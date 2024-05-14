ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing that helps us get through challenging times, it’s family. Having people who know and support you no matter what provides a sense of belonging and security that allows you to keep going forward.

However, in the case of Reddit user ThrowawayMoving_out, his dad had become more like an enemy instead of an ally. When the young man came out to him, the parent became hostile and eventually even decided to kick his son out of the house.

Sick and tired of hiding who he is, this guy decided to tell his parents he’s gay

But his father didn’t take it well

As his story went viral, the young man joined the discussion in the comments

