interface.

    Women Can't Feel Lonely, Apparently

    Person sitting on a bench with head in hands, illustrating gendered nonsense and loneliness themes in social context.

    Birthday

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing gendered nonsense about men, birthdays, and societal expectations.

    Bc Only Boys (And Sabrina Sexton) Will Appreciate This

    Sand sculptures on a beach showing gendered nonsense with humorous social media comment about appreciation.

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    I'm pretty sure that this type of post has nothing to do with gendering. I think they were truly just following that fad "my boys" "my ladies". Stupid fad, but *shrug*

    German Parking Disc - "Time Of Arrival" (Blue) vs. "I'm Off Shopping" (Pink)

    Blue and pink parking discs packaged separately, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in everyday products.

    Gender Is Pointlessly Gendered

    Comment stating gender is a scam by bathroom companies, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in public setting.

    You Mean Humans?

    Text snippet on gendered nonsense highlighting how psychology explains women's response to stress and survival mode.

    More “Batman Is For Boys” Nonsense — But With A Happy Ending

    Batman-themed birthday party setup with gendered nonsense highlighting outdated "for boys only" mindset.

    Cringe In The Wild

    Wooden bench labeled the husband seat, showing gendered nonsense in a public park setting next to a parked silver car.

    Only Fit For Her Ears

    CD cover titled all for her, a collection for women, showing a woman stretching with earbuds, highlighting gendered nonsense examples.

    Men’s Reading Glasses

    Two pairs of men's reading glasses in packaging highlighting gendered nonsense examples.

    Masculine Chargers Are Something Else

    Pink feminine chargers with Hello Kitty design contrasted with a hand holding a taped, masculine charger cable showing gendered nonsense.

    Girl Dogs Need The Same Nutrients In A Pink Bag And Boy Dogs In A Blue Bag!

    Pink and blue pet food bags labeled for girls and boys, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in marketing.

    Power Tools For Women!

    Pink cordless electric scissors box, highlighting gendered nonsense in marketing with tools labeled for women.

    Gendered Changing Rooms For One Person Each

    Two gendered beach changing cabins in blue and red standing on sandy beach at sunset, illustrating gendered nonsense.

    Why Do We Need To See Her Bare Shoulder (Barely Can Tell She Is Wearing A Shirt) And Have Her Posing Like That?

    Children’s face masks packaged separately for boys and girls, illustrating gendered nonsense in marketing.

    I Can Feel My Estrogen Supplies Dwindling Already

    Hand holding a tin of mints labeled super strong manly with a muscular figure, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense.

    The Queen of France
    The Queen of France
    “You’ve just k****d a small animal! It’s time for a light beer!”

    Look What I Found On My Local Facebook Marketplace

    Washer and dryer labeled with gendered nonsense showing outdated his and hers design in a cluttered laundry space.

    Because Women Can't Hold The Big Tube?

    Two DU'IT Tough Hands hand creams labeled for her and general use, highlighting gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Thanks, I will take the bigger tube at the cheaper per until price

    Safe For All, Thank Goodness

    Package of noodles with a label showing a gendered nonsense phrase suitable for men, women, and children.

    Knifes For Women

    Colorful stainless steel cutlery set with floral designs, scissors, and cutting boards showing gendered nonsense examples.

    Ouija... Just For Her!

    Pink Ouija board packaging labeled as girls’ gendered nonsense toy with question cards, appealing to children ages 8 and up.

    Be Careful Men, You May Look In A Woman’s Mirror!!

    Bottles with bright orange caps labeled for men, next to a box advertising a fog-free LED lighted men's mirror.

    Don't Let Your Men Drink This! They Will Become A Woman!

    Pukka womankind tea box with floral design highlighting gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    For Books That Girls Can't Read

    Hand holding a black male figure bookmark labeled His Book Mark, highlighting gendered nonsense product design.

    Got Some Man Debt?

    Stressed man in blue suit covering face surrounded by final demand letters illustrating gendered nonsense concept.

    2points
    POST
    #76

    I Was Playing With The Background On A Web Poll At Work And Found The "Thinking Male" And "Thinking Female" Background Options... Just Why?

    Screen showing online poll about fireworks ban ordinance, illustrating gendered nonsense in public opinions and voting behavior.

    d_chazz17 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    It's A Brush And Comb Why Does It Need To Be For Men

    Barbershop men's grooming brush and comb set in wood finish, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    IAmHereNowOrAmI Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Angry Monkies For Boys Only, But At Least They're Giving Therapy For Both

    Colour therapy books labeled for boys and girls with different designs highlighting gendered nonsense examples.

    creeperfaec101 Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    I Want To Know If There's A Difference Between These But Don't Want To Buy Them

    Boxes of handmade chocolates labeled separately for men and women, illustrating examples of gendered nonsense.

    Helix_Apostle Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Hey Lady, Get Down From There

    Woman using a multi chin-up bar labeled for men, illustrating gendered nonsense in fitness product marketing.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    For Ladies Delicate Ears Only Pink Will Do. And They Only Cost A Little More!

    Women's earplugs in pink packaging on store shelf illustrating examples of gendered nonsense in product marketing.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Gendered. Chocolate

    Two chocolate bars labeled with gendered packaging, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in marketing.

    wanttotradebrains Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    This Needs To Stop

    Customer confused by gendered nonsense in baby clothes store with separate sections for boy and girl clothes.

    guyelnathan Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    That Is Not How Trauma Works

    Man boxing in a gym with text highlighting gendered nonsense about trauma affecting men and women differently.

    DarkModeDamsel Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Traditional male". Some traditions deserve to be forgotten. Just saying.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    You're Not A Woman Unless You Can Do These Things

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing gendered nonsense about the roles and expectations of trans women.

    Three-Of-Seven Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    It’s Not That…

    Social media post showing wrinkled fingers from bath water, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense confusion.

    Impossible-Yam3680 Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Can’t Even Start Reading Without Being Locked In A Gendered Choice

    Reading preference screen showing gendered nonsense choices for female lead and male lead story genres on a book app.

    tanglekelp Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    True!!

    Text screenshot showing an example of gendered nonsense where a woman cooked two meals because one was deemed too girly.

    Annual_Exam5119 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Society

    Poll results on gendered nonsense about cuddling, shown with a Joker face image highlighting societal confusion.

    DeathRaeGun Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    So Apparently Women Won’t Understand…fried Eggs?

    Two frying pans with imperfectly cooked eggs illustrating gendered nonsense humor about cooking differences from childhood to now.

    Gangters_paradise Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    This One Is Kinda Funny

    Social media post showing gendered nonsense in jewelry categories labeled unisex, men, and women with different necklace styles.

    Eastern-Wedding-4157 Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Need A New Account For These Shoes

    Black Gallow High Top Slip On shoe priced at $329 with a gendered nonsense message about separate men's and women's accounts.

    Even_Nerve_756 Report

    2points
    POST
    feins0016 avatar
    CrazyKnitter
    CrazyKnitter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I'm not allowed to buy something for my husband? (And yes, I would also totally wear men's stuff, I'm just trying to think simplisticly)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Women Are Incapable Of Standing Normally

    Exercise and muscle guide posters showing detailed muscle groups on male and female figures, related to gendered nonsense examples.

    Dominus-Temporis Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    They Have Gendered The Bugs. Bugs, People

    Men’s restroom marked with various insects and women’s restroom marked with different butterflies showing gendered nonsense signs.

    Shoddy-Ocelot-4473 Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    Hmmm

    Signs on a store shelf highlighting gendered nonsense stereotypes about girls and boys with playful definitions.

    RaccoonWithWIFI Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    Blueprints Are For Men, Birds And Flowers Are For Women

    Restroom hallway with gendered nonsense signs for men and women, featuring floral and technical wall designs.

    joryu-ori Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    The Male Equivalent To Getting Flowers Is Getting Flowers

    Young woman asking a question about gendered nonsense and male equivalents to getting flowers in a TikTok video.

    Turbulent-Plan-9693 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    ?? Why

    Two devotional books for men and women with gendered nonsense labels, titled Jesus First, on a store shelf.

    SuicidePug Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    Girl Clothes Only

    White dresser with three drawers and black knobs, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in product labeling.

    brieinherelement Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Dinosaur Bubble Wands At Disneyworld

    Child choosing between pink and green dinosaur toys, highlighting gendered nonsense in toy marketing.

    DavidRainsbergerII Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    I Guess Men Can't Write, Sorry I Don't Make The Rules

    White ballpoint pen in matching gift box marketed as gendered nonsense for women, highlighting outdated stereotypes.

    random_person19 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Ah Yes, Clearly A Female Elf

    Plush female elf toy with a name tag, highlighting examples of gendered nonsense in holiday decorations.

    Obvious_Technician_4 Report

    1point
    POST
    #103

    Cod Is For Men, AC Is For Women, Clearly

    Tweet highlighting gendered nonsense about boyfriends ignoring girlfriends to play video games, illustrating gendered stereotypes.

    DifferentIsPossble Report

    1point
    POST
    #104

    These Face Masks

    Two Freeman skincare masks side by side, highlighting gendered products as an example of gendered nonsense.

    Chick3nScr4tch Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT