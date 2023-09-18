“Hope They Got The Insurance”: 69 Of The Best Pictures Of U-Haul Fails
Moving can be a real pain in the neck; not only because of all the packing and goodbyes, but also because of the logistics of it all. Once you’ve put all of your belongings into bags and boxes—and likely realized you have too many of them—you also have to find a way to drag them from point A to point B.
That’s when services such as U-Haul come in handy. You can rent a vehicle or equipment that you need and set off on the next chapter of your life. Seems pretty straightforward, right? Well, it’s not always as simple as that and these pictures, shared by the Facebook page fittingly titled “Uhaul probably wouldn't like you doing that with their vehicle”, prove it. Scroll down to find some of the best instances of U-Hauls in the wild and see for yourself what an adventure moving can be.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Things You See
Real Life Oregon Trail
I Mean, Uhaul Said It Could Move A 2-3 Bedroom House
Don't Worry, They're Run Flat Tires
The Hitch On This Pop Up Is Literally Held Together With Zip Ties
Maybe Rent A Bigger Trailer?
Hope They Got The Insurance
It’s scary to know that trucks this big can be rented out to common consumers ( when the drivers have to get a special license to drive these, I live in a small alley street, the neighbor actually rented a truck bigger than that one, she couldn’t make that sharp turn into the street and nipped the car parked on the side( yes it was my freakin car) dumbass just sat there not knowing what she was supposed to do, a neighbor on that block had to call us to come down the street 🤬😫
All That Fun For 19.95 What A Deal
Civic Loaded Up
Uhaul Landscaping Division?
There’s Nothing Wrong Here, The Uhaul Was Just Thirsty
Redneck Ingenuity Right There
Better than those cars you see being towed by a single strap
Hey Must Still Be Inside Because There's No Way To Get Out
Hmmm
Uhaul Does Not Authorize Using Their Rental To Try And Pull A Train Car
So A Guy Drove The Uhaul With The Trailer To Pick Up His New Project Truck Then Decided To Haul The Uhaul Back To Save On Mileage
Apartment For Rent $19.98 Per Day
All Just Sounds Like A Big Misunderstanding
Officers Be Squinting At This One
My Customers 2 Seconds After Telling Me "I Dont Need Your Stupid Insurance"
Oh Boy
Pole Came Out Of Nowhere
Better Hope That Wagon Has Brakes
Saw This On The Way Out Of U-Haul
Honda Civic All Day Long
Cuz Who Needs A Dump Trailer
Used As A Hearse For A Funeral Procession. Just Put The Casket Straight In The Back. Thank Goodness For The Low Deck
Rough
Got Behind This
These Prom Proposals Are Getting Clever
He should of changed the V to a M, and it would of been perfect.