And then, having already become adults, or even having our own kids, we too can sometimes see manifestations of a parental bad attitude in our own parenting style . And in this case, the main thing is to stop in time and think: "What am I doing now?" And this selection of parenting "red flags" from netizens may well be useful in this.

Someone very wise once said that we all come from childhood - and many of our problems that we face in adulthood actually come from there, from interactions with our parents. Interactions that, alas, often leave much to be desired...

#1 Tells their kid to "shut up," has no regard for the nutritional value of their child's diet, takes credit for what the kid does right but passes the blame for what the kid does wrong.

RELATED:

#2 Screaming down the phone at me (a teacher) calling me a c**t and to do my job.

#3 Let's their kids run around a shop or shouting in public, especially like restaurants.

The original thread appeared two months ago in the AskReddit community with the question: "What instantly tells you someone is a trashy parent?" As of today, it has 3.3K upvotes and over 4K different views and thoughts from commenters. Some people simply state their point of view, some share a story from their childhood or parenting, and some just recall an incident they saw once. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I'm a HS teacher. I can tell pretty quickly in the year which kids have been raised by devices. It's alarming how more and more kids each year have phone anxiety, can't focus on any amount of work and won't interact with peers.

#5 Smoking around their children.

#6 Saying their one kids sports equipment is really expensive (and getting it) while also complaining services for their adhd/autistic kid aren't free and won’t get the help they need.

ADVERTISEMENT

While each of us has our own criteria for determining what we consider "bad parenting," experts invariably point out some obvious "red flags." For example, according to this dedicated article on the Parenting Styles web portal, there are 5 main signs to detect a bad mom, dad or both: 1. They demand blind obedience from children. 2. They use intimidation to discipline. 3. They don’t monitor or control a child’s deviant behavior. 4. They deny responsibilities. 5. They refuse to adapt.

#7 Showing up in pajamas to parent teacher conferences. Arriving to pick their preschool or small child up from school and staying on their cell phone the entire time and not even acknowledging their child or the teacher.

Letting your new boyfriend of three weeks watch your children or even move in with you. Having multiple partners around your children throughout their lives that you have no intention of staying with.

#8 Having 5 children and none of them are in school. Eldest one is 8 years old. Always coming up with bull s**t excuses, then getting offended when being called out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Trauma dumping.....

In any case, if we don't take into account the most extreme situations that Child Protective Services are called upon to deal with, trashy parenting often manifests itself in two cases: if parents blatantly neglect their duties and responsibilities, or, conversely, are overly controlling. Or simply try to control. "Children look to parents to define what boundaries are and the consequences that can occur if the child crosses the boundaries," Health Line quotes Sharron Frederick, LCSW, a psychotherapist at Clarity Health Solutions. As a result, kids then either grow up knowing no boundaries at all, or are overly limited in all their deeds and actions. Neither is very good, you must agree.

#10 Talking and yelling at your child like " stop f*****g playing with me, drop that s**t, I ain't gon tell you again, you always pissin me tf off, ima beat yo f****n a*s"



Literally just heard an white American tell this to (I assume their child) that had to be no more than 5 to 7 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Takes their 4 year old son to a bar at 11 pm, lets their siberian husky mix run around without any supervision and when their siberian husky mix tries to bite and maul another dog, say, "well she's never done that before!"



WORST TRASHIEST PARENT EVER OF CHILDREN AND ANIMALS!

#12 Obesity.

"The saddest thing about this is not only that parents break the child's psyche with their actions, but also that such patterns tend to reproduce themselves in the future," says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "The fact is that many children involuntarily perceive such parenting techniques as something self-evident for their own families." "As a result, when these children grow up, they sometimes can't cope with the attitudes from their childhood 'in their heads' and automatically harm their own family life. Or they simply spend long hours and days in therapy, trying to neutralize all the possible consequences of being raised by toxic parents," Maria sums up. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 They let their kids do whatever they want cause "they're just kids".

#14 How they talk about their kids when they’re not present.



“She’s a brat.”

“He’s an idiot.”.

#15 Violence against the child, not caring who preys on them.

In any case, even if you were lucky enough and your childhood was absolutely cloudless, we think that it will still be useful for you to read this collection of stories. At least to know that there are completely different cases in life, infinitely far from perfect. And, if you see something similar in others, to know how to react in such a case. So please feel free to read and always remember: "Forewarned is forearmed!" ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Putting Mountain Dew in their 9 month old child’s sippy cup, then yelling at the child for not taking a nap. I personally witnessed this. Abhorrent behavior.

#17 They threaten the child with burning in Hell.

#18 Using the word "phase" in any context regarding their children's behavior just so they don't bother teaching them right from wrong.

#19 Swearing and roaring explicits on a sideline of any match.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 They have no schedule for their kids or simply never follow it.

#21 Using their kids as pawns against their SO / ex / the kids' other parent.

#22 If they don’t discipline their kids at the moment they do something outrageous and get mad at the ppl who do discipline their kids instead.



If you can’t control your kids you failed as a parent, no excuses.

#23 Getting a sitter so that they can go to the bar every weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 When they use their child for a specific purpose, to get something that they want.

#25 Not checking their kids behavior.

#26 When they blatantly teach their kid bad habits and rude, inconsiderate behavior.



When I was a cashier at a supermarket, I had a customer, after ringing their stuff up and giving them their receipt, tell their kid to just leave their cart next to my register because someone will collect it, anyway.



While true, that speaks volumes as to what kind of person you are. Also, while it isn't being collected and put back in the corral, it becomes a hindrance for other customers who have carts, and could block the way for some customers if pushed aside, especially when the supermarket itself is small and narrow in terms of traversable space. I'd also end up wasting time going out of my booth and putting it back in the corral when the customer could've done all that on their own in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT