Mom Asks Ex To Give Late Son’s University Fund To Her Stepson, The Ex Goes To Europe Instead
Good parents will do their best to prepare something for their kids. In many places, this means setting aside funds to allow your offspring to go to whatever college they might want to attend. However, like any horde of money that is just “sitting around,” it can very quickly become a source of argument in the family.
A dad wondered if he was wrong to fulfill a promise he made his dead son, to use his college fund to go to Belgium for beer. We reached out to the father who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
How a college fund is used can lead to some disagreements in a family
Image credits:Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
But one dad was called out by his ex-wife for using his dead son’s fund for a trip to Belgium
Image credits:1footage (not the actual photo)
Image credits:Possible_Soil_3886
Some folks wanted more details
Most readers sided with the father
NTA. Dad is grieving the loss of his son. I'm not so sure about his ex. She almost sounds like she was mentally spending the money OP set aside for his son. He owes her nothing, and that includes her stepson. Saving up for university is her and her husband's responsibility, and no one else's. She might as well stick her hands back into her pockets and fade away. OP should take that trip in memory of his son.
NTA. Dad is grieving the loss of his son. I'm not so sure about his ex. She almost sounds like she was mentally spending the money OP set aside for his son. He owes her nothing, and that includes her stepson. Saving up for university is her and her husband's responsibility, and no one else's. She might as well stick her hands back into her pockets and fade away. OP should take that trip in memory of his son.
34
1