Someone asked “What’s the most unexplainable thing you’ve ever witnessed that you’re 100% sure wasn’t a dream?” and people shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some unsolved mysteries, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own stories to the comments down below.

Most folks would be able to easily and clearly describe an average day. After all, routines, working hours, regular routes of commute all come together to make one day resemble another, for better or worse. But every now and then, the world finds ways to surprise .

#1 I live with a chronic disease. I’ve had it since I was 9. My uncle passed away from it when I was 7 or so. I remember him, he was the coolest uncle. I was having a tough time one day when I was 14 or 15. So much so that I was ready to not keep going. I knew how I was going to do it and that it was going to happen that night. I cried myself to sleep that night. At like 3am, I woke up and sat up in bed. My uncle was sitting at my desk across the room, chair pulled out and everything. We had a casual conversation about life and why it was worth living.

#2 As a kid, my siblings and my dad were in a car driving home one day.



As we crossed a bridge to get over the freeway, out of nowhere, this BRIGHT red glowing ball of.... energy(?) Suddenly came zooming from behind us, flew rapidly straight at the mountain range we were driving towards, got right above the canopy of the trees, went left and right a dozen times and then shot straight up never to be seen again.



While this was going on, I pointed it out and everyone in the car saw it. No one can explain what it was, unless that was the most energetic ball lighting ever.

#3 My daughter when she was young used to say the name of this man that her father and I had never heard before. All the time she would talk about how she just talked to him or saw him. She'd say his first and last name. It wasn't until maybe a year after she started talking about this man, that we were visiting her great grandparents who live halfway across the country and were in town for Christmas, that we figured out who he was. It was a man who lived in their community and had passed on years before she was born. But, she spoke of him like a friend and even posted him out in a group photo!

#4 I lived with my grandfather for many years and eventually moved across an ocean from him and my family for university.



One night I remember waking up in a deep panic, feeling so sad I sat straight up and started sobbing, I swear I heard something whoosh over me, and I felt a little happier, the next morning my parents called to tell me he had passed away. I had woken up right at the exact moment, across oceans and continents, to say goodbye.



Loosing him was one of the hardest things I went through as a young person and it was harder because I never got to see him before he passed away so I am still so glad for that goodbye, but I have zero way of explaining it.

#5 I've posted this before but will do again because it was so odd.



When I was about 13 (2001) we lived in the countryside on about 72 acres. It was the end of summer, trees still thick with foliage and a clear summer night. One night, while sitting in the sunroom upstairs overlooking our field, we were just discussing the day as a family when my sister stated "What is that?" while pointing at the tree line.



We all stopped and craned our necks to see a light green/blue light about 40ft up the trees moving from the right side of our field to the left. We watched silently as it then zipped fast towards the creek on our left and disappeared. You could see the tree branches as it went behind. We sat confused and to be perfectly honest a bit concerned as we had never seen that before. So chatter broke out hypothesizing on what it could have been when my brother exclaims "It's back".



This ball appears back along the trees and heads to it's starting position when it splits into two. These balls then begin switching places top to bottom and back again as they continue towards the right side of the field BEHIND the trees, or through them(?), all we know is you could see the silhouette of the trees branches.



This continued for what seemed a scary eternity of them darting from right to left of the field while maintaining roughly the same height in the tree-line.



Then as quickly as they appeared they reformed 1 ball, darted down to the creek and then disappeared.



It was weird. Unsettling. Probably ball lightning but again....it repeated this consistent path several times while separating and rejoining itself.



I have never seen anything like it before or since. Even talking about it now makes the hairs on my arms stand up.

#6 Driving on a long dark road at night, I saw what I am positive was a white goat up on its hind legs, run across the road right in front of my truck. I know goats can walk on their hind legs, but this thing was flat-out running.



I did not stop to investigate further.

#7 Saw an exact double of myself in a crowded place once. And it wasn't a mirror. Which is really hard to find because I have some very distinct features. I've never seen him again. That moment was weird.

#8 My parents old house used to have some unexplained noises. Once I came home from work, my buddy was with me because we were going to a party after. I was going upstairs to change and from my bedroom a cassette came flying down the hall like it was thrown and hit the wall next to me. I grabbed a hammer from the basement and we went up to confront the burglar but nobody was there.



The cassette was Led Zeppelin "houses of the holy".

#9 One day as I was driving there was a woman walking down the street ,she changed her face right before my eyes ,like her face just deformed into a liquid and changed into a completely different face.No one else noticed.

#10 I woke up at like 5 am a few years ago to the sound of a cat yowling outside. I had 2 older cats at the time and it got their attention and agitated them; it just sounded like a cat in heat.



I laid there for a few minutes hoping it would stop, but it didn't. went on for almost 10 min by the time i was like, I'm gonna do something, like maybe I can chase them away or something; i thought about even bringing them inside and taking them to a shelter later but with my cats at the time, i opted not to take the risk.



I looked out the window to where the noise was and as soon as I drew the curtain back, the yowling stopped---there were 2 cats, sitting directly in the middle of my backyard and staring at my window. Just, sitting and staring quietly. One was a taller black cat, I assumed male, and a smaller black and white one loafing next to him. I watched them for a few minutes, then let the curtain drop and when I looked back a few minutes later they were gone, and i kind of just forgot about it.



I lost my older cats within a year of each other over the next 2 years. I was super bonded with the oldest one, and when a friend had a friend that need to get rid of kittens. I told her I'd be open to a pair, and to let me know, but I didn't want tabbies. I asked the friend to choose and she was nice enough to drive them to me and drop them off.



Now I have a black male cat and his sister, an adorable little black and white cat. I didn't even remember the other cats until i got the new ones home and settled in.



unsettles me sometimes when i think about it too much.

#11 I have my own personal Mandela effect where I vividly remember that a hurricane three times the size of Katrina was to hit Chile. I can perfectly visualize social media graphics comparing the sizes and saying “Pray for Chile.” I remember in college wondering what ever happened because people stopped talking about it and I asked from friends and they had no clue what I was talking. Nothing in Google either.



I know I’m conflating a hurricane with, I believe, an earthquake that impacted Chile a few years ago; but the memory is so vivid to me that it’s like I remember this catastrophic event that no one else does.

#12 I was driving to a store on a single lane road between the mountains and the ocean. There was a guy hitchhiking that I had tried to pick up before, but he said my car was too ugly to ride in, so I drove right by and he sneered at me. I got to the store about 10 min later and the guy was inside giving me that look as soon as I walked in. There were no there cars on the road. I had a passenger that also knew the guy and experienced the whole thing with me.

#13 One night I felt someone sit on the end of my bed (I was in bed, but definitely not close to being asleep). They pressed down with their hand so the bed dipped a little first, then more as their weight came onto the mattress.



A few minutes later they got up and left.



There was no one else in the house, doors were locked, and the lights were still on in the hallway outside my bedroom so I know my door didn't open. My dog didn't stir, either.



Freaking weird.

#14 Coming back to my boyfriend's house from some place or another. Suburban residential neighborhood. We got out of the car, walked about 15 feet to the front porch steps and we both saw a giant black mass right above us. Pitch black, like vantablack. We only noticed it because it blotted out the sky and trees above us. I don't know if it was really, really big or really close but it *felt* like it was maybe 20 feet above us, and *felt* UFO or aircraft shaped.



What's even more weird is that we both looked at each other and asked if the other saw it... We both saw it. But then we just NEVER spoke of it again. I have no idea why. It's like we were being compelled to ignore it.



Normally paranormal/unexplainable stuff is right up my alley and I love talking about it and speculating, so I really have no idea why we brushed that off.

#15 I don’t believe that ghosts are real, but I can guarantee you this story is real and the goosebumps I got from this experience was real. I had recently gotten into 3D printing and printed some lithophanes. I wanted to take a picture of them to post on social media, but I wanted to have light shining through them from the back to accentuate how they look with light. So I wanted somewhere extra dark to take the pictures. The 3D printer was upstairs and I was up there anyway, so I decided I’d use the closet upstairs. I turned off all the lights, set the lithophane up on a shelf in the closet, put a tea light or something behind it. Still didn’t seem dark enough. So I shut the closet door and it was pitch black (with the exception of the small light of course). Perfect. Then suddenly I heard someone whisper into my ear, “Hey what are you doing?” It felt like they were literally right behind me. I turned around and swung open that closet door so fast, expecting to find my wife or one of my children standing there. No one. IF there had been someone outside the closet, they would have had to been moving fast to get down the stairs because I immediately opened up the door, and I would have heard them quickly bounding down the stairs. My skin filled up with goosebumps as a strange wave of what felt like fear came over me. I ran down the stairs so quick and found my wife in our bedroom doing some schoolwork on the computer. I grabbed her and told her to feel my arm and all the goosebumps before I explained what happened because I wanted her to understand just how truly freaked out I was. Still don’t know what it was. Haven’t had another experience like that since. And that was maybe 5 or 6 years ago. But I avoided that closet for months. I just got waves of fear every time I even looked at it for the longest time.

#16 I was driving in a rural area during a clear sunny day, stopped at one of the only traffic lights in the small town.



I just happened to be watching a lone pigeon flying while I was waiting for the light to turn green. The pigeon struck something in the clear sky as if there was an invisible object hovering in its path. The pigeon hit *something* mid flight like it was a wall and fell straight to the ground.

#17 I had just gotten my arm smashed by an old fashioned ring washer machine. Exactly like you think.



I refused to sleep in my room. I don't know why but my mom had seen things in the computer screen in there. I just felt incredibly uneasy and scared to the point where I'd sleep on the couch or in my mom's bed when she would allow me to.



I was laying on the couch freely this time. Woke up fully alert and like full of adrenaline. Watched this large grey mass moving back and forth in the hallway in front of me. Waited for it to go towards the right, I got up and ran around the couch, peaked in my mom's room and waited for it to come back towards the living room and couch. I spun around that corner and dove into her bed and was on my back eyes closed. Next move was to get under the covers. Opened eyes after a sec, and it was THERE. Leaning over me. Next I remember feeling like my mind and vision got sucked in itself? And I was walking up having slept to 2pm when I always woke my mom up at 7 for tom and Jerry.

#18 Not my story, and this will get buried, but.



My ex’s family moved into a house when my ex was a child. At this point, she had 4 siblings, one of which, David, who would have been 7 at the time, had quite severe autism. He was verbal, but barely.



David’s bedroom was at the back of the house, he used to wake up the house almost on a nightly basis asking about the farmer in the field that backed the house. It was an obsession. There was no farmer, nobody else had seen him or knew who he was. They chalked it up to David having a recurring nightmare.



At some point in time, there is a knock at the door. A child is asking if his friend can play out, but the friend was the son of the old tenants. This child is the same age as my ex and a year older than my ex’s sister. They end up going out to play with him, and end up becoming friends.



This kid ends up telling them about the old tenants. Turned out they had to move because the old tenants son kept having strange dreams about a farmer in the field, so much so, the poor boy was traumatised and the family was at their wits end.



My ex’s family had never mentioned David speaking about the farmer before hand. This conversation was totally unprompted and this kid couldn’t have possibly known about it.



Eventually David stopped talking about the farmer and forgot all about it.

#19 I put down a tape of NIN's Broken on my girlfriend's piano - I was alone in the room.

Never saw the tape again - it just blinked out of existence - I hadn't left the room or anything.

#20 I was home alone after school getting ready to meet some friends, so I was in the bathroom. We lived in the middle of the woods. Closest neighbors were literally miles away.



As I’m doing my makeup, I hear a loud crash sound from my parents’ bedroom down the hall. This was almost immediately followed by a sound that is best described as footsteps? It sounded like a heavy step, followed by a dragging sound. As if someone were dragging a leg behind them. I quietly closed and locked the bathroom door. The step got closer - it was legitimately like something out of a horror novel - step, draaaag, step, draaaag - closer and closer. I backed up into the shower where I quietly opened the window as the footsteps got closer. My parents pulled up at this time and I screamed at them that someone was in the house.



My dad ran inside while my mom stayed outside. It was a very small house, my mom didn’t see anyone run away, and my dad found nothing. Not even a sound to explain the initial crash sound. No windows or doors were opened or unlocked. To this day I have no idea what caused it.



To make things even creepier, my dad had found a really creepy looking rock a day or two before this. It resembled a skull. My mom told him to get it out of the house and he didn’t. So he tossed it back into the woods after this. Nothing ever happened like this again. I have no explanation and if I hadn’t experienced it I’d think it was someone’s poor attempt at writing a scary story.

#21 I was in Manzanillo Mexico as a teenager on vacation with my family. We were out for the day walking in the main town just window shopping. I was a little behind them and walking not really paying attention, lots of people around on the busy street. I looked up as someone was walking past me, and it’s like my body froze and was immediately overcome with the most primal terror imaginable. An old woman with white hair and double cataracts/white eyes walked past me. She looked at me and it was just instant terror and like the world slowed to a snail pace. No one else gave her any notice. It must have been a 3-5 second interaction and I ran forward to catch up to my family. I have no idea what or who she was but the way my body reacted to her was awful. And it’s not like when you’re surprised by someone’s physical appearance and need a minute to process it. My body fully went into terror mode. It shook me. This was over 20 years ago. she felt otherworldly….

#22 I've made this exact comment before -



My partner and I were playing Xbox in my room in the early hours of the morning, my tv was at the end of my bed and there was a gap between that and a unit - say about a foot walking room. In my ear I heard a really loud WOOOSHING sound and turned to him to say what was that. He was pointing at the space between the tv and the unit so I looked - there was a massive smokey blue light orb floating in the gap, almost bouncing on the floor. It bobbed back into the air a few times then shot out into a wall - it all happened in a minute or so. I was so freaked out I ran out of the room into my mums room we were in our early twenties still living at home with my family, to this day I still can't believe it, if my partner wasn't there I would have thought I'd dreamt it. We absolutely saw it together.

#23 2013…. I’d frequent a bar by my apartment, “Rackdaddys” one night after we had a few, I went home, alone, about 2:30 am, laying on my bed, trying to go to sleep. I heard a crash in the living room, went to investigate,, a painting on the fireplace had fallen on the ground…. Thought, hmm that’s weird… put it back… went back to lay down, about 3 minutes go by… same thing, except louder noise… painting had fallen further, this time landing on the table, this time I was pretty freaked out… proceeding to put the painting back up, check the apartment to make sure I was alone… I was, checked the locks, both locked and bolted, the closets, shower, everything… went back to bed, layer down again, then I heard it a third time, the painting had been thrown again, this time on the couch, about 8 feet away…. I am still freaked out a little bit from it, it never happened again, I remember staying up all night, also checking to make sure they’re were no earthquakes in the area… there weren’t….

#24 Was on a hike in the woods with my best friend, we stopped for a snack break and were quietly sitting watching the forest life sway in the breeze when suddenly from the base of a tree stump what could only be described as dark brown almost black pixie popped up and flew away. Looked like a tiny human with wings. My friend and I both saw it, looked at each other with "did you just see that face" , confirmed we both saw what we though we saw and then NEVER spoke of it again.

#25 This one is just stupid and bizarre but here goes...



I used to ride my heavy beach cruiser to amd from community college and my home, 7 miles each way. I'd take country roads on my way back to avoid residential and main streets. One day, as I was pedaling my beast home, I was just about to turn into the residential area from the country road when I saw a rusty old truck FULL of boxes of bananas rushing down the road with their blinker on to turn into the residential street I was about to turn onto.



This thing was literally STACKED with boxes of bananas- like a whole yard of bananas.



It was a big stack and he was driving 55, being on the highway, about to turn 90 degrees onto a 25mph street. I was watching the bananas, seeing this whole thing unfold at my 10mph (at best) pace, and was like "there's no way he's going to make that turn"



He slows at the last minute and whips around the turn... but it's too late.



Bananas go tumbling everywhere, all over the residential street.



I roll up - confused as hell - and offer to help picking up the bananas off the street. He obliges me, and after loading the last box of bananas back into his dusty old truck I finally managed to ask him "sooo....what's with the bananas?"



"I have a bunch of parrots" he answers with a straight face, like he's saying "cause water is wet".



I ask no further questions. He offers me several bunches of bananas in return for me helping him load the truck and drives off.



I put them in my front basket with my backpack and pedal the rest of the way home (taking extra caution on the corners of course).



The only reason I know it wasnt a dream is because I brought home those bananas and had to explain to my parents why the hell I was bringing a ton of green bananas home.

#26 A slightly odd thing happened 15-20 years ago to me. I was living alone for the first time. I had previously lived with room mates but this was the first apartment I rented by myself. It was single room apartment in an old building downtown of a city where I had lived all my life in.



I often left my cellphone on charge during the night across the room as I didn't have sockets near my bed. Most importantly for the story, I didn't own a clock or anything to see the time from my bed.



Well, one night I wake up to something that sounds or more like feels like someone frantically repeating a set of numbers. The way the numbers were repeated very fast one after another felt somehow slightly oppressive. I can't for the life of me remember the exact numbers anymore but I think it was something like 03 44. The numbers were in my mothertongue but in english they would (probably) have been zero-three-fortyfour. I'm totally sure there were three unique numbers so one of the numbers was repeated.



I was of course initially very confused and startled by the experience as I had literally just woken up by it. I remember it took me a few moments to understand where I am and what's happening. The sound/feeling went silent in few seconds. The sound didn't really come from any distinct direction. It was kind of it was coming from myself. I also can't quite say whether it was a masculine or feminine "voice" but maybe it was a bit more masculine.



Anyway, it didn't take me long to understand that the numbers most likely represent a time as they were read out loud in such fashion. I lied in the bed a few additional seconds just gathering my thoughts but then I started thinking: what if it was really 03:44? What would be the odds? How scary (I don't know why) it would be? I got goosebumps and decided to lie in the bed a few minutes, kinda to make sure it could not anymore be 03:44 if I was to get up from the bed and go check my phone.



After a few minutes I started feeling braver and curiosity won me over. I got up from the bed, walked over to my phone in the darkness and checked the time. You can already guess what time it was. It was exactly 03:44. "It" even took into account the time I waited before checking the time!



I got goosebumps again and hurried back under my blanket. There I just half-sat thinking what had just happened.



To this day I have no idea what it was. Probably some kind of "internal clock" thing. It's not like I learnt anything from the experience or would consider it particularly scary anymore. But I think it's a slightly curious thing, and wanted to share this little story that I myself witnessed and I know 100% sure happened.

#27 This happened to me a long time ago but I still remember it vividly. I was living in a victorian flat with five male roommates. They often had friends over so I was used to strangers etc in my home. I used to sleep on a mat on the floor in what usually would be the dining room but it was my bedroom that I shared with no one. One night very late I was woken by someone walking right next to me. Then they walked by me again. I could sort of see their ankle. They stopped and looked down at me. I got mad and started to sit up and yell What are you doing in my room? It was a tall young man in a court jesters outfit and as I sat up I realized I could see my bookcase not only behind them but through them. I could see my books behind their rib cage. They were looking down at me and I managed to ask Are you a ghost? Then they SLOWLY faded away. My mind was in amazement mode but my body started shaking so bad I could hardly get up to turn on the lights. I slept or rather didn't sleep for the rest of the night with lights blazing and tried to think what I had to do with court jesters like in Picasso paintings. Nothing ever came to mind but for weeks afterward I looked very carefully at people to make sure I couldn't see through them.

#28 Seeing a full body apparition from my bedroom, asking who it was, and the shadow fully sprinting out of my house.

#29 At dark, in the 80’s, on a farm in the middle of nowhere Indiana. My family and I were huddled together in our home. There was a thunderstorm occurring and we had lost power. We sat on the couch staring out the picture window at the storm. We heard this strange but terrible sound that we couldn’t identify. My father and brother who were armed with a flashlight went to investigate within the house, leaving my mother and I alone. As they’re gone, trying to find the source of the sound, we see in the empty field across the road( which was approximately several football fields away) what I can only describe as a huge unknown vehicle with a dozen red lights suddenly illuminate. It hovered for just a moment, and took off out of site into the sky. My mother and I looked at each other, we were dumbfounded. A moment later my father and brother returned without any explanation of the sound that we had all heard. We tried to explain to them what we saw and they just dismissed us. Weird for sure.

#30 I was in my early teens, taking a nap on the couch in my living room. I woke up with my eyes seeing gold sparkles all over the room, like I was looking into a bright light too long.



Then I felt a pressure in my chest and I started coughing, and out of my mouth shot a ball of light! It shot to the upper corner of the room and disappeared. I remember sitting there terrified and feeling my chest for any other foreign objects that may come out.



One of the weirdest experiences of my life. I tend to chalk it up to lucid dreaming but I really don't believe I was sleeping, I just feel crazy saying it was 100% real.



Anybody else ever shoot a ball of light out of their mouth like a pokemon?

#31 Late 1 afternoon late in the year I was walking on a beach for exercise. Suddenly, ahead of me, I saw a shadow person. I kept approaching out of curiosity, but I was distracted for a moment. When I looked back it was gone.



At the time I had no idea what it was. It was several years later that I first ran across the term shadow person. And I certainly was not sleeping nor was I in a dark room.

#32 Landline phone rang, i pick up and say hello.

dude on the other end says hello, like he just picked up his phone that rung. i tried to explain i didnt call him, my phone just rang. he said whatever and hung up.

so i believe both of our phones rang, we both picked up, yet we never dailed eachother or even knew eachother

maybe that happened to others as well, but that was the first i'd heard of it.

#33 Getting ready for work one morning, 5AM, just starting to get light out. There was a thunderstorm going on and my first ex-wife and I were talking, she still in bed and me across the bedroom, and a ball of lightning about the size of a beachball suddenly appeared between us, maybe 3 feet off the floor. It hung there for a couple seconds making a sizzling sound and then it disappeared with a deafening bang. No changes to the room at all, no scorch marks anywhere. It was just *there*, and then it was just gone. Not the craziest thing I've ever seen but surely top 5.

#34 My best friend came to visit me a few months after she passed away. She woke me up from a terrible nightmare I was having pertaining to her. Comforted me and then told me it was okay to go back to to sleep.

#35 Growing up in the early 80s, I saw a giant, triangular shape pass silently over my house at night, blocking out the stars.



There were a bunch of similar reports along the Connecticut River valley, where I lived. Theories (besides alien spaceship) focus on some kind of cargolifter or other top-secret prototype.

#36 A few months after my wife passed away I was sitting outside around midnight drinking a beer, when a small misty cloud formed in front of me.



It stayed there for about 5 minutes then slowly dissolved.

#37 In rural India I saw a dog limping around that looked like that worm covered boar in Princess Mononoke. I had to pinch myself a couple of times but I'm sure I was not hallucinating. It was a dog so covered in worms that it was barely recognisable as a dog.

#38 Sitting in a dark movie theatre (~2018), it’s completely silent, the previews come on. After about 20 seconds I hear a man talking about 3 rows behind me and it progressively gets louder. Eventually, he only speaks when it’s quiet, exclaiming that he can’t take handle how many “blacks” there are in movies now and how awful it was seeing “them” get screen time. I calmly got up, left, let an attendant know what was going on, returned to my seat. A few moments later, a police officer comes up the aisle, spends about 20 seconds investigating and comes back down to let me know he will be quiet. Side note: this is during one of The Purge movies…already tense. It stops. The movie ends. Lights come on. No one is there except two black women maybe 5 seats away. I stand up and ask “What was with that guy…did you hear what he was saying?”. They said “What guy?” and left. No one else came into the theatre or left the entire movie (one way exit). To this day, it still freaks me out a little.

#39 Imagine a small whale or submarine moving slowly just enough under the water that you could see some disturbance on the surface.



We were fishing on Lake Ontario for small mouth bass, kind of close to shore, maybe a hundred yards out, depth about 20 feet. Clear day, no wind. Suddenly we see this massive v-shaped wave moving in the distance, closer to us than we were to the shore. It passed in front of us, then disappeared.

Never seen anything like it.

#40 I fully woke from a deep sleep twice for no reason when I was a kid. Once at 4:00a.m. and a couple years later at 12:37a.m. I was unable to fall back asleep both times until the parent who wasn't already home got back.



My dad got home from the hospital and woke mum up to tell her my cousin had made it just long enough for her dad to arrive to say goodbye. She passed at 4:00a.m.



Just under 2 years later My mum got home from hospice and broke down in dad's arms the night my grandfather passed. He passed at 12:37a.m.

#41 I was standing at a busy intersection in downtown San Francisco when I saw an Asian woman running up to people asking something, with people turning her away. When she approached me, she said “I don’t want any money, I just want to bless you. Please, let me bless you.” I shrugged, and said “Okay.” So she said a few words in a foreign language and touched my head, and she moved on.

Seconds later, I heard glass crashing to the street. A skyscraper had lost a window up high, and chunks of glass were falling from 20 stories up. A chunk landed on the bun in my hair, knocking it loose but not striking my head. Another chunk struck my parka where I had rolled up my sleeve, but not my elbow.

I have to wonder.

#42 When I was a teenager, I was out all night with some friends, driving around and being goofy teenagers. Near dawn we ended up at a park and hiked around a bit. As the sun started coming up we decided to leave. As we approached the gate at the entrance to the park, there were four joggers running in a diamond formation through the gate and in the middle of the road. We passed them on the sidewalk. After passing through the gate a few seconds later, I turned to look back and there was only one jogger. There wasn’t anywhere else for the others to go. They were just gone. I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it for almost 30 years.

#43 I was flossing my teeth as a kid, and while doing so my gums bled, which seemed normal at first but then suddenly all of my gums bled way too much?? So much so that I fainted, and when I woke up I was in my bed like nothing happened. When I checked in the mirror though, there was no blood in sight, and I looked fine. Still confused on what happened to this day.

#44 I was in the passenger seat of my parents' car. We were stopped at a red light with a car ahead of us. I saw a couple crossing the street at the crosswalk in front of us and one them was holding a big umbrella that was folded up and just in his hand by his side. They crossed in front of the car in front and when they appeared on the other side the umbrella was gone. They didn't drop it on the street, and it was too big to have hidden, plus they were only out of view for a second or two. Not long enough to stash it somewhere. It was like a glitch in the Matrix. So weird and freaky.

#45 I hit a racquetball that phased through a wall or teleported to another dimension.

#46 I think as teenager I saw a time rip into the past. Let me explain. It was during summer on a nice hot day when I was riding with my bike outside. I lived in a rural area at my parents back then. Besides a small town, a small lake and a forrest there wasn't much out there. While biking I noticed in the afternoon that a thunderstorm was approaching fast in my direction. So I turned around and drove towards my home. I was almost at the town when the thunderstorm came close. I saw a lightning hit a field near the town and a bit above the point where it hit there suddenly appeared a shimmering blue rip. In the middle of the rip there was a portal or mirror like surface and you could see the town through it. But I noticed that the town looked different, I recognized some buildings but some I did not or where at places where nothing was. Also in the field I saw people working that had medieval like clothing. After a minute or two it disappeared into thin air.

#47 Not super spooky but definitely a glitch in the matrix that I was never able to explain. One evening I was in my kitchen taking some evening vitamins. I dropped a small one, I think it was a vitamin D pill. The way my kitchen at the time was arranged, there was a large permanent island counter in the middle of it. It extended all the way to the ground and was solid. Except for cut outs on one side for stools to slide into. It was probably 6 or 7 feet long. I was standing on one end and dropped the vitamin. I looked all over the ground for it. I was next to the fridge so I looked under the fridge but couldn't find it anywhere. I just shrugged and took another one. Later that evening I was on the other side of the island and found it on the floor, 7' away on the opposite side of a solid island. It had no way to go through the island. Could it have rolled there? It would have had to roll 2' to the side, then another 7' away, then 2' BACK to the side in this shape: ] in order to land where it was. That one stumped me.

#48 I saw a UFO. I’ve always been into that stuff, watched X-Files as a kid etc.



I had never seen anything even close to unexplainable until my late 30s when I saw what I can only describe as a cloaked ship flying under the clouds quite low.



I have seen countless videos of UFOs/UAPs, but seeing one for myself really shook me more than I thought it would. Like that was real, and it was there, and I now know that something like that can be built.

#49 When I was a teenager sitting on the sofa, saw our kitten walk across the room and into the kitchen. Didn't register until much too late that the kitten had passed away unexpectedly a couple days prior. I was so used to his presence, it didn't kick in until he was out of my site. Still freaks me out thinking about it all these years later.

#50 One night i woke up to my bedroom door slowly creaking open by itself no wind no one else home i watched it swing all the way then slam shut hard still swear the house was empty that night gives me chills thinking about it.

#51 Lights above the airport, static. Then randomly moves zig zag.





Recorded with Sony handycam with hi8 tape.





The tape is suddenly gone a few weeks later when I want to copy it to computer. .

#52 I had a plant my ex gave me. One day, I decided I didn't want it and threw it away. Fast forward a week, I get back into my apartment and there's dry dirt on the floor...



OK maybe from being careless with shoes. But there's also dirt on my mattress... Difficult to explain. I look at the window ledge and a LEAF is sitting there. And the leaf has a cluster of leaves growing from it...



Im freaked out, there's no way I missed it for a week. I decide the let the leaf sit there, no water or soil, and it is still alive after a week!



I eventually pot it, and now it's continue to thrive... No logical explanation whatsoever.