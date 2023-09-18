Moving can be a real pain in the neck; not only because of all the packing and goodbyes, but also because of the logistics of it all. Once you’ve put all of your belongings into bags and boxes—and likely realized you have too many of them—you also have to find a way to drag them from point A to point B.

That’s when services such as U-Haul come in handy. You can rent a vehicle or equipment that you need and set off on the next chapter of your life. Seems pretty straightforward, right? Well, it’s not always as simple as that and these pictures, shared by the Facebook page fittingly titled “Uhaul probably wouldn't like you doing that with their vehicle”, prove it. Scroll down to find some of the best instances of U-Hauls in the wild and see for yourself what an adventure moving can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Things You See

The Things You See

Jesse Jernigan Report

6points
POST
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why isn't just in the ute tray?

2
2points
reply
#2

Real Life Oregon Trail

Real Life Oregon Trail

Alex Maynard Report

6points
POST
#3

I Mean, Uhaul Said It Could Move A 2-3 Bedroom House

I Mean, Uhaul Said It Could Move A 2-3 Bedroom House

Coal Rudy Report

6points
POST
---
---
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does this even happen

0
0points
reply
#4

Don't Worry, They're Run Flat Tires

Don't Worry, They're Run Flat Tires

Leighton Wieglenda Report

5points
POST
#5

The Hitch On This Pop Up Is Literally Held Together With Zip Ties

The Hitch On This Pop Up Is Literally Held Together With Zip Ties

Zaq Lockhart Report

5points
POST
#6

It Was Tired. Just Taking A Nap On Its Back

It Was Tired. Just Taking A Nap On Its Back

Joe Marshall Report

5points
POST
#7

Maybe Rent A Bigger Trailer?

Maybe Rent A Bigger Trailer?

Keith Oaks Report

4points
POST
#8

Hope They Got The Insurance

Hope They Got The Insurance

Thomas Brasse Report

4points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s scary to know that trucks this big can be rented out to common consumers ( when the drivers have to get a special license to drive these, I live in a small alley street, the neighbor actually rented a truck bigger than that one, she couldn’t make that sharp turn into the street and nipped the car parked on the side( yes it was my freakin car) dumbass just sat there not knowing what she was supposed to do, a neighbor on that block had to call us to come down the street 🤬😫

0
0points
reply
#9

All That Fun For 19.95 What A Deal

All That Fun For 19.95 What A Deal

Toby Schulte Report

4points
POST
#10

Civic Loaded Up

Civic Loaded Up

Eric Ennenga Report

4points
POST
#11

Uhaul Landscaping Division?

Uhaul Landscaping Division?

Andrew MacKellar Report

4points
POST
#12

There’s Nothing Wrong Here, The Uhaul Was Just Thirsty

There’s Nothing Wrong Here, The Uhaul Was Just Thirsty

Armando Villarreal Sandoval Report

4points
POST
C L
C L
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depending on the load that is going to be a real b***h to winch back up that grade

0
0points
reply
#13

Redneck Ingenuity Right There

Redneck Ingenuity Right There

Brett Lindke Report

4points
POST
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than those cars you see being towed by a single strap

0
0points
reply
#14

Hey Must Still Be Inside Because There's No Way To Get Out

Hey Must Still Be Inside Because There's No Way To Get Out

Michaela Hartley Report

4points
POST
#15

Hmmm

Hmmm

Caleb Cheatham Report

4points
POST
#16

Uhaul Does Not Authorize Using Their Rental To Try And Pull A Train Car

Uhaul Does Not Authorize Using Their Rental To Try And Pull A Train Car

Trygve Maakestad Report

3points
POST
#17

So A Guy Drove The Uhaul With The Trailer To Pick Up His New Project Truck Then Decided To Haul The Uhaul Back To Save On Mileage

So A Guy Drove The Uhaul With The Trailer To Pick Up His New Project Truck Then Decided To Haul The Uhaul Back To Save On Mileage

Chris Bowman Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#18

Apartment For Rent $19.98 Per Day

Apartment For Rent $19.98 Per Day

Shelley Lynn Report

3points
POST
#19

All Just Sounds Like A Big Misunderstanding

All Just Sounds Like A Big Misunderstanding

Dawson Briggs Report

3points
POST
#20

Officers Be Squinting At This One

Officers Be Squinting At This One

Nat Sams Report

3points
POST
#21

My Customers 2 Seconds After Telling Me "I Dont Need Your Stupid Insurance"

My Customers 2 Seconds After Telling Me "I Dont Need Your Stupid Insurance"

Arlan Schulze Report

3points
POST
#22

Oh Boy

Oh Boy

Nick Clark Report

3points
POST
#23

Pole Came Out Of Nowhere

Pole Came Out Of Nowhere

Dylan Pierce Report

3points
POST
#24

Better Hope That Wagon Has Brakes

Better Hope That Wagon Has Brakes

Merlin Watts Report

3points
POST
#25

Saw This On The Way Out Of U-Haul

Saw This On The Way Out Of U-Haul

Richard Deeter Report

3points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids, do not smoke, drive, then fall asleep

0
0points
reply
#26

Honda Civic All Day Long

Honda Civic All Day Long

Caleb Hawkins Report

3points
POST
#27

Cuz Who Needs A Dump Trailer

Cuz Who Needs A Dump Trailer

Nibbz Sanchez Report

3points
POST
#28

Used As A Hearse For A Funeral Procession. Just Put The Casket Straight In The Back. Thank Goodness For The Low Deck

Used As A Hearse For A Funeral Procession. Just Put The Casket Straight In The Back. Thank Goodness For The Low Deck

Sam Becker Report

3points
POST
#29

Rough

Rough

Joseph-David Previto Report

3points
POST
#30

Got Behind This

Got Behind This

Zach Hi Report

3points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd get out the way quick or you'll be in the next "Final Destination" film.

0
0points
reply
#31

These Prom Proposals Are Getting Clever

These Prom Proposals Are Getting Clever

Taylor Marie Cox Report

3points
POST
David Jones
David Jones
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should of changed the V to a M, and it would of been perfect.

1
1point
reply
#32

Not My Doing, But Surely A Sight. Allegedly A 06 Dodge Challenger On The Dolly

Not My Doing, But Surely A Sight. Allegedly A 06 Dodge Challenger On The Dolly

Adam Prater Report

3points
POST
#33

Thats A New Feature For When You Dont Return It On Time

Thats A New Feature For When You Dont Return It On Time

Steve Sheldon Report

3points
POST
#34

That Sign On The Front Of The Truck That Says "Weight Under 20k Lbs" Is Totally Lying

That Sign On The Front Of The Truck That Says "Weight Under 20k Lbs" Is Totally Lying

Quentin Piliero Report

3points
POST
#35

Opsie

Opsie

Shawn Bolton Report

3points
POST
#36

Uhaul New Submarine

Uhaul New Submarine

José Rivera Aguilar Report

3points
POST
#37

Is Now The Wrong Time For Insurance? Asking Fer A Friend

Is Now The Wrong Time For Insurance? Asking Fer A Friend

Dane Michael Bruce Report

3points
POST
#38

Moo-Haul

Moo-Haul

Robert Huneke Report

3points
POST
#39

Sign Is Clearly On The Wrong Side

Sign Is Clearly On The Wrong Side

Sean Cowan Sr Report

2points
POST
C L
C L
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I bet there is a match on the other side - just no one who knows their geometry!

0
0points
reply
#40

Love How The Suspension Lowers The Step So It's Easy To Get In

Love How The Suspension Lowers The Step So It's Easy To Get In

Daniel Talley Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Uhaul Brand Ladder System

Uhaul Brand Ladder System

Christopher Buconan Report

2points
POST
#42

I Saw This Today

I Saw This Today

Matt Allard Report

2points
POST
#43

If It Fits It Ships

If It Fits It Ships

Jensen Winters Report

2points
POST
#44

I Guess Uhaul Wouldn't Like This

I Guess Uhaul Wouldn't Like This

Anthony Bourque Report

2points
POST
#45

The Civic Fit Great

The Civic Fit Great

Will Roberts Report

2points
POST
#46

The Good News Is, If The Ramps Bend/Break They Will Act As Skis Briefly

The Good News Is, If The Ramps Bend/Break They Will Act As Skis Briefly

Michael Fine Report

2points
POST
#47

Heyo You Cant Park There

Heyo You Cant Park There

Wesley Swenson Report

2points
POST
#48

I Can Hear This Picture

I Can Hear This Picture

Tyler Atkinson Report

2points
POST
#49

Well, They Said It Would Move A Two Bedroom Home

Well, They Said It Would Move A Two Bedroom Home

Report

2points
Kotryna Brašiškytė
POST
#50

Nice Tow Rig

Nice Tow Rig

Jason Napiontek Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

What A Gem

What A Gem

Zack Kirschnick Report

2points
POST
#52

Hey I've Never Seen A Rule That Says You Cant Haul Landscape Material

Hey I've Never Seen A Rule That Says You Cant Haul Landscape Material

Kevin Tudor Report

2points
POST
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there a rule about this? We rent trailers here in Oz and can carry whatever as long as it is returned undamaged and clean.

0
0points
reply
#53

*slow Heavy Metal Music Playing*

*slow Heavy Metal Music Playing*

Nick Orr Report

2points
POST
#54

I Think The V-6 Should Pull It Just Fine

I Think The V-6 Should Pull It Just Fine

Austin Hobbs Report

2points
POST
#55

It’s Not Supposed To Have A Sunroof

It’s Not Supposed To Have A Sunroof

Alexander Joseph Report

2points
POST
#56

Thought He Had Enough Clearance To Backup And Turn.. He Didn’t

Thought He Had Enough Clearance To Backup And Turn.. He Didn’t

Brittany Brooks Report

2points
POST
#57

You're Not Supposed To Park There

You're Not Supposed To Park There

David Barinowski Report

2points
POST
#58

If It Fits, It Ships

If It Fits, It Ships

Chad Hodgkiss Report

2points
POST
#59

Surrealism

Surrealism

Kyle Harris Report

2points
POST
#60

Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded

Mike Bastek Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

It's Lit

It's Lit

Jorge Morales Report

2points
POST
#62

Uhaul Probably Wouldn't Like You Storing One Of Their Trucks In A Storage Locker

Uhaul Probably Wouldn't Like You Storing One Of Their Trucks In A Storage Locker

James Viita Report

2points
POST
#63

Cheap Weekend Getaway

Cheap Weekend Getaway

Alex Cogswell Report

2points
POST
#64

That's A Whole Lotta Confidence In Chrysler Brakes And A Lack Of Physics Knowledge

That's A Whole Lotta Confidence In Chrysler Brakes And A Lack Of Physics Knowledge

Jacob DeNormandie Report

2points
POST
#65

Just Remember, Over And Above All That’s A Ford Flexing It’s Muscles

Just Remember, Over And Above All That’s A Ford Flexing It’s Muscles

Andy Palmes Report

2points
POST
#66

"Can You Just Give Me A Tug From Behind?"

"Can You Just Give Me A Tug From Behind?"

Devin Moore Report

2points
POST
#67

Sir You Can't Park There

Sir You Can't Park There

James Betts Report

2points
POST
#68

I Mean It Works Lol

I Mean It Works Lol

Johnathon Meulenbelt Report

1point
POST
#69

Seen This Beautiful Civic Tonight

Seen This Beautiful Civic Tonight

Jordan Ymker Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!