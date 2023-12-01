Animals are no different in that regard. Folks all over the internet are sharing the one-of-a-kind genetic mutations their pets were born with, and Bored Panda has gathered them all into this neat little list, so enjoy!

Well, genetic mutations do happen in real life without it being an apocalyptic Fallout scenario. The results might vary, but it can just be an aesthetic change making you look unique and cool.

Science fiction has done a great job at making the concept of genetic mutation so frightening that even thinking of it happening in real life following a nuclear disaster might send chills down one's spine.

So, a genetic mutation is when DNA—that thing that determines who we are as organisms and how we go about being organisms—is replicated and something wrong happens. An error. In simple terms, DNA is made up of parts that, when put together, determine one thing or another about our bodies. However, sometimes, the parts can get mixed up, additional parts might be added, or subtracted, this leading to mutations.

#5 Duo Is A Special Kitten With Two Faces On One Head. Duo Has A Condition Commonly Known As "Janus", Also Known As Craniofacial Duplication

There are a handful of types of genetic mutations in animals. Without getting super nerdy, the DNA code (or parts thereof) can get mixed up in multiple ways: it can get deleted or inserted, duplicated, inverted, frame-shifted, among other ways. These can affect individual cells or entire chromosomes depending on the circumstances, thus leading to varying degrees of mutation.

#8 Injury At Birth Left Rae With Only The Right Ear. As She Grew, It Migrated To The Top Of Her Head, Making Her A Unicorn

So, how do animals get their mutations in the first place? These can happen throughout the life of an animal or can be inherited from a parent. If a cell is affected by a mutation during life, it’s likely that derivative cells from it will also carry the mutation. In this case, it often only affects a small amount of cells, but inherited mutations, however, will affect all of the offspring cells.

#11 My Dalmatian Is The Size Of A Corgi. He's The Only One From His Litter To Have Chondrodysplasia (Canine Dwarfism)

Mutations are spontaneous. They happen during the process of replicating DNA. And since the body goes through quite a bit of these throughout the day, errors are bound to happen. Now, the body does have mechanisms to deal with these errors. The biological mechanism that creates DNA also checks it for errors and if something is wrong, it attempts to fix it. I say attempts because it's not always successful.

If you’re wondering how the body does repairs, there are essentially 3 ways to go about it: [1] direct reversal, whereby enzymes directly undo the damage done by the DNA-creation chemical reaction; [2] excision repair, whereby the enzymes quite literally remove the wrong part to be replaced by the right one; and [3] double-stranded break repair, which is when a whole chromosome breaks into two, essentially, and the body fixed that.

#17 This Is Mitch. He Has An Extra Vertebrae, So His Tail Is Extra Long. He Carries It On His Back Like A Squirrel

#18 My Cat Olaf Has Heterochromia (One Green Eye, One Blue Eye) And When Photographed With A Flash On He Only Gets Red Eye In His Blue Eye

How much something will be affected by a mutation depends on the size and location. The effects of germ line mutations, for instance, can vary from neutral to detrimental to beneficial.

#19 Roo Was Born With A Condition Called Radial Hypoplasia Which Means That His Front Forelegs Are Abnormally Short And Twisted

This is where it all began, well one of his new beginnings anyway. As a tiny kitten (prior to this pic) someone witnessed someone else throwing something into a lake in a plastic bag and heard meowing. The person saved Roo and brought him to animal control where Florida Humane Society took him to treat him and find him a home.



Apparently, someone didn't think he deserved to live because he was different. He doesn't use his right front leg to put weight on so he is more or less a tripod cat when he walks and he stands in the position you see here. We think there is less bone in that right leg than the left leg since it never touches the ground. He was otherwise healthy and required no special treatment as cats born with this adapt very well to getting around having known life no other way. He was adopted out not long after this photo was taken.



If the effect is neutral, this means that the mutation affected the DNA that has no function or the part that doesn’t affect amino acid sequences. In serious cases, mutations can limit or completely destroy an animal’s ability to survive or reproduce. Marfan syndrome, for example, can affect cattle, specifically their heart and blood vessels, the skeleton and muscle tissue, and even cause ocular diseases.

Other genetically-caused illnesses in animals include epilepsy, polydactyly (extra fingers or toes), cancer, congenital heart anomalies, eosinophilic skin disease, polycystic kidney disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, progressive retinal atrophy, vitiligo, among others.

#26 One Of My Bestie's Kittens Has Dwarfism

He's two months old and he's barely the size of one of her pet rats. He is so small but so mighty. His name is Roger, and he's a cutie.

But there are also mutations that benefit the body. Insects can develop an immunity to pesticides that cover certain crops. Not really good for humans, but, hey, the animal found a way to survive, so it benefits it. Another example is nylon-eating bacteria. Now, it might not necessarily benefit the bacteria itself, but it does solve the problem of degrading nylon-based waste.

#30 Here's A Pic Of My Chonky Rottweiler, Kaiser. He Was Born With Gigantism So He Was Absurdly Large As A Puppy And Is Still Large

#36 Bean Does The Best Baby Bat Impression

Her nose didn't develop properly so her nostrils are inside her mouth where her incisors are.

#37 Full-Time Cat. Part-Time Gargoyle

This is Wilbur. He's my soulmate! He is albino and the black crust is due to an autoimmune disease. He's very happy and healthy.

#39 Our New Highlander Kitten... Polydactyl On All Four Paws And Curled Ears. We Love Our Unique Little Kitty

#41 Dog Born With Nose Trying To Become Two Noses

A coworker sent these to me from another hospital she was helping at. No concerns, been like that since birth.

#44 My Dog Buster Has The Skin Condition Vitiligo. It Causes Depigmentation Of The Skin (And Fur). It's Been 9 Months Between These Pictures