Bored Panda has tracked down a bunch of photos of animals who aren’t letting genetic mutations stand in their way. From four-eared cats to two-headed tortoises, these cute creatures are rocking their rare traits loud and proud for all the world to see. Keep scrolling for an adorable list of animals breaking stereotypes by sporting something very different to their families, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

Many animals like to play it safe, sticking to the normal blueprint of what they “should” look like. Then there are those that are born different , displaying unique characteristics that set them apart from the rest.

They come in all shapes and sizes. Some walk, some slither, some fly and some swim. Humans are blessed to share the planet with just over 2.1 million recognized species of animals . And scientists say there are millions more that are yet to be discovered.

#1 Chimeric Cat Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Jedo Has A Reduced Adoption Fee At The Shelter Where I Foster. He’s A Senior Gentlemen Doing His Best To Be Handsome Share icon

#3 A Cute Dog With Vitiligo Share icon

Animal rescue workers were going about their day in July 2024, when a box of kittens was brought in. At first glance, while the situation was very sad, it didn’t seem like anything too out of the ordinary. The staff at True Rescue in Tennessee are trained to deal with abandoned and neglected animals, after all. In this case, the four kittens had been discovered inside a duct-taped cardboard box with no air holes. Someone had fortunately spotted them dumped outside a fence before a garbage truck arrived. According to the shelter, the kittens were around 8 weeks old when they arrived. They were underweight and had upper respiratory symptoms. Upon closer inspection, staff discovered something else that had them intrigued. One of the kittens had four ears. ADVERTISEMENT “We were both very taken aback. That’s not something any of us affiliated with True Rescue have ever seen, probably the rarest of genetic abnormalities that we’ve heard of,” said Kristin Condit, director of operations for the shelter.

#4 Deetz Share icon

#5 This Is Emi, She Was Tragically Born With Only One Brain Cell Share icon

#6 This Cat's Feet Are Units Share icon

True Rescue staff introduced the “ear-resistible” kitten to the world via a Facebook post. They uploaded a reel the following day, revealing that the kitten has an extremely rare genetic mutation that’s completely harmless. “We decided to name this kitten Audio because he has built-in surround-sound speakers!” reads the post. ADVERTISEMENT Audio immediately became an internet sensation because of his cute and unique features, with several media outlets picking up the story. The shelter received hundreds of adoption applications, but in the end, they decided that Audio was too special to be let go. “We have been really stressed about how we would find the right applicant, and ultimately for his own safety and our own sanity, I've decided to adopt him,” True Rescue executive director Amy Simcik told Forbes. Audio has since become an ambassador animal for the shelter.

#7 My Family Makes Fun Of Him Because Of His Ears So Please Tell Him He’s The Cutest Patootie In The Whole World. Meet My Cat, Sheriff Share icon

#8 This Cat I Met Today Has Sauron’s Eyes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Work At An Animal Shelter, Miss Minnie Decided To Show Off Her Extra Fluffy Extra Toes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Audio isn’t the first cat to go viral for having four ears. Midas made headlines in 2021 when he was adopted by a woman in Turkey. The Russian Blue mix also sports quadruple ears, and has been described as a perfectly healthy cat that has no problem hearing. Midas’ genetic mutation shot him to fame almost immediately. His Instagram account has garnered 339k followers since it was created. His "first day at home" post got over 7,000 likes, while a pretty portrait has received more than 1.8 million.

#10 Pippin Found Some Sun Share icon

#11 This Two-Headed Tortoise Share icon

#12 My Boys Paws Look So Funny From A Upward Angle. I Love Him Share icon

While Audio and Midas’ unique features have worked in their favor, and made them “ear-resistible” and loved, some bigger cats aren’t as lucky. Africa’s white lions have a recessive gene that gives them their unusual pale color. They’re extremely rare and sought-after by trophy hunters. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Here’s My Albino Doggo Incase You Haven’t Seen One Share icon

#14 My Kittens Eyes Are Currently 2 Distinct Colors Share icon I doubt they'll be like this forever, but watching the process of her baby blues transform sure is magical!!



#15 Why Do My Cat Have Long Hairs Behind His Ears ? Share icon it was short when he was 2months, now it's growing up, it's cute, but is it a kind of cats or just a mix of other cats?



White lions went "technically extinct" for 12 years before they slowly started reemerging. Today, there are estimated to be only 13 in the wild. And a few hundred in captivity. ADVERTISEMENT Experts say white lions aren't appropriately classified and remain at risk of being wiped out completely. Some are calling for the rare big cats to be considered a "subspecies" so they can be better protected.

#16 This Is Enzo. He Was Born With A Unique Genetic Mutation, Causing A Lil Black Freckle To Appear On His Face. Quite Possibly The Rarest Golden In The Universe. Share icon

#17 My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker Share icon

#18 My Dogs Eye Is Star Shaped Share icon

"Currently, there is no law nationally or internationally that protects the White Lions from being wiped off the face of the earth," warned The Global White Lion Protection Trust. "Furthermore, the disastrous down-listing by CITES of South Africa’s lions to Appendix II 'least concern' has increased the demand for lion parts/bones of both captive lions and wild lions, putting lions under greater threat of extinction." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 A Melanistic Asian Water Monitor (Varanus Salvator) Share icon

#20 I Was 2 Minutes Late With Her Dinner Tonight And Olive Told Me That It Was Unacceptable Share icon

#21 Heifer Calf Likely Born With Dwarfism Share icon

While genetic mutations occur naturally in the wild, some breeders have come under fire for purposely creating “mutant” animals. In 2015, some South African breeders and ranchers made headlines for engineering wildlife for the sole purpose of trophy hunting. As Bloomberg reported back then, some of the rare animals created included "white lions with pale blue eyes, black impalas, white kudus, and coffee-colored springboks." “We breed them because they’re different,” ranch-owner Barry York told Bloomberg. “There’ll always be a premium paid for highly-adapted, unique, rare animals.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Boy Buster (4yo) Has Completely Changed From Black To White Over The Course Of The Last 2.5 Years Share icon My dog Buster has the skin condition vitiligo. It causes depigmentation of the skin (and fur). These photos beautifully capture how vitiligo has made Buster even more unique: November 2021, November 2022, August 2023, and April 2024.



#23 Saw A Cat With Four Ears Share icon

#24 My Cat With Iris Melanosis Share icon

In 2024, an 80-year-old American rancher was caught engineering giant sheep to sell to hunting lodges. According to court documents, Arthur “Jack” Schubarth used the biological tissue of a large-breed Kyrgyzstan sheep to create a giant sheep hybrid. He had received the tissue from a hunter and carried out his illegal "breeding" in a lab before impregnating an ewe who would later birth a mutant giant sheep known as Montana Mountain King. That sheep then fathered others, who each carried a price tag of up to $10,000. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My Dog Has A Condition Called “Homochromia” Where Both His Eyes Are The Same Color Share icon

#26 Does My Cat Have An Abnormally Long Tail? I Don’t Know That I’ve Seen Another Like It Share icon She was a rescue and we weren’t sure she was going to make it with the all of the issues she had. She is the best cat I’ve ever had, super tolerant, cuddly, a little wild, good with kids, maybe a little noisy. She also has the longest frickin tail I’ve ever seen on a cat to the point I feel like it’s abnormal. Anyone else have a cat with a tail like this?



#27 My Mom’s New Pup Has Some Of The Most Beautiful Eyes I’ve Ever Seen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Guardian reported, Schubarth and at least five other people were in cahoots from 2013. "Their goal was to garner high prices from hunting preserves where people shoot captive trophy game animals for a fee." Schubarth pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife. And was sentenced to 6 months in jail. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, a $4,000 payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and a $200 special assessment. “Mr. Schubarth's actions not only violated multiple laws designed to protect wildlife, but also risked introducing diseases and compromising the genetic integrity of our wild sheep populations," said Assistant Director Edward Grace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

#28 This Horse Has A Mustache Share icon

#29 There's A Hole Through My Gecko's Head Share icon

#30 House Cat Suffering From Myostatin-Related Muscle Hypertrophy - A Rare Condition That Causes Muscles To Grow Excessively Large Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Heterochromatic Dog's Pupils Reflect Different Colors! Share icon

#32 My Dog Laika Has Two Different Eyes And Two Different Ears Share icon

#33 The Kitten I Am Adopting Has Dwarfism, At Almost 2 Months Old He Weighs Only A Little Bit More Than A Can Of Coke. He Will Be Illegal Forever Share icon

#34 Meet My Unusual Cat, Owsley! He Was Born With Out Testicles, Stopped Growing At 6 Months And Remains Kitten Sized Today, He Turns 2 Tomorrow! Share icon

#35 Met This Really Unique Cat At A Cat Cafe Today Share icon

#36 My Cat Looks Like A Lemur Share icon

#37 She’s A 14 Week Old Golden Retriever Born With A Cleft Lip/Palate Share icon

#38 Warrior Cat: Ash Is One Of 3 Rescued Kittens With 4 Ears Due To A Recessive Mutation Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 One Tiny Baby, So Many Beans Share icon

#40 My Gp Mix Has A Dwarfism Gene, She Is 47% Gp And A Mix Of German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Labrador And Basset Hound... And 100% Angel Share icon

#41 My Dog Has A Nose Mutation Which Has Caused It To Be Slightly Split In The Middle Share icon

#42 My Dogs Eye Is Two Different Colors Share icon

#43 My Dog Has Heterochromia Share icon

#44 After 7 Years Chained Up Outside.. We've Given Her A Forever Home. She Has A Cleft Palate And Dwarfism, But She’s The Loveliest Girl Share icon

#45 Judging My Life Choices. She Has De Novo Mutation! She Was Born This Way Share icon

#46 One Of My Foster Kittens Has Folded Ears And I Just Cannot Get Over How Cute He His Share icon His sister is also adorable but man, those floppy ears just crack me up. I have no reason to suspect he’s a Scottish fold since he obviously didn’t come from a breeder, I think he just happened to have the same genetic mutation that birthed the breed. Hope you all enjoy is cuteness as much as I do!



ADVERTISEMENT

#47 My One Of A Kind Naked Gal Share icon Doris came into our lives two years ago when she was 9. Hope those genes are strong enough to keep her around for another 5 years.

Fun fact: the gene mutation that causes hairlessness is also tied to dentition. Via her original owner, Doris was born missing most of her teeth. That’s why her tongue is out!



#48 Meet Watts! I Love Seeing Everyone’s Boston Terrier Pics And Wanted To Share Some Of One Of My Babies. Her Name Is Watts, A 4 Year Old Albino Boston Terrier. She’s The Sweetest Thing And Loves The Snuggles Share icon

#49 My Dog Was Born With A Visual Impairment And Has The Smallest Yet Sweetest Eyes Share icon

#50 Our Sweet, Cross-Eyed Baby Has Many Looks! Share icon

#51 Cat With Some Sort Of Facial Abnormality Share icon

#52 My Kitten's Baby Teeth Didn't Fall Out So He Has Double Fangs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 My Blind Cat Has Abnormally Long Whiskers To Compensate For Her Blindness Share icon

#54 Baby Bunny With No Ears Share icon

#55 My Cat Has 4 “Ears” Share icon

#56 Draw My Cat? He Has No Eyelids Share icon I'll frame every submission and hang it on the wall by his food dish.



#57 Meet Hank The Neighbourhood Cat That Has Extra Toes And Different Colour Eyes Share icon He is a sweetheart and is everyone's best friend



He's a little scruffy right now lol



#58 This Is Snowy, He Has Extra Beans 🐾 Share icon He’s 5 weeks old!



#59 This Is Nora Everyone. Born With One Eye And Was At Risk Of Being ‘Disposed Of’ Due To Appearance Share icon Nora and her brother are now living their best life with me, like they deserve. Nora is the sweetest little girl and is definitely a crowd favourite 😍



ADVERTISEMENT

#60 My Mom's Adoptrd Disabled Cat. The Vet Suspects He Was Born Without Eyes Share icon

#61 Puppy Born With Two Bodies Share icon My friend’s dog gave birth to a puppy with two bodies. Apologies for the low resolution.

#62 My Dog Has A Mullet Share icon

#63 Does Cricket Have An Extra-Long Tail, Or Do Kittens Tails Seem Extra-Long Until They Grow Into Them? Share icon

#64 Five Years Ago Today, Finnegan Had Been At The Shelter For 9 Months. Then He Hissed At Me And I Brought Him Home Share icon And I have to add here that I did not realize he was polydactyl until we got home - two extra toes on each front foot and one extra toe one his back left foot.



ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Polydactyl. Say Hello To Reznor. The (Almost) 17 Yo Polydactyl With Dwarfism And Funnel Chest Share icon

#66 My Dog Has White Spots In His Eyes Share icon

#67 Can Hognoses Have Dwarfism? Share icon Saw the shortest and chonkiest little girl today at the Pomona Show.. I just couldn’t resist. She was born mid July of 2023. Anyone have an explanation for why she is so short? I was told by breeder, great eater and indeed she is very nice and hasnt hissed once.



#68 Mug Hennie Grey Share icon

#69 Cat Born With Four Ears Due To Genetic Mutation. In Mount Juliet, Tennessee, A Cat Was Born With Four Ears Due To A Rare Genetic Mutation Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 My Grandma's Cat Share icon

#71 Here's My Cat. He Has Thumbs Share icon

#72 I'm Thinking Of Adopting This Cat, Do You Think It Is Albino? Share icon Hello, as the title says I'm thinking of adopting this cat, it is 4 moths old and was found abandoned! The owner says it is Albino! But I'm not sure, and I'm a bit scared that it is due to all the extra cares that they need! What do you think?



#73 Man Walking His Albino Skunk In A Stroller In The Park Share icon

#74 My Friend's Pretty Horse Has Heterochromia (Two Different Colored Eyes) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 My Friend's Cat Regularly Has Differently Sized Pupils Share icon

#76 Saw This Cat Today Share icon

#77 My Kitten With Anisocoria Has A Diamond Shaped Pupil Share icon

#78 My 6 Month Old Kitten Has Green Rings Around Her Pupils Share icon

#79 Of A Good Boy (Has Thyroid Condition) Share icon

#80 My Cat Peanut, Who Has No Control Over The Right Side Of His Face. Constantly Smirking Share icon

#81 This Is Rexy, He Was Born With A Split Nose. We Run A Cattery With Lots Of Cats. We Didn't Think We Could Keep Another Cat, But We Fell In Love With Him! Merry Christmas! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 I Posted My Handsome Man Here About 3 Years Ago, I Hope It’s Okay That I Share His Sweet Face Again. I’m Obsessed With Him So I’m Just Showing Off Share icon This is Willie. He was born with his deformities and lives a happy healthy life. He’s been the love of my life for 12 years now. He is the smartest most snuggly one eyed snaggle snaggle-toothed teddy bear. The last pic is Willie as a kitten because aww.



#83 Pineapple Is My Polydactyl Cat Whose Feet Are As Big As Her Heart Share icon

#84 Our Polydactyl Kitty, Beans, When We First Brought Her Home Share icon

#85 My 4 Year Old Kitty With Dwarfism With Her Normal Sized Son, About 6 Weeks Old Share icon

#86 This Is Miso. Miso Is A Rescue. Miso Is Special. Miso Only Wants Love. We Love Miso Share icon Miso is currently diagnosed with dwarfism. He’s only 7 months old at 5.5lbs and will only grow wider. Thicc boy. He has shakes and tremors without any seizures, so we know there’s an underlying neurological issue. The vets have perform as many tests as they could and have now referred us to the local university for neurology treatment. He’s so sweet and we love him very much.



ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Rate My Hairless Gato. She’s Over A Year Old And Has Dwarfism. She’s Tiny And Mighty. Lmk What You Think Share icon

#88 Mini, My Girl With Dwarfism Share icon I’m a cat rescuer and Mini was part of a recent litter I cared for. Wound up keeping her as she is exhibiting all the signs of dwarfism. She’s almost 12 weeks old and the kitten in the photos with her is about 5 weeks. She has a brother and sister who are normal-sized. I think she’s the cutest! I know she may be prone to health issues which is why I’m keeping her but we love her!



#89 My Cat Has 26 Toes (18 Is Normal, 28 Is Wr) Share icon

#90 My Mom’s Cat Was Born With No Tail Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 Met This Fantastic Pair Of Ears Today! Share icon

#92 I Am A Shelter Vet Tech And Got To See My Friend With Funny Curly Whiskers Today Share icon

#93 My Dog’s Eyes Are Half Blue And Half Brown Share icon

#94 Naked Twins - Masha And Malishka. Same Litter. Masha Is A Standard Wrinkle Baby And Her Twin Malishka Has Dwarfism Share icon

#95 My Cat Who’s Forever A Kitten. She Has Pituitary Dwarfism Share icon

#96 My Aunts Kitten Was Born With Two Toes On One Paw Share icon

#97 Just Adopted A Puppy With 6 Toes On Each Back Foot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 My Bobtailed Cat Also Has Sectoral Heterochromia Share icon

#99 This Cat Has Extra Toes Share icon

#100 My Low Rider. Cody Ended Up Being 0% Corgi, He Just Has The Gene For Dwarfism Share icon

#101 Mini, My Dwarf Kitty vs. Beanie Baby. Mini, My Kitty With Dwarfism Is Now 4 Months Old And Still Teeny Tiny. Here She Is With A Simba Beanie Baby. I Also Have A Litter Of 9 Week Old Kittens That Are Already Bigger Than She Is Share icon

#102 Lloyd Was Actually 0% Corgi; His DNA Test Revealed That He Was Australian Cattle Dog + Cocker Spaniel, And One Grandparent Had Dwarfism! Fooled Us! Share icon

#103 Today We Learned Our Cattle Dog Has Canine Dwarfism Share icon We always thought he was a corgi mix, but after an orthopedic exam, the vet noted he has chrondodysplasia, AKA canine dwarfism! We can’t stop giggling about it. Despite his tiny legs, he’s healthy and full of spitfire. We love him and his unique look. Do any of you have a low rider too?



ADVERTISEMENT

#104 Just Discovered My 4 Week Old Foster Kitten Has Heterochromia- Only One Of His Eyes Is Changing Color. I Thought It Was Neat. Apparently It Is Even Rarer That He Isn't All White Share icon