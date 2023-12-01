ADVERTISEMENT

Science fiction has done a great job at making the concept of genetic mutation so frightening that even thinking of it happening in real life following a nuclear disaster might send chills down one's spine.

Well, genetic mutations do happen in real life without it being an apocalyptic Fallout scenario. The results might vary, but it can just be an aesthetic change making you look unique and cool.

Animals are no different in that regard. Folks all over the internet are sharing the one-of-a-kind genetic mutations their pets were born with, and Bored Panda has gathered them all into this neat little list, so enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Frankenkitten The Four-Eared, One-Eyed Cat From Victoria, Australia

Frankenkitten The Four-Eared, One-Eyed Cat From Victoria, Australia Shares stats

frank_n_kitten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cute though! 😍 I wonder if all 4 ears would work or if the extra ears are just external bits?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Meet Cinnamon. She Was Born With Ears That Look Like Cinnamon Rolls

Meet Cinnamon. She Was Born With Ears That Look Like Cinnamon Rolls Shares stats

klpack11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Is Heidi. She Has Vitiligo

This Is Heidi. She Has Vitiligo Shares stats

vinkulelu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, a genetic mutation is when DNA—that thing that determines who we are as organisms and how we go about being organisms—is replicated and something wrong happens. An error.

In simple terms, DNA is made up of parts that, when put together, determine one thing or another about our bodies. However, sometimes, the parts can get mixed up, additional parts might be added, or subtracted, this leading to mutations.
#4

Maximus Has Some Crazy Whiskers

Maximus Has Some Crazy Whiskers Shares stats

Felspawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Duo Is A Special Kitten With Two Faces On One Head. Duo Has A Condition Commonly Known As “Janus”, Also Known As Craniofacial Duplication

Duo Is A Special Kitten With Two Faces On One Head. Duo Has A Condition Commonly Known As “Janus”, Also Known As Craniofacial Duplication Shares stats

duotwofacedcat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

A Highlander Came In Today. 24 Toes In Total

A Highlander Came In Today. 24 Toes In Total Shares stats

rupkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not want to be the one to have to give this cutie a paw-dicure.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

There are a handful of types of genetic mutations in animals. Without getting super nerdy, the DNA code (or parts thereof) can get mixed up in multiple ways: it can get deleted or inserted, duplicated, inverted, frame-shifted, among other ways. These can affect individual cells or entire chromosomes depending on the circumstances, thus leading to varying degrees of mutation.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

This Is Mr. Poppins. He Has No Teeth

This Is Mr. Poppins. He Has No Teeth Shares stats

William_George Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Injury At Birth Left Rae With Only The Right Ear. As She Grew, It Migrated To The Top Of Her Head, Making Her A Unicorn

Injury At Birth Left Rae With Only The Right Ear. As She Grew, It Migrated To The Top Of Her Head, Making Her A Unicorn Shares stats

goldenunicornrae , goldenunicornrae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Met A 14-Year-Old Dog With Vitiligo This Morning

I Met A 14-Year-Old Dog With Vitiligo This Morning Shares stats

smokestacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, how do animals get their mutations in the first place?

These can happen throughout the life of an animal or can be inherited from a parent. If a cell is affected by a mutation during life, it’s likely that derivative cells from it will also carry the mutation. In this case, it often only affects a small amount of cells, but inherited mutations, however, will affect all of the offspring cells.
#10

I Met A Dog With 2 Noses At Work

I Met A Dog With 2 Noses At Work Shares stats

cainneigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

My Dalmatian Is The Size Of A Corgi. He’s The Only One From His Litter To Have Chondrodysplasia (Canine Dwarfism)

My Dalmatian Is The Size Of A Corgi. He’s The Only One From His Litter To Have Chondrodysplasia (Canine Dwarfism) Shares stats

dogememes_dinoruby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Meet Quasimodo, The Dog With The Short Spine. Even If You’re Different You Can Still Enjoy Life

Meet Quasimodo, The Dog With The Short Spine. Even If You’re Different You Can Still Enjoy Life Shares stats

QuasiTheGreat , QuasiTheGreat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw he’s so cute! I hope that condition doesn’t cause too much discomfort :(

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Mutations are spontaneous. They happen during the process of replicating DNA. And since the body goes through quite a bit of these throughout the day, errors are bound to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the body does have mechanisms to deal with these errors. The biological mechanism that creates DNA also checks it for errors and if something is wrong, it attempts to fix it. I say attempts because it’s not always successful.
#13

A Black Vitiligo Kitty

A Black Vitiligo Kitty Shares stats

eskidefter , cileklilipstick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

First Time In My Life I Saw A Horse With A Mustache

First Time In My Life I Saw A Horse With A Mustache Shares stats

UniqueUsername_orNot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Meet Mochi, Our Adorable Rescue Kitty With Three Legs, No Ears, And No Tail

Meet Mochi, Our Adorable Rescue Kitty With Three Legs, No Ears, And No Tail Shares stats

mochi.boston , mochi.boston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
missidontgetit avatar
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That poor cat has seen things. May Mochi have a a better life than they started off with.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

If you’re wondering how the body does repairs, there are essentially 3 ways to go about it: [1] direct reversal, whereby enzymes directly undo the damage done by the DNA-creation chemical reaction; [2] excision repair, whereby the enzymes quite literally remove the wrong part to be replaced by the right one; and [3] double-stranded break repair, which is when a whole chromosome breaks into two, essentially, and the body fixed that.
#16

This Is My Handsome, Cross-Eyed Cat, Gus

This Is My Handsome, Cross-Eyed Cat, Gus Shares stats

MrQuickLine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Is Mitch. He Has An Extra Vertebrae, So His Tail Is Extra Long. He Carries It On His Back Like A Squirrel

This Is Mitch. He Has An Extra Vertebrae, So His Tail Is Extra Long. He Carries It On His Back Like A Squirrel Shares stats

TankArchives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

My Cat Olaf Has Heterochromia (One Green Eye, One Blue Eye) And When Photographed With A Flash On He Only Gets Red Eye In His Blue Eye

My Cat Olaf Has Heterochromia (One Green Eye, One Blue Eye) And When Photographed With A Flash On He Only Gets Red Eye In His Blue Eye Shares stats

darkecho1900 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST

How much something will be affected by a mutation depends on the size and location.

The effects of germ line mutations, for instance, can vary from neutral to detrimental to beneficial.
#19

Roo Was Born With A Condition Called Radial Hypoplasia Which Means That His Front Forelegs Are Abnormally Short And Twisted

Roo Was Born With A Condition Called Radial Hypoplasia Which Means That His Front Forelegs Are Abnormally Short And Twisted Shares stats

This is where it all began, well one of his new beginnings anyway. As a tiny kitten (prior to this pic) someone witnessed someone else throwing something into a lake in a plastic bag and heard meowing. The person saved Roo and brought him to animal control where Florida Humane Society took him to treat him and find him a home.
 
Apparently, someone didn't think he deserved to live because he was different. He doesn't use his right front leg to put weight on so he is more or less a tripod cat when he walks and he stands in the position you see here. We think there is less bone in that right leg than the left leg since it never touches the ground. He was otherwise healthy and required no special treatment as cats born with this adapt very well to getting around having known life no other way. He was adopted out not long after this photo was taken.

roothekangaroocat , roothekangaroocat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

My All-Black Cat Had Five All-White Kittens

My All-Black Cat Had Five All-White Kittens Shares stats

ChoseSinWon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

If You Never Saw One, Here Is An Albino Raccoon

If You Never Saw One, Here Is An Albino Raccoon Shares stats

Orion117 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

If the effect is neutral, this means that the mutation affected the DNA that has no function or the part that doesn’t affect amino acid sequences.

In serious cases, mutations can limit or completely destroy an animal’s ability to survive or reproduce. Marfan syndrome, for example, can affect cattle, specifically their heart and blood vessels, the skeleton and muscle tissue, and even cause ocular diseases.
#22

This Is Our Polydactyl Boy, Jax! He's Odd

This Is Our Polydactyl Boy, Jax! He's Odd Shares stats

Lynx-Siamese, for anyone wondering.

MadCactusCreations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Scrappy, A Cat With Vitiligo

Scrappy, A Cat With Vitiligo Shares stats

seniorscrappy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

It's A Very Weird Webbing In My Cat's Eye (The Vet Has Checked It, Nothing Harmful)

It's A Very Weird Webbing In My Cat's Eye (The Vet Has Checked It, Nothing Harmful) Shares stats

NoPay8943 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Other genetically-caused illnesses in animals include epilepsy, polydactyly (extra fingers or toes), cancer, congenital heart anomalies, eosinophilic skin disease, polycystic kidney disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, progressive retinal atrophy, vitiligo, among others.
#25

The Absolute Ears On This Bunny

The Absolute Ears On This Bunny Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

One Of My Bestie’s Kittens Has Dwarfism

One Of My Bestie’s Kittens Has Dwarfism Shares stats

He’s two months old and he’s barely the size of one of her pet rats. He is so small but so mighty. His name is Roger, and he’s a cutie.

witchscrawl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Friend's Cat Has A Comically Long Tail

My Friend's Cat Has A Comically Long Tail Shares stats

captainwalnut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did I actually laugh out loud 😂 that is indeed comically long

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

But there are also mutations that benefit the body. Insects can develop an immunity to pesticides that cover certain crops. Not really good for humans, but, hey, the animal found a way to survive, so it benefits it.

Another example is nylon-eating bacteria. Now, it might not necessarily benefit the bacteria itself, but it does solve the problem of degrading nylon-based waste.
#28

This Beautiful Dachshund With Vitiligo

This Beautiful Dachshund With Vitiligo Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Kitten From Sonoma Was Born With 24 Toes

This Kitten From Sonoma Was Born With 24 Toes Shares stats

roseygrl98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Here’s A Pic Of My Chonky Rottweiler, Kaiser. He Was Born With Gigantism So He Was Absurdly Large As A Puppy And Is Still Large

Here’s A Pic Of My Chonky Rottweiler, Kaiser. He Was Born With Gigantism So He Was Absurdly Large As A Puppy And Is Still Large Shares stats

WraithKLM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’ve enjoyed this listicle of cute, inspiring and interesting genetic animal mutations, there’s more where that came from on Bored Panda.

But if you can’t be bothered with that, why not leave a comment and upvote before you go on your next online adventure?
#31

This Is Beaux Tox. He Was Born With A Facial Deformity

This Is Beaux Tox. He Was Born With A Facial Deformity Shares stats

boredpanda.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know those ancient paintings of animals where the perspective is off...?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Cat's Fangs Are So Long His Mouth Doesn't Close All The Way

My Cat's Fangs Are So Long His Mouth Doesn't Close All The Way Shares stats

LilacTeax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

My Cat Has Wide-Spaced Eyes

My Cat Has Wide-Spaced Eyes Shares stats

Wolvii_404 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet Ivy, The Pitbull With Short Spine Syndrome. She Is A 3-Year-Old Queen Now

Meet Ivy, The Pitbull With Short Spine Syndrome. She Is A 3-Year-Old Queen Now Shares stats

frogqueenivy , frogqueenivy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Met This Unique Gentleman At A Petting Zoo This Weekend

Met This Unique Gentleman At A Petting Zoo This Weekend Shares stats

CarrfromKC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very unique gentleman! I wonder if you could use that to hold a big flashlight or something….

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Bean Does The Best Baby Bat Impression

Bean Does The Best Baby Bat Impression Shares stats

Her nose didn't develop properly so her nostrils are inside her mouth where her incisors are.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Full-Time Cat. Part-Time Gargoyle

Full-Time Cat. Part-Time Gargoyle Shares stats

This is Wilbur. He’s my soulmate! He is albino and the black crust is due to an autoimmune disease. He’s very happy and healthy.

Spirited_Tomorrow169 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an interesting-looking cat! He kinda looks like robocop.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

My Friend's Cat Bianca Has Thumbs

My Friend's Cat Bianca Has Thumbs Shares stats

ruleroflemmings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please say you have bought her special little cat mittens.....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Our New Highlander Kitten... Polydactyl On All Four Paws And Curled Ears. We Love Our Unique Little Kitty

Our New Highlander Kitten... Polydactyl On All Four Paws And Curled Ears. We Love Our Unique Little Kitty Shares stats

South_Texas_Shooter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Gioia And Her Beautiful Wavy Fur (Cornish Rex Cat)

Gioia And Her Beautiful Wavy Fur (Cornish Rex Cat) Shares stats

dodgerecharger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Dog Born With Nose Trying To Become Two Noses

Dog Born With Nose Trying To Become Two Noses Shares stats

A coworker sent these to me from another hospital she was helping at. No concerns, been like that since birth.

OpheliaWolfsbane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Jinx Has Unusually Large Eyes And Feet - He Was Once The Mayor Of Hell, Michigan

Jinx Has Unusually Large Eyes And Feet - He Was Once The Mayor Of Hell, Michigan Shares stats

bigfootjinx , bigfootjinx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Unique Looking Akita

Unique Looking Akita Shares stats

LyricalHobbitses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw I thought it was a piggy at first! What a chtie

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

My Dog Buster Has The Skin Condition Vitiligo. It Causes Depigmentation Of The Skin (And Fur). It's Been 9 Months Between These Pictures

My Dog Buster Has The Skin Condition Vitiligo. It Causes Depigmentation Of The Skin (And Fur). It's Been 9 Months Between These Pictures Shares stats

TallyMatty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Blaze, The Vitiligo Labrador

Blaze, The Vitiligo Labrador Shares stats

blazethedog__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Permanently Startled Rescue Cat Shocks Social Media With His Sweet, Expressive Face

A Permanently Startled Rescue Cat Shocks Social Media With His Sweet, Expressive Face Shares stats

fedja_kot , fedja_kot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
rncassidy avatar
Ricardo Ferreira
Ricardo Ferreira
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What's this thing in front of me all the time??? Is it my nose?"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

My Polka-Dotted Lizard, Metric. Born Footless

My Polka-Dotted Lizard, Metric. Born Footless Shares stats

Mourning_Gecko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

My Dog's Nose Has Slowly Been Turning Black Over The Last 9 Years

My Dog's Nose Has Slowly Been Turning Black Over The Last 9 Years Shares stats

thesweetestberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh interesting! My mum’s dog was born with a black nose but it’s slowly turning pink as she ages, just like this but opposite. We’ve been wondering why 🤔

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

A Puppy With One Eye, 2 Tongues, And No Nose

A Puppy With One Eye, 2 Tongues, And No Nose Shares stats

Amie de Martin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
itgrl77 avatar
Brightly
Brightly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me sad because this isn't going to be a pet that is going to live a wonderful life despite the odds. We're looking at an animal that can't survive.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

This Dood Has A Slight Genetic Mutation That Keeps His Facial Hair A Little Short. He Was The Only One In His Litter To Look Like This

This Dood Has A Slight Genetic Mutation That Keeps His Facial Hair A Little Short. He Was The Only One In His Litter To Look Like This Shares stats

One-Fuel396 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Cute Little Boy Looking For Attention (Persian With Hypertrichosis)

Cute Little Boy Looking For Attention (Persian With Hypertrichosis) Shares stats

atchoumthecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
rncassidy avatar
Ricardo Ferreira
Ricardo Ferreira
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he's going to give you a mission and some very wise life lessons.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

This Is Memphis. He Was Born With Two Noses

This Is Memphis. He Was Born With Two Noses Shares stats

memphis2nosecat , memphis2nosecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Tiny Little Potato, Whose Ears Never Seemed To Grow

My Tiny Little Potato, Whose Ears Never Seemed To Grow Shares stats

barkingsimian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Too Many Beans - 7 On Each

Too Many Beans - 7 On Each Shares stats

RoseOxide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Cat Has Different Colored Claws

My Cat Has Different Colored Claws Shares stats

SlothMonster9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Polly - Polydactyl, Checking In! 8 + 7 = My Two Front Feet

Polly - Polydactyl, Checking In! 8 + 7 = My Two Front Feet Shares stats