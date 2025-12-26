ADVERTISEMENT

Various Christmas and New Year's movies feature a popular and, frankly, rather cliched scene where some character stands alone on a cold, snowy street and looks into the brightly lit window of a house where a family is gathered around a festive table. There's a decorated Christmas tree, everyone is laughing joyfully, and such scenes truly create that hallmark Christmas atmosphere.

However, it's not always the case that these windows reveal something so touching and moving. Sometimes, if you casually glance into someone else's window, you might witness a funny, sad, or outright ridiculous scene. So today's list by Bored Panda is dedicated to such cases.

More info: Reddit

#1

Woman using binoculars outdoors, curious and watching, illustrating bizarre things seen through a neighbor’s window. I saw a dude through my binoculars looking back at me with a telescope lol.

Did you wave to each other?! I need answers!

Rogue Traders (Aussie Band) song "Watching You" lyric - I see you watching me, watching you...

    #2

    Black cat sitting on carpet staring at a whiteboard with colorful handwritten notes in a bizarre neighbor window scene. My upstairs neighbor was giving a PowerPoint presentation to her cats. Like she had slides. Charts. Pointer stick. The cats were asleep. She kept presenting.

    An important presentation she had to practice for. Totally normal.

    #3

    Couple embracing on a bed in a cozy bedroom, a bizarre scene people might notice through a neighbor’s window.  Not through a window but my upstairs neighbor and his girl were getting it ON. They did it for like over an hour. Banging and moans coming from my ceiling.

    I know the couple and am cool with the guy so it didnt bother me much since it was a decent hour. I saw him in our building’s gym a few days later and told him that I needed some of his stamina tips- he looked confused and I told him that I heard him getting it on over the weekend and that I was sure his girl would never leave him after how she sounded.

    He then said he was out of town for work over the weekend. My heart sank to my stomach. She moved out shortly after and he just looked like such a sad person after that. Every time I think about how bad I feel for him, I don’t regret telling him- I would want to know. I hope he’s doing good, he moved out months later.

    I did not see that plot twist coming.

    Recently, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the author of which, the user u/PreferenceRoutine531, asked netizens: "People who live in apartment buildings: what's the most unexpected thing you've accidentally seen through a neighbor's window?" It might seem like an unusual question, but the thread has collected many truly interesting and exciting stories.

    From funny to piquant, and from sad to downright silly - please feel free to enjoy this dedicated selection of almost thirty tales we've compiled for you based on this thread!
    #4

    Young boy jumping on bed inside bedroom, one of the bizarre things people ever seen through a neighbor’s window Several years ago my (new) girlfriend and I visited my boss and family at their Cape house and they put us up for the night in their basement spare bedroom.

    We all go to sleep and we begin to hear the squeak: squeak: squeak of bed springs. I smiled and didn’t say anything to my girl but then it went on for lIke 45 minutes straight with no letup.

    being kinda uncomfortable my girlfriend and I started giggling and laughing knowing what was going on.

    Next morning we walked upstairs somewhat sheepishly for breakfast. Right off the bat the wife goes “I hope Kyle (their very young son) didn’t keep you awake last night. He has a terrible time falling asleep and can jump around in his crib / bed forever”.


    We both lost it and had to explain to our hosts what we thought was going on.


    😂😂😂.

    Innocent plot twist. Love it.

    #5

    Man in red sweater looking surprised while peering through a neighbor’s window, capturing bizarre things seen through windows. When I was in college there was a dude who would walk around naked in the place across from us a lot. Which isn't really that unusual. But a friend came over once when the dude was out and, with horror, recognized him as her TA. Less expected.

    #6

    Small tortoise with a patterned shell being gently held in hands, one of the most bizarre things seen through a neighbor’s window. Looked outside once and saw my neighbor gently blow-drying a turtle. I didn’t even know she owned a turtle. Still confused to this day.

    I think that's a tortoise. Turtles are aquatic, so why dry one?

    This will be a mistake in the translation, in my mother tongue the two animals are called the same.

    People love to 'spy' on other people, and this inclination of ours has actually found reflection in many works of world culture. Attempts to satisfy our curiosity by learning how others live have actually always existed - even thousands of years before humans invented windows for their homes.

    From a fleeting glance while walking down the street to experimental avant-garde movies like Andy Warhol's famous "Empire." Then, in 1964, the prominent visionary of modern art and his friends climbed to the 44th floor of the Time Life Building in NYC, set up a camera, and filmed the Empire State Building across the street for six hours and 40 minutes.

    Warhol himself described the film's central idea as "an attempt to understand the flow of time," but such works of art are, in fact, incredibly multilayered. So, throughout the film's nearly seven hours, you can occasionally catch glimpses of people doing their jobs in offices, totally unaware that they're being watched by a camera.
    #7

    Red fox standing on a path with autumn leaves, one of the bizarre things people ever seen through a neighbor’s window. A fox. A real fox (the chicken stealing kind) used to sit up in the window of an apartment I’d walk past on my way to grade school in San Francisco. Not a city known for foxes.

    Felt kind of sorry for it because it didn’t look like a very large apartment.

    A lot of foxes are still bred in atrocious conditions in fur farms. Perhaps this fox was a rescued fur farm fox (farms will often keep "normal-looking" red foxes as breeding stock as well as the unusual-coat-patterned-ones.) If that were the case, the apartment was probably a spacious heaven for it, and it wouldn't be able to have been released into the wild anyway. I'm just hazarding a guess as to its origins XD Plus, in many states (California included), you need a special permit to keep a "wild" animal such as a fox as a pet, even if it was born in captivity, so maybe this was just a random illegal pet fox XD

    #8

    Man in bathroom pretending to sing into deodorant, one of the bizarre things seen through a neighbor’s window. Our friend's have a house with an apartment building next door. Third floor, right next to their backyard is someone's shower. When he's in there, there's a perfect silhouette. He likes to prop up his phone and do karaoke, make shampoo horns, and.... other things we think. It's an incredible show.

    #9

    Young man shaving his face in front of a mirror, one of the bizarre things people have seen through a neighbor’s window. The guy across the courtyard used to shave naked at the sink in front of his bathroom window. The reason I know he was naked is because in the summer he'd open the bottom half of the frosted window, providing a perfect view of his "package". He was very well endowed (a point mentioned more than once by my live-in girlfriend). Never saw his face so I don't know who he was.

    Incidentally, sociological surveys clearly confirm that many nations consider peering through others' windows a national sport. For example, this dedicated article at Shutters describes one such survey, wittily called "Nosy Nation," which was conducted among the British.

    According to the survey, more than half of Britons admit to regular window-watching. Moreover, 35% have seen something strange or unexpected, 33% admit to catching a naked neighbor or something bizarre by accident, and 29% have even responded to an incident seen through the window.
    #10

    Woman standing by an open window looking outside, illustrating bizarre things seen just taking a glance through a neighbor’s window. Not my apartment building but walking downtown Boston, waiting at crosswalk and happened to look up about 4 floors. Completely naked woman standing in a window so still I thought it was a mannequin at first. Then she waved at me. And started combing her hair. I kinda laughed and the lady standing next to me looked at me and then looked up. She started laughing and I started laughing and the light changed and we went on our separate ways.

    #11

    Three goats with curved horns standing on rocks near a wooden fence, illustrating bizarre neighbor window sights. Goats. A handful of goats.



    I was just taking my trash out, and there was a sound I didn't recognize. I turn to look, and there were goats in my neighbor's apartment. She was rather baffled when I asked about her hircine guest a few days later. Turns out, Her BF had rented a bunch of goats to play a prank of his best friend. He felt bad leaving the goats in the truck, so he brought them in the apartment for a few hours, until he packed them back up and drove them away to do the prank, without telling my neighbor.

    #12

    Mechanic explaining car issues to a woman, representing one of the most bizarre things people ever seen just taking a glance through a neighbor’s window. Was staying in Boston my husband and son went to a baseball game. I was looking out the hotel window and there were some guys working on a car. I settled in with my book. It was nice to hear them ribbing each other. One new guy appeared he went inside the apartment and came out after kissing a woman, I saw through their window. He joined the guys at the car. A different guy went in the apartment then he and the woman went into the bedroom and disappeared from my view. I saw him next putting his shirt on and heading back down to hang with the group at the car. I realized I had just witnessed an affair with the other guys wife. How brazen and bold.

    Sounds like it could be a poly situation too.

    In fact, some sociologists generally tend to view windows as a type of media. Like smartphone screens, existing long before smartphones were invented. "The characteristic of a window as media is that it connects the inside with the outside via the eye while physically separating the inside from the outside," this article on the Window Research Institute website quotes sociologist Georg Simmel.

    Of course, now that we devote almost the lion's share of our attention to our smartphones (4 hours and 37 minutes per day, according to this study, shared by Exploding Topics), we've become less likely to look through any windows. But still, from time to time, we get our eyes off this endless carousel of reels, TikToks, and texts - and see something no less captivating in a neighboring window.
    #13

    Couple embracing intimately by a bathroom window, showing one of the most bizarre things seen through a neighbor’s window. I rarely wake up in the middle of the night, I usually sleep all the way through. Woke up one morning and just couldn't sleep. Like 3AM, had a busy day the next day. Went to the bathroom, came back and waaaaaaaaaaaaaay in the distance somehow my eyes locked on and I saw two tiny people up against a glass window going to town. Back was smashed against the full sized floor to ceiling, wall to wall window, then they swapped to her chest against it instead. Laughed, went to bed. Looked over there in the morning and realized it was the stairwell to their building, not even an apartment.

    #14

    Young woman in blue pajamas yawning while sitting on bed, depicting a bizarre moment seen through a neighbor’s window Not seen, but one day me and my wife where walking from our car to our apartment, maybe 11:00PM and we hear a women just exclaim very loudly "I AIN'T NEVER GONE TO BED!" from inside her second story apartment.

    To this day one of us will randomly blurt out "I AIN'T NEVER GONE TO BED!" and both break out laughing.

    #15

    Young man holding a potted plant indoors, surrounded by greenery, capturing a bizarre neighbor’s window glimpse moment. Saw my neighbor practicing a full breakup speech… to his houseplants. He even paused for their “responses.” Honestly I respected the commitment.

    Well, if you have no pets to practice with, the plants have to fill in that job.

    You know, we're almost certain you've also seen something worth sharing through the window. So after you read these stories collected by us, maybe you'd feel free to tell us your own tale in the comments below. And please don't forget to keep a closer eye out when you're walking down the street - maybe something interesting is already happening there.

    #16

    Person cutting a pizza with scissors, one of the most bizarre things people ever seen through a neighbor’s window. Walked past my window at night and saw the dude opposite me cutting his pizza with scissors. No shame, no hesitation. Just snip snip dinner time.

    Sounds a good idea: I must try it.

    Shears/scissors work SO much better than one of those sharp-wheely-thing pizza cutters! Just make sure they're kitchen shears/scissors and not, like, the old dull scissors you use to cut paper with XD

    #17

    Man smoothing plaster on wall indoors, illustrating bizarre things people ever seen through a neighbor's window. My landlord doing actual work to maintain the building.

    AI totally going overboard these days...

    #18

    Man in orange hard hat and plaid shirt fixing gutter on house, an example of bizarre things seen through neighbor’s window Not a neighbors window, but my own. I got up from some afternoon delight and was pouring a glass of water at the kitchen sink. I hear my boyfriend clearing his throat in the hall behind me. When I looked up, there was a guy on a ladder looking directly into the window above the sink. The landlord had sent him over to check out the roof. God knows how long he was staring at me. Glad he didn't fall when I screamed!

    #19

    Man wrapped in a blanket sitting against a wall with a bottle nearby, one of the bizarre things seen through a neighbor's window. Visited a 5th floor youth hostel in Vancouver and couldn't sleep. A couple of presumably homeless guys took everything out of a long (40+ feet?) industrial dumpster, carefully picked through them, and they completely put everything back.

    #20

    Stack of neatly folded towels in various colors on a wooden floor, illustrating bizarre things seen through a neighbor’s window. Lived in a building of just studio apartments. The one across from me always had the blinds closed, two guys lived there, never spoke to them rarely even saw them. One day blinds were wide open. Nothing inside but stacks of towels folded on the floor in neat rows.

    #21

    Woman in checkered shirt making shocked face in front of mirror, illustrating bizarre things seen through neighbor’s window. Caught a neighbor practicing his ‘surprised face’ in the mirror for like 10 minutes straight. Oscar-worthy stuff.lmao.

    #22

    Young boy looking curiously through a window, illustrating the bizarre things people have seen just taking a glance through a neighbor’s window. My building is weird but every other window in inset with about a 3 foot ledge beneath it. They dont want anyone going out/putting things out there, and there's no railing so I dont know what the point of it is. Late one night I was coming home from work and there was a ~10yo kid climbing out of the sideways window on the 3rd story. He made it out, turned around, made eye contact with me for about 30 seconds, then crawled back in. I still see him in the hallways every once in a while.
    Same kid took all the fire extinguishers in the building and sprayed them into the stairwell.

    The kid has an expensive hobby.

    #23

    Close-up of a raccoon climbing a tree, one of the most bizarre things people ever seen through a neighbor’s window. Raccoons tore my sliding door screen and broke into my apartment! My dog went crazy but they wouldn’t leave because they found my dog’s treat stash!

    #24

    Man in mustard sweater with a large gray parrot on his arm, one of the most bizarre things seen through a neighbor’s window Not through a window , but I saw my new neighbor smoking a bowl and throwing matches over the railing. I introduced myself and he told me to come over. He had a lil bird and he had built it like a large play place. He was cool.

    #25

    Old eerie house at dusk with a dim light glowing inside, evoking bizarre neighbor window sightings. The house behind me has foil and fabric covering every window. I went out to do laundry, and heard a knock on one of the windows and someone say *help*

    as far as I know, only one boomer motorcycle guy lives there, and i’ve been wary ever since.

    Ehm, why didn't you help?!

    Or at least call the police and have them do a welfare check/investigation D:

    #26

    Close-up of a spider hanging from a web outside a neighbor’s window, showcasing bizarre things seen through windows. Someone repeatedly dangling a giant fake non-realistic spider on a long rope out of their apartment window and over the sidewalk below. I would have guessed it was a prank but they were doing it while no one was walking by

    I also worked in a high rise office across from a high rise hotel where I was one day lucky enough to be sat in a conference room in clear view of an attractive very naked man leisurely wandering around his hotel room. I did not pay very much attention to the meeting I was in haha.

    #27

    Person seen from behind through a window, stretching in bed with city skyline outside, bizarre neighbor window view. MEN really like walking around naked for no reason with the windows open. Multiple apartments where this was the case, whether they live alone or with a partner.

    Soooooo… where exactly do you live?

    If they're in their own apartment, they're not "naked for no reason". They're naked because they want to be, and they're in THEIR OWN APARTMENT XD I sometimes wander around my house without pants on/sometimes totally naked (and I'm not a "MEN") because it's my dingy-dang house and I live here alone and I can be naked in here if I want to be. Why is OP apparently looking around and noticing a lot of naked men in their own apartments?

    I think the issue here was not "men walking around naked in their own apartments" and more so "men walking around naked in their own apartments with their windows open", to be fair

