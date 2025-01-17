ADVERTISEMENT

They come in all shapes and sizes. Some walk, some slither, some fly and some swim. Humans are blessed to share the planet with just over 2.1 million recognized species of animals. And scientists say there are millions more that are yet to be discovered.

Many animals like to play it safe, sticking to the normal blueprint of what they “should” look like. Then there are those that are born different, displaying unique characteristics that set them apart from the rest.

Bored Panda has tracked down a bunch of photos of animals who aren’t letting genetic mutations stand in their way. From four-eared cats to two-headed tortoises, these cute creatures are rocking their rare traits loud and proud for all the world to see. Keep scrolling for an adorable list of animals breaking stereotypes by sporting something very different to their families, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Chimeric Cat

Cat with unique genetic mutations, heterochromia eyes, on a white blanket, showcasing distinct fur pattern.

HerbziKal Report

gabbymonteiro
Mango
Mango
Community Member
1 hour ago

Aww what a cute kitty! They look just the slightest bit determined :)

    #2

    Jedo Has A Reduced Adoption Fee At The Shelter Where I Foster. He’s A Senior Gentlemen Doing His Best To Be Handsome

    White cat with unique genetic mutation, featuring distinct facial markings and expressions.

    DonutPlains Report

    #3

    A Cute Dog With Vitiligo

    Dog with unique genetic mutations lying in grass, displaying mixed fur colors and patterns.

    fannyasfresh Report

    Animal rescue workers were going about their day in July 2024, when a box of kittens was brought in. At first glance, while the situation was very sad, it didn’t seem like anything too out of the ordinary. The staff at True Rescue in Tennessee are trained to deal with abandoned and neglected animals, after all.

    In this case, the four kittens had been discovered inside a duct-taped cardboard box with no air holes. Someone had fortunately spotted them dumped outside a fence before a garbage truck arrived.

    According to the shelter, the kittens were around 8 weeks old when they arrived. They were underweight and had upper respiratory symptoms. Upon closer inspection, staff discovered something else that had them intrigued. One of the kittens had four ears.

    “We were both very taken aback. That’s not something any of us affiliated with True Rescue have ever seen, probably the rarest of genetic abnormalities that we’ve heard of,” said Kristin Condit, director of operations for the shelter.
    #4

    Deetz

    Kitten with unique genetic mutations, showcasing distinct facial features while resting on cozy blankets.

    LittleG69420 Report

    #5

    This Is Emi, She Was Tragically Born With Only One Brain Cell

    Two cats with unique genetic mutations, boasting distinct facial markings and patterns, sitting comfortably indoors.

    dbenc Report

    #6

    This Cat's Feet Are Units

    Sleeping cat with unique genetic mutation, displaying extra toes, on a cozy blanket.

    reddit.com Report

    True Rescue staff introduced the “ear-resistible” kitten to the world via a Facebook post. They uploaded a reel the following day, revealing that the kitten has an extremely rare genetic mutation that’s completely harmless. “We decided to name this kitten Audio because he has built-in surround-sound speakers!” reads the post.

    Audio immediately became an internet sensation because of his cute and unique features, with several media outlets picking up the story. The shelter received hundreds of adoption applications, but in the end, they decided that Audio was too special to be let go.

    “We have been really stressed about how we would find the right applicant, and ultimately for his own safety and our own sanity, I've decided to adopt him,” True Rescue executive director Amy Simcik told Forbes. Audio has since become an ambassador animal for the shelter.
    #7

    My Family Makes Fun Of Him Because Of His Ears So Please Tell Him He’s The Cutest Patootie In The Whole World. Meet My Cat, Sheriff

    Gray cat with unique ear mutation sitting on a pet carrier in a room with boxes.

    dfrancesca Report

    #8

    This Cat I Met Today Has Sauron’s Eyes

    Unique pet cat with striking orange eyes and dark fur, showcasing genetic mutations.

    reddit.com Report

    George D
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Scary beautiful, like some goth girls I met back in the day.

    #9

    I Work At An Animal Shelter, Miss Minnie Decided To Show Off Her Extra Fluffy Extra Toes

    A fluffy white and gray cat with a unique genetic mutation, showcasing extra toes, inside a cage.

    MegaNymphia Report

    Audio isn’t the first cat to go viral for having four ears. Midas made headlines in 2021 when he was adopted by a woman in Turkey. The Russian Blue mix also sports quadruple ears, and has been described as a perfectly healthy cat that has no problem hearing.

    Midas’ genetic mutation shot him to fame almost immediately. His Instagram account has garnered 339k followers since it was created. His "first day at home" post got over 7,000 likes, while a pretty portrait has received more than 1.8 million.
    #10

    Pippin Found Some Sun

    Cat with unique genetic mutation lounging on a black leather couch, sunlight filtering through blinds in the background.

    NicLa113 Report

    #11

    This Two-Headed Tortoise

    Two-headed tortoise showcases unique genetic mutations in an indoor setting.

    Report

    #12

    My Boys Paws Look So Funny From A Upward Angle. I Love Him

    Cat with unique genetic mutations, featuring extra toes, sitting on wooden floor.

    Queeenkenz Report

    While Audio and Midas’ unique features have worked in their favor, and made them “ear-resistible” and loved, some bigger cats aren’t as lucky. Africa’s white lions have a recessive gene that gives them their unusual pale color. They’re extremely rare and sought-after by trophy hunters.

    #13

    Here’s My Albino Doggo Incase You Haven’t Seen One

    Dog with unique genetic mutations, featuring a white coat and blue eyes, sitting indoors.

    DaisyMillimeter Report

    #14

    My Kittens Eyes Are Currently 2 Distinct Colors

    Fluffy kitten with unique eye color, showcasing genetic mutations.

    I doubt they'll be like this forever, but watching the process of her baby blues transform sure is magical!!

    shirokira1313 Report

    #15

    Why Do My Cat Have Long Hairs Behind His Ears ?

    Black cat with unusual genetic mutation featuring tufted ears, lying on a bed next to a remote control.

    it was short when he was 2months, now it's growing up, it's cute, but is it a kind of cats or just a mix of other cats?

    StrategyCapable00 Report

    White lions went "technically extinct" for 12 years before they slowly started reemerging. Today, there are estimated to be only 13 in the wild. And a few hundred in captivity.

    Experts say white lions aren't appropriately classified and remain at risk of being wiped out completely. Some are calling for the rare big cats to be considered a "subspecies" so they can be better protected.
    #16

    This Is Enzo. He Was Born With A Unique Genetic Mutation, Causing A Lil Black Freckle To Appear On His Face. Quite Possibly The Rarest Golden In The Universe.

    Golden retriever with unique facial marking, showcasing genetic mutations in pets.

    mister.enzoviola , mister.enzoviola Report

    #17

    My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker

    Sleeping husky puppy on chair with a toy, representing unique pet genetic trait in a cozy room setting.

    berglesauce Report

    #18

    My Dogs Eye Is Star Shaped

    Close-up of a dog's eye showing unique genetic mutation with star-shaped pupil.

    IFORGOTMYLOGINTWICE Report

    "Currently, there is no law nationally or internationally that protects the White Lions from being wiped off the face of the earth," warned The Global White Lion Protection Trust.

    "Furthermore, the disastrous down-listing by CITES of South Africa’s lions to Appendix II 'least concern' has increased the demand for lion parts/bones of both captive lions and wild lions, putting lions under greater threat of extinction."

    #19

    A Melanistic Asian Water Monitor (Varanus Salvator)

    A hand holding a unique pet lizard with black scales, showcasing its genetic mutation in a natural setting.

    TypicalCricket Report

    #20

    I Was 2 Minutes Late With Her Dinner Tonight And Olive Told Me That It Was Unacceptable

    Cat with unique genetic mutation, wide eyes, sitting on a patterned rug.

    throwawayfeelings7 Report

    #21

    Heifer Calf Likely Born With Dwarfism

    Calf with unusual genetic mutation on its face, standing in a grassy field.

    Extension-Border-345 Report

    While genetic mutations occur naturally in the wild, some breeders have come under fire for purposely creating “mutant” animals. In 2015, some South African breeders and ranchers made headlines for engineering wildlife for the sole purpose of trophy hunting.

    As Bloomberg reported back then, some of the rare animals created included "white lions with pale blue eyes, black impalas, white kudus, and coffee-colored springboks."

    “We breed them because they’re different,” ranch-owner Barry York told Bloomberg. “There’ll always be a premium paid for highly-adapted, unique, rare animals.”

    #22

    My Boy Buster (4yo) Has Completely Changed From Black To White Over The Course Of The Last 2.5 Years

    Four unique dogs showcasing genetic mutations, each with distinctive fur patterns and colors.

    My dog Buster has the skin condition vitiligo. It causes depigmentation of the skin (and fur). These photos beautifully capture how vitiligo has made Buster even more unique: November 2021, November 2022, August 2023, and April 2024.

    TallyMatty Report

    #23

    Saw A Cat With Four Ears

    Tabby cat with unique ear genetic mutations on a textured surface.

    Bayankod_exe Report

    #24

    My Cat With Iris Melanosis

    Close-up of a tabby cat with unique genetic mutations in its eyes on a carpet background.

    allthecatsforevr Report

    In 2024, an 80-year-old American rancher was caught engineering giant sheep to sell to hunting lodges. According to court documents, Arthur “Jack” Schubarth used the biological tissue of a large-breed Kyrgyzstan sheep to create a giant sheep hybrid.

    He had received the tissue from a hunter and carried out his illegal "breeding" in a lab before impregnating an ewe who would later birth a mutant giant sheep known as Montana Mountain King. That sheep then fathered others, who each carried a price tag of up to $10,000.

    #25

    My Dog Has A Condition Called “Homochromia” Where Both His Eyes Are The Same Color

    Close-up of a husky with unique markings, showcasing genetic mutations in pets.

    mkvriscy Report

    #26

    Does My Cat Have An Abnormally Long Tail? I Don’t Know That I’ve Seen Another Like It

    Cat with genetic mutation walking in the snow, showcasing its unique tail.

    She was a rescue and we weren’t sure she was going to make it with the all of the issues she had. She is the best cat I’ve ever had, super tolerant, cuddly, a little wild, good with kids, maybe a little noisy. She also has the longest frickin tail I’ve ever seen on a cat to the point I feel like it’s abnormal. Anyone else have a cat with a tail like this?

    criderslider Report

    #27

    My Mom’s New Pup Has Some Of The Most Beautiful Eyes I’ve Ever Seen

    Adorable dog with striking blue eyes and unique genetic mutations, standing on a textured path outdoors.

    Beaniebaby999 Report

    As the Guardian reported, Schubarth and at least five other people were in cahoots from 2013. "Their goal was to garner high prices from hunting preserves where people shoot captive trophy game animals for a fee."

    Schubarth pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife. And was sentenced to 6 months in jail. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, a $4,000 payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and a $200 special assessment.

    “Mr. Schubarth's actions not only violated multiple laws designed to protect wildlife, but also risked introducing diseases and compromising the genetic integrity of our wild sheep populations," said Assistant Director Edward Grace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.
    #28

    This Horse Has A Mustache

    Horse with unique genetic mutations, featuring unusual mane, standing in a grassy field.

    pimack Report

    #29

    There's A Hole Through My Gecko's Head

    Leopard gecko with genetic mutation, featuring a unique translucent ear spot, sitting on a person's arm indoors.

    ShiftyDiscoDragon Report

    #30

    House Cat Suffering From Myostatin-Related Muscle Hypertrophy - A Rare Condition That Causes Muscles To Grow Excessively Large

    Hairless cat with muscular build in a patterned outfit, showcasing unique pet genetic mutation, drinking from tube.

    bsmith2123 Report

    #31

    Heterochromatic Dog's Pupils Reflect Different Colors!

    Dog with genetic mutation, having heterochromia with one red eye and one multicolored eye, laying on a blanket.

    Fit_Location580 Report

    #32

    My Dog Laika Has Two Different Eyes And Two Different Ears

    Dog with genetic mutation, featuring heterochromia: one brown eye and one blue eye, against a pink background.

    superfudge73 Report

    #33

    The Kitten I Am Adopting Has Dwarfism, At Almost 2 Months Old He Weighs Only A Little Bit More Than A Can Of Coke. He Will Be Illegal Forever

    Kitten with unique genetic mutation, displaying a wide smile, lying on a colorful blanket in a cozy setting.

    dazzleduck Report

    #34

    Meet My Unusual Cat, Owsley! He Was Born With Out Testicles, Stopped Growing At 6 Months And Remains Kitten Sized Today, He Turns 2 Tomorrow!

    Cat with unique genetic mutations, including tufts of hair on ears, sitting in a planter.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Met This Really Unique Cat At A Cat Cafe Today

    Cat with unique genetic mutation wearing a bow tie, wide eyes, standing on a blue blanket.

    minionlicker Report

    #36

    My Cat Looks Like A Lemur

    Cat with unique genetic mutation, featuring dark fur and striped tail, walking on grass.

    HushBringer_ Report

    #37

    She’s A 14 Week Old Golden Retriever Born With A Cleft Lip/Palate

    Golden retriever puppy with unique genetic mutation, sitting in a woven basket outdoors.

    leadthewayranger Report

    #38

    Warrior Cat: Ash Is One Of 3 Rescued Kittens With 4 Ears Due To A Recessive Mutation

    Kitten with heterochromia wearing a sweater, showcasing unique pet genetic mutation.

    Happy_Seer Report

    #39

    One Tiny Baby, So Many Beans

    Orange kitten with unique genetic mutations, showing extra toes on a paw.

    Kitty_casserole Report

    #40

    My Gp Mix Has A Dwarfism Gene, She Is 47% Gp And A Mix Of German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Labrador And Basset Hound... And 100% Angel

    Two dogs with genetic mutations. One fluffy, one wearing a shirt, showcasing unique fur and size features indoors.

    Zestyclose_Advice782 Report

    #41

    My Dog Has A Nose Mutation Which Has Caused It To Be Slightly Split In The Middle

    Close-up of a dog with a unique genetic mutation featuring a split nose.

    MiraiDiary Report

    #42

    My Dogs Eye Is Two Different Colors

    Close-up of a dog's eye with a unique color variation, showcasing genetic mutations in pets.

    ibealittlebirdy Report

    #43

    My Dog Has Heterochromia

    Dog with unique genetic mutation showing heterochromia, lying on a textured floor.

    hellraiserk Report

    #44

    After 7 Years Chained Up Outside.. We've Given Her A Forever Home. She Has A Cleft Palate And Dwarfism, But She’s The Loveliest Girl

    Dog with unique genetic mutation showing a distinctive facial structure on a gray couch.

    MeetFormal Report

    #45

    Judging My Life Choices. She Has De Novo Mutation! She Was Born This Way

    Cat with unique fur pattern, showcasing genetic mutations, sitting by a window with a pink bowl, sunlight streaming in.

    ellemenohpea2 Report

    #46

    One Of My Foster Kittens Has Folded Ears And I Just Cannot Get Over How Cute He His

    Kitten with unique genetic mutation and folded ears resting on a blanket.

    His sister is also adorable but man, those floppy ears just crack me up. I have no reason to suspect he’s a Scottish fold since he obviously didn’t come from a breeder, I think he just happened to have the same genetic mutation that birthed the breed. Hope you all enjoy is cuteness as much as I do!

    omgwtfbbq0_0 Report

    #47

    My One Of A Kind Naked Gal

    Unique pet with genetic mutation, resting on a blue blanket, showing spotted skin and exposed tongue.

    Doris came into our lives two years ago when she was 9. Hope those genes are strong enough to keep her around for another 5 years.
    Fun fact: the gene mutation that causes hairlessness is also tied to dentition. Via her original owner, Doris was born missing most of her teeth. That’s why her tongue is out!

    BedNo8810 Report

    #48

    Meet Watts! I Love Seeing Everyone’s Boston Terrier Pics And Wanted To Share Some Of One Of My Babies. Her Name Is Watts, A 4 Year Old Albino Boston Terrier. She’s The Sweetest Thing And Loves The Snuggles

    Unique pet with genetic mutation wrapped in a blue and gray blanket, with a lion image in the background.

    Rifter_Gabri Report

    #49

    My Dog Was Born With A Visual Impairment And Has The Smallest Yet Sweetest Eyes

    Smiling black dog with unique genetic mutation, showing its distinct facial features on a gravel background.

    Talvonlenska Report

    #50

    Our Sweet, Cross-Eyed Baby Has Many Looks!

    Two white dogs with unique genetic mutations, displaying distinctive facial features and pink noses.

    RoommateFantasy Report

    #51

    Cat With Some Sort Of Facial Abnormality

    Gray cat with unique genetic mutation, standing near a window beside a bowl of food.

    treefrog434 Report

    #52

    My Kitten's Baby Teeth Didn't Fall Out So He Has Double Fangs

    Close-up of a cat with unique teeth, showcasing a genetic mutation, gently held by a hand.

    XBlackRookX Report

    #53

    My Blind Cat Has Abnormally Long Whiskers To Compensate For Her Blindness

    A cat with unique genetic mutations, displaying a distinct facial appearance, looking up in a close-up shot.

    NightChemical4836 Report

    #54

    Baby Bunny With No Ears

    Hand holding a white rabbit with unique genetic mutation.

    AnnaNicole2015 Report

    #55

    My Cat Has 4 “Ears”

    Kitten with unique genetic mutations, featuring extra ears, resting on a blanket.

    Heronesque Report

    #56

    Draw My Cat? He Has No Eyelids

    Orange and white cat with unique genetic mutation relaxing on a bed and close-up of its face.

    I'll frame every submission and hang it on the wall by his food dish.

    Far_Sky8 Report

    #57

    Meet Hank The Neighbourhood Cat That Has Extra Toes And Different Colour Eyes

    Gray and white cat with unique eyes, showing a genetic mutation while sitting and lying on a wooden porch.

    He is a sweetheart and is everyone's best friend

    He's a little scruffy right now lol

    Regeditmyaxe Report

    #58

    This Is Snowy, He Has Extra Beans 🐾

    Unique pet with genetic mutations, a kitten sleeping with paws raised, wrapped in a gray blanket.

    He’s 5 weeks old!

    MondaysGG Report

    #59

    This Is Nora Everyone. Born With One Eye And Was At Risk Of Being ‘Disposed Of’ Due To Appearance

    Unique pet with genetic mutation pokes head out of a box labeled "A little box of joy" on grass.

    Nora and her brother are now living their best life with me, like they deserve. Nora is the sweetest little girl and is definitely a crowd favourite 😍

    ComprehensiveEagle44 Report

    #60

    My Mom's Adoptrd Disabled Cat. The Vet Suspects He Was Born Without Eyes

    Gray cat with unique genetic mutations lounging on a tiled floor in a cozy living room.

    enchantedsouls8 Report

    #61

    Puppy Born With Two Bodies

    A newborn puppy with unique genetic mutations, showing extra limbs, being gently held in someone's hand.

    My friend’s dog gave birth to a puppy with two bodies. Apologies for the low resolution.

    FinanceForever Report

    #62

    My Dog Has A Mullet

    Dog with unique genetic mutation, featuring an unusual tail, sitting on a red floral bedspread.

    Fine_Understanding81 Report

    #63

    Does Cricket Have An Extra-Long Tail, Or Do Kittens Tails Seem Extra-Long Until They Grow Into Them?

    Cat with a unique genetic mutation, showing an unusually long tail, sleeping on a textured white blanket.

    NatureGlum9774 Report

    #64

    Five Years Ago Today, Finnegan Had Been At The Shelter For 9 Months. Then He Hissed At Me And I Brought Him Home

    Black cat with extra toes on a bed, showcasing unique pet genetic mutations.

    And I have to add here that I did not realize he was polydactyl until we got home - two extra toes on each front foot and one extra toe one his back left foot.

    krankykitty Report

    #65

    Polydactyl. Say Hello To Reznor. The (Almost) 17 Yo Polydactyl With Dwarfism And Funnel Chest

    Polydactyl. Say Hello To Reznor. The (Almost) 17 Yo Polydactyl With Dwarfism And Funnel Chest

    Mrs_Gallant Report

    #66

    My Dog Has White Spots In His Eyes

    Cute puppy with unique folded ear genetic mutation, resting on a couch.

    VeganToe Report

    #67

    Can Hognoses Have Dwarfism?

    Albino hognose snake with unique genetic mutations in a container, viewed from above.

    Saw the shortest and chonkiest little girl today at the Pomona Show.. I just couldn’t resist. She was born mid July of 2023. Anyone have an explanation for why she is so short? I was told by breeder, great eater and indeed she is very nice and hasnt hissed once.

    TaeWizzle Report

    #68

    Mug Hennie Grey

    Rooster with unique genetic mutations, featuring an unusual dark comb and wattles, standing in a garden setting.

    roadsendgamefarmandbullies Report

    #69

    Cat Born With Four Ears Due To Genetic Mutation. In Mount Juliet, Tennessee, A Cat Was Born With Four Ears Due To A Rare Genetic Mutation

    Orange tabby cat with unique genetic mutation, having unusually large ears, resting on a table.

    True Rescue Report

    #70

    My Grandma's Cat

    Cat with unique genetic mutation, showing heterochromia with one blue eye and one green eye.

    itsankith Report

    #71

    Here's My Cat. He Has Thumbs

    Cat with unique genetic mutation showing extra toes, lying on a blanket.

    I_Am_Jacques Report

    #72

    I'm Thinking Of Adopting This Cat, Do You Think It Is Albino?

    White cat with unique genetic mutations, featuring one blue eye and one brown eye, sitting in a pet carrier.

    Hello, as the title says I'm thinking of adopting this cat, it is 4 moths old and was found abandoned! The owner says it is Albino! But I'm not sure, and I'm a bit scared that it is due to all the extra cares that they need! What do you think?

    RafaelD28 Report

    #73

    Man Walking His Albino Skunk In A Stroller In The Park

    Pet with unique genetic mutation riding in a stroller on a grassy path.

    rockhopper88 Report

    #74

    My Friend's Pretty Horse Has Heterochromia (Two Different Colored Eyes)

    Horse with unique blue eyes behind a wooden fence, showcasing genetic mutations against a scenic mountain background.

    imgur.com Report

    #75

    My Friend's Cat Regularly Has Differently Sized Pupils

    Orange tabby cat with unique genetic mutation, tongue out, next to a person’s leg in a cozy room setting.

    stuck_in_a_gamr Report

    #76

    Saw This Cat Today

    Fluffy gray and white cat outdoors, showcasing unique pet genetic mutations with distinct eye patterns.

    webi11 Report

    #77

    My Kitten With Anisocoria Has A Diamond Shaped Pupil

    Black and white cat with unique heart-shaped nose pattern showcasing genetic mutation.

    FreedomNFireflies Report

    #78

    My 6 Month Old Kitten Has Green Rings Around Her Pupils

    Calico cat with unique genetic mutation pattern on a wooden floor, looking up.

    rage_queen23 Report

    #79

    Of A Good Boy (Has Thyroid Condition)

    Overweight dog with unique genetic mutations sitting indoors, smiling at the camera.

    just_brazilian Report

    #80

    My Cat Peanut, Who Has No Control Over The Right Side Of His Face. Constantly Smirking

    Black cat with unique genetic mutation sitting on a cat tree.

    squekthecat Report

    #81

    This Is Rexy, He Was Born With A Split Nose. We Run A Cattery With Lots Of Cats. We Didn't Think We Could Keep Another Cat, But We Fell In Love With Him! Merry Christmas!

    Fluffy cat with unique genetic mutation lying on a red blanket in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

    4PetSake_MaineCoons Report

    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I hope it doesn't adversely effect his health. Just makes him look even more like a lion!

    #82

    I Posted My Handsome Man Here About 3 Years Ago, I Hope It’s Okay That I Share His Sweet Face Again. I’m Obsessed With Him So I’m Just Showing Off

    Fluffy one-eyed cat with unique genetic mutation, lying on colorful bedding.

    This is Willie. He was born with his deformities and lives a happy healthy life. He’s been the love of my life for 12 years now. He is the smartest most snuggly one eyed snaggle snaggle-toothed teddy bear. The last pic is Willie as a kitten because aww.

    kittentaylorlindsey Report

    #83

    Pineapple Is My Polydactyl Cat Whose Feet Are As Big As Her Heart

    Tabby cat with genetic mutation of extra toes, sitting on a colorful rug.

    External-Moose8923 Report

    #84

    Our Polydactyl Kitty, Beans, When We First Brought Her Home

    Sleeping cat with unique genetic mutation of multiple toes, wrapped in a colorful blanket.

    everywindowisamirror Report

    #85

    My 4 Year Old Kitty With Dwarfism With Her Normal Sized Son, About 6 Weeks Old

    Two cats with unique genetic mutations, lying together on a carpeted floor, showcasing their distinct traits.

    todomo Report

    #86

    This Is Miso. Miso Is A Rescue. Miso Is Special. Miso Only Wants Love. We Love Miso

    Cat with unique genetic mutations lying on a fluffy blanket, showcasing its distinct facial features.

    Miso is currently diagnosed with dwarfism. He’s only 7 months old at 5.5lbs and will only grow wider. Thicc boy. He has shakes and tremors without any seizures, so we know there’s an underlying neurological issue. The vets have perform as many tests as they could and have now referred us to the local university for neurology treatment. He’s so sweet and we love him very much.

    13FoxDan Report

    #87

    Rate My Hairless Gato. She’s Over A Year Old And Has Dwarfism. She’s Tiny And Mighty. Lmk What You Think

    Hairless cat with distinct genetic mutations, featuring unique wrinkled skin, standing on a chair.

    FupaTrupaOompa Report

    #88

    Mini, My Girl With Dwarfism

    Black and white kitten with unique genetic mutations sitting on a wooden floor.

    I’m a cat rescuer and Mini was part of a recent litter I cared for. Wound up keeping her as she is exhibiting all the signs of dwarfism. She’s almost 12 weeks old and the kitten in the photos with her is about 5 weeks. She has a brother and sister who are normal-sized. I think she’s the cutest! I know she may be prone to health issues which is why I’m keeping her but we love her!

    Master-Ask-4378 Report

    #89

    My Cat Has 26 Toes (18 Is Normal, 28 Is Wr)

    Cat paw with genetic mutation, displaying extra toe, gently held by a human finger.

    MajorZimbabwe Report

    #90

    My Mom’s Cat Was Born With No Tail

    Cat with unique genetic mutation, seen with a short tail, standing on a windowsill.

    QuantamTitties Report

    #91

    Met This Fantastic Pair Of Ears Today!

    "Small dog with unique genetic mutation has unusually large ears, standing on a leash outdoors."

    amyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Report

    #92

    I Am A Shelter Vet Tech And Got To See My Friend With Funny Curly Whiskers Today

    Unique pet with striking blue eyes wrapped in a blue blanket, showcasing genetic mutations.

    MegaNymphia Report

    #93

    My Dog’s Eyes Are Half Blue And Half Brown

    Close-up of a dog's eye showcasing unique pet genetic mutations.

    Ive_Banged_Yer_Mom Report

    #94

    Naked Twins - Masha And Malishka. Same Litter. Masha Is A Standard Wrinkle Baby And Her Twin Malishka Has Dwarfism

    Two hairless kittens with unique genetic mutations resting on a soft blanket.

    FupaTrupaOompa Report

    #95

    My Cat Who’s Forever A Kitten. She Has Pituitary Dwarfism

    Wet kitten with unique genetic mutations on carpet, TV in background.

    Cultural-Cricket-464 Report

    #96

    My Aunts Kitten Was Born With Two Toes On One Paw

    Cat with unique genetic mutations, nestled in a purple blanket, showing extra paw digits.

    SmallsBee Report

    #97

    Just Adopted A Puppy With 6 Toes On Each Back Foot

    A puppy with unique markings stands on a brick surface, showcasing genetic mutations in pets.

    FunkyButtFumblin Report

    #98

    My Bobtailed Cat Also Has Sectoral Heterochromia

    White cat with unique genetic mutation showing heterochromia, sitting on a patterned rug.

    rustfungus Report

    #99

    This Cat Has Extra Toes

    Cat with unique paws standing on grass, showcasing genetic mutations.

    SammyTheOtter Report

    #100

    My Low Rider. Cody Ended Up Being 0% Corgi, He Just Has The Gene For Dwarfism

    Dog with large ears on a chair, showcasing unique pets with genetic mutations.

    momofcody Report

    #101

    Mini, My Dwarf Kitty vs. Beanie Baby. Mini, My Kitty With Dwarfism Is Now 4 Months Old And Still Teeny Tiny. Here She Is With A Simba Beanie Baby. I Also Have A Litter Of 9 Week Old Kittens That Are Already Bigger Than She Is

    Black and white kitten with unique genetic mutations snuggled next to Simba plush toy.

    Master-Ask-4378 Report

    #102

    Lloyd Was Actually 0% Corgi; His DNA Test Revealed That He Was Australian Cattle Dog + Cocker Spaniel, And One Grandparent Had Dwarfism! Fooled Us!

    Smiling dog with a unique coat pattern showing genetic mutations, standing in a room on a carpet floor.

    sparklekitteh Report

    #103

    Today We Learned Our Cattle Dog Has Canine Dwarfism

    Black and white dog with genetic mutations, sitting inside a cozy home, showcasing unique features.

    We always thought he was a corgi mix, but after an orthopedic exam, the vet noted he has chrondodysplasia, AKA canine dwarfism! We can’t stop giggling about it. Despite his tiny legs, he’s healthy and full of spitfire. We love him and his unique look. Do any of you have a low rider too?

    the_flooper Report

    #104

    Just Discovered My 4 Week Old Foster Kitten Has Heterochromia- Only One Of His Eyes Is Changing Color. I Thought It Was Neat. Apparently It Is Even Rarer That He Isn't All White

    Kitten with unique genetic mutation showing mismatched fur pattern held in a hand.

    imgur.com Report

    #105

    New To The Breed And Have Questions