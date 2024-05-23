"The Sweetest Thing I Have Ever Seen": Dad's Messages To Heartbroken Daughter Go Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing stings like the pain of an unexpected breakup. One moment, you’re in love and on cloud nine, and the next, your world has been turned upside down by the person you trusted the most. It’s easy to feel like your life is crumbling in the moments of shock following the end of a relationship, but it’s important to remember that the pain will pass.

One woman who recently had to learn this lesson the hard way shared some sage advice that her father gave her online. Below, you’ll find the messages full of wisdom that Fallon Thompson posted on TikTok, as well as a conversation with Relationship Therapist and Life Coach Nia Williams from Miss Date Doctor.

After going through an unexpected breakup, this woman received some sage advice from her father

Now, his wise words have gone viral, as they’ve been a breath of fresh air for many viewers

Later, Fallon shared another video simply to appreciate her wonderful father



“When a relationship ends, you’re not just losing a partner; you’re also facing the loss of shared dreams, routines, and a part of your identity that was intertwined with that person”

To learn more about the pain of experiencing a breakup, we reached out to Nia Williams, Relationship Therapist and Life Coach at Miss Date Doctor. Nia was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, and shared that, although the advice this father gave might not be easy to follow, it is correct.

“It is incredibly important to learn resilience,” the expert says. “This is a very popular topic and is one of the reasons rejection therapy has become so popular in the past few years, because for the sake of our mental health, we have to be strong.”

As far as why processing a breakup is so challenging, Nia noted that it involves a deep emotional upheaval. “When a relationship ends, you’re not just losing a partner; you’re also facing the loss of shared dreams, routines, and a part of your identity that was intertwined with that person,” she explained.

“It’s natural to feel a wide range of emotions like sadness, anger, confusion, and even relief. These feelings can be overwhelming because they challenge your sense of stability and security,” Nia says. “It’s important to remember that these emotions are a normal part of the healing process.”

We also asked Nia if she could share some of her best advice for getting through a breakup. “An unexpected breakup can be particularly stressful and depressing, challenging your self-esteem and making you feel incredibly low. But you will get through it. It just takes time.”

“It’s helpful to reflect on the relationship and what you learned from it, but try to avoid dwelling on what-ifs and should-haves”

First, the relationship expert says it’s important to allow yourself to grieve. “Give yourself permission to feel whatever emotions come up. It’s okay to be sad, angry, or confused,” she shared. It’s also helpful to lean on your support system. “Reach out to friends (you need them now), family, or a therapist. Talking about your feelings can be incredibly therapeutic,” Nia says.

And don’t forget to take care of yourself. “Prioritize self-care by eating well, getting enough sleep, and engaging in physical activity. These basics are essential for emotional resilience,” the expert told Bored Panda. “Reflect, don’t ruminate. It’s helpful to reflect on the relationship and what you learned from it, but try to avoid dwelling on what-ifs and should-haves,” she continued.

Next, set boundaries. “Give yourself space from your ex, at least initially, to help your heart and mind start to heal,” Nia says. “[And] find new interests. Engage in activities or hobbies that you enjoy or try something new. This can help shift your focus and bring joy back into your life.”

We were also curious how long it usually takes before someone is ready to enter the dating pool following a breakup. “There’s no set timeline, it could be months, it could be years,” Nia says. “And it often depends on the length and intensity of the relationship, as well as your own emotional resilience and coping mechanisms. Some people might start feeling better in a few months, while others might take a year or more.”

“Healing from a breakup is a journey, and it’s okay to take it one step at a time”

As far as how to know when you’re ready to date again, the expert says you should be feeling emotionally stable, you might notice you start becoming interested in others, you should have a positive outlook and feel hopeful about the future, and you should have gotten to a point where you’re comfortable alone and content being by yourself.

“Healing from a breakup is a journey, and it’s okay to take it one step at a time,” Nia says. “Be kind to yourself and recognize that it’s perfectly normal to have good days and bad days. Also, if you find that your emotions are overwhelming or persistent, seeking professional help from a therapist can provide valuable support and guidance.”

“Remember, this period of your life, while painful, also offers an opportunity for personal growth and rediscovery,” the expert says. “You’re stronger than you think, and brighter days are ahead. Take your time, be patient with yourself, and know that it’s okay to ask for help along the way. We all need support sometimes; do not feel embarrassed or alone.”

Viewers applauded the father for sharing such great advice, and many noted that they needed to hear it too

