Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Asks Ex To Give Late Son’s University Fund To Her Stepson, The Ex Goes To Europe Instead
Family, Relationships

Mom Asks Ex To Give Late Son’s University Fund To Her Stepson, The Ex Goes To Europe Instead

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Good parents will do their best to prepare something for their kids. In many places, this means setting aside funds to allow your offspring to go to whatever college they might want to attend. However, like any horde of money that is just “sitting around,” it can very quickly become a source of argument in the family.

A dad wondered if he was wrong to fulfill a promise he made his dead son, to use his college fund to go to Belgium for beer. We reached out to the father who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

How a college fund is used can lead to some disagreements in a family

Image credits:Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

But one dad was called out by his ex-wife for using his dead son’s fund for a trip to Belgium

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:1footage (not the actual photo)

Image credits:Possible_Soil_3886

Some folks wanted more details

ADVERTISEMENT

Most readers sided with the father

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

34

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

1

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Dad is grieving the loss of his son. I'm not so sure about his ex. She almost sounds like she was mentally spending the money OP set aside for his son. He owes her nothing, and that includes her stepson. Saving up for university is her and her husband's responsibility, and no one else's. She might as well stick her hands back into her pockets and fade away. OP should take that trip in memory of his son.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Dad is grieving the loss of his son. I'm not so sure about his ex. She almost sounds like she was mentally spending the money OP set aside for his son. He owes her nothing, and that includes her stepson. Saving up for university is her and her husband's responsibility, and no one else's. She might as well stick her hands back into her pockets and fade away. OP should take that trip in memory of his son.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda